The Coca-Cola Company: Solid Dividend, Anemic Growth, And High Valuation

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is the world's largest beverage company with over 500 brands sold in more than 200 countries. That's a pretty big footprint! Despite having a very robust global reach and distribution network, the company has struggled to keep pace in the industry. The stock certainly hasn't performed as well as it's larger dividend paying competitors, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS), lately. It's the only one of the three that has managed a negative return over the last 12 months. The strong reaction to Dr Pepper's last earnings release on 4/26 really closed the gap to what had otherwise been solid outperformance up to that point.

Stagnant unit sales volume, declining revenue and earnings, and weak growth estimates compared to peers, don't leave a lot to get excited about. The company is making efforts to right the ship, but on such a large scale it's like trying to turn an ocean freighter around in the middle of the Panama Canal. It's going to take awhile.

The company is in the process of refranchising virtually all of it's bottling operations into independent companies. It expects to have 100% of the US market refranchised by year end. While bottling is lower margin, losing effective control over these businesses creates a less diverse Coca-Cola. The company does maintain significant equity ownership in the refranchised bottlers, but those operations are now under control of independent companies with independent management. There is no guarantee that the business decisions these independent bottlers make in the future will not adversely affect their former parent.

(source: company 10-K)

Everybody recognizes the red Coca-Cola Classic can. What was, and still may be, one of the company's strongest assets has become a liability in recent years. As more and more people attain a higher level of health awareness, they view Coca-Cola as nothing but sugar water. That may prove to be very hard to overcome and the constant threat of government levied "sugar taxes", like the one implemented by Mexico in 2014 or the one currently being voted on in Santa Fe, NM, add additional urgency to the situation. In any event, it has to be more difficult changing minds on a product that has been around for 125 years than newer players starting out of the gate with "health" and "functional" drinks. Worse yet, Coca-Cola trademarked beverages accounts for almost half (45% per latest annual report) of worldwide unit case volume.

The problems with brand recognition on an increasingly unfavorably viewed flagship product are exacerbated by the inability to leverage line extensions. Take Coke Life as an example. It's being yanked from the UK later this year due to poor take after only three years in the market. On the flip side, Diet Coke and Coke Zero have largely been successful but both were launched more than a decade ago. Strategic acquisitions such as the deal struck with Monster (NASDAQ:MNST) to acquire brands like Hansen's Natural Soda, Peace Tea, and Hubert's Lemonade, while divesting brands like Full Throttle, Burn, and Power Play, will play an important role in transitioning Coca-Cola's product mix.

Coca-Cola has earned the distinction of being a Dividend Aristocrat, having paid out and increased dividends for over 25 years. In fact, they've done so for the last 54 years. The solid forward 3.43% dividend yield is probably reason enough for many income focused investors to continue holding the stock. By all means they should. Long term investors with little concern for growth can wait out what might be an extended turnaround period and collect their dividend every quarter. Investors looking for better growth prospects however, should take a closer look at PepsiCo and Dr Pepper, or even venture into non-dividend payers like Monster and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Among the big dividend paying beverage companies, Coca-Cola lags noticeably in earnings growth.

Company Stock Past 5 Years Growth Next 5 Years Growth Estimate Average (Past & Next 5 Years) The Coca-Cola Company -0.77% 4.83% 2.03% Pepsico, Inc. 4.40% 6.41% 5.41% Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. 11.60% 8.73% 10.17%

While the positive earnings estimates are a nice vote of confidence from analysts, they still lag both competitors. That wouldn't be such a big problem if shares weren't really overvalued, which they are in my opinion from the following analysis.

Boiling down the myriad of financial measures that can be used to value a stock, I take into consideration just two major inputs based on commonly accepted metrics. Earnings and economic profit.

Past and future earnings growth have already been given above. Economic profit, or excess return, is derived using weighted average cost of capital and return on capital measurements. Results from the last 10 quarters are used and the two highest and lowest measures are discarded to discount outliers and the remaining values are averaged together as seen below.

Turns out that Coca-Cola is earning an economic profit of 7.63%. That's really not all that surprising but what might be is that PepsiCo is earning double that. Even more surprising might be that Dr Pepper Snapple doubles PepsiCo and triples Coca-Cola. It's clear that Coca-Cola is creating the least value out of the three. That in and of itself might be fine given that anything can be a good buy at the right price. That's not the case in this instance though.

To really compare Coca-Cola to its peers, there needs to be share price inclusive valuation measure. I choose to use the forward P/E ratio to fill that role. Excess return, average earnings growth, and forward dividend yield are combined to create what I term a Value Creation Score. The score is then dividend into the forward P/E to create a relative valuation ratio, similar to a PEG ratio but using the Value Creation Score instead of just growth.

From the results, Coca-Cola is relatively overvalued to both Dr Pepper and PepsiCo by a wide margin. That doesn't necessarily mean that Coca-Cola is destined for a near term major price decline. It could just forebode a lengthy time correction where the stock continues to be largely unimpressive. That's the more likely scenario in my opinion.

Every investor has their own completely unscientific litmus test they apply in the stock selection process. I am no different in this and will share what I like to refer to as the "30 Second Stink Test." It's a simple formula I use to get an idea of a stock's extreme volatility potential and it's 30 seconds because that's how long it takes me to go to Morningstar to get the data to calculate.

Stink Test Formula = (Best Year Return / |Worst Year Return|) X (1 - Worst Year Return)

The formula takes into consideration returns over the last 10 years because that timeframe includes the last recession and I want to see how the stock performs under stress. The worst year return in the denominator is an absolute value, as the return is expected to be negative for that year and the multiplying factor incorporates an additional penalty to downside movement. I look at it as a way to gauge how well a stock can weather a market meltdown, how well it bounced back, and general reward to risk level. I generally look for results greater than 1.

Dr Pepper Snapple, unfortunately, doesn't have data going back far enough to be included and it's unknown how the stock would've reacted during the financial crisis meltdown. A couple of non-dividend competitors are included for comparison to compensate. Coca-Cola achieves a better score than PepsiCo but still falls under 1. As a side note, a company like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) scores over 4. In the end, investors who currently hold Coca-Cola can likely continue to hold and enjoy the dividends but shouldn't expect much in terms of stock performance compared to PepsiCo and Dr Pepper Snapple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.