AMD: Strong Buy

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares dropped sharply on Tuesday after the company's margin outlook for the current quarter shocked investors. Though the company's revenues and earnings were "in-line" with analysts' consensus expectations, investors took issue with the chip company's gross margin guidance, quickly selling their shares into the weakness. I believe there is huge opportunity to be found in AMD's emotionally fueled sell off.

Advanced Micro Devices reported first quarter results on Monday, largely meeting analysts' revenue and earnings expectations. The chip maker said it pulled in $984 million in revenues while analysts expected AMD to report revenues of $985 million, pretty close. Advanced Micro Devices' net loss for the quarter was $73 million, or $38 million on an adjusted basis. The adjusted net loss of $0.04/share was "in-line" with analysts' earnings expectations.

What ticked investors off, though, was the company's margin outlook, something investors and analysts tend to be very sensitive about. Advanced Micro Devices' GAAP gross margin and adjusted gross margin were 34 percent in the last quarter, reflecting a two percentage point improvement over first quarter 2016. That said, though, AMD guided for an adjusted gross margin of approximately 33 percent in the current quarter, which is slightly lower than what the company achieved in the last quarter.

The gross margin guidance did not sit well with investors and was the dominant reason why investors dumped the stock. Advanced Micro Devices' shares slumped a whopping ~24 percent on Tuesday as investors sold their shares into the weakness. Advanced Micro Devices slumped the most in a single day since 2005, and shares are way oversold now.

A Golden Opportunity?

The sell off is a good opportunity to gobble up some shares at a discounted price, and to play a promising rebound, in my opinion. This is because the sell off was largely emotionally fueled and investors didn't take the time to soberly evaluate AMD's results.

Advanced Micro Devices' shares have soared ~280 percent in the last year (not counting yesterday's sell off), suggesting that investors sold largely to protect profits.

All considered, though, Advanced Micro Devices has met expectations in the first quarter and the 33 percent gross margin outlook is really not enough of a reason for investors to shave off a quarter of the company's valuation.

Your Takeaway

A gross margin of 33 percent is still pretty good, and though it is less than what the chip maker achieved in the last quarter, it is no reason to discount AMD's shares by 25 percent. As far as I'm concerned, the emotionally fueled sell off is a good opportunity to buy into Advanced Micro Devices as shares are wildly oversold. Speculative buy.

