An Update On Avnet - 2018 Will Be Challenging

While the balance sheet is strong and leverage is modest, there are risks to the outlook, making me cautious for now.

The company is calling for flat sales and earnings in 2018, which might be an ambitious outlook.

The company needs to focus on its core business amidst sluggish growth, as customers are leaving the business as well.

Avnet (AVT) has seen its struggles as of late. 2016 was an eventful year in which Avnet saw a CEO transition while, at the same time, it announced a large acquisition and divestiture. The outcome of these actions still have to play out in full, as Avnet is becoming a focused business.

While this should theoretically boost the potential performance of the business, by giving management greater focus, Avnet is facing real issues. The company admitted that about 6% of sales have gone out the door as suppliers have switched their distributors, setting Avnet up for a difficult 2018.

While multiples and leverage are very low, the truth is that the prospects are not that bright for the coming 18 months, as Avnet has traditionally traded at lower multiples. With few triggers in sight, I remain cautious for now, although the valuation argument becomes rather compelling in the low thirties.

A Quick Recap Of Recent Events

Avnet has long played an acquisitive role in Technology Solutions and the marketing of Electronics components. Driven by organic growth and over 100 deals since 1991, the company has grown to become a +$25 billion juggernaut in recent years. That was until last year, when the company made some major moves. This includes the sale of its Technology Solutions business to Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last year, through which Avent reduced its sales by 40%.

Last year was quite an eventful one for the company. Prior to announcing the sale of the Technology Solutions business in September, Avnet had replaced its CEO Rick Hamada by William Amelio in July. That management transition was accompanied by a profit warning as well, which sent shares down 6% that day. Developments followed quickly: Avnet announced the acquisition of UK-based Farnell in a nearly 700-million-pound deal later in July. Based on prevailing currency rates, that deal was valued at little over a billion dollars, financed by the sale of the Technology Solutions business in September in a $2.6 billion deal.

Amidst the issued profit warning, and the huge announced transactions, Avnet´s shares have been lagging a bit. These deals have come at a cost: the British pound has weakened quite a bit, and the company had to pay $400 million in taxes in connection to the Technology Solutions deal as well.

Nonetheless shares did manage to peak around $50 by December of last year, on the back of a big rally in global equity markets and improving prospects for the likes of Avnet.

Being The Middleman

With the sale of the Technology Solutions business, Avnet is a pure play on distribution of electronics components and related services and products between OEMS and customers. These customers include system integrators, software vendors and value-added resellers. Avnet, a sophisticated middleman, connects over 600 suppliers to more than 110,000 customers.

The deal with Premier closed in November of last year, and the sale of the Technology Solutions was finalized in February of this year. With these transactions completed, investors and management can look forward to optimizing this more focused business. With pro-forma sales of roughly $17.5 billion, Avnet is a very well diversified play across all the three continents.

Furthermore, Avnet is very well capitalized. The company ended the third quarter with $1.39 billion in cash and equivalents, including $250 million worth of Tech Data´s shares. Total debt stood at $1.75 billion, translating into a $360 million net debt load.

The Core Business Disappoints

In September of last year, when Avnet announced the purchase of the Technology Solutions segments, I constructed the pro-forma implications for the company. I concluded that net debt would fall towards $600 million, and this has become a reality.

I furthermore noted that Premier would add $1.2 billion in sales, accompanied by decent margins of 6%. After combining this achievement with the $16.6 billion remaining core business, pro-forma sales were seen around $17.8 billion. After allocating 60% of corporate costs to the core electronics segment, I estimated operating earnings for the core at $635 million. Including Premier, pro-forma operating earnings could run at close to $700 million a year.

The company is actually projecting sales of $17.3 billion this year, plus or minus $150 million. It should be noted that the fiscal year ends in June, which means that the current achievements are in line with the pro-forma sales calculations above. Note that Premier will contribute just 7-8 months to 2017´s results.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share for the third quarter, and the fourth quarter outlook implies that full year earnings are seen at $3.17 per share, plus or minus five cents. That looks like a pretty decent number in relation to the $45 share price at which shares were trading ahead of the earnings release. Despite this earnings power, shares have fallen to just $37 per share as the market is very disappointed with the guidance for the upcoming year.

What About The 2018 Guidance?

While the current performance is satisfactory, given the many corporate distractions at the company, the 2018 guidance is utterly disappointing. The company sees sales of $17.5 billion, plus or minus $200 million for the year ending in June of 2018. This is very disappointing as the business currently posts sales of roughly $18 billion if we include the full year contribution of Premier.

The lack of revenue growth - as sales are actually seen down a bit on a pro-forma basis - results from a $1 billion estimated impact from supplier program changes. Note that this is not a deliberate action of the company to rationalize its business. These are actually vendors moving over to competition - a big red flag. Suppliers moving out the door are estimated to cut earnings per share by roughly $1.17 per share in 2018, cutting earnings by roughly a third.

Despite this big headwind as a result of supplier losses, the company is actually guiding for adjusted earnings of $3.00-$3.50 per share, and the midpoint of that range calls for very modest earnings growth. This means Avnet is banking heavily on a full year contribution of Premier, synergies relating to this deal, organic growth and cost savings initiatives to maintain the current earnings power.

With adjusted EBITDA running at close to $800 million a year, the balance sheet power is very strong, however, with leverage ratios at less than 0.5 times adjusted EBITDA. If the company would lever up to a modest 1.5 times, it would have $800 million in buying power for making deals or buying back shares. In February, the board already upped the buyback authority by half a billion toward $675 million, and it hiked the dividend by nearly 6%, for a yield of little less than 2%.

The issue for Avnet, when it comes to creating value for investors, is not really the earnings power. While buybacks could be accretive to earnings per share, they are not likely to create significant value for investors as multiples continue to compress. To boost the multiple (organic) growth is necessary, but this growth came in at just 0.2% in the third quarter, or by 1.8% if we adjust for currency moves.

Concluding Thoughts

Back in September I concluded that if shares retested the mid-thirties I would initiate a modest stake, even as I recognized the challenged organic growth profile, the disruption caused by deals and management turnover. I said the cheap valuation and strong balance sheet were factors that should provide support to the bull thesis at these levels.

That thesis was laid out before the news about the supplier losses, equal to 6% of the current sales base. Worse, these fleeing suppliers have a disproportionate impact on earnings: this move will cut anticipated earnings by a third. This large impact is the result of the slim margins of the business and absorption of fixed costs among fewer suppliers, as pricing actions are necessary to keep other suppliers happy as well.

So there are certainly some downside risks to the story in terms of the 2018 guidance, even if it does not look ambitious. Avnet works with aggressive synergy, accretion and restructuring targets for 2018 to offset this reduction in guidance, so I see downside risks to the full year guidance.

Using a somewhat more conservative $3 per share number for 2018, valuations remain within the long term average range as Avnet has typically trades at a big discount to the market. As such I am not buying at today´s levels yet, waiting patiently for a potential pullback in a $31-$34 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.