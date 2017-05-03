Chevron: The Turnaround Is Here

The company is also generating enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure as well some of the dividends.

If there is one oil producer that is well positioned to turn around quickly on the back of improvement in oil prices, then that is Chevron (NYSE:CVX), the second-largest energy company in the US. The company, which has been hit hard by the downturn, has significantly improved its revenues, earnings and cash flows. And its future outlook is looking even better.

In the latest quarterly results, Chevron swung to a profit of $2.68 billion, or $1.41 per share, from a loss of $725 million, or $0.39 per share a year earlier. The results were significantly ahead of analysts' earnings estimate of a profit of $0.86 per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters. In the first quarter of 2017, Chevron benefited from two one-time items which had a positive impact on the company's earnings - the $600 million benefit from the sale of an international asset and a $239 million boost received from favorable corporate tax items and foreign currency effects. But, I believe that if it weren't for these one-off items, Chevron would still have beaten analysts' earnings estimates by $0.12 per share.

In addition to this, Chevron's revenues are also heading in the right direction. In the first quarter of 2017, the company posted 41.9% increase in revenues on a year-over-year basis to $33.42 billion. That was also ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $33.3 billion. Moreover, Chevron has been able to consistently grow revenues, with the latest results marking the fourth consecutive sequential growth. This sets up a positive tone around the future of the company's profits since consistent revenue growth can translate into consistent earnings growth.

Moreover, Chevron has also considerably improved its cash flow profile. In the first three months of this year, the company generated $3.88 billion of cash flow from operations, which was enough to fund the capital and exploration expenditure of $3.4 billion (ex. CVX's share of expenditures by affiliates which did not require cash outlays), leading to rare free cash flows of $479 million. This compares against negative free cash flows of $321 million in 4Q-2016 and $4.5 billion in 1Q-2016. In the first three months of this year, unlike in prior quarters, Chevron was also able to self-fund 24% of its dividends expenditure, which totaled $2 billion. Overall, Chevron faced a cash flow deficit of $1.5 billion after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends, which is substantially smaller than a deficit of $2.35 billion in 4Q2016 and $6.54 billion in 1Q2016.

In short, Chevron's earnings, revenues, and cash flows are all heading in the right direction. That can be attributed largely to the improvement in energy prices. In the first three months of 2017, Chevron said that the realized price for crude oil and natural gas was $47.88 a barrel and $2.39 per thousand cubic feet. This compares against a particularly weak first quarter of 2016 when realized price for oil and gas was $28.44 and $1.32 respectively. That pushed Chevron's upstream business to a profit of $1.52 billion in 1Q2017 from a loss of $1.46 billion a year earlier, which fueled the company's turnaround.

Remember, Chevron has the oiliest production mix among oil majors, which puts it in a great position to benefit from the improvement in oil prices. In 1Q2017, almost 64% of the company's total production was liquids (crude oil and NGL) while the rest was natural gas.

But I also like the fact that Chevron isn't just relying on the oil price environment. The company has also taken some self-help measures which have given a boost to its earnings and cash flows. For instance, in 1Q2017, it was able to maintain its production at around 2.68 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, thanks to major capital projects and the base business which completely offset the negative impact of field declines and asset sales. Moreover, the company was also able to reduce its operating expenses and capital spending by 13.7% and 40.1% respectively from last year. This had a positive impact on its profits and free cash flows.

Chevron will likely continue to benefit from the strength in oil price environment. The commodity has largely hovered around $50 a barrel this year, despite oversupply concerns centered on rising US production, and more recently, the uptake in output from Libya. The worries have been offset by the decline in production from OPEC as well as some non-OPEC producers, such as Russia. Prices could end up averaging around mid-$50s this year, particularly if OPEC and other producers agree to extend the production freeze agreement when they meet on May 25.

Image: Chevron investor presentation, April 2017

Chevron is also targeting production growth of around 4% to 9% this year. The increase will be driven by some major projects, such as the liquefaction units at the massive Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects, which are slated to come online this year. The company is also ramping up drilling activity at its Permian Basin properties in the US which to achieve double-digit production growth. The production growth, coupled with higher realizations, should continue to drive revenue, earnings and cash flow growth. Meanwhile, capital spending is forecasted to drop to $19.8 billion this year from $22.4 billion in 2016. With higher cash flows and lower capital expenditure, the free cash flows will likely expand further.

This should have a positive impact on Chevron stock. The company's shares have fallen by 5% in the last three months but will likely recover on the back of production, revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in Chevron.