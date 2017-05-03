S&P 500 New Highs On Fed At 2?

We now think there is a chance they could be more dovish which can possibly push the S&P 500 to win back some attention.

It's not fair. NASDAQ has been getting all the attention with new highs. What about the S&P 500?

The Fed release at 2PM today was expected to guide to more hikes and a balance sheet taper. After Monday's PCE Inflation data though we don't see how they can stay so hawkish.

A Roll Down Memory Lane: March 15th 2017, Fed Day

Ahead of the last Fed announcement March 15th at 2PM we had a similar call at 9:31 AM that day. Here's what we said:

"Now with a softer CPI report this morning it can ease up the FOMC statement at 2PM and Fed Chair Yellen's comments at 2:30. That should be bullish.

The CPI report on March 15th slowed from a worrisome .3% the month before to a .2%. Round numbers: that's the difference between a 3.6% annual rate of inflation and a 2.4% annual rate. The slowdown breathed some hawkishness out of the Fed that day.

The Fed ended up leaving their 2017 rate hike assumptions unchanged and the markets liked it. Many, included us prior to March 15th, thought the Fed was going to add rate hikes to their targets.

Here's the chart of the Fed being less hawkish than expected that day. At 2PM on March 15th they made no change to their targets and markets went up.

Again, remember, we thought this would play out as it did because CPI printed a lower number that morning and the Fed was well aware of that - and so it eased up.

This Time It's PCE Price

CPI reported the weak number March 15th.

May 1st, two days ago, the Fed's treasured-most-beloved inflation number PCE Price reported -.1%. That has to chase some hawkishness out of any Fed officials once again.

Of course the Fed has been in a blackout this week.

But two weeks ago the Fed was not shy in saying that despite slower non-farm payrolls and GDP, they were still targeting rate hikes and asset purchase tapers.

On April 21st when asked if the slowdown would affect their policy, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said to CNBC,

"So far haven’t seen anything to change that."

But now, inches before the Fed meeting, maybe a negative inflation number out of their favorite inflation indicator could be something "they've seen to change that."

FOMC Statement Today

There is no press conference today so all we get today is an update to the Fed statement.

There have been a few expectations floating around about the upcoming statement.

The Wall Street Journal is known to be a conduit for Fed messaging to the Street. Here's what the WSJ said on Sunday:

"The challenge in their postmeeting policy statement will be to acknowledge the handful of disappointing economic growth indicators since officials last gathered in mid-March without suggesting they are ready to veer from the policy path they have sketched out at recent meetings.

If this is a planted leak from the Fed, this leak and the work therein were issued before the PCE Price number the following day May 1st.

The Fed had blamed a slow GDP on seasonality. A slow non-farm payroll could be chalked up to volatility in the reports.

But consecutive showdowns and now negative numbers out of both CPI and (most recently Monday's) PCE could cause them to "veer from the policy path they have sketched out."

At this point the Fed loses nothing by leaving their statement unchanged. If they want to hike in June there is no need to announce it now.

As for the asset purchase taper, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer implied that they are not sure if they will taper at year end or announce a taper at year end.

Fed Chair Yellen has conveyed that they can't be back-and-forth on this taper issue for fear of rattling markets.

They don't need to come out and say all these things here and now in this statement. After a negative (treasured indicator) PCE Price number and no press conference they can leave things as they have been for the time being.

S&P 500 Oh So Close

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is a little jealous. NASDAQ's (NASDAQ:QQQ) new highs have garnered all the attention. Now with tech down today it could be the S&P 500 jumping into the lead if the Fed backs off once again.

Conclusion

The Fed has been known to disappoint. They've changed their tune before and now with a negative number on inflation, why not wait? They just might and the markets will probably like it.

