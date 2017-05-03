Canon: This Forgotten Tech Stock Has Quietly Risen 20% In The Past Year

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. Canon operates under three industry segments: Imaging Systems Business Unit, Office Business Unit, and the Industry and Others Business Unit, and is an industry leader in all three. At the end of 2016, it was the largest company in the imaging systems industry and controlled over 20% of the global digital camera market. Canon operates in a range of countries and regions, including Japan, the United States, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Investors should take note of this stock for a few reasons. Canon stock has grown 20% in the past year. 2017 Q1 results show massive earnings increases, and Japan's economy is rising. CAJ also has a dividend yield of around 3.5 percent, pretty nice for a tech giant. Canon has a well-planned corporate strategy with a solid balance sheet to back it up. Both short-term and long-term traders should take note of this industry giant.

When Canon's earnings report was released on April 26, 2016, stock value rose and outlook lifted. The report disclosed that its first quarter net income attributable to the company was 55.09 billion Japanese yen or $491.87 million, up a huge 96.8 percent from last year's 27.99 billion yen. Operating profit climbed 88% from last year's 40.09 billion yen. Earnings per share were $0.45 or 50.44 yen, doubling last year's EPS of only 25.64 yen. For fiscal 2017, Canon now expects attributable net income of 180 billion yen, a growth of 19.5 percent from last year. Net sales are expected to be 4.02 trillion yen, up 18.2 percent from last year, and operating profit is expected to be 270 billion yen, up 18 percent.

Note the large 8% jump in share value directly caused by the earnings report in CAJ 30-day closing prices.

Source: CAJ 30-Day Closing Prices

As stated previously, Canon has a good dividend yield of 4.04%, which amounts to $1.34 (paid semi-annually). The three-year dividend growth rate is 2.17%, with the four-year average payout being 69.99%. The four-year average yield is 3.92%. Though dividends have not consistently risen, they have stayed above 3.50% and are way above the diversified average industry average of 2.62%. Though sales receded due to a number of issues discussed later in this article, Canon still provided a record-high dividend payout for fiscal 2016. "Seeking to actively provide a stable return to shareholders, we decided to distribute a full-year dividend of ¥150.00 ($1.34) per share, which is the same as the record-high dividend we paid in the previous (dividend)," stated Canon.

CAJ Dividend Yield (Source)

Market Growth:

Canon's profits in the Imaging Systems Business Unit suffered last year because of market recession. "Sales volume declined due to difficulties in procuring components caused by the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake, along with an ongoing contraction of the market," Canon wrote in its 2016 Annual Report. "Meanwhile, sales of organic LED (OLEDs) panel manufacturing equipment grew significantly against a backdrop of increasing OLED use, primarily in smartphones."

Canon does business in many growing markets. In its imaging segment, CAJ controls 20% of the consumer/professional camera market. It also controls the DSLR market by over 50%. According to a study done by BCNranking, Canon has held first in DSLR market share for five years, controlling 63.3% of the market in 2017. However, DSLR sales are slowly recessing while mirrorless camera sales are growing. Canon seamlessly entered the mirrorless camera market a few years ago with the introduction of the M-10 and has slowly been gaining a foothold in the market from then. BCNranking states that, while Canon is a relative newcomer to the mirrorless market, it already controls 18.5% of the market.

Source: BCNranking Study Data

CAJ also has seen good sales in other segments of the corporation such as the Office Electronics segment. "Demand for color models is expected to grow moderately, despite the contraction of the market for monochrome models. Looking at the laser printer market, although demand for printers is expected to remain at the same level as the previous year, demand for consumables is expected to expand, as color models increase in the market," stated Canon, in the 2017 Q1 report.

Strong companies have a strategic plan in place for future growth, and Canon is no exception. Since 1996, it has been following the five-phase "Excellent Global Corporation Plan."

Canon's Five Phase Plan (Source: Canon 2016 Annual Report)

Phase Five in Canon's Five Phase "Excellent Global Corporation Plan" (Source: Canon 2016 Canon Annual Report)

In compliance with phase five, Canon acquired several new companies in 2016, the most notable being a UK startup called Kite and Toshiba Medical. The Kite acquisition allowed Canon to enter the IoT (Internet of Things) market. "We need to transform our business model to combine hardware, software and services, and consider the value offered by the system as a whole," Canon stated four months before it acquired the startup. Kite will add on to the software aspect of the commercial and consumer printing divisions by letting developers add on-demand printing features to their apps.

On December 19, 2016, Canon completed its acquisition of Toshiba Medical, a company that manufactures and leases large medical equipment, such as MRIs. "This completed our lineup of new businesses - namely commercial printing, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment - that we have been establishing in preparation for future growth. These businesses are now beginning to produce results," stated the 2016 Canon Annual Report. This acquisition benefits the future growth of Canon in that it will be able to quickly enter the biomedical field, expand business domains by enhancing R&D capabilities, and improve quality and production of new medical products with new factories designs and patents.

Canon also secured a deal with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to supply it with OLED touch screens for future iPhones through the Canon Tokki Corporation. Tokki was acquired by Canon in 2010 to enter the OLED and solar battery manufacturing equipment business and has since made a reputation for producing high-quality OLED touch screens. They have high demand from many display makers, including Samsung Display Co. (OTC:SSNLF), LG Display Co. (NYSE:LPL), Sharp Corp. (OTCPK:SHCAY), and now Apple. "(The demand) will remain strong for the next three years," stated CEO Teruhisa Tsugami.

However, like any company, CAJ is not without its problems. Canon is a Japanese-based company, and because of this, it depends greatly on the volatile Japanese economy for a portion of profits. "(In Japan) the pickup in both corporate earnings and capital investment showed signs of stalling. With regard to currency exchange rates, the yen appreciated considerably throughout the year, and conditions for Canon's performance were extremely challenging," stated Canon in the 2016 Annual Report. While investors may be wary of the recent news reports that the value of the Japanese yen is inflating, the Bank of Japan recently raised its economic forecasts for 2017, stating that, "The bank now sees the economy 'expanding' rather than just 'recovering.'" "Rising employment confirmed the strength of the labor market, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 2.8 percent, compared with analyst expectations for 2.9 percent. Unemployment is at its lowest since the early 1990s," Financial Times stated in a recent report.

CAJ also sees major competition in the Imaging Systems Business Unit, specifically consumer/professional digital cameras. Though Canon controls market share, other large conglomerates such as Sony (NYSE:SNE) are nipping at its heels. However, Canon recently released its mirrorless camera lineup designed to go head to head with Sony and Samsung. Other competitors such as Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY) has tried and failed to enter the rapidly growing mirrorless market.

Digital Camera Market: Breakdown

Canon stock has grown 20% in the past year. 2017 Q1 results show massive earnings increases and Japan's economy is slowly but surely rising. Canon has a plan implemented for short-term and long-term growth that has been seen in action since the recent acquisition of Toshiba Medical. Forecasted earnings are making analysts and investors very optimistic, with the stock jumping up almost 10% last week. Investors looking for an investment that will grow rapidly in both the short term and long term, as well as a nice dividend yield, should seriously consider investing in CAJ.

* CAJ is a company-sponsored level III ADR, meaning it is a foreign stock but offers shares in the US. It has had a NYSE IPO and files forms in accordance with the SEC. This includes a quarterly earnings report, F-6 registration statement, and SEC Form 20-F.