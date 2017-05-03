Apple's Q2: Come For The Services And Stay For The Cash

Investors should continue to buy Apple shares on weakness, and refrain from trading as Apple has several catalysts for the next few quarters.

We're long-term value investors. Often this means turning over rocks to find a company with a growing, sustainable and recurring high-margin business whose shares are trading at a deep discount to their underlying intrinsic value.

Sometimes this means taking a leap of faith, buying at opportune times into situations that may not have a clear catalyst, but knowing that in time fundamentals drive sentiment and sentiment will turn. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one such company, and we've held shares in the company since the inception of our fund, believing it to be severely undervalued as the ecosystem evolves and its financial strength further increases. We've written extensively here, here and here, and now seems like a good time to review our thesis as Apple just reported its Q2 earnings today.

Apple's Q2 - A Review

Let's just quickly review Apple's fiscal year Q2 earnings. Top-line came in within range of analyst estimates and bottom-line EPS "beat" by $0.08. Great, but what we were more focused on was again Services. That's one of the material drivers going forward. (Yes the iPhone is as well, however, the iPhone is a latter-2017 story, and we'll know more as the upgrade cycle approaches).

For Services, it's important that we continue to see growth as the higher profits margins and regularity of the income stream will simultaneously increase and stabilize the company's earnings, both of which will eventually translate to a higher stock price.

Apple's Q2 report continued to reinforce the trajectory of Services, with active installed user base of iPhones growing by double digits and the monetization of the entire ecosystem growing by 18% year-over year. The App Store revenue itself grew 40% year-over-year, and established a new all-time high. Sequentially, the $7B of Services revenue fell by 2%, but note that Q2 comes off of the holiday Q1 season, so to stay largely flat is impressive. We anticipate further growth as we head to the second half of Apple's fiscal year.

iPhone sales were largely in line with expectations, but as a late-cycle product the iPhone 7/7+ is still selling impressively. The focus will soon shift to the iPhone 8, but as customer satisfaction hovers above 95% for iPhone 7/7+, this bodes well for customers shifting to the next model.

Operating cash flow totaled $12.5B, and the company increased its capital return program by $50B, 2/3rds of which (i.e., about $35B) is allocated to share repurchases, and the remaining to dividend payments. Dividend per share was also increased by 10.5%, from $0.57/share to $0.63/share.

This $0.06 increase in dividends represents a $1.2B increase in the annual dividend payout to shareholders, but if we assume Apple is able to buyback 5% more of its shares (i.e., 240M shares given the additional $35B share buyback expansion), the dividend increase will only reduce Apple's coffers by $600M in cash per year. We'll call this the Marie Antoinette of capital return programs; let them have cake, but you eat it too.

Ultimately, this was an impressive quarter, and Apple continues to chug along fundamentally. Now we know as investors that fundamentals are important because its the catalyst for sentiment and stock appreciation. Sentiment though also matters greatly because it's what can drive the stock price significantly higher, and from a sentiment standpoint, Apple's first three months of 2017 also proved solid as the stock was "Buffetted"; the big "B" in Buffetted, however, meant all the difference.

Shifting Sentiment - Berkshire's Endorsement

In January, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had doubled its stake in Apple and now owns 2% of the company. We believe Warren Buffett's lieutenants purchased the shares, but shortly thereafter Mr. Buffett appeared on television and touted that Apple's business model had "incredible stickiness." Apple stock is now one of Berkshire's larger equity holdings, and this disclosure bolstered the sentiment surrounding the stock. By the end of the first quarter of 2017, Apple stock had increased by approximately 25%.

The reality is that Apple didn't fundamentally change much in the first quarter of 2017 (Apple's Q2 for financial reporting purposes). The company was going to earn what it was going to earn (i.e., something solid like the +$12B in operating cash flow), and it was and has always been a very solid company with a great ecosystem. What shifted, and what shifted the stock price, was largely market sentiment, and Buffett's investment helped drive that change in sentiment. None of the recent announcements (i.e., Apple's foray into augmented reality or it receiving a license to test autonomous cars) were much of a factor as the potential product launches and revenue uplift are too amorphous and undetermined to impact the stock.

What we can say for certain is that we're now about four months closer to some upcoming significant milestones. The 10th anniversary of an iPhone, presumably to be launched in Q3, a potential tax repatriation and (share buy-back?), and any other unexpected and exciting new product launch that Apple has in store.

Recently, the potential for repatriation of trapped overseas cash has Wall Street all abuzz. We commented on rumors of a Disney + Apple tie-up, and although the benefits are certainly there, undoubtedly so are the integration challenges. Contrary to opinions out there, however, we believe the synergies are real and the benefits would materially drive the company forward, combining an invaluable library of culturally relevant characters with a sophisticated ecosystem. Beyond buying Disney though, what's important to remember if/when tax reform passes and repatriation comes to fruition, Apple's strategic options will expand dramatically when its offshore cash is finally repatriated. A share buy-back could become the worst of all of its options, an enviable position for any company.

So for long-term investors, Q2 was great for Apple from a fundamental and a "sentimental" standpoint. Given the solid business, we believe you shouldn't trade Apple's stock, especially in the next two years. Trying to capture the incremental profits on the short-term volatility may prove penny-wise pound-foolish. Apple continues to be an extremely productive and profitable company with a sustainable competitive advantage. The company is about to hit an inflection point in the near future, and we believe the stock could potentially increase to $200/share. Although Warren Buffett and his lieutenants successfully shifted market sentiments for Apple in these past few months, they (and we) believe it's just the beginning. Nevertheless, it's always nice to have a little confirmation bias (ok a lot of confirmation bias in this case) along for the ride.

