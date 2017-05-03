PulteGroup: Dividend Analysis Shows Undervaluation

When you do the dividend analysis you get a stock value of $26 which makes the stock undervalued by about 18% from today's price of $22.32.

A dividend is just one of many ways a company can reward its shareholders by paying them out in cash. The investor can then choose to take the cash and run, reinvest it in the company, or invest it in a different company. After a company has made their net income for the quarter they have the choice of what to do with it and the choices are usually to either plow the money back into the business for other investments or pay some of that money back to the shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Most Recent Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share with an ex-dividend which was set for June 6th, making the must own date June 5th. This dividend announcement is in-line with what was announced the previous quarter and will be paid to shareholders on July 5th. The dividend is currently good for a 1.6% yield on today's share price of $22.32. Based on trailing earnings, the dividend is good for a payout ratio of 20% which is pretty great. From a cash flow perspective the company has paid $122M in dividends over the past twelve months on operating cash flow of $171M which is good for a 71% operating cash flow payout ratio.

Potential Future Dividends

The company hasn't been increasing its dividend for a long time so there isn't lots of history to give investors a warm-fuzzy feeling. Earnings growth projections for the company are above average for a mid-cap residential construction company with a one year growth rate of 18.4% (against an 14.3% average) and five year growth rate of 20.4% (against an average of 13.8%). With that said, I believe a 17% increase to the dividend next year would be much better because the earnings growth should be able to cover it. A 17% increase would constitute an annual dividend of$0.42 for 2018 if it increases the dividend anytime soon again.

Dividend Valuation

Now let's get to the meat and potatoes, the dividend valuation model to determine a price that the stock should be at based on the dividend alone. Since I just mentioned that the company has been increasing its dividend for the past year we know that it has a pretty short history of increasing it and should continue to increase it going into the future. The dividend growth model equation takes the form of:

Annual Dividend [D] Rate of Return [R] - Dividend Growth rate [G]

Where D is equivalent to the current dividend, R is the rate of return desired by the investor, and G is the anticipated growth rate of the dividend. For the D value I'm going to use the existing dividend rate of $0.36.

For the R value I'm going to use 18.4% because it is the smallest of the two earnings projections I referenced earlier. For the G value of the equation I'm going to use a dividend growth rate of 17% (to be conservative) because I definitely believe the company could increase the dividend by that much whenever it is they do it next to keep investors happy. When you plug and chug all the numbers you get a stock value of $26 which makes the stock undervalued by about 18% from today's price of $22.32. For reference, the 52-week high on the stock was $24.43 during the month of April.

Conclusion

The dividend discount model is just one of many ways to value a company and should be taken into consideration while trying to evaluate a company. Assumptions are always made while using valuation models and I believe I've selected some of the most conservative criteria for the valuation in this article. This valuation model shows the value of the dividend stream and that the stock is undervalued based on the dividend alone. The company has been around for quite some time and can definitely afford to increase the dividend when the next time comes around.

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 12.24, which is inexpensively priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 8.41 is currently inexpensively priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. Next year's estimated earnings are $2.66 per share and I'd consider the stock inexpensive until about $40. The 1-year PEG ratio (0.67), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is inexpensively priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 18.37%. The company has great near-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 18.37%. In addition, the company has great long-term future earnings growth potential with a projected EPS growth rate of 20.44%. There are many ways to value a stock; with the dividend, P/E, and PEG methods being a common place to start.

I actually initiated my position in Pulte in late February and have been pretty happy with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $21 because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $21 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) for Pulte during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.7% or 3.1% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap I have lost out on gains. For now, here is a chart to compare how Pulte and Starbucks have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Pulte is one of my smaller positions and has been doing well, as I'm up 1.5% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 3.7% of my portfolio.

I own the stock for the growth & income portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.9% since its inception while the S&P 500 is up 15%. For 2017 my Portfolio of 12 is up 7.3% while the S&P 500 is up 6.8%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments!

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 25.7% 10.6% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.5% 4.2% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 13.8% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 5.0% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. 1.5% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -0.7% 7.2% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -4.0% 9.4% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -6.4% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -7.6% 5.6% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -8.6% 10.1% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -14.7% 19.3% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -65.2% 0.2% Cash $ 18.4%

