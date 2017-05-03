Pfizer Dividend Remains Attractive After Q1 Earnings

We have held Pfizer Inc.(NYSE:PFE) for quite a while now in our portfolio and the stock is acting as it should. Pfizer in my eyes is a pure dividend play as both its low volatility and uncertainty along with its strong competitive advantages definitely reduce downside risk to a large degree. Shares of his company have pretty much traded flat over the past couple of years but I continue to believe that the company's fundamentals are improving.

From a dividend perspective, Pfizer's current dividend growth rates remain in the high single digit range but the low volatility in the stock means that investors can continue to accumulate shares inexpensively which does wonders for compounded income growth over time. In fact one could argue that Pfizer in May 2017 is a far better investment now than it was back in May 2015. The dividend, revenue, free cash flow and earnings have all grown nicely over the past 24 months. Analysts are expecting the likes of Eliquis and Ibrance to continue to report robust growth long term although Pfizer's top line performance in its recent first quarter earnings was the reason shares slipped a touch yesterday. Nevertheless buyers stepped in quickly once the stock broke through the $33 level.

Our Pfizer position currently makes up just under 4% of our portfolio but we will be using recent weakness to add soon here. Sentiment remains on the low side and I just believe that investors are not giving this stock its due. Despite the most recent quarter having three less selling days, Pfizer's soft top line performance in the face of an earnings beat still raised doubts as to how long new product growth can realistically offset the slide in the generics side of the business. In Q1, the company's patent protected drugs outpaced (12%) drugs that have gone off patent by about 2%. The weak performance of the likes of Xeljanz didn't go unnoticed, as this drug was expected to dominate in the rheumatoid arthritis space.

However what investors need to take into account here is that Pfizer has the financial levers to accelerate top line growth when need be. First off, the company has indicated that a Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) deal may be in the cards - and it seems as though, if this deal does not go through, another one should be close at hand. It appears a potential Bristol deal would be a good fit given that, if an acquisition went through, the cardiovascular drug (Eliquis) would really come into play due to Pfizer gaining full rights to the drug. With a current debt to equity ratio of 0.53, Pfizer's balance sheet is well equipped to acquire large companies in this space.

Tax reform in the US also has to be a tailwind for large caps with pristine balance sheets. Obviously shareholders will looks for value here but you just get the feeling that an acquisition will come in the near term. Furthermore some negative press also surrounded the issue of a phase 2 candidate (PF-02545920) being cut from the pipeline which is pretty rare due to the costs involved. Three candidates in total were pulled from the pipeline in Q1 but given Pfizer's strength in Ibrance for example in the cancer area, the company should reap rewards from the research it is doing in early stage cancer drugs. Remember Ibrance still has plenty of growth ahead of it and there is plenty of research going on behind the scenes to build on this drug's success.

Technically, the slow stochastics are indicating that we may get a better entry around the $30 level but not any lower. The RSI momentum indicators however are illustrating oversold conditions. The secret with this stock (for income purposes) is to buy it when it is trading at the lower end of its range. A further 100 share purchase would bring our allocation in this stock to just under 7%.

