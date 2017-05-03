Oclaro: Buy On The Drop?

This appears to be a temporary breather for Chinese demand which won't last very long.

Oclaro is down more than 8% after market close on Tuesday after reporting third quarter earnings results.

This article is the 55th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?," in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) shares are in the red in after-hours trading Tuesday after reporting third quarter earnings results that contained light guidance and lent credence to concerns of a slowdown in demand from China. I think, while these concerns are valid, Oclaro has a bright couple of years ahead.

OCLR data by YCharts

For Q3 2017, Oclaro reported revenue of $162 million, up 61% year-over-year ("YoY") and a slight beat of consensus estimates, and EPS of $0.23, which beat estimates by 3 cents and is a 20 cent improvement over Q3 2016. As growth companies are usually judged based on their guidance, these results were solid but are not very meaningful in understanding why OCLR dropped.

I think that can be more readily explained by CEO Greg Dougherty's commentary for the quarter and by Oclaro's guidance for Q4 2017. Regarding Q3, Dougherty stated:

During April, we saw a significant slowing of demand in China which, coupled with an acceleration of the product transition from 100G CFP related products to the QSFP platform, will cause us to see an approximate 10 percent sequential decrease in our revenue in the June quarter.

There a couple important things to note in this statement:

1) Demand from China did indeed slowdown significantly as it appears those concerns were founded.

2) Oclaro expects next quarter to be its first sequential revenue decline after eight straight quarters of increases.

Dougherty also stated that the need for more bandwidth and fiber optic components will continue to drive demand and that Oclaro plans to return to growth again in the September quarter. Some might recall an article I wrote a few days ago, which can be read here, discussing the China slowdown fears and which stocks would be affected the most.

Oclaro derives approximately 40% of its total revenues from China, making it particularly vulnerable to a decrease in demand from the region. With this context, what are we to make of this most recent development?

For Q4 2017, Oclaro expects revenue between $144 million and $152 million, 10% below the consensus estimate of $164 million. The demand decrease is obviously having an effect, but management sounded upbeat on the conference call about performance beyond the fourth quarter. While China-derived revenue fell 9% in Q3 and will likely fall even more in Q4, the company says growth is expected to return later in the calendar year. In addition, Dougherty cited China's aggressive expansion of 5G technology as a primary future driver of 100G shipments.

In my previous article on the optical sector, I predicted that a China slowdown would be fleeting in nature if it did materialize, and this appears to be the case. Companies across the board will suffer in Q4 from weaker demand and inventory correction, but growth seems poised to return very soon. There's simply too much capacity needed that hasn't been built out yet.

While it appears as if Oclaro and its shareholders will have to suffer through a bit of a rough patch (as will investors in other optical communications companies), this is likely to be a relatively short period of contraction before the China market corrects and continues to drive strong demand for Oclaro and others.

When one looks at valuation, the China fears are baked into the stock price and more. While it will certainly get revised slightly down, OCLR's forward FY2017 PE sits around 10, and the company boasts best-in-class gross margins, which are expected to remain fairly stable throughout the China slowdown. I expect the company's revenue growth to return in September and to continue as China demand remains strong for at least next couple of years as Chinese telecom companies build out networks with 100G connections. I rate Oclaro a Strong Buy on the drop.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page. You can read about my previous installment discussing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) here.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.