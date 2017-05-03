Assessing Gilead's Positives And Negatives

These are presented, along with my opinions on some of them.

Introduction

Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) stock has worn out a lot of bottom-callers. Now that the stock remains in its trading range after a weak but not disastrous quarter, is that a sign that strong hands now hold this stock? Is GILD simply too cheap to its biotech peers (NASDAQ:IBB) or to the universe of large caps (NYSEARCA:SPY) to drop further?

Since I think about the stock this way, this article will cover bullish and non-bullish points. The goal is to present my view of the most relevant considerations so that readers may gain an additional perspective on this widely-followed name.

I'll begin with a negative that makes it tough for me to add to my small holdings in GILD. This is a different management from the one I got to know in 2014, when great operating results and a clear vision for the future led me to make GILD by far the largest stock holding I've ever had, except for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for a time and also excepting pharma companies with which I've personally been involved.

No reason to change being unimpressed with management, but it can change

In technology-based companies such as GILD, the stock ends up being about management. A well-run company knows its strengths and weaknesses, assesses them, and has its top executives spread the message and strategy both internally and to the investing public. When that happens, as with GILD in 2014, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) today, and even little Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) with its new leadership, conference call Q&As with analysts go smoothly. Analysts are generally friendly to large companies, questions tend to be straightforward, and it's not difficult for management to rehearse its answers to the range of expected questions. One thing one does not get much of from companies with a clear strategy is a lot of stammering, "you know" and "um-um" comments reminiscent of the stuttering lawyer in My Cousin Vinny. But that's what we got from more than one GILD senior executive in Tuesday's Q&A.

This does not inspire confidence in the team. It's hard to tell, and sell, a turnaround story if you have trouble getting even one sentence out without faltering.

Loss of confidence in a company can occur suddenly, such as with revelation of fraud. There's nothing like that with GILD, though. Here, for me, it's been a process:

I began to lose a good deal of trust in GILD management to be on the ball on my behalf late last year. For example, this changing view was reflected in comments I made in a December 23 article, Is Gilead Infected With The Big Pharma Virus?, where, among other things, I said:

So it's not that GILD is lacking growth in HIV/AIDS, assuming bic/F/TAF is as successful as may be hoped. It's that there is no clear vision beyond HIV/AIDS. It's that the R&D pipeline beyond antivirals has turned out to be one disappointment after another, including Zydelig. And now the aggressiveness of ViiV, with uncertain results from latest Phase 3 studies, casts doubt on just how brilliant the long term future of GILD's HIV/AIDS franchise is. If GILD were competing more aggressively with ViiV, I'd feel better about it.

By last December, we knew that the hepatitis C market was not so hot, though we did not yet know how bad it was. (Neither did the entire pharma industry.) But the above article was exploring ViiV's challenge to GILD, which was unexpectedly strong; and GILD's seeming passivity in the face of that challenge.

Next, after the February earnings report showed that HCV sales in Q4 and forecasts for 2017 sales were even worse than expected, I commented on Feb. 8 in Gilead Bombs - Analysis in some introductory bullet points that:

The CEO let investors know that it has little vision for the future beyond this year, other than trying what hasn't been working.

Once again, the company affirmed that it has no interest in competing with ViiV's attempt to create a novel single tablet 2-drug paradigm to treat HIV/AIDS.

Thus, there's not a lot of reason now to think that this management has what it takes to turn things around.

The Q1 conference call did not change that view. At least this time, Dr. Milligan, the CEO, did not say something like what he ended the February conference call with, namely this disastrous comment:

"... we can get the company back to growth. But at this point, I'm not going to give you a point in time when that's going to happen."

There was the glimmer of a strategy laid out late in the Q&A by Dr. Milligan, but it is highly uncertain.

So, on the one hand, the key aspect of investing in biotech, namely great management, appears to be absent.

That makes it difficult for me, and I think others, to buy more stock.

And technically, there's a lot of overhead resistance. So, if the pool of investors who know GILD well are structurally reluctant to buy more, or buy back in if they have sold out completely; and on the other hand, there are unhappy shareholders looking to sell on any meaningful price increases, the stock has a problem.

Next, a concise look at Q1.

The Q1 results show the problem but also some strengths

There's no sign of growth yet, though as one of my quotes shown above pointed out, HIV/AIDS has begun to grow again. Here are the summary numbers from the earnings report:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2017 2016 Product sales $ 6,377 $ 7,681 Royalty, contract and other revenues 128 113 Total revenues $ 6,505 $ 7,794 Net income attributable to Gilead $ 2,702 $ 3,566 Non-GAAP net income* $ 2,949 $ 4,274 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.05 $ 2.53 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share* $ 2.23 $ 3.03

A note on GILD's non-GAAP numbers. Mostly they are invalid. That's because the great majority of the adjustments from GAAP represent cash outlays either during the period in question or prior cash outlays, such as to purchase Pharmasset in 2011, that never hit the P&L statement and must reach it at some point. The minority of adjustments to GAAP that are non-cash, stock-based compensation, increasingly are zero-cost stock grants, not options. They are certain to be exercised, so there is a clear cost to shareholders from guaranteed dilution. Thus, there's no point other than to obfuscate for GILD to even mention non-GAAP numbers. It can just provide all the details and let investors look at each item as they wish. We know how to count. We know the difference between cash flows and earnings.

GILD's EPS were $2.05, which annualizes to $8.20. At $67, that makes GILD very cheap to the market. A halving of EPS would still leave GILD cheap to the market. There's a real margin of safety in these numbers.

Moving on, the balance sheet strengthened. That occurred despite the 3% dividend yield, $565M spent on buybacks in Q1 (average price: $71.34), and the EPS decline. From the earnings report:

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) March 31, December 31, 2017 2016(1) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 34,017 $ 32,380 Accounts receivable, net 4,034 4,514 Inventories 1,474 1,587 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,922 2,865 Intangible assets, net 8,761 8,971 Goodwill 1,172 1,172 Other assets 5,321 5,488 Total assets $ 57,701 $ 56,977 Current liabilities $ 8,282 $ 9,218 Long-term liabilities 28,502 28,396 Stockholders' equity(2) 20,917 19,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,701 $ 56,977 Notes: (1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2016. Certain amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation (2) As of March 31, 2017, there were 1,307 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding

This reflects impressive cash generation. More on that point below.

Note that even though GILD has an outstanding court decision ordering it to pay billions of dollars to Merck (NYSE:MRK) for patent infringement, it has not created a reserve. Thus, the cash position could shrink should GILD lose on appeal. In addition, GILD may have to pay MRK up to 10% on future sales of GILD's HCV drugs.

The earnings statement and balance sheet frame the situation: GILD has morphed from a very high P/E stock in 2012-3, as the first group of HCV drugs were moving rapidly through Phase 3, to a very low P/E stock with declining sales and declining EPS. The balance sheet has also changed from a leveraged one reflecting the $11B cost to acquire Pharmasset to a more fortress-like one today.

This is a classic growth stock turned value play. Or, as I asked in the title of an April 29, 2016 article, Is Gilead A Busted Growth Stock?

Let's explore more with some of the key issues.

GILD as takeover target

The values could be irresistible to a Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), or Merck, though to JNJ or MRK, a product sale would be needed (no big deal).

That's because GILD's R&D expense in Q1 annualizes to $3.72B.

Now think of JNJ's acquisition of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY). JNJ is gaining the marketed products and some late-stage pipeline assets that have, presumably, been derisked. The earlier-stage pipeline assets are being spun off into a Newco in which JNJ has an equity stake. So JNJ, interested mostly in dividend growth for its shareholders, gets what it wants with a kicker if the more speculative part of ALIOY becomes a success. In a conceptually similar move, Pfizer acquired Wyeth in January 2009. The goal was to prop up earnings by stripping away R&D and SG&A costs.

In addition, either JNJ or PFE might be able to do better with GILD's HCV franchise internationally, given their global reach and the apparent failure of GILD to make progress outside of the US and EU. Note that patient starts were down over 70% yoy in Japan.

The math of acquiring a stock with best-in-class products that trades at or below 4X sales per share for this calendar year with 88% operating margins can work for many companies that can borrow at 3% or less.

But... GILD has not been acquired. Why?

HCV sales could fare even worse

GILD is projecting, at the midpoint of a wide range, $8.25B for HCV product sales this year. I believe this could easily drop by half soon and keep dropping. That's because ABBV is expecting approval for a 2-drug HCV combo, called "G/P" for now, in the US, EU and Japan this year. If approved as ABBV expects and plans for, this will be a pan-genotypic drug typically with an 8-week dosing plan. In addition, MRK's Zepatier, for HCV Type 1, did $378M in sales in Q1. So even if JNJ does not go forward with a Phase 3 program in HCV, competition for GILD is growing. Yet the patient pool keeps getting less sick, allowing insurers to delay treatment. In addition, the infected patient pool in what were thought not long ago to be large markets, Japan and Italy, was known to largely be aged. If they are not being treated much now, maybe they never will be.

I think there are real downside risks here and unless a strong global marketer such as JNJ or PFE takes over the sales and marketing effort, I'm not especially optimistic about the present value of GILD's HCV franchise. Patient volumes are dropping and pricing could go a lot lower.

Then there is the risk of hefty royalties to MRK for patent infringement on all GILD's HCV sales.

Don't forget the cardiovascular division

Letairis sales annualized in Q1 at $844M. It looks to be going generic in the US in a little over a year. Ranexa, the other one of GILD's two CV drugs, annualized in Q1 at $612M. Since each is increasing sales yoy, it's fair to say that these comprise a $1.5B high-margined sales base, which I expect will head toward zero by 2020.

When GILD was doing $30B+ in annual sales, these drugs looked insignificant. With sales perhaps now in the $24B range, they comprise 6% or more of GILD's revenue base. Now, the income they provide will be missed.

In addition, we can forget about Zydelig, the cancer drug that was approved in the summer of 2014. Sales are nominal and dropped sharply yoy.

So, can HIV/AIDS drugs carry the load?

Pipeline aside (discussed next), the HIV/AIDS drugs, plus Viread/Vemlidy for both HIV and hepatitis B, have begun to grow again and claw back some market share lost to ViiV's Triumeq and other products. See slide 9 and 30-35 for details. On a yoy basis, sales in that division grew from $2.90B to $3.27B.

GILD has some clinical trials to be completed and, in stages no doubt, reported on for its touted next-generation TAF-base single tablet regimen for HIV/AIDS. This contains an improved non-nuc drug, bictegravir, and replaces the older drug (elvitegravir) found in Stribild and Genvoya. GILD has incorporated in its clinical trial program two comparisons with ViiV's products. One directly compares "bic" with ViiV's equivalent (dolutegravir) and one compares GILD's investigational regimen with Triumeq. See slides 40-41 for more detail.

This topic can take up reams of e-paper. There will be differing views of the present value of GILD's HIV/AIDS program. Prior to December, as discussed in detail in that article quoted from above, I had a constructive view of that value, even as the HCV values deteriorated and the pipeline struggled. Now, with ViiV serious about fighting hard in this field, and with known patent expirations coming at different times in the US and EU (see GILD's 10-K for details), including TAF in 2025 if the patent holds, I am less confident than before December. I really have no directional opinion on this complicated, multi-year profit stream versus whatever consensus happens to be.

Pipeline considerations

Beyond line extensions to the HCV products, where "sof-vel-vox" is coming, and the product containing bic for HIV/AIDS, there's some R&D in hepatitis B and in ways to treat resistant HIV/AIDS cases. It's difficult for me to ascribe any value to those R&D programs, socially important though they are.

The prominent NASH program may have some decent prospects, maybe even blockbuster that can help revive the stock. I have, however, criticized the Phase 2 program for GILD's NASH drug that has entered Phase 3, selonsertib. I think this was an inadequate examination of the drug for NASH and that at least one additional, blinded, larger, placebo-controlled Phase 2 (i.e. 2b) study was mandatory before taking the drug into Phase 3.

I view GILD's R&D as great when it comes to HCV, HBV and HIV/AIDS, and weak when it comes to all the rest.

Thus, I'd really like to see a takeover bid, as I have no faith in this management team to do good quality R&D outside of antivirals. I'll be happy to see GILD succeed, but as of now, their efforts do not impress me.

Summary thoughts

GILD is trading in early morning, regular trading around $67, down 2.25%. The 12-month low is $65.38. The stock has gone nowhere on balance in almost exactly three years. It is trading at a price it first reached 3 1/2 years ago in October 2013. Then, the tremendous success of Sovaldi, Harvoni, and now Epclusa were unknown, as none of them were yet marketed. In addition, the success of the TAF-based HIV/AIDS was on the radar screens of few investors, and the expectations were for a significant patent cliff for the HIV/AIDS line.

With all the great things that have happened to GILD since October 2013, it would appear possible that there is a reverse set-up underway. Namely, just as so much good business news was already "in" the stock, maybe all the bad news, and more, is already in it. Maybe filgotinib and the NASH drugs will be big successes, and ViiV will not do well with its 2-drug strategies while the newest HIV/AIDS drug from GILD is viewed as best-in-class and garners many years of very large sales. In addition, maybe a pharma giant will see all this and say that the numbers work to borrow gobs of money to acquire GILD.

Thus, weighing my negative views of current management, but knowing that this can change one way or another, various business issues that could break one way or the other (and no one knows which way until they happen), and the deep value characteristics of GILD's shares versus the rest of the market, I'm determinedly on the fence with GILD. Still long some shares, but not yet ready to buy more. There are too many uncertainties for me to feel strongly one way or the other right now.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

