Illinois Tool Works: Flawless Execution Continues

Although I've never owned it personally, Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is one of my favorite barometers for industrials industry health. It has been about eight months since I took a look at the company here on Seeking Alpha. Unfortunately, I could not justify pulling the trigger back then, and I still can't now after another 20% rally (marginal outperformance compared to the industrial benchmark performance of 15% over that period). 14.5x trailing EV/EBITDA is a steep price to pay in this environment, and the company remains expensive even on optimistic projections of the next several years of earnings. Nonetheless, commentary from management on certain business segments is positive, and on a company level, I continue to be very impressed with how management continues to squeeze out incremental improvement.

Solid Start to 2017

Illinois Tool Works reported first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2017 late last month, and headline numbers were favorable: Q1 EPS of $1.54/share beat expectations by $0.09/share, and revenue, up 6.1% y/y, came in marginally ahead of expectations. The story here continues to be margin performance. Many analysts, myself included, continue to be hesitant to push our estimates higher given the already high margin profile present within company operations. Management continues to point to "sustainable differentiation" as the reason for Illinois Tool Works' stellar performance, stacking the company with high quality business lines and purging the weak links. If investors go back to fiscal 2012 when many of these improvement initiatives were implemented, all segments (with the exception of Welding) have seen significant operating margin expansion, many in excess of 500 bps. In the case of Welding, the underperformance there is simply because it had already long been a core competency of Illinois Tool Works and is also dealing with a significant downdraft in the business cycle. To put this in perspective, after-tax return on invested capital is now 22%; simply stellar. Despite feverish growth, margin targets continue to shift higher, with the company now looking for greater than 25% consolidated operating margin in the long term (the company posted 22.3% in Q1 of 2017) as detailed in its most recent Analyst Day last December. If achieved, such results are incredibly rare in the industrials space, particularly in recent years for companies of this size.

Looking forward, Illinois Tool Works has already raised its outlook for 2017 from its original guidance of $6.00-6.20/share to $6.20-6.40/share. While that initial guidance was on the light side (Street expectations were rightly on the high side of those numbers months ago), revised guidance calls for extremely healthy 12% earnings per share growth over 2016 results.

Areas To Watch

Back in September, I made two calls: expect pressure in Automotive OEM, and to expect surprise upside in Welding. Looking back now, one of those calls was mediocre and the other spot on. Automotive OEM has surprised me. For context, last year, Illinois Tool Works had just purchased the Engineered Fasteners and Components business ("EF&C") and was dealing with the acquired business being dilutive to segment margin. Q3 2016 saw operating margin of just 21.8% (25.5% excluding EF&C), and since then results have been well ahead of my expectations. I expected some weakness on margin given the flattening of new auto sales in the American domestic market, and once that was coupled with continued foreign exchange issues abroad, the future looked fuzzy. I simply underestimated Illinois Tool Works' ability to execute abroad, particularly in the European and Chinese markets. Q1 2017 operating margin of 24.4%, while 200 bps below the prior year's results, still represents a tightening of the spread from the weakness that was present late last year. Given that management does not even break out margin excluding the EF&C business, investors can assume that any margin impact there is inconsequential at this point. Kudos are deserved.

Welding was my other focus point. The segment understandably continues to see pressure given restrained industrial capital expenditures and continued weakness within oil and gas, but pessimism was simply too high last year. Welding has been Illinois Tool Works' core business in my opinion for many years, and the depth of breadth of talent within the segment cannot be understated. In the most recent quarter, results continued to improve:

Organic growth improved to 3.5% in Q1 [in Welding] due to a combination of improving end market conditions…

Welding posted 8% organic growth improvement from Q3 2016 to Q1 2017, with marginally better sales from equipment versus consumables. Given the higher margins on consumables, the operating margin improvement this quarter is cast in an even better light and can mean only one thing: pricing improvement. Management was more optimistic on the most recent conference call, stating they were "encouraged" by demand and noting some strong improvement in industrial demand, particularly in equipment. While not going as far as to call a bottom, I'll go ahead and state that I think the bottom is in for Welding, and it will be the biggest driver of potential upside surprise this year.

Takeaway

Perhaps one day I'll get the opportunity to own this company at the right price, but if it continues to execute as it has, I suspect valuations are unlikely to fall to levels that I will find appetizing. Despite that, Illinois Tool Works remains an excellent company to track, and for those that follow the mantra of "buying great companies at fair prices, not mediocre companies at cheap prices", the list of alternatives in this space is incredibly short.

