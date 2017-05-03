InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/2/17: BTU, IFF, PLSE, BCEI, DDR

Includes: AMH, APTI, BCEI, BKYI, BTU, CATS, DDR, FB, FCN, GRUB, IFF, JNPR, MSA, PLSE, RDUS, RHT, RNG, SRG, TYL, ZF
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/2/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG);
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR);
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), and;
  • Bonanza Crk En (NYSE:BCEI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZF);
  • Bio Key Intl (OTCQB:BKYI);
  • Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG);
  • Red Hat (NYSE:RHT);
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR);
  • Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB);
  • Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI), and;
  • Am Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL);
  • Msa Safety (NYSE:MSA), and;
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Virtus Partners O Virtus Total Return Fund ZF JB* $9,052,056
2 Elliott Intl BO Peabody Energy BTU B $7,700,958
3 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $5,966,762
4 Otto Alexander DIR,BO DDR DDR B $5,457,650
5 Biotech Growth N V BO Radius Health RDUS B $5,308,605
6 Duggan Robert W BO Pulse Biosciences PLSE B $1,896,965
7 Gunby Steven Henry CEO,DIR Fti Consulting FCN B $1,035,300
8 Kwok Fong Wong MD,DIR,BO Bio Key Intl BKYI JB* $1,000,001
9 Peizer Terren S CB,CEO,BO Catasys CATS JB* $869,539
10 Berkowitz Bruce R BO Seritage Growth Properties SRG B $867,350

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Koum Jan DIR Facebook FB AS $480,864,832
2 Kriens Scott DIR Juniper Networks JNPR S $30,088,300
3 Greylock Xii Gp BO Apptio APTI S,JS* $24,320,000
4 Gustavson Tamara Hughes DIR Am Homes 4 Rent AMH S $10,281,727
5 Hosein Clyde VP,CFO Ringcentral RNG S $6,416,000
6 Leinweber Larry D DIR Tyler Tech TYL AS $5,887,786
7 Shaw L Edward Jr DIR Msa Safety MSA S $5,860,331
8 Whitehurst James M CEO,PR,DIR Red Hat RHT AS $4,194,741
9 Maloney Matthew M CEO,PR,DIR Grubhub GRUB AS $3,541,675
10 Fir Tree BO Bonanza Crk En BCEI S $2,958,950

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

