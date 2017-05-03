First Take On Gladstone Commercial Corp.'s Q1 '17 Earnings Release - Still Speeding Toward A Refinancing Wall

Mortgage debt was repaid by drawing down the line, likely due to the poor quality of the collateral.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ:GOOD) reported earnings yesterday after the market close. While there are no bombshells in the report, the lack of progress from a leasing and financing perspective should be a serious concern to GOOD bulls.

Leasing: GOOD had no leasing activity in the first quarter. (They announced two tenants took occupancy in the first quarter. These leases were signed and announced almost a year ago.) Given that they have $464,000 in leases expiring this year (p. 28 2016 10-K), unless they announce renewals in the next couple of weeks, investors are going to need to prepare for this income to come out of GOOD's revenue for an extended period of time.

As discussed in detail in my last report, the prospect for a renewal at their Tewksbury property, which is their major 2017 expiration does not look promising. GOOD has not disclosed when in 2017 their two expirations occur. A quick side note on GOOD's disclosure, the chart in their investor presentation on lease expirations shows quarterly rents - $116,000 for 2017. Almost every other REIT shows annual rents in their lease expiration schedule.

Tight FFO Coverage: Despite paying off high cost mortgage debt in the first quarter and replacing it with low cost variable rate debt from its line of credit, GOOD's FFO covered its dividend by only $0.00372 per share. They have no margin of error for further erosion in their business or their line of credit covenants will kick in and force a dividend cut.

Variable Rate Debt: In addition to potential move-outs impacting GOOD's FFO in the coming quarters, they are also exposed to increases in LIBOR. On page 12 of their investor presentation, they claim that only 12.6% of their debt is truly floating rate and 13.9% of their floating rate debt is hedged with minimal interest rate exposure. Their floating rate debt is not actually hedged. They simply have interest rate cap agreements with LIBOR caps ranging from 2.50% to 3.00%. Since LIBOR is currently around 1.0%, this leaves GOOD with plenty of exposure on their $150 million of "hedged" and unhedged variable rate debt.

Declining Line Capacity: In the first quarter, GOOD paid off three mortgages. Two of these were announced in their fourth quarter earnings release and were discussed in my early piece. The collateral for the third mortgage was the Menomonee Falls, Hazelwood, MO and Raleigh, NC properties. They all have relatively low debt yields as can be seen in the chart below.

This is likely why GOOD's credit line availability fell from $30.8 million to $19.8 million when it used the credit facility to pay off the mortgages. As I highlighted in my last piece, the line requires a 14% cash debt yield. Unfortunately, GOOD only discloses GAAP rents, which are usually overstated relative to cash. It is also important to note that this decline in availability under the line took place, despite GOOD issuing a combined $4.6 million in common and preferred equity through their ATM program. In light of what I laid out in the last article, the need to fill the cash flow gap with equity is not surprising.

GOOD's November mortgages also have low debt yields, and will likely be difficult to refinance. In addition, the line matures in 2018, and the lenders will want to see a nice cushion (more equity) before extending or renewing the line.

Hazelwood Sale: On April 7th, GOOD sold a small property for $2.1 million. While the sale itself is relatively small in the context of GOOD's overall portfolio, it provides a good case study for how older, low quality net lease assets hold their value over time. The results are not encouraging for GOOD or its shareholders. The property was sold for less than its GAAP book value.

The asset was purchased by GOOD in 2005 for $3.2 million. While I am sure the asset provided a nice yield for a period of time, part of that return was a return of capital, not a return on capital. GOOD's portfolio is reaching an age where investors are going to be finding out on more and more assets whether there is value after the initial lease expires. The early results do not look good.

Disclosure Issues: The disclosure is still inconsistent on mortgage debt maturities between the 10-Q and the Investor Presentation. Please see below.

From page 13 of 1Q17 Investor Presentation

From page 15 of 1Q17 10-Q

After the earnings call, I will provide a more in depth analysis of the management's comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GOOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.