Apple's Earnings Results Were Dismal: We're Moving To The Sidelines

Following Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) weak quarterly earnings results, I imagine many of you will be disenfranchised with my stance leading out of the quarterly earnings announcement. As expected, the company delivered above consensus expectations on gross margins, which contributed to the dil. EPS beat.

However, the buy side was expecting much more in terms of iPhone unit shipments going into the quarter, and ironically, Apple wasn't able to deliver figures that implied upside to current consensus for Q2'17 and Q3'17, which dampened the mood for investors on Tuesday's after hours trade.

Notwithstanding, we should anticipate more draw down in Apple shares before we can anticipate meaningful recovery. Obviously, this wasn't what we had expected in terms of unit shipments or mainland Chinese contribution. The fact is, Apple's top-tier iPhone 7 Plus was the only positive takeaway, aside from the increases to share buybacks and dividends.

Every year, Apple updates its investors on its capital return plan. This quarter, Apple increased its quarterly dividend by 10.5% and declared a quarterly $0.63 dividend. Furthermore, Apple increased its ASR (accelerated share repurchase plan), though it's difficult to anticipate when Apple will accelerate its purchases. Apple plans on increasing its total cumulative return to $300 billion by Q2'FY'19, and $210 billion in share repurchase authorization, which compares to $175 billion (prior).

So, what were the positives?

At the very least, the Mac, accessories and services business is showing signs of life. The growth rates for all three reporting segments exceeded our expectations at 14% y/y, 18% y/y 31% y/y, respectively. This also exceeded the expectations set by many consensus analyst models. Apple reported in Q2'17 that Mac revenues grew 14% y/y, which was mostly attributed to ASP gains as opposed to shipment growth. This is not surprising given the heightened pricing for current generation MacBook Pro 15" and 13" variants. Apple Services grew as a result of installed base growth and modest expansion in ARPU, which sustained the 18% growth CAGR needed to double Apple's service business by FY'20.

The accessories business delivered a pretty significant surprise as illustrated from the earnings call transcript:

Building on the momentum from the holiday quarter, Apple Watch sales nearly doubled year over year. Apple Watch is the best-selling and most loved smartwatch in the world, and we hear wonderful stories from our customers about its impact on their fitness and health. We're also seeing great response to AirPods, with a 98% customer satisfaction rating based on a recent Creative Strategy survey. Demand for AirPods significantly exceeds supply, and growth in Beats products has also been very strong. In fact, when we combine Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones, our revenue from wearable products in the last four quarters was the size of a Fortune 500 company.

It's worth noting that the comparison of the accessories business to Fortune 500 companies is a vague comment. But, what we do gain insights on is the growth ramp of Apple Watch, which doubled in terms of revenue y/y in the current quarter. That's a good sign, and I imagine analysts will publish financial models that help reflect the ASP and unit shipment impact from Apple Watch and Air Pods by the time Apple reports results next quarter.

The data on Mac/iMac segment results delivered above expectations in terms of pricing as opposed to unit shipments. This reads through as positive news for AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) investors, which is heavily dependent on its OEM relationship with Apple to sustain market share growth when compared to Nvidia. We anticipate that AMD's presence in the Notebook GPU business unit to sustain measurable signs of life as Apple readjusts the MacBook stack lower on pricing and introduces incremental features, i.e. more storage/graphics/memory options in Q1'FY'18.

We don't anticipate an OLED model this year, but we anticipate a transition toward OLED Macs in FY'19 where supply chain will meet end consumer demand (no point in releasing a new feature if it can't be sold in meaningful quantities).

Apple reported 4.199 million Macbook/Mac unit shipments in Q2'17, which compared to our estimate of 4.115 million MacBook/Mac units in Q2'17, which represented a modest beat in terms of shipments. However, Apple delivered a meaningful beat in terms of product ASPs, as we forecasted $1,341 Mac ASPs versus actual figures of $1,391 Mac segment ASPs.

Apple's ASPs pulled ahead of our price sensitivity analysis in the PC market. Clearly there's room to grow the high-end of the PC segment despite maturity of the product category.

Furthermore, Apple mentioned that it's expanding its distribution channels in emerging markets to take market share from competing handset OEMs that compete on price as opposed to value. While Tim is very excited by emerging market contribution, the emerging markets remain a "show-me" narrative, as there's a discrepancy in purchasing power parity between EM (emerging market) consumers versus DM (developed markets).

While I'm constructive on the long-term investment thesis, this just brings us back to prior-year when Apple delivered brow beating quarters for much of FY'16. In the case of FY'17 we're seeing similar patterns of weakness in smartphone refresh between Q2'17 and Q3'17. We're less optimistic on the next couple quarters, but anticipate Apple iPhone X sell-in to favorably impact Q4'17 above historical trends.

Furthermore, Simona Jankowski from Goldman Sachs requested insights on Apple's channel inventory for the next couple quarters. Of course, Luca Maestri (Apple's CFO) refused to comment on the subject, which implies Apple is moving aggressively to lean inventory in the channel, and transition towards iPhone 7S/Plus and iPhone 8/X. This gives us some insight into Apple's channel relationships exiting the current fiscal year, though the prognosis on current fiscal year results moves even lower, which is not good.

So, here's what went wrong

Apple's iPhone/iPad unit shipments fell below consensus analyst estimates. Our estimate on iPhone shipments was aggressive whereas our iPad estimate was conservative, as we forecasted 57.6 million and 8.3 million units, respectively. Apple reported 50.76 million iPhone shipments and 8.92 million iPad shipments, which represents a better than expected decelerating trend for iPads. iPhone shipments were perceived negatively, as consensus expectations hovered at 52 million iPhone shipments, whereas buy side expectations were likely above 53 million iPhone shipments.

This was followed on with a weak financial outlook that suggests worse than expected q/q iPhone trends that's partially offset with some iPhone X sell-in when exiting FY'17.

Financial model overview

When exiting Q2'17 we have made some notable revisions to our financial model, which is reflected in our revised estimates for FY'17 that conform more closely to guidance, as we expect figures to trend lower sequentially in terms of revenue. We've revised our FY'17 revenue estimate of $228.29 billion lower to $227.163 billion revenue. We've increased our dil. EPS figure from $8.86 to $8.93, which represents a modest shift in our estimates, as we're expecting six weeks of channel sell-in when pertaining to iPhone X when exiting the quarter, which adds upside to our prior shipment model of 42.4 million iPhone units to 50.4 million iPhone units in Q4'17.

Hence, we're expecting a modest divergence in shipment figures from prior year, as we expect unit growth to increase by 4.886 million in Q4'17.

Source: Cho's Tech Research

The rationale for our financial model shifts toward the FY'18 figure where we revise upwards our iPhone shipments from 245.231 million units to 248.775 million units, which contributes modestly to our revised revenue estimate. We're now forecasting FY'18 revenue of $249 billion versus our prior estimate of $246.8 billion revenue, which was mostly attributed to heightened channel sell-in for Apple iPhone 8/X, which brings us closer in-line with the current consensus estimate.

We've reduced our dil. EPS figure from $10.13 to $9.96, which was attributed to OpEx cost ramp when pertaining to SG&A and R&D in-line with historical trends. We've already increased our gross margin estimate to reflect contribution of ASPs from OLED iPhone variants and share buybacks. Hence, we're fairly convinced that the revenue narrative may improve when exiting FY'17, but the profit narrative won't improve as materially.

The current consensus estimates have revenue of $248.2 billion and dil. EPS of $10.28 for FY'18. We're currently $800 million above the FY'18 consensus revenue estimate and $0.32 below the consensus on dil. EPS.

We're expecting estimates on dil. EPS to trend lower, whereas revenue estimates have room to trend higher. Overall, the data from this quarter suggests iPhone shipments will have more momentum q/q in Q4'17 when compared to Q4'16, hence the recent hiccup suggests a modest reduction in our revenue/earnings model, though we're aware of expectation risk leading into Apple's 10 th anniversary iPhone.

Where do Apple shares go from here?

Our bias is to the downside, as Apple delivered a headline revenue miss and outlook revision ahead of a patchy summer months. Again, Apple's shares likely get discounted by several percentage points, whereas broad market volatility, or implied beta (1.3 five year average) adds 14.3 percentage points of downside assuming the S&P 500 drops 10% from current levels.

Hence, we're expecting AAPL to drop on weakness in near-term expectations and broad market volatility.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

From what we can gather, broad macro sentiment has weakened as 21% of global fund managers have indicated a willingness to reduce U.S. equity allocations. The technology trade is heavily overcrowded, and with diminished prospects of earnings/sales upside for some of the tech stalwarts, we're likely to experience headwinds in terms of asset flows as we move through the summer months.

In other words, we think consumer hardware and semiconductors leads the tech index lower, whereas U.S./emerging market Internet will likely outperform on a risk-weighted basis. Notwithstanding, we're not saying Apple is a bad investment, but if you had to gain a better foothold into shares, now would not be the time, as it's more important to protect capital.

Source: TC2000

We're expecting Apple shares to open Wednesday's session below the midpoint of the channel line, and to re-test the bottom of the channel as well. We believe shares will continue to drop following the 1.8% decline in the after hours trade.

Furthermore, we're not expecting share price to recover until there's more visibility on iPhone X channel impact and baseline sentiment in U.S. equities improves. This likely occurs following the summer months of May, June and July. We're not expecting Q3'17 figures to deliver above the high-end of the outlook range given heightened channel burn of iPhone 7/7 Plus ahead of iPhone X launch.

Final thoughts

We're revising our recommendation from high conviction buy to hold.

As indicated by various members of our audience, there's a decent likelihood that many of you have gotten in at a much lower cost basis reducing the need to secure a better cost average given other considerations like long-term capital gains, and so forth.

However, for those who have bought recently, it's time to reconsider re-entry. While we're huge fans of Apple, we acknowledge that the stock is prone to capitulation over the immediate three-month window. Hence, it would be more prudent for long-term Apple holders to buy on a deeper dip whereas recent buyers should lock-in profits and look to make a re-entry 10 percentage points below current market value.

Therefore, we're now offering a near-term six-month price target of $137.21 with room to drop even lower. Whereas our FY'18 target is initiated (18-month price target) at $170.68, which is our long-term price target.

