A New Way To Predict Price

The proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Prediction is somewhat of a dirty word in financial analysis. And I understand why; often predictions are terrible, and then there's the idea that a market should rally 10% or 20% because of a technical pattern or Fibonacci ratio. It seems a bit far fetched. Many investors prefer to know what news is causing a move, even if that news is revealed afterwards and is in no way trade-able. At least it seems to make sense; at least it can't be wrong.

But we don't make any money by making sense of the market. Occasionally, it helps us with the next trade, but all too often the brief moment of clarity is gone and the market finds something else to fixate on.

What makes most sense of all - at least to me - is to understand potential catalysts in advance, and to project price targets based on the narrative continuing.

So when Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) (NASDAQ:QQQ) broke out earlier this year, I immediately started to think where the move may go if the context remained positive. To do this, I used a little known technique to project prices. This method may seem far fetched, but actually makes a lot of sense in the real world, and most importantly, it works.

A Different Way to Predict Price

There is a certain moment in every trend where (MOST) investors recognize the direction of the move and begin to chase. Robert Prechter called this the 'point of recognition' and the mad rush to buy creates gaps and an increase in the slope of the trend indicative of a wave 3 in Elliott Wave terms.

At some point, price gets too high and begins to consolidate or pull back. The trend begins to unwind. The interesting thing is it very often unwinds in a similar way to the way it was formed. Positions build at the lows and unwind at the highs, and because the same participants make the trades, they do so almost symmetrically

This is a concept I have been observing for several years now in all time frames and is related to this common sequence:

Source: safehaven.com

The difference is if we identify the 'point of recognition,' we know how the trend will develop and how the distribution will unfold.

Below shows one of the first times I noticed this behavior. The gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) declines in March 2015 unwound around central points (circled):

In the first channel the boxes are symmetrical in both time and price on either side of the circle. Price then corrects above the channel and makes another symmetrical decline. And yes, price did move up as projected.

Here is the same concept used on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY):

The central point of the trend was the blue channel in the 'heart' of wave 3, and the trend built and unwound around this point in a symmetrical way. This told me (in March 2015) that this stage of the cycle was coming to an end and the next correction would break the channel and trend. And it did.

These examples show how we can identify when a reversal seems due, but the method can also be used to keep us with a trend for a as long as possible.

If we spot the 'point of recognition' as it happens, there is a good chance we can project how the trend develops. Understanding Elliott Wave helps with this as it must happen in the wave 3 position, but really we just need to find where the trend accelerates.

On 25th January, I thought XLK had reached this point.

This is the projection I made at the time based on the above pattern unwinding around the highlighted point.

The 'projection' box is simply the first box flipped so that all the patterns unwind in a mirror image. By the way, I tweeted the above chart on 26th January just in case you think I am doing this in hindsight.

Here is how the projection did compared to what actually happened:

The rally continued, consolidated and then continued almost exactly as projected.

I won't pretend I traded XLK perfectly, but I have certainly found the projection useful over the last three months. And if it continues, we should expect a decline back to around $53 in the near term.

This technique can be used with all instruments and time frames. Not everything will unwind so symmetrically, but the projections can still be used for price targets and prepare us for pullbacks/reversals. The tricky part is identifying a true 'point of recognition'.

I will leave you with a projection for the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA):

It suggests another pullback below the April low around 20,400, but more importantly (and perhaps reliably), it tells us the rally could continue to 23,000 by the end of the year.

Conclusions

The technique I share today can be used in a number of ways: it is great for momentum trading; it can keep you in a trend; it can warn of impending corrections; and it can predict when entire cycles will complete and reverse.

Does it work every time? Well, would I be writing this if it did?! Spotting the 'point of recognition' can be difficult. Not all trends are clean and unwind like they should. When used in the short term, events can knock price off the projected path.

Is it useful? Well, 'the proof is in the pudding' as they say: if XLK pulls back to $53 and then continues higher, or if the Dow rallies to 23,000 by the end of the year, then maybe there is something to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.