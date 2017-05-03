ConocoPhillips: That Wasn't So Bad

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has recently posted quarterly results that have disappointed investors, and rightly so. However, a closer look at the Houston, Texas-based company's operations reveals that its performance wasn't all that bad.

The oil price environment has improved significantly in the last few quarters, with the price of US benchmark WTI crude averaging almost $52 a barrel in the first three months of 2017, up from multi-year lows of $33.27 in Q1-2016 and $49.18 in Q4-2016. The increase in price level was expected to push ConocoPhillips' loss-making exploration and production business in the Lower 48 region to breakeven, or even a profit, which could have allowed the company to post its first net profit since Q3-2015. In fact, analysts were expecting a profit of $0.01 per share, as per Thomson/Reuters I/B/E/S estimates. Instead, the company posted another net loss, which was disappointing.

For the first quarter of 2017, ConocoPhillips produced 1.584 million barrels of oil equivalents per day (ex. Libya), up slightly from 1.578 million boe per day a year earlier. In adjusted terms, after excluding the impact of downtime and asset sales, production was up 2%. With almost flat production, the company's revenues climbed 55% to $7.77 billion, thanks to higher commodity prices. The company also said that it managed to reduce production and operating expenses by 4% and adjusted operating costs by 6%. It swung to a net profit of $790 million, or $0.62 per share, from a net loss of $1.46 billion, or $1.18 per share a year earlier. But the profit came on the back of one-time items. Excluding those, ConocoPhillips reported an adjusted loss of $19 million, or $0.02 per share, as opposed to an adjusted loss of $1.2 billion, or $0.95 per share, a year earlier. The company lost $171 million in the Lower 48 region in Q1-2017, on an adjusted basis, down from a loss of $648 million a year earlier.

Not surprisingly, ConocoPhillips shares have fallen by 2% this week.

That being said, the results also show that ConocoPhillips is moving in the right direction. The latest quarterly results also mark the fourth consecutive time that the company has grown its revenues and reduced its losses. Moreover, ConocoPhillips has also managed to improve its cash flows. It has now gotten to a point that it is consistently generating enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends from operating cash flows. That's a sharp turnaround from last year when it was burning cash.

In the first three months of this year, ConocoPhillips generated more than $500 million of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends. The company has now generated free cash flows in the last four quarters and excess cash flows in the last three. The company is now in a great position to use the excess cash flow on boosting shareholder value by increasing dividends, boosting buybacks, reducing the debt load or investing in growth projects.

ConocoPhillips' financial health, however, is already on track to improve significantly in the short term. At the end of Q1-2017, the company had $23.3 billion of net debt, down just 5.1% from a year earlier. Its net debt ratio remains elevated at around 40%. But the company has said that it is on track to close two major asset sales (Canadian and San Juan Basin assets) representing total cash proceeds of around $13.3 billion by Q3-2017. That will allow the company to achieve its target of reducing net debt to $15 billion by the end of this year. The debt reduction could bring the company's net debt ratio down to less than 30% which could be in-line or even better than the industry's average, as per my rough estimates.

ConocoPhillips also recently ramped up its buyback program from $3 billion to $6 billion, including growing the current year's buyback plan from $1 billion to $3 billion. This means that the company will likely use the excess cash flows to make a meaningful increase in dividends (the company increased dividends by 6% in February) or on exploring future growth opportunities by increasing the capital expenditure budget.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in COP.