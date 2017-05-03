The Bond Market Is Sensing Slower Economic Growth

And, with Trump administration proposals lagging in Congress, investors in the bond market are showing doubts that the ambitious programs presented earlier will actually be achieved.

Whereas expectations for faster economic growth and higher inflation get built into bond pricing in March, the recent softness in the "hard" data appear to have reversed expectations.

The US bond market has experienced quite a turnaround since the middle of March as the euphoria connected with "Trump talk" seems to be declining.

There has been a real turnaround in the US bond market since the middle of March. Investors seemed to be jumping on the "Trump bump" in March, which included expectations of faster economic growth and higher expectations for inflation.

Now, that exuberance seems to be taking a back seat, as the economy seems to be indicating that the earlier expectations were not going to be fulfilled and that the Trump administration was going to fail in its efforts to push through Congress a repeal of the healthcare program, lower taxes and increase infrastructure spending, and deregulate the economy.

On March 13, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 2.62 percent. Dividing that up into components we found that the "real" yield on Treasury securities, the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS), was 0.58 percent and inflationary expectations were just over two percent, at 2.04 percent. Right around this period, inflationary expectations were right up close to 2.10 percent.

These numbers reflected a feeling that the economy was going to start growing faster and that inflation was going to pick up, generally because of the picture Mr. Trump was projecting for the future.

Just before the election, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 1.77 percent, with the TIPs yielding 0.09 percent and inflationary expectations then at 1.68 percent.

If the expectations of bond investors concerning economic growth were reflected in the TIPs yield, then this could be interpreted that these market participants did not expect much growth out of the real economy over the coming 10-year period.

And, inflationary expectations were just under 1.80 percent - for the next ten years!

These numbers certainly did not reflect much confidence that a President Hillary Clinton, who a week before the election was almost a shoe-in for winning the presidency, could pump up the economy and get it moving again.

But, then, Mr. Trump was elected to the presidency and expectations shot through the roof. By the 18th of November, inflationary expectations had skyrocketed to 2.00 percent and by November 23rd, the 10-year TIPs yield was at 0.40 percent.

Quite a turnaround!

Now, however, the market has reversed itself. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 2.29 percent yesterday with the TIPs yield coming in at 0.39 percent and inflationary expectations landing at 1.90 percent.

So, the "real" yield dropped off almost 20 basis points since the middle of March reflecting more caution about the reality of future economic growth. And, inflationary expectations were off by 14 basis points, moving future inflation forecasts below the 2.00 percent level.

The reason for this drop off on the exuberance in the economy has basically been due to a softening of the "hard" numbers coming in about the economy.

The "soft" numbers coming from surveys and things like that seem to be staying optimistic, consistent with the strength in the stock market.

However, the numbers coming from economic activity did not support this. And, we are getting headlines like the one that appeared in the "paper" Wall Street Journal, "The Economy's Vital Signs Start to Flag."

In here we see highlighted the fact that the initial estimates for economic growth in the first quarter were disappointing, personal consumption expenditures had dropped off, year-over-year, and that there was a "March drop in Federal Reserve's preferred inflation index."

Added to that we read that "US Car Sales Drop Faster Than Expected."

"US car sales from some of the industry's largest players declined faster than expected in April, underscoring fears over the speed of cooling in the market and the broader outlook for the US."

We are waiting for the latest economic forecasts from the Federal Reserve System, which are expected to be released with the press release from the meetings that are currently taking place. The last forecast put out by Fed officials indicated that they expected economic growth to remain near 2.0 percent for the foreseeable future. And, given the public statements of these officials leading up to the current meeting, little change is expected in these predictions.

So, right now, the bond market seems to be saying that we should not expect too much economic growth in the future, maybe just about the same as we have been experiencing, and that we also should not expect too much of a pickup in inflation over the near term.

The forecast, then, is much as it has been: modest economic growth with inflation staying at or below the Fed's target rate of inflation. Maybe the bond market is just getting over the fever created by "Trump talk."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.