Best DJ Stock For Capital Gain In Next 3 Months

How big a difference between best and worst indicated price changes?

Which most likely to disappoint wealth builders, from now to start of August?

Which could have biggest gain? Which most likely to profit?

The stock Reward~Risk tradeoffs

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Location coordinates on this map are the intersection of volume Market-Maker [MM] upside price change prospects (green horizontal scale), and price drawdown experiences (the red vertical scale). Down and to the right is good, up and to the left is not. Any plot above the dotted diagonal has more price to lose than gain.

Who says so? Not the "investment banking" community's salesmen ("researchers"), but the hedging actions of their MMs, protecting the firm's capital that has to be put at risk to balance the trade orders of big-$ institutional clients.

The biggest upside indicated is by Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at [15]. The least downside of any stock is shared by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and United Health (NYSE:UNH) at [7]. IWM at [3] is the ETF tracking the small-cap index Russell 2000. The [7]s give up considerable upside to gain a minor advantage in downside resistance.

The biggest downside, startlingly, is in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at [11]. The MMs' hedging shows that big money investors are concerned in a big way at present, equal to their optimism. But Home Depot at [15] and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at [10] offer more upside and far less downside exposure.

Reward vs. Risk is a principal value concern, but not the only one. Are these forecasts of equal likelihood? They are based on comparable self-protective actions by knowledgeable observers, but is the evidence of equal magnitude? More information may modify an observer's conclusions and rational actions. Figure 2 provides additional insights.

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

MM forecasts are in (1) - (3)

(4) is where the security closed Monday, 5/2/17, (2) is where you hope to get before 8/2/17

(5) is your gain when/if you get there

(6) is what you might encounter on the way

(7) is what % of the whole (2)-(3) forecast range lies below (4)

(8) is what % of prior (7)s of that security closed out profitable in the next 3 months

(9) is the average net payoff of all prior (7)s in the past 5 years

(10) is the average of how long each (7) was held to produce (9)

(11) is the compound annual growth rate produced by (9) & (10)

(12) tells how many (7)s there have been in the past 5 years market days

(13) compares (5)'s credibility in terms of (9) - {over 1.0 is good}

(14) compares (5) with (6) - {over 1.0 is good}

(15) combines it all into a bigger = better "figure of merit" to rank securities' prospects

The coordinates for Figure 1 come from (5) and (6). But (8) indicates what proportion of the time in the past prior forecasts like today's have recovered from (6) drawdowns to produce profitable outcomes. (9) tells how big those gains, net of losses were.

(12) tells how big a sample the history is based upon.

This data provides qualitative evidences of prior outcomes which may have impact on the conclusions to be taken by investors looking at these investment alternatives. For example, MSFT and UNH shared a common location in Figure 1, but MSFT has much better odds of profitable outcomes (92 / 100 vs. 84 / 100), and larger achieved net payoffs (+8.1% vs. +5.4%) at a rate of gain (+45% CAGR) half again as large as UNH's +30%.

While AAPL's upside forecast is about as large as its price drawdown experiences, only about one out of every 3 of over 100 priors were able to recover into profitable closing territory, so its net payoffs averaged -5% in 12 week holding periods for a CAGR of -19%. Four other highly-regarded stocks, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), all have poor recovery odds and negative stock price histories following hundreds of prior forecasts like today's.

Conclusion

A variety of prospects among the DJIA stocks offer an array of opportunities to enhance portfolios containing these widely-held stocks. For example, a gain of +8% in MSFT. If accomplished in 3 months by investments funded by reducing holdings in AAPL that might add another +5% benefit by avoiding a potential loss there. Further, the sidestepping of interim price drawdowns of -12% could help keep the portfolio stronger emotionally.

But different objectives and preferences between investors may lead to other constructive adjustments more satisfying than those just suggested. Our point is that the additional perspective available from being able to compare investment alternatives on a direct basis opens the door to constructive and beneficial active investment management.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.