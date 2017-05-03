Fear And Greed Explorations: 7 Reason Why The SLV Will Not Hit 17

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current trend in silver and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

" A stock operator has to fight a lot of expensive enemies within himself." - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Opening Thoughts

In my last article, I stated that stated that the SLV (NYSEARCA: SLV) was in a no man's land between 16.95 and 16.46. Furthermore, I stated that I would be bearish if the SLV broke below the 16.46 level. The SLV currently sits at 15.93. Since my last post, it has certainly been a tough time for silver. Silver has massively outperformed gold to the downside. Gold is only down 1.07% over the past 5 trading days, but silver is down 3.73% over the same period. There's been absolutely no reason to be a buyer of the SLV for the past 6 sessions. The shorts have certainly capitalized on the lack of buying pressure. The short interest currently stands at 21%.

Over the course of the next week, I think that the SLV will not be making a run back to the 17 level. I arrive at this conclusion based upon 7 main reasons. Firstly, we are at the top of a range, between 16 and 15.6, which isn't helpful given the bearish momentum. The SLV is widely used as a trading vehicle and this sort of range is likely to entice some new shorts and make the current one's comfortable. I want to see the SLV reclaim the 16 level because the range dynamics then favors the bulls. Secondly, the short interest is still rapidly expanding. The short interest has increased by 20% since the prior day of trading. Thirdly, we just had one of the largest selloffs occur. The SLV has been heading lower for the past 11 sessions, but Monday was the first day that we went above 2 times the 50-day volume average. Furthermore, the short interest dynamics makes Monday look more like shorts pilling on and not capitulation selling at the end of a move lower. Fourth, I don't see risk-off sentiment coming in to boost precious metals because the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) just broke out of a consolidation range that took a month to build out. I think the lowest that the S&P goes is around 2,374, which would fill the gap. Fifth, the US dollar index has been under pressure as of late, but I think it consolidates or moves higher in the short term. Furthermore, the US Dollar looks to be strengthening, with some nice momentum, against the Yen. Sixth, gold looks much better than silver, technically speaking, but there is still a slight negative bias. in the week ahead, I think gold futures likely test the 1,250 level again. Lastly, the technicals certainly paint a bearish picture, which I will cover in more detail below.

I want to make it clear what I'm advocating for. I simply do not see a speedy recovery. Thus, there's to be a buyer at this juncture. This means that I think the SLV stays, as far as closing prices, below the 16.5 level. I see countless factors favoring further downside, but I certainly don't think that SLV will close below 15.50. Also, there's an interesting level at 15.80 that I think the SLV is likely to find a footing at. I'm essentially saying that we have gone through some major volatility in the SLV and I think that the volatility will be greatly reduced in the week ahead. Everything points to 15.6 to 16 being the range, but I could see 16 to 16.20. I mention the later because 16 is a major level for the SLV and the RSI is more oversold then it has been over the past 12 months. Furthermore, zooming out to a 3-year time frame, it looks like the SLV could be setting up to make a new low, which is part of a larger year and a half move higher. The 15.6 level looks like a better spot to put in the ultimately low, but perhaps it is already in. I included a chart below to illustrate what I mean.

(A look at volatility in SLV over the past year. (ATR is on top and the Standard Deviation is on bottom))

A look at the correlation between SLV and GLD over the past year. (Red = 10-day correlation, Blue = 20-day correlation, and Green = 60-day correlation) - (Essentially, you have half a month's correlation, a one-month correlation, and a three-month correlation.)

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding five years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past five years, and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past five years. The most powerful readings, as far as predictive power, come when there are extreme readings and/or divergence.

The current reading has commercial producers/users in the 8th percentile and speculators in the 94th percentile. Commercial producers/users are essentially saying that the current prices are expensive. Producers are looking to hedge at the current levels because they want to offload as much as they can at the current prices, and users are not looking to lock-in their inventory needs because they think prices will go lower. Speculators positioning implies an extreme level of bullishness. Next week's data will be interesting because we will be able to see how the speculators have handle the push lower.

Ichimoku Cloud analysis

(The chart is of a one-year time frame) - Tenkan-Sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou Span = grey

Overall, all three factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to move lower are currently in place. The trend is bearish with the price below the Kumo and a bearish Kumo twist has recently occurred. The Kumo is the red cloud area on the chart shown above. The price is below the Tenkan-Sen, the fast-moving average, and the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. Also, the Tenken-sen is below the Kijun-Sen. Furthermore, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the bearish trend with it currently being below the price of 26 periods past. Last week, I went beyond my typical three-part could analysis. I did this in order to show that the cloud analysis was actually displaying more weakness than the typical "surface level" reading was implying. The action since then shows why that was necessary.

Support/Resistance

major resistance - 16 and 16.44

Major support - 15.8

Moving Averages

(The chart is of a one-year time frame) - moving averages: red = five days, orange = nine days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days

Last week, I said that the chart depicted the bears in full control. The bears have gained even more control, technically speaking, as the negative momentum has increased. The price is currently below all 7 critical moving averages. The nearest moving average is the 125-day.

5-day moving average support: 16.23

9-day moving average support: 16.54

13-day moving average support: 16.8

20-day moving average support: 16.95

50-day moving average support: 16.87

125-day moving average support: 16.44

200-day moving average support: 17.04

MACD & RSI Provided For Further Context

MACD: both the signal line and the base line are barely above zero and a bearish crossover has recently taken place.

RSI: 24.99. This signals that the SLV is very oversold.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am calling for reduced volatility over the next 5 trading days. Lastly, a high probability trade does not currently exist. Good luck.

