Cotiviti Holdings' (COTV) CEO Doug Williams on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cotiviti Holdings (NYSE:COTV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer DiBerardino - Vice President, Investor Relations

Doug Williams - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Senneff - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ryan Daniels - William Blair & Co.

Matthew Gillmor - Robert Baird

Ana Gupte - Leerink

Mark Rosenblum - Morgan Stanley

Sandy Draper - SunTrust

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James

Stephanie Davis - J.P. Morgan

Frank Sparacino - First Analysis

Sean Dodge - Jefferies

Operator

For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer DiBerardino, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer DiBerardino

Good morning and welcome to Cotiviti's first quarter 2017 results conference call. This call is being webcast live and a recording will be available on the Events page of our investor website at cotiviti.com through June 02, 2017. Also available on the Financials page of our investor website is a financial supplement containing key financial measures on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. We will be referencing the supplement later in the call as we review first quarter results.

During today's call, we will discuss Cotiviti's business outlook and will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. We urge you to read the risk factors, cautionary language and other disclosures in our SEC filings for the factors that may impact statements made on this call.

We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income for diluted share and free cash flow. Reconciliations to the relevant GAAP numbers for these non-GAAP measures are included in the press release and also within the financial supplement posted on our investor website.

Joining me on the call today are Doug Williams, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Senneff, Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I will turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Williams

Thank you, Jennifer, and good morning. Cotiviti is off to a solid start in 2017 continuing our track record of delivering value for our clients and our shareholders. First quarter results reflect our fully aligned financial model or our ability to effectively serve client needs is aligned with the value we produce. Due to the growth value we deliver to clients in the first quarter versus a year ago, our total quarter revenue increased 12% to $160.1 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $57.7 million.

Cotiviti's continued momentum is due to our ability to increasingly capture opportunity from our estimated $5 billion total addressable healthcare market or tam. Of that tam, approximately 75% of our revenue opportunity lies within the existing client base. With this opportunity serving as a key point of our strategy, 95% of our revenue growth over the past year was generated from existing clients. To penetrate the 75% tam with existing clients, our teams collaborate with payer clients to deepen and broaden value creating by expanding our solutions library and increasing client utilization of that library, increasing the volume of client's review and cross-selling retrospective and prospective solutions. As we expand our value creation, it enhances our client retention.

To penetrate the remaining 25% of our tam, Cotiviti continues to add new clients. As a reminder, for new sources of revenue including both new clients and cross-sells, we only disclose once they have produced revenue.

In the first quarter of 2017, we added three new clients. One of the three is a returning client which we see as a strong indicator of our value creation capabilities. Our pipeline of new clients and cross-sell opportunities is robust with several cross-sell implementations expected to go live over the balance of 2017.

The path designing a new client is long and generally requires a tangible demonstration of our capabilities. That is why having a strong track record of performance is still important. When we get to yes with a new client, the implementation process begins. Once live, we cycle through a solution adoption process that can generate revenue in a few quarters time and we'll continue to grow for a long time.

Additionally, a new client provides the opportunity for cross-sell and all of this provides good revenue visibility. Behind organic growth, we continue to actively evaluate M&A opportunities. With an estimated client penetration of only 10% to 15%, the bar for M&A is high given the vast opportunities we have to grow organically. Our ability to generate profitable growth provides capacity to make the necessary investments in our proprietary technology platform, data security and product innovation to enhance and broaden our solution offerings.

These investments are critical as we believe they afford us an edge in the market now and in the future.

Turning to the broader healthcare industry there continues to be lots of conversations around Washington on healthcare reform but no definitive changes have been announced today. A good deal of the rhetoric is focused on mitigating waste in the system; our interpretation is that the current administration is focused on commercial solutions and expanding government solutions. We view this is further opportunity for Cotiviti given our expertise in providing payment accuracy solutions to more than 40 healthcare payers including over 20 of the top 25.

The industry tailwinds along with our organic growth opportunities give us confidence that we can provide increasing levels of value to clients while achieving our operational and financial goals.

Now I'll turn the call over to Steve to review our first quarter financial results.

Steve Senneff

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, everyone. As Jennifer mentioned, as I walk through our first quarter 2017 financial results, I will referencing the first quarter financial supplement posted on our investor website.

Beginning on Slide 2 of the supplement, you can see that first quarter 2017 revenue is solid as it increased 12% from the first quarter of 2016. Healthcare revenue increased 13%, while retain revenue grew a strong 9% due to some settlement timing which I will explain momentarily.

Consistent with our typical seasonality, first quarter revenue was lower than the fourth quarter of 2016. Healthcare revenue growth in the first quarter was driven by 19% growth in retrospective for RCA solutions as we continue to successfully penetrate a wide space opportunity with existing clients. CMS revenue was a minimal contributor to first quarter 2017 RCA revenue growth.

In March, we began reviewing charts in the two new regions award to us in October 2016. We are maintaining our 2017 forecast for CMS revenue to be in their 1% to 2% as a percentage of total revenue which will primarily occur in the second half.

Perspective or PCA revenue increased 8% in the quarter; it was a strong 2016 first quarter. Last year, new policy innovation, new adoption elevated value creation at newly implemented cross-sells and favorable market dynamics due to the shift from ICD-9 to ICD-10 through a strong performance. While, we are still experiencing benefits from these items in 2017. The revenue spike that we absorbed in early 2016 has normalized. Our expectations remained that PCA will have a double digit growth rate in 2017.

Global retain and other revenue increased 9% to the first quarter. And retail is common for large non-recurring payment types to sell throughout the year. And in the first quarter, we had settlements totaling approximately $2 million. This does not affect our expectations for full year 2017 retail revenue to be in line to 2016. But we expect second quarter retail revenue to decline approximately 4 million from first quarter levels. Half of the decline is related to the previously mentioned non-recurring settlements and half is due to a change in timing of the audit cycle for two clients that will delay revenue into back half of 2017.

Moving to Slide 3 in the supplement, net income increased 234% in the first quarter of 2017 versus a year ago, driven by a 48% decrease in interest expense due to debt repayments in 2016 as well as the impact of lower interest rates due to the September 2016 refinancing.

Another contributing factor to net income growth was a $10.4 million tax benefit in the first quarter of 2017 related to stock option exercises. For 2017, we continue to forecast the effective tax rate excluding the impact of tax benefits related to stock option exercises to be approximately 38%. We use the forecasted 38% rate, tax effect the relevant items in our adjusted net income bridge as we exclude the tax benefit of stock option exercises.

We continue to invest in building and enabling our teams to support new client growth and expanse growth within existing clients. As we indicated in February, investments in analytics, technology and go-to-market planned for 2016 carried over in the 2017 which drove the first quarter's 21% increase in SG&A expense.

As we continue to fill these highly technical rules, we anticipate SG&A including stock compensation to grow approximately 15% in 2017. To assist an analysis of our underlying results, we provide two non-GAAP measures; adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

On Slide 4, adjusted EBITDA increased 14% from the first quarter a year ago with a corresponding margin expansion of 56 basis points. We anticipate that the adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2017 will be approximately the same as the first quarter. We anticipate second quarter revenue to grow in the mid-single-digit range although we expected rebound in the latter half of the year.'

Underlying revenue growth is strong, although mass for the second quarter due to the following. $5 million in healthcare special project revenue we have in the second quarter of 2016 that is not expected to repeat in 2017. The aforementioned $4 million second quarter retail revenue decline, a decline of approximately $4.5 million due to the run off of CMS revenue under the old time fact versus the second quarter 2016 and approximately $2 million decline in revenue from a healthcare client that we had lost, but as Doug mentioned, we have sensory contracted with. Their revenue will ramp up in the latter half of 2017.

In addition, second quarter operating expenses will be impacted by continued investments in analytics, technology and go-to-market and investments associated with a ramp up of the two new CMS regions.

On Slide 5, adjusted net income in the first quarter 2017 increased 44% to 32 million or $0.34 per diluted share. The increase was primarily driven by year-over-year revenue growth and an $8 million reduction in interest expense due to debt pay down and the rate reduction from our September 2016 refinancing. Actually shares outstanding at March 31st, 2017 were 91.8 million while weighted average fully diluted shares for the quarter were 94.9 million.

On Slide 7, you can see the cash flow from operations declined 32% for $24.6 million from the first quarter a year ago. The decline was due to cash flow timing differences in 2017 versus 2016 which we expect to normalize over the course of the year. Free cash flow a non-GAAP measure defined as cash flow from operations was capital expenditures was $14.9 million for the quarter reflective of the timing differences.

Turning to the balance sheet on Slide 8, we ended the first quarter with $128.5 million in unrestricted cash and $776.3 million in long term debt, net of original issue discount and differed financing costs. As required under our restated credit agreement, the decline in debt from year-end was due to scheduled principal pay down of $4.5 million at the end of March.

As previously announced, in April, we refinanced the term loan B which reduced our spread over LIBOR by 25 basis points. As interest rates have been increasing, the spread benefit is being offset by the LIBOR increase. Therefore, we are maintaining our 35 million interest expense estimate for 2017. As a result of the April refinancing, we expect to record a $3 million loss on extinguishment of debt in the second quarter.

With the scheduled loan payments, and as a result of our strong EBITDA growth and cash flow generation, we ended the quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.7 times, down from 2.9 times at December 31st, 2016. As we continued to growth our top line and expand margin, we will deliver naturally. We plan to deploy any excess capital to invest in innovation, new products and to pursue strategic M&A. We are maintaining our full year 2017 guidance for total revenue in the range of $688 million to $700 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $266 million to $272 million, and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately $97 million.

We are also providing the following key assumptions that support our full year guidance, interest expense of approximately $35 million, stock compensation expense of approximately $9 million and effective tax rate of approximately 38% and CapEx in the range of $35 million to $40 million.

A reconciliation of net income to the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income is provided in our earnings release and in the first quarter financial supplement available on our investor website.

Now I will turn the call back over to Doug.

Doug Williams

Thanks Steve. We generated solid results in the first quarter and continued to invest in our operations to drive higher levels of future client value. We are committed to making the necessary investments to remain a leader in payment analytics for a healthcare and retail clients, while also delivering meaningful long term shareholder returns.

Now, I will ask the operator to open the lines for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And it looks our first questioner today is Eric Percher and he is with Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Dan Cavanaugh [ph] for Eric Percher today. First question was with respect to the retail revenue, without that 2 million payment, it looks like it's slightly flat to down for the quarter which is currently consistent with what we saw in 2016. Can you give us more information about what's kind of leading to like I said softness in retail relative to healthcare and if that for trend, do you expect to see going forward?

Steve Senneff

Hey Dan, it's Steve. Yes, we've been seeing the trend in retain being relatively flat for the last few quarters and we expect that to continue in 2017. So we mentioned on - just mentioned on the call that we think that 2017 will be in line with 2016.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And with regards to you mentioned visibility of new clients and recognizing them when they come onboard when you see revenue, can you give us a little bit more inside as to what you see the pipeline will be looking for new clients coming on for the rest of 2017?

Doug Williams

Hi, this is Doug. You are correct. We announce or refer to clients a new client once it is active and we are recording revenue. We don't forecast any particular specifics around count or contribution but I think we are comfortable saying that our pipeline is robust and for those new and cross-sell. And as we develop those will announce them obviously as they become like line. But I think we feel very good about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

And the next questioner today is going to be Ryan Daniels of William Blair. Please go ahead with your question.

Ryan Daniels

Good morning and thanks for taking the question. Doug, maybe one for you on the contract loss and then quick resigning, can you provide a little more color on that it sounds like a fairly interesting case study that the decline moving away from you probably saw some value loss and move back quickly. But can you talk about are you doing the same level of audits, are you the same in the stack you expect the revenue opportunity to be similar just any more color there would be helpful?

Doug Williams

That's a great question Ryan, actually it's a little bit of a parallel to the story of our organization in that they were a client in a subset of one portion of the business and with our ability to have a bit of a comprehensive offering solutions and insertion points, they've actually re-contracted it was in another context that's somewhat broader. So we would, I think we'd reasonably expect that this client would get back to previous levels over the period of time of developing their adoption pattern et cetera.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. That's helpful. And then in regards to the PCA business, I'm curious if you see more kind of real time claims volume there, and if so with the growth that we've seen massively in high deductible plans kind of moving that business a little bit more towards a backup waiting to as we see the amplification in claims in the second half of the year?

Doug Williams

Okay, so sort of I guess two things there, one is to degree that we do real time, and the second is sort of what's the seasonality pattern. We do real time, we do real time in a few different ways with clients today we also do batch it basically is working with the client to determine what works most effectively in their system and we have many clients who actually do both real time and batch.

So as far as the seasonality fees the high deductible plan it's not new, I mean which have been going on for a number of years, and I think Steve is shared in previous calls that we do have some seasonality associate with what we call member liability and it's more pronounced in the first quarter, and to your point that does generally as people work through those deductibles et cetera, then the claims are more the volume goes up in the second half of the year.

Ryan Daniels

Okay, perfect. And then one final want to hop off just on the Medicare rack in the two regions any more details on that, I'm curious if you're able to share audits between region, if you're able to use some of the or all of the old audits or is that something that's going to kind of gradually ramp up through the years you get re-approval for all that et cetera? Thanks.

Doug Williams

Well, the update is in the in the complex reviews that involves us of doing evaluation of the claims for suspect claims and then we request records, and we began that in March. Obviously there's a ramp to that that will take place overtime. As far as the actual things are reviewing for each of those goes through a very structured approval process with CMS and when we - and we do have the benefit of the institutional knowledge of what we submitted in the past and we have the effectively the concept on our side that still has to go through the approval, one thing to consider is that in the previous version of the rack we had the highest number and the broadest dispersion of approved concepts of any other participants.

Steve Senneff

Ryan on that one is Region 3 is one of the regions we have, which is comparable to the region to see that we had before in the priory contracts itself. We actually have some advantage there that we're up and running we're through familiar with all the maxim that region. On Region 2, we have half of what was part of region see before, so we had that up and running and we're still waiting for the historical data, so we only have half the data for Region 2 that we're working on right now.

And then as far as the ramp as Doug mentioned, we do have a lower ADR limits the amount of charge that we can request, we have the lower concepts that they've approved and we continue to work with CMS overtime to see if we can expand that.

Ryan Daniels

Okay, perfect. Thanks for all the color.

Operator

And our next question today is Matthew Gillmor with Robert Baird. Please go ahead you're your questions.

Matthew Gillmor

Hi, thanks for the question. I want to ask about the SG&A expense for you mentioned, so can you provide some details on the roles you're filling what types of roles are these - are they supporting current clients versus hiring at a future implementation and sales activity, and then how should we think about the growth in SG&A over the long term versus the revenue growth?

Steve Senneff

Sure, so Matt some of the roles that we're filling right now is catching up to the grow, so with the 10 new clients that we had that we talked about last year on six new for cross-selling and three new now, we are having to catch up there, we're filling a lot of the go to market roles, because as you well know when we when a client there's the penetration that we have with those clients on average is about 10% to 15%.

So filling those go to market rolls that we can work with our clients to find the other areas to add value, but we're also adding lot of roles and technology in analytics, and that's really to build out more of automation is to build out more findings claims data that we can find inaccuracies in there, and so we're investing heavily in analytics and technology there.

So as far as that ramp goes, we've seen that in 2016 it will start to level out in Q3 of this year, some of that carryover is still is happening in the first couple quarters will level off from an absolute dollar amount in Q3 and then from there is more of an ROI decision, if you will see how the ROI is on that analytics and technology investment, if we feel that there's additional investments there, then we'll talk about that in future calls.

Matthew Gillmor

Got it. That's helpful. And Steve maybe one more for you on the on the cash flow performance, can you give us some insight into some of the timing issues that you referenced it seems like maybe just a big drop in the accrued comp bucket on the balance sheet, and then I think in the past you've talk about $150 million buggy for 2017 is also a good number to think about? Thanks.

Steve Senneff

So Matt, you're exactly right. We had some timing differences in 2015 we had a prepaid tax position that helped cash flow in 2015 in Q1 and then the biggest - another big thing that was there, which is the payroll timing, so payroll here on April 1, in 2015 and it hit on March 31, on 2017. So purely just timing issues not been has those concern and yes, we continue to march towards that you know $150 million of free cash flow.

Matthew Gillmor

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question today is going to Ana Gupte with Leerink. Please go ahead with your question.

Ana Gupte

Yeah, hi, thanks, good morning. I wanted to go follow-up on the growth rates in the perspective on the post payment solutions it tends to lag even though the savings rates are much better it seems from the PCI side of the business, and is it just that you have your targeting of smaller subset of - it's a smaller subset because it's a subset of your existing clients on a retrospective solution or is it just that the payers don't see the value add from PCAs yet and you're trying to educate them on it?

Doug Williams

Well, I think what we don't see a particular change in a pattern of the relativity between the value we create and revenue that ultimately gets represented by that. Our business has some seasonal aspects, which we spoke about earlier from a quarter standpoint, but sort of life in the world of the business when working with clients, it is not particularly calendar oriented, and so we're working with any given client to whether it's adopt policy or to expand claim volume or even could be cross sell those things happen in the pattern that's that works for that client it doesn't really attach to a calendar. And so what happening is, we might have a period of time where a few things are happening at once and in gives growth support, so we will see you know times where the growth is faster time to grow to slower and we try to speak generally in the terms of the annual growth rates.

Ana Gupte

Okay, maybe I should follow-on this particular one off line, I do have a follow-up when, we look at your savings generated per revenue per dollar of claims processed did look higher for PCA, but maybe we're not looking at the right way so that was why I thought there might be more value add for clients and on the PCA side, and if they can see that by more on the PCA?

The other question I had is that varied at all by commercial and player responsive business versus government paid business, because it sounds like on the government's side there's more knowledge and understanding of the value of this and clients like Humana, Seymour ahead of that maybe got the blue, let's say more commercial plants?

Doug Williams

Okay, on the first part around savings, if you look at savings in revenue on RCA versus PCA it's a bit of a different comparison. In the PCA part of the business we're very specifically select certain claim types that are all applicable to the work we're doing, and that has to do with things like processing times, real time et cetera. And in retrospective because the claim has been paid the question is there something to find, we call that data mining, and so in general, we ask our clients to send us all of the relevant data they can, and so the numerator denominator in the two businesses, the two lines of business is quite different.

Ana Gupte

Got it, got it, that's helpful. Okay.

Doug Williams

Okay. And then in your question I believe was - though we see meaningful differences around Medicaid, Medicare and commercial. We certainly have dimensions of our solutions that are unique to certain parts of the business, but ultimately we don't tell a client what they should or shouldn't have paid, we work with them to make sure we understand the most precise and help develop the most precise definition of accuracy and then we make that come true. Typically with an elderly Medicare population, we're going to see more health intensity, but is also reflective of the claim volume that's there. So there might be new launches, but they're not major swing factors that affect the aggregate result.

Ana Gupte

Very helpful. Thanks so much, appreciated.

Operator

And the next questioner today is going to be Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your questions.

Mark Rosenblum

Hey guys, it's Mark Rosenblum on for Ricky. I just had a question on our claim volume. We heard from help on their call that claim volume was down year-over-year and part of that was because of an uptick in high deductible plans, I just curious to get your take on claims and how they compare relative to last year?

Doug Williams

We are seeing claims go at - I mean I think what we see both from we read the same things you do, we see the information from our clients who are the insurers, and what we see is that there is continued growth it's had a - trend is down, so there's not a lot of utilization driving that. So I would say that, but I don't think that's particularly different than what we saw last year, and in the characterizations of what was happening with the sort of the medical inflation trend.

Steve Senneff

Yeah, then on the high deductible plans, we were in analysis every year to see what that impact looks like and that trend is almost exactly on the same trend as last year, so we're not seeing any meaningful difference.

Mark Rosenblum

Okay, got it, thanks. And then on the EBITDA margins it looks like next quarter they're going to be flat from Q1 versus the last couple years where we've seen an uptick in kind of stable margins and quarters two through four. How should we think about where margins go in 3Q and 4Q, will there be a difference between those this year or relatively flat?

Steve Senneff

So we're still guiding if you look at guidance it's in 30 bps to 50 bps range of expansion. Yes, 2Q is going to be relatively flat to quarter one. We've been talking about that last couple of calls around how the CMS ramp up will take place in Q2, but we've also got some of these other investments and some of the timing differences in revenues. So I think with all of that we continue to feel comfortable with that 30 bps to 50 bps to improvement for the full year.

Mark Rosenblum

Got it, got it. And when I model that out, no should I think about quarters three and four differently or relatively like they should be relatively similar in terms of margin?

Steve Senneff

Well, I think it's going to probably go along with the seasonality typically will have our highest revenue quarter in fourth quarter, so that's going to help drive some of the margins.

Mark Rosenblum

Gotcha. Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

And our next questioner is going to be Sandy Draper with SunTrust. Please go ahead you're your questions.

Sandy Draper

Thanks very much. Most of my questions have been asked and answered, so appreciate all the details. Maybe just a longer term picture Doug and it relates to a couple of more recent questions around claims volume, when you think about your 10% to 12% type long term growth and you sort of think about an underlying claims volume winning market share with new logos versus cross sell across some products, how would get the exact numbers, but how would you sort of rank order there, is there any commentary about where to the bigger key drivers, and then which ones are drivers that maybe not as meaningful and if you're obviously something now left out there, that would be really helpful? Thanks.

Doug Williams

Sure, I think you - so just from the top down, we see 75% of our opportunity for tam from existing clients, and 25% from new logos. Within that 75% we categorize it much like you said, so how much of this is generating more value for clients from the claim volume we get that includes us continually in developing solutions and clients adopting them. Next it means achieving greater percentage of the spend that the client has, where that's a new platform whether they acquire someone, whether it's a new region and line of business whatever.

And then finally cross sell, and we've sort of sized those three buckets in the 75% they've come out to be fairly consistent in terms of opportunity. I think the way to maybe think about it is from a time index and complexity index the ability of a client to realize value is fastest in terms of adoption, if it's a claim volume we already have it's in the - what's between them and the value is simply making the assessment and the choice around a given concept. In the middle is expanding claim volume we're doing of what we already do here is more of it a new claim system et cetera, it has some complexity, but it's not a purely new decision. And then finally cross sell, which is with the same company, but it in generally will include in gauging with the client operationally at a different point and that usually involved different players.

Sandy Draper

Great, that's really helpful. And then maybe one for Steve, just remind me as your continue to generate good cash flow you do have some debt, you've talked about M&A, I don't know if you simply just share buybacks that we need is generally think about capital partner strategy from a high level, do you have specific parties or is it really going to be very opportunistic depending on stock price depending on what you see in the M&A market. Now how do you sort of generally think about the capital deployment?

Steve Senneff

Yeah, Sandy, so right now, I would say opportunistic, we're going to continue to invest heavily back into the business is obviously that's our biggest opportunity with 7X [ph], but we're opportunistically to look at M&A opportunities stock buyback obviously is on the board as well, so those are all things that will contemplate depending on the circumstance.

Sandy Draper

Great, thanks so much.

Operator

And our next questionnaire today is Nicholas Jansen with Raymond James. Please go ahead with your questions.

Nicholas Jansen

Hey guys, thanks for the color. Just one for me, in terms of the normal seasonal pattern you typically see flat to slightly up revenue growth in the September quarter versus the June quarter. And I was just wondering based on the kind of the June quarter guidance that you provided, is there anything different in the book of business this year coming online with those 10 new clients or the Medicare increasing throughout the year as we think about just normal seasonal patterns for the back half ? Thanks.

Doug Williams

So for the most part of the seasonality is still in place, I think the one thing that probably at a little bit different this year is what we talked about in Q2. And so that's why you're going to be see it little bit softer, because of the timing of the different things, and then exactly what you mentioned. In Q3 and Q4 we'll start to see more of the impact from the new client ramp, we'll see a little bit CMS is still going to - it's not going to be a significant impact in 2017 we're still guiding at 1% to 2%, but you'll start to see some of that. So it's typically Q2, Q3 is relatively flat; we might see a little bit more increasing Q3 and then the larger seasonality from Q4.

Nicholas Jansen

Thank for that. And in just kind of Doug on that comment just in term of the visibility into those client ramping, are there firm deadlines as we think about them going into effect your level of visibility if there were any delays how do we think about in contacts of the range?

Doug Williams

You know I think we have clarity in what the building blocks of success are. Once a client is live, the adoption pattern, we generally can get a fairly good and comfortable level of forecast on that. On a client that would be one that we had not yet announced you about when it goes live as a new client that's probably the most variable, it's sort of outcome high confidence but timing variable for us. That's the hardest thing for us to predict is would it be June or August.

Steve Senneff

Right. So your question around how would that impact the range. I mean the visibility that we have is very high, so the couple of things that can impact that the volatility would be timing of implementations timing of ramp, so both of those will continue to watch and then any conversion timing on the retrospective type. So all of that we feel good it would be in the range that we continue to talk about.

Nicholas Jansen

Great. Congrats on strong quarter.

Jennifer DiBerardino

Thanks.

Operator

And our next questioner today is going to be Stephanie Davis with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead with your questions.

Stephanie Davis

Hi, guys. Congrats on the quarter and thank you for taking my question. Could you walk us through how would you think about the sales cycle for new client, it's given lumpiness in this quarter and there are any rule of thumb for how a brand new client will ramp-up versus the ramp up of across level one?

Doug Williams

That's great question in. So if it - it's hard on a rule of thumb but in very general terms on prospective client at will live there in general going to probably have an adoption level of 30% to 50% of the potential. And then we will have a process with them that make sure that we don't have a destabilizing effect in any way and then after generally a quarter or two that will begin a process of additional review of content and adoption and that will go on for several and many quarters there on. The more difficult thing I think probably for to try to model on your end is there aren't that many clients that are just one market, one claim system.

And so layering on to that launching additional claim platforms, launching additional markets, we end up in this roll out process for quite a number quite a long time. In the RCA business, when we go live, we tend to go live again on a core set of concepts in a few areas. And then as we work with them and particularly attain access to additional data sources that might exist within their enterprise that might not be part of a claim strain then that expansion occurs.

I think maybe to speak to that some of our longest term clients continue to grow. And we've shared those stats with you before but clients who have been around not just a few years but for many years continue to adopt and realistically, the more clients engage and understand the more effective they are at utilizing the value.

Stephanie Davis

And then just one more out of me, so could you talk about tend to be utilization impacting them, could you talk about your exposure to broader utilization and why you're more tuned from this from some of your peers?

Doug Williams

Well, I'd say different places and you would categorize some of them as our peers and we would not, because we don't really think about the things that a revenue cycle of billing type company would be. Really our feed of data, the claim data to us is after it's been through the system if the client gone through effectively debt that and they've has it either ready to pay or it is been paid. So there's a lot of noise that's come out of the system by the time, we intersect it at a prospector or retrospective basis. And so at a macro level, utilization would certainly affect us. If utilization went up and trend went up then we would expect our claim volume to go up.

I don't think the best indicator for our business so is what the billing indicator would be. I think if you wanted a macro indicator, really the payer clients and their data would probably be one of the more insightful piece.

Stephanie Davis

Okay. That makes sense. Thanks much for taking my questions.

Doug Williams

Sure.

Operator

And our next questioner today is going to be Frank Sparacino with First Analysis. Please go ahead with your questions.

Frank Sparacino

Hi, guys. Just one for me on Medicare side, I know the guidance for this year is fairly nominal in terms of the contribution, but I guess what I was trying to think about was longer term and if we take region three for example just because you've got the history behind it, how do we sort of compare on an apples-to-apples basis, you are historically kind of look the volumes and revenue generated were under what they could be in the new contract given. It was a lot of changes in the new contract and I don't know if the process times are going to be much longer since we've got another party in there doing the reviews I guess, the audit areas and sales, but just tried to get a sense of how you sort of calibrate the opportunity under the new contract versus the hope?

Doug Williams

Frank, it's good question. And I think we should think if the very biggest picture that there's certainly correlations of potential, there are - there is little about the parameters of the contract that are comparable. So if we went back and compared to the past, we and others had a dominant focus on short stays which have been eliminated through the - it's also called the two midnight rules are excluded from this. And then one of the parameters that CMS put in to make sure there was not a particular burden on the providers was they put an ADR or additional document request limit.

In the previous contract that was at 2% for each entity, and in the current limit is 0.5%. Now there are certain step ups that could occur over time. And so I think the challenge that we have in trying to size this is we have to work through a lot of things in the early stages of operations and really get to a run rate before we feel confident that we could predict what the future would look like. Steve?

Steve Senneff

So Frank, when we were just starting to review the charts now on to that point until we start seeing the trends, it's really make any predictions and there is a lot more variables that are different this time around. So look for us in the second half once we've got a few of these under our belt to give them guidance for 2018 and 2019.

Frank Sparacino

Thank you, guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next questioner today is going to be Sean Dodge with Jefferies. Please go ahead with your questions.

Sean Dodge

Hi. Good morning. Maybe just following-up real quickly on Frank's question there. I know you had been in discussions with CMS and maybe hopeful that through some time in negotiation process you can get, some of these restrictions loosened up over time, if that's still an option or that's still on the table?

Doug Williams

Look, like any client we'll be giving them input of how the program could be more valuable. I think the essence of our focus currently is not necessarily to negotiate but primarily is to get up and running. That the I mean Steve mentioned that in one of the regions we still don't have part of the data et cetera and there's a lot of operational intricacies that have to go on. And so while CMS grants the contract, the rack participants must participate and work through the work flows with each of the max, which are the contracted processing entities.

And so there's a fairly significant amount of work that takes place for us or any other rack participant in order to get those workflows connected and all the pieces gone rather from getting that data to processing a change and also the appeal process. So, the significance of this is obviously the scale and the challenge of it is the complexity and the time and the pace.

Sean Dodge

Okay. And then going back to the new client you added in the quarter maybe more specifically the two other new clients, the net new ones. Doug, are there any more details you can provide us there with the initial sales for prospective or retrospective services and can you give us any idea of the size or the initial scope maybe by comparing them to the specifics that you signed last year?

Doug Williams

You know it's interesting, because the same question was asked last year, and it's actually happens to be a very similar answer in Q1 is that of the three clients they actually from a scope and scale standpoint line up pretty well to the book of business there's a large one, there's a small one, and there's Goldilocks right in between there right. So there are two of them are PCA clients and once is RCA client.

One thing to think about is, as we go forward cross sell is a - it's a dimension of value for us that was the product of a merger, but the reality is when we go and engage a client today, it's really not as much of an either or as much as it is a sequencing of a more comprehensive plan to intersect and achieve payment accuracy at multiple points in the question really comes for that quiet at that point of time, in their resources and their priorities what makes the most sense to create a map for them of where we start.

Steve Senneff

And just to clarify there is one PCA client and one RCA client.

Sean Dodge

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Doug Williams for any closing remarks.

Doug Williams

I would say thank you for your participation on the call today. We look forward to speaking with you soon. And if you have any follow-up questions please contact Jennifer and she would be glad to work with you. Thank you.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

