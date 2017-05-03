Amazon: The Path To $1,000

Many names have risen to all-time highs recently, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the more notable ones. The latest leg up for shares came after the company's Q1 earnings report, which while mixed, still showed revenue growth that investors love. At this point, shares are just a stone's throw from $1,000, having risen more than 44% in the past year. With the average target on the Street at $1,085 currently, the market believes it is just a matter of when, not if, shares hit a four-digit price. Today, I'd like to explore some of the items that have gotten Amazon to this point, and what the company needs to do to keep the rally going.

Right now, the majority of investors' focus is on Amazon Web Services. The company's crown jewel is the cloud leader, well ahead of names like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and IBM (NYSE:IBM) as seen below. Amazon isn't growing as fast as some of these other names, which makes sense given respective size.

(You can read the full Synergy report here)

Amazon's competitors are catching up, however, and that forced another round of price cuts in late 2016. That sent AWS operating margins down almost 200 basis points sequentially in Q1, the largest decline in quite a while. At 24.3% in the latest period, one must wonder if AWS margins have peaked (Q3 2016 saw 26.6%).

Additionally, as seen in the chart below, AWS revenues are starting to face some really tough comparisons. The final three quarters of 2016 each saw sequential revenue rises of more than $300 million. Amazon will need to get to just under $4.6 billion in Q4 2017 AWS revenues to keep the year-over-year percentage growth rate above 30%, compared to the 43% growth just reported in Q1. To do that, Amazon needs almost $1 billion more.

(Source: Amazon quarterly results page)

The company also needs to show some improvement in its operating expense control, something I've covered quite a bit in recent years. Despite AWS showing an operating profit nearly $300 million more than the prior year period, Amazon's total operating profit was down $66 million, more than 6%, as compared to Q1 2016.

The company also guided to a substantial operating profit drop in Q2 2016. In Q1, it was the company's international segment that hurt most, reporting a $481 million operating loss compared to $121 million in the prior year period. North American operating income edged up very slightly, but with revenues up 23%, that meant that operating margins plunged from 3.5% to 2.8%.

On the bottom line, Amazon showed a sharp rise in net income for the quarter, but part of this was due to a much lower tax rate. Also, the company's equity-method investment activities were a zero in the period, compared to a $68 million loss in the prior year period. Overall, Amazon's weak Q2 guidance for operating income has trumped the Q1 beat. As the table below shows, revenue estimates for this year are up quite a bit since early 2016, but EPS figures have headed to new lows.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Now the bull crowd will tell you that Amazon's margins are low because the company continues to heavily invest in its future. While that is true to a point, it would be nice to see profits generated in a meaningful fashion. Current estimates call for about $3 billion of net income this year on more than $166 billion of revenues, although cash flow statistics look a bit more impressive.

Amazon shares are getting close to $1,000, but can the company do what's necessary to sustain that price level? While AWS is the cloud market leader, margins are currently under pressure and tough revenue comparisons are about to kick in. For Amazon's other businesses, margins remain minimal and Q2 guidance showed that story is not really changing in the short term. Investors certainly love the company's growth, but as top line percentage increases shrink with higher base numbers, will the bottom line become more important? For now, Amazon shares continue higher, with $1,000 in the cross hairs.

