General Electric: Global Oil Demand Is Key

Introduction

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is one of the largest and most profitable firms in the world. Originating as a commercial arm for the many electrical experiments of pioneer Thomas Edison, the firm now has over 300,000 employees, revenue of over $100 billion, and a market capitalisation of around $250 billion. The firm's core business involves industrial manufacturing, with arms that operate in the aerospace industry, the oil industry, the healthcare industry, the transportation industry, and many others.

Key products include engines for aircraft, where the firm competes with engineering giant Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), and turbines for energy production, which are used in a number of sectors. The company has recently extended its reach into renewable energies and has reaped solid rewards from this emerging industry. The firm also has a subsidiary called GE Capital, which provides commercial lending and leasing services.

GE's aircraft engine:

This article will give an overview of the company and its financial outlook, then analyse the firm's position based on trends in the energy industry, with a focus on oil and gas, in particular. As a firm that supplies a large amount of production technology to the oil and gas industry, global oil prices are watched closely when analysing the firm's outlook. This article argues that global oil demand should have more emphasis placed on it than a simple measure of price, as volume is more important than price for supplier of capital goods to the industry. It also examines GE's successful foray into the renewables industry.

Financial Outlook

On Friday, April 21st, General Electric reported financial results that beat most analysts' expectations by some margin. However, the share price did not respond as one might typically expect and now sits at a lower price than before the announcement. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were reported at $27.66 billion, which marked a decrease of 1% from the first quarter of 2016. In total, earnings per share were 21 cents. The firm also engaged in a significant programme of share buybacks and dividends, distributing around $4.4 billion to shareholders through these methods during the first quarter. During the 2016 full year, revenue was $123.692 billion, an increase of 5.37% from revenue of $117.385 billion in 2015.

GE and Oil

General Electric has a number of products that are closely linked with the oil and gas industry, as well as other energy sectors. The firm has key partnerships (e.g. with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Columbia Pipeline Group (NYSE:CPGX)) with a number of operators around the world to provide pipeline solutions for moving oil and gas from production plants to distribution points. According to the company, GE's products support the assets of partners "for compression and pumping on more than 2 million KM of pipelines and strategic storage facilities globally." It also produces machinery for the drilling industry, both offshore and onshore. In the middle of the process, GE's assets are used once against for processing and refining of crude oil, with processing and compression technology used to improve quality and allow compact transport systems.

Oil pipeline:

On the other side of the coin, GE is a substantial supplier of aircraft components and other parts to the transportation sector, which means that high oil prices can create a buffer to the demand for its products in this area. Moreover, while a low oil price might spell trouble for the companies that operate in the oil industry and purchase machinery for those purposes, it is not necessarily bad news for GE itself. If low oil prices are due to a shortfall in global demand, the total volume of oil is likely to be comparatively low, which risks a dropoff in demand for the machinery needed to produce, refine, and transport it. However, low oil prices in the face of a global supply glut, such as the one we are seeing currently, mean that a large amount of oil volume is being put onto the global market, and the amount of supplementary products needed to sustain this level of production will also be comparatively greater. This means that a black-and-white approach to the effect of oil prices on GE's outlook should be avoided. Instead, global oil demand should be what is focussed on when analysing the corresponding demand for the company's solutions.

Oil Fundamentals

With this is mind, the direction of the oil industry is a crucial factor in GE's success and how it should be viewed by investors. Oil is the subject of much debate, and the geopolitical factors involved in its pricing make speculative attempts to predict its direction very difficult. However, some fundamentals can still be observed: Oil today comprises around about 30% of all the energy demand across the world. This is a sizeable amount but is dwarfed by the proportion made up by oil, gas, and coal when all taken together. All three make up 80% of all global energy demand. This means that, for every five units of energy consumed in the world, only one of those units will have come from a source that is not oil, gas, or coal.

While it is difficult to predict how this share will change, some key trends have emerged over the past few years. Renewables, in particular, have begun to make up a greater and greater share of the world's energy production. It is highly likely that the share of energy demand met by renewables will continue to rise, particularly as key technologies like solar cells become more viable and affordable. In addition, several key governing bodies have agendas firmly set on increasing the share of renewables. California, for example, has a target of obtaining at least 50% of its electricity needs from renewables by 2030. This does not mean, however, that there will necessarily be a massive drop in demand for traditional forms of energy. As observed by Marco Annunziata, GE's Chief Economist:

"The bulk of global oil consumption (55 percent) is in the transport sector. Today, China has only seven cars per 100 inhabitants, and India only four. The U.S. has 82. China and India will take time to even partially fill the gap, and will impose more stringent pollution standards in the process - China is already moving in that direction. But even so, there is substantial pent-up demand for transportation that will be unleashed by economic growth. The same applies to aviation."

Traffic in Beijing:

Forecasts of world energy consumption by the U.S. Energy Information Administration confirm these predictions about renewables and future oil demand:

Recent Oil Prices

That being said, the reality cannot be ignored that oil prices are currently very low. At the time of writing, Brent Crude Oil currently sits at $51.73 per barrel, down from peaks of over $120 during 2013. This is due to both supply-side and demand-side causes. OPEC has floundered recently in its ability to keep a stranglehold on oil production. Recent news that Libya was reactivating two of its main oil fields is one example of additional contributions to global supply. Libya's oil exports were devastated following the overthrow of its government during the Arab Spring, and it has been attempting to steadily recover to normal production levels since then. In addition, the country is exempt from OPEC's production cuts.

Where this trend will lead is difficult to predict, and there is little consensus among analysts. Some forecasts have predicted that oil prices will have a 20% reduction to roughly $42 per barrel by next year, while others have projected a 100% increase to around $100 over the same time frame. Importantly, for GE, volumes remain high. Refineries, in anticipation of future supply requirements, are currently processing around about 17.3 million barrels of crude oil every day, the largest volume seen since the end of 2015.

Renewables

General Electric has been proactive in taking steps to mitigate the risks of oil price volatility and uncertainty, however. It already has a fairly well diversified portfolio of products which are not all reliant on oil prices, such as its production of lighting solutions and healthcare. What must be noted is that simply expanding into an already growing industry is no guarantee of success for large companies, since these are often highly competitive. GE has taken wise steps to ensure that its efforts in this sector have been to create new technologies that are difficult to replicate, rather than attempting to jump on the bandwagon of producing existing renewable energy solutions. For example, GE has designed a hybrid system to deal with issues with solar panels that cannot generate power without sufficient sunlight. It uses clean battery technology so that, when sunlight is lacking, the batteries in the hybrid system can begin operating while the turbine accelerates. The system is currently being deployed near Los Angeles.

GE's hybrid system:

This is particularly crucial for GE's success in this area. Despite having rapidly increasing market share in the renewables sectors, especially with its acquisition of Alstom's energy business in 2015, GE's margins in renewable energy have been falling for some time now. There is a huge amount of competitive pressure in the industry, and many of the revenue streams from servicing will not be realised until future years. In particular, GE has large interests in some traditional forms of renewable generation. It is a large producer of offshore and onshore wind turbines, as well as hydroelectricity generators. In total, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 370 gigawatts capacity globally. Wind power is a particular focus for the firm. This year, the company successfully closed out a deal for the acquisition of wind blade manufacturer LM Wind Power for a price of $1.65 billion. As the fastest growing part of GE Renewable Energy's portfolio, wind has been an important contributor to the sales growth of 22% in the renewables sector experienced by the company during the first quarter of this year.

Offshore wind turbines:

Overall, GE's expansion into renewable energy has been a mixed success. Time will tell whether or not the legacy producer can compete with more nimble and innovative players in a highly competitive industry, where margins are constantly being squeezed. If it can grab a significant enough portion of market share and differentiate its products substantially, its current pace of revenue growth may be sustainable.

GE's full-year renewables revenue since 2011 (in millions):

Conclusion

Financially, GE has struggled in recent years, and its share price has remained flat since around late 2015 as a result. Its management has taken several steps to attempt to turn this trend around, with some promising results in recent reporting. Whether or not this will continue and the firm will begin to outperform again remains to be seen. Several fundamentals can be observed, however; the immediate global demand and supply in energy markets is difficult to predict, but long-term demand for energy commodities that GE relies on is unlikely to disappear. GE's foray into renewable energy could be a boon or a liability, depending on whether or not the company can successfully innovate to keep its margins high.

