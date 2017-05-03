Wall Street Vs. Main Street

But it's only the logical outcome of how companies have been hardwired the last 4-5 decades, and the negative consequences for the economy are clear.

The uproar of financial analysts over a wage hike at American Airlines is really illustrative of what has gone wrong with the economy.

The shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) took a big hit after it reported Q1 earnings. This is somewhat curious, as it actually managed to beat expectations and also guided Q2 a little higher than what Wall Street was expecting.

The EPS was 5% better than the average analyst expectations, at $0.61, and revenue also came in $10M higher, at $9.62B. Yet the shares tumbled from $47 to $42.6 in a couple of days after the earnings.

So, what was the problem? We give you a few headlines:

American's CEO Sides With Airline Workers Against Wall Street (Bloomberg)

Wage Hike At American Sends Airline Stocks Lower (Seeking Alpha)

American Airlines' Stock Sinks As Pay-Raise Plan Is Panned By Wall Street (MarketWatch)

American Airlines Shares Tumble After Carrier Offers $1 Billion in Pay Raises (The Street)

You'll get the message. In case you didn't, here is JPMorgan's analyst Jamie Baker (from Bloomberg):

"This is a seminal event, and represents the first, credible potential blow to our long-held 'it's different this time' investment thesis," JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Jamie Baker wrote Thursday in a client note, calling himself "troubled" by the airline's "wealth transfer of nearly $1 billion" to labor groups. The bank cut its recommendation on American to neutral from overweight.

Terrible, how dare it lavishes its employees with such irresponsible wealth transfer, shame on it! On closer inspection, it turns out that American is merely bringing salaries in line with the competition (from Bloomberg):

For pilots and cabin crew at American Airlines Group Inc., though, there's some good news. They're getting a raise to bring their pay into line with rivals. Trouble is, Wall Street thinks it stinks, with one analyst saying labor was "being paid first again" while "shareholders get leftovers."

"Labor being paid first again?" "Shareholders getting leftovers?" "Irresponsible wealth transfer?" How about this for irresponsible wealth transfer. In the past three years (from Bloomberg, our emphasis):

But American has also repurchased about $9 billion of its stock in that same period, according to Bloomberg data, cutting its share count by a third since the end of 2013, when the company emerged from Chapter 11. That's jacked up net debt to almost $18 billion (or 2.5 times Ebitda), the highest of the big four U.S. airlines.

Did we hear any analyst complain that this was irresponsible? Of course not. Compared to this, the wage raise is small fry ($930M over three years), but that has Wall Street up in arms.

Shareholder Capitalism

The amount of wealth transfer and the hyperbolic reaction of Wall Street lay bare the essence of what is wrong with the American economy. The economy is driven for the benefit of shareholders, and this has several adverse economic consequences.

It has caused wage stagnation and rising inequality.

It shifts income from low savers to high savers.

The bottom 90% had to borrow their way into sharing the wealth.

Captive markets.

Inequality

Sometimes, a few pictures say more than a thousand words. Post World War II, economic growth has been widely shared, but this has been decreasing, with a seizure in the 1980s, the decade in which:

Wages started stagnating.

And most of the money basically went to management in the form of exploding pay, especially through incentives-like stock options and share-based compensation. Here is Robert Reich:

Consider that in 1965, CEOs of America's largest corporations were paid, on average, 20 times the pay of average workers. Now, the ratio is over 300 to 1. Not only has CEO pay exploded, so has the pay of top executives just below them. The share of corporate income devoted to compensating the five highest-paid executives of large corporations ballooned from an average of 5 percent in 1993 to more than 15 percent by 2005 (the latest data available)...

In fact, since shareholder value became the sole purpose of companies, the stock market has changed into a giant wealth distribution mechanism. Rather than a source of investment funds, the stock market has become a net distribution mechanism, from value creation to value extraction:

The payout ratio sits at an unprecedented 90%+, leaving little for investment or wage increases. Not only academics like William Lazonick are worried (our emphasis):

Corporate profitability is not translating into widespread economic prosperity. The allocation of corporate profits to stock buybacks deserves much of the blame. ..That left very little for investments in productive capabilities or higher incomes for employees.

Lazonick has argued (in Profits Without Prosperity, Harvard Business Review, our emphasis):

Since the late 1980s, the largest component of the income of the top 0.1% has been compensation, driven by stock-based pay. Meanwhile, the growth of workers' wages has been slow and sporadic, except during the internet boom of 1998-2000, the only time in the past 46 years when real wages rose by 2% or more for three years running. Since the late 1970s, average growth in real wages has increasingly lagged productivity growth.

That is, most of the rise in inequality is tied to the rise in focus on shareholder value, the accompanying incentive pays in companies, and finance, in general. Even people from finance are getting worried, like Stanley Druckenmiller:

Capital spending is the lowest it's been relative to sales in many, many years. That's the reason productivity is down. We've got to get out of this financial engineering stuff and get more into investing in the real economy."

And Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock (Washington Post):

Laurence Fink, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, wrote in an open letter to corporate America in March. "Too many companies have cut capital expenditure and even increased debt to boost dividends and increase share buybacks."

Economic Effects

The wage stagnation and rising inequality have shifted income from low savers to high savers, but this has had serious economic effects. To share in the wealth, the bottom 90% embarked on an enormous borrowing binge, especially against their houses and greatly spurred on by predatory lending practices.

These problems are summed up in the following figure:

You see that savings even became negative for the bottom 90% during the past decade. The credit binge didn't end well, needless to say, and one might want to keep the following in mind:

The 2008 financial crisis cost the U.S. economy more than $22 trillion, a study by the Government Accountability Office published Thursday said. The financial reform law that aims to prevent another crisis, by contrast, will cost a fraction of that.

There are also less spectacular, longer-term corrosive effects of shareholder capitalism; it has a dampening effect on business investment:

The high pay-out ratios leave less funds to invest.

The focus on shareholder value shifts corporate dollars away from investment projects with a longer term, more uncertain outcome towards projects which tend to boost the share price in the short run (like buybacks, restructurings).

The shift in income from low to high savers dampens demand and reduces the incentives to expand capacity, even creating something of a vicious cycle as this probably spurs a company to even more financial engineering to keep Wall Street happy.

Reduced business investment has a corrosive effect on economic growth. Not only does it dampen the demand for capital goods it also reduces the quality and quantity of the capital stock, affecting productivity in a negative way.

Now, business investment indeed has gone down through the decades:

And so has productivity growth.

But how much of the decline in business investment is due to shareholder capitalism, no matter how plausible that might seem, is an open question. There are other forces at work, like the emergence of capital-light business models (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Airbnb (Private:AIRB) etc.) and the cheapening of capital goods (Moore's Law).

Captive Markets

In situations where companies have captive markets, the wealth transfer isn't limited to wages, it's customers as well. Examples abound. Remember the EpiPen? The medical device which is used in emergencies to treat severe allergic attacks used to cost around $94, now sells for an average of $608. Here is The Street (our emphasis):

Chairman Robert J. Coury received about $98 million in compensation in 2016, but that is not including the $66.3 million he received in a retirement benefits package as he transitioned from executive chairman to his non-employee chairman role. All told, Coury received about $164 million in compensation last year even as his company came under heavy scrutiny for drastically raising the price of its life saving EpiPen..

And, this is in the name of shareholder value, these incentive packages are supposed to align incentives. Of course, healthcare is rife with captive and opaque markets, which is a prime reason why the US healthcare system is roughly twice as expensive than those of other advanced nations.

While perhaps more extreme in healthcare, this phenomenon is by no means confined to it as we argued in another article (here). There is a lot of evidence that concentration is on the rise in many US markets, so the situation is getting worse.

Some Parting Observations

US problem.

Cutting corporate taxes?

How to revive wage growth in a shareholder-friendly way.

A US Problem

As we wrote before, the stagnating wages and rising inequality are much more pronounced and set in much earlier in the US than elsewhere in the developed world, suggesting it's mostly due to internal dynamics (rather than, say, globalization). Shareholder capitalism is also rooted most firmly in the US.

Parts of the US geography have basically become low-wage economies, with most wages just enough for basic needs but not much else (and sometimes not even that).

Venture capitalist Nick Hanauer, in an article that deserves a much wider audience, has called this the parasite economy, contrasting it with the real economy where wages are much higher:

The real economy pays the wages that drive consumer demand, while the parasite economy erodes it. The real economy generates about $5 trillion a year in local, state, and federal tax revenue, while the parasite economy is subsidized by taxes. The real economy provides our children the education and opportunity necessary to grow into the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders, while the parasite economy traps them in a cycle of intergenerational poverty.... we divide our nation into one of "makers" and "takers," it's not the working poor who deserve our derision, but the low-wage businesses that exploit them. These are the real deadbeats of the parasite economy: companies with a business model predicated on a cheap supply of taxpayer-subsidized labor, growing fat on the vast wealth of consumer demand generated by the middle-class wages of the real economy, while leaving employees with little if any discretionary income of their own.

One could argue this is the Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) model where (Forbes):

Walmart's low-wage workers cost U.S. taxpayers an estimated $6.2 billion in public assistance including food stamps, Medicaid and subsidized housing, according to a report published to coincide with Tax Day, April 15.

But Wal-Mart's shareholders have been thriving. But you can't build an economy like this where there are parts of the geography trapped in this low-wage equilibrium with wages insufficient to support the emergence of local services and businesses. Here is Hanauer again:

At best, a worker earning the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour can barely manage to the pay the rent, buy some groceries, and maybe a bus pass, leaving little disposable income for anything else. No restaurants. No hair salons. No health club or yoga studio memberships, let alone the latest tech gadget or service from one of my companies. In business, the first, second, and third most important thing is demand... If no business wants customers who make $7.25 an hour, why in the world would we tolerate -or even worse, subsidize - businesses that pay their workers so little?

This hasn't happened to anywhere near the same extent in other advanced nations, and since many of these are more open to trade (simply because they are smaller), globalization is unlikely to be the main driver.

Internal US factors are more to blame, like the decline of unions and the dramatic fall in real terms of the minimum wage (from CNBC):

Despite periodic increases, the buying power of the federal minimum wage hasn't kept up with inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data show that, in 1968, the federal minimum was equivalent to $10.90 in 2015 dollars, nearly $4 higher than today's rate.

Even if the minimum wage was $10.90 today, that would mean no share whatsoever in the prosperity created since...1968. Just keeping up with inflation. Sharing in the average prosperity created since by economic growth would take the minimum wage to $21.16 an hour (in 2012).

Shareholder capitalism has driven companies to outsource many of their services, not so much to China but domestically. Here is David Weil (from the NY Times):

He traces it to the 1980s, when corporations under pressure to raise quarterly profits started shedding "noncore" tasks. The trend grew as the spread of information technology made it easier for companies to standardize and monitor the quality of outsourced work. Many employers took to outsourcing to avoid the messy consequences - like unions and workplace regulations - of employing workers directly.

Much of this sector is facing much more competitive circumstances and much more uncertain working conditions (temporary contracts, no health benefits, etc.) and comes with substantially lower wages.

While some of these developments are not directly the result of shareholder capitalism, they are informed by the same logic and philosophy. Cutting cost and regulations at the expense of everything else is rational for individual companies, but for the economy as a whole, it produces nasty side effects.

Tax Cuts?

If corporate profitability isn't translating to widespread economic prosperity, one could (and perhaps should) wonder how much corporate tax cuts will restore that and at what cost. It depends on how it is done, but there are no reasons to assume it will boost investment in a major way.

The effective corporate tax rate is much lower than the nominal 35%. Corporate tax income, as a percentage of GDP, has been falling for decades. Companies don't lack funds, they enjoy record profitability and cash holdings, and interest rates are still very low.

There is no reason to think that they suddenly are going to back away from the high payout ratios. We had massive reductions in interest rates over the decades, and that hasn't boosted business investment.

Reduced business investment erodes the quality and quantity of the capital stock (and hence labor productivity). This translates into lower potential growth, which is bad.

However, when there is solid demand growth, we're also likely to bump up to capacity constraints and earlier, which is likely to lead to wage gains. We might be seeing the early stages of that at the present.

Sharing Prosperity

The obvious way to boost wages and thereby boost the incentives for business investment is to let employees share more broadly in the wealth corporations create. This doesn't necessarily have to come from increased wages.

For instance, a broadening of stock-based compensation (which also tends to boost employee involvement and loyalty) leaves intact the present model of wealth creation but softens the detrimental economic effects, so it doesn't necessarily come at the expense of shareholders.

With employees sharing more in the prosperity, demand will be boosted, which fosters business investment and top-line growth. That is a more attractive road than the present one, where most of the wealth created by the economy goes to a very few. That isn't sustainable, even if that concentration gives the top increasing leverage to bend the rules in its favor.

