Exxon Mobil's Q1 Profit Surges

Improving downstream performance as maintenance activity wraps up combined with its biggest profit generator being back in the back speaks favorably for Exxon Mobil Corporation's future earnings potential.

On the back of rising upstream realizations and the lack of an impairment charge, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) posted $4.01 billion in earnings during the first quarter of this year. That represents a major improvement versus the $1.68 billion in profit it generated in Q4, but keep in mind that was held back by a $2 billion impairment charge. Let's look at what is driving Exxon Mobil Corporation's strong turnaround.

Earnings overview

Exxon Mobil's upstream earnings ex-impairment were aided by a $570 million boost through better realizations and a $300 million gain from other benefits (versus Q4 levels), primarily lower operating expenses. With $2.252 billion in net income coming from its upstream division, Exxon's largest profit generator was back at it in Q1.

Maintenance activity at its refineries held down its downstream income by $220 million (q-o-q), which more than offset the $200 million gain from better margins as crack spreads spiked in March. Overall, Exxon's Q1 downstream income declined by a little over $100 million versus Q4 to $1.116 billion, largely due to the removal of one-time gains.

Going forward, better crack spreads and much higher utilization rates at its refineries should see Exxon Mobil's downstream income shoot up in Q2 as driving season gets under way. Higher volumes will almost certainly have a favorable impact on Exxon's Q2 & Q3 results, but the margin situation (while currently favorable) is highly variable.

Exxon's chemical division posted $1.171 billion in net income during Q1, up around $300 million from Q4, on the back of better margins and lower operating expenses. This is a unit Exxon plans to aggressively build out, particularly in the US Gulf Coast region, to capitalize on cheap domestic feedstock prices and strong global demand growth for plastics.

Cash flow and balance sheet overview

Adding back $4.5 billion in depreciation expenses along with some minor net working capital adjustments, and Exxon Mobil generated $8.2 billion in operating cash flow. Proceeds from asset sales boosted that up to $8.9 billion. Against $3.1 billion in dividend payments and net additions to PP&E of $4.5 billion, it appears Exxon's cash flow shortfall problem has largely ended for now.

However, investors should keep in mind Exxon's debt load grew from $42.8 billion at the end of 2016 to $43.6 billion by the end of Q1. This was in part to fund ~$500 million in "anti-dilutive share purchases" during the quarter, and partially to boost liquidity. Exxon's cash on hand increased from $3.7 billion to $4.9 billion sequentially.

Source: Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil's balance sheet basically treaded water last quarter, a nice improvement versus previous quarters when its financial position was deteriorating. While keeping in mind that its quarterly capex budget is set to move a tad higher over the coming quarters, Exxon appears to be breaking even on a cash flow basis.

Operational update

While Exxon's upstream production base of 4.151 million BOE/d was up marginally from Q4, it was down from 4.325 million BOE/d in Q1 2016. Management is guiding for that to stay between 4 - 4.4 million BOE/d through 2020. The start-up of the third train at the Gorgon LNG facility in Australia (which Exxon owns 25% of) in March and reaching first-oil at the Hebron project off the coast of Canada later this year (more on that here) will help mitigate declines from mature fields.

Total chemical prime product sales were down slightly both q-o-q and y-o-y, while total petroleum product sales were up q-o-q but down y-o-y. Exxon's refinery throughput volume of 4.324 million bpd was up from 4.185 million bpd in Q1 2016 but down versus Q4 levels due to planned maintenance activity.

Later on in the year, the coker unit at Exxon's 320,000 bpd Antwerp Refinery in Belgium should be completed. Along with petrochemical expansions at its plants in Texas and Singapore, Exxon's downstream and chemical operations have several catalysts to look forward to in the near future.

Final thoughts

Overall, a great quarter for Exxon Mobil Corporation. Higher oil & gas prices pushed its domestic upstream unit back into the black and seasonal trends point towards its downstream performance picking up over the next couple of quarters. Under the assumption the OPEC agreement is extended into the second half of 2017, this should be a good year for Exxon Mobil Corporation. Investors looking to read more about Exxon Mobil Corporation should check out its plan to expand its LNG operations in Papua New Guinea by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.