Sensata Technologies Shares Going Nowhere Fast

I continue to believe that Sensata is a good company and that the valuation is attractive, but it's hard to argue for buying into slowing markets and slowing revenue growth.

Better results in heavy vehicles and other non-auto markets will help, but Sensata is too overweighted to autos for that to be more than of limited help.

The shares of sensor and control company Sensata (NYSE:ST) remain in that frustrating intersection of potential value and unimpressive near-term performance. Although I believe that Sensata is and remains a quality company, it is hard to get excited about a stock where management is guiding to decelerating growth through the year at a time when many industrial names are seeing signs of building momentum.

I don't think my underlying assumptions on Sensata are all that aggressive. I model a fair value of around $42 to $44 on the basis of 3% to 4% revenue growth and free cash flow margins improving into the high teens (driving FCF growth around 7%), and I expect the company to continue to diversify away from autos through both M&A and organic means. Sensata's valuation multiples have definitely shrunk as growth has slowed and there is a risk that this is a value trap. Standing against that risk is the idea that this is a quality business with meaningful margin leverage and addressable market expansion potential.

A Better Q1, But No Real Upgrade To The Outlook

Sensata reported better than expected first quarter results, with core revenue up more than 3% and a little better than both management's guidance and the Street's expectation. The company's sensor business grew 3% as both the auto and heavy vehicle businesses grew about 3%, with the auto business showing signs of slowing the heavy vehicle business back on better footing. The controls business (Sensing Solutions) saw almost 5% growth, with healthy trends in HVAC, appliances, and industrial markets providing the momentum.

Margins continued to improve, with gross margin up a bit (about 30bp) and segment-level profit margin up about 90bp. Both segments saw similar levels of improvement, and the company continues to see some of the synergy benefits of its past Schrader and CST deals flowing into the results.

The "but" is that management did not upgrade its outlook for the year. Management is still targeting organic revenue growth of 1% to 3%, and it doesn't sound as though M&A is a meaningful near-term driver.

The Auto Tailwind Is Fading

Sensata generates about two-thirds of its revenue from the auto sector, so vehicle sales trends are very important to the company's outlook. To that end, sales have definitely started to slow in the U.S. and China, and management is expecting modest declines (1% to 2%) for the U.S. and China this year (after basically flat first quarters). Guidance from chip companies has murky - Maxim (NASDAQ:MXIM) has warned about signs of a slowdown, but Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) was more positive on the outlook for the auto sector; I'd note, though, that TI has done a very good job of growing content, so management's comments there could be skewed by that. With that, Sensata is likely to see end market growth slow as the year continues on, likely making it even harder for the company to post exciting revenue growth.

Content growth can help, but investors probably need to be more realistic about this driver. Over the past three or so years, I estimate that Sensata's auto business grown about 3% ahead of auto production (on a CAGR basis). That's not nothing, but it's not enough to ensure growth as underlying volumes slow, and decreasing penetration of diesel vehicles in Europe (which have about 10% to 20% more Sensata content per vehicle) is likely going to be a headwind.

Industrial Getting Better, But Isn't Big Enough

In contrast to the auto business, Sensata's other business opportunities are looking brighter. The company saw double-digit sequential growth from its industrial, HVAC, and heavy vehicle businesses, and it looks as though the Class 8 market is finally bottoming out. While the pronounced weakness in construction, ag, mining, and most recently commercial trucks has played a meaningful role in depressing Sensata's organic revenue growth, I'd still note that the company has managed to outgrow the market through this downturn.

There are encouraging signs across the board. HVAC shipments have been growing on a year-over-year basis, appliances are doing alright, and the outlook for industrial semiconductor markets has been improving, with demand recoveries in areas like automation. While the comparability of Sensata and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is limited, I'd note that Parker-Hannifin's management recently talked up the strength it is seeing in the HVAC, Class 8 truck, and off-road commercial vehicle markets, while ABB (NYSE:ABB) reported an improving environment for industrial motors and drives.

The "but" is that this can only help Sensata just so much. True, the company has been using M&A and internal R&D in an attempt to diversify (with its internal efforts focused on commercial vehicle telematics and industrial IoT), but the revenue mix is what it is - mid-single-digit growth from one-third of the business and minimal growth from two-thirds of the business doesn't lead to an exciting sum.

The Opportunity

I'm not counting on a dramatic turnaround in Sensata's auto business, nor a return to past valuation levels. I do expect, though, that the company will continue to see content growth in the auto sector from opportunities like emissions control, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, and driver assistance. I'd also note that Sensata enjoys exceptional share in some segments (nearly 50% in pressure and high temp) and could improve its much more modest share in areas like speed and pressure sensing.

I also expect growth from the company's non-auto businesses. I am looking for commercial vehicles to recover over the next few years, and I believe Sensata will see some success in its push to win more business in industrial markets.

Even so, I'm not looking for dramatic growth. I'm only looking for around 3% revenue growth for the medium and long term. A more active M&A program could certainly add to that, but Sensata may need to prove that it can reliably grow closer to 4% on an organic basis to get more favorable attention from the market. Likewise, while I do expect the company's margins to improve as it drives efficiencies from its acquired businesses and leverages its operating assets, my estimate of long-term FCF margins in the high teens may be harder to hit below that 4% revenue bogey.

The Bottom Line

If my model is realistic, I think Sensata is undervalued today, with a fair value in the low-to-mid $40's. That makes it an unusual stock in both the industrial and semiconductor spaces, neither of which offer many obvious bargains right now (and granting that Sensata is not a true semiconductor company...). On the other hand, many of these more dearly-valued stocks are trading on the likelihood of improving underlying market fundamentals, while Sensata's primary market is likely to get more challenging as the year goes on. With that, I do worry that this is a value trap - that Sensata will continue to struggle to produce appealing organic revenue growth and that investors will shy away from a name where reported revenue and underlying market growth are weak, even if the valuation is attractive on a longer-term basis.

