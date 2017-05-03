Discrepancy In Stock Price And Fundamentals Widening At Psychemedics

The one strike against the company is its vulnerability to recessions.

Another quarter of tremendous growth in Brazil; It's getting old.

Psychemedics (PMD) continues to remain an important holding in The Black Swan Portfolio even though it has appreciated much since the original thesis (28 July 2015) started playing out. In an ideal world it would be at $30+ now and perhaps I'd be talking about exit scenarios. The graph below shows the return for The Black Swan Portfolio(overall performance here):

They just reported earnings.

The Company's revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $10.2 million versus $6.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, an increase of 53%.

As expected the growth rate is slowing down as more and more Brazilian truck drivers have taken the mandatory tests. Also like expected: the growth rate remains sharply positive.

Net income blows the year-over-year comp out of the water:

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $1.5 million or $0.27 per share, versus a net loss of $23 thousand or $0.00 per share for the comparable period last year.

We are looking at a run-rate of over $1.50 per share over a full year:

I'm quoting the full commentary by Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in the press release because it contains a few important bits of information:

This quarter was a record for revenue and earnings for any first quarter in the Company's history. The significant growth for the quarter was driven by our international business, specifically professional driver testing in Brazil. Additionally, we also continued to see pick-up in our domestic business, with especially robust growth in the Oil & Gas sector.

Psychemedics has had terrific revenue and a near $20 share price on occasion when the U.S. economy is running full blast. As the graph below demonstrates it just tanks really, really hard when recessions hit because hiring goes down so much:

Obviously it's concerning that once we run into a recession Psychemedics is going to tank hard. On the other hand, this time the E&P cycle may be less in sync as usual while the record revenue is obviously due to the Brazil expansion. My guess is we might be able to see $50-$60 max revenues if the company is running full blast. Doesn't mean a recession can't hit right now but only that there's probably untapped capacity left.

The improvement in our bottom line was primarily driven by increased revenue. However, the change from the comparable period in 2016 was also impacted by the ramp up costs we incurred in the 2016 period related to Brazil operations, which depressed earnings for that quarter by $0.10 per share. As of March 2017, the Brazilian law mandating hair testing for professional drivers has been in effect for a full year with very positive results for the people of Brazil and our Company's earnings. We are also pleased to report that even with this significant additional business, we have continually maintained superior customer service to our domestic customers. In fact, our testing turnaround time, a key component to our customers' programs, has improved since the Brazil professional license business began.

The Brazil professional drivers' market is large and will expand further in September 2018 when professional driver license renewals go from every 5 years to every 2 ½ years. While we are obviously pleased with our progress, we recognize that there are continual challenges that accompany any new large market as it develops, and we plan to address them as they may occur.

The final two paragraphs are probably about the court case Psychemedics Brazil is involved in and the legislation.

I have no idea what management is trying to do here.

Are they covering for themselves with this vague statement? I can't figure this out yet.

Are they trying to talk the stock down for some reason?

It's a very uncomfortable thing to put in your press release while it does nothing to provide transparency or something along those lines.

Conclusion

Psychemedics is printing money at this time. They are still pedal to the metal in Brazil. There's no obvious slowdown due to the lost court case. Oil & gas appears to have woken up but there should be much capacity for U.S. improvement left. There's also about $7 million in excess cash on the balance sheet.

The stock seems like a terrific value on a price/fundamental basis with one caveat: it tends to go down hard once we hit a recession. It's not the end of the world because it's an asset light business model with few fixed costs but it means we would be two step backs once again. I'm continuing to hold. If I were short on highly attractive ideas I would have considered expanding the positions. As is, it's already one of my larger positions. If I discount special situations, which are less dependent on market direction, it is actually the largest.

