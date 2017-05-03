Haw Par: Get Century-Old Iconic Brand For Free At Current Valuations

The growth in the healthcare business and the accumulation of cash over time from recurring free cash flow will narrow the stock's sum-of-the-parts discount in due course.

Elevator Pitch

Haw Par Corp. Ltd. (OTCPK:HAWPY) [HPAR:SP] is an undervalued conglomerate, which owns a century-old iconic consumer healthcare brand, Tiger Balm. At current valuations, the company's net cash and investments, its investment properties, and its listed investments alone (excluding its Healthcare and Leisure businesses) already exceed its market capitalization by 38%, which implies that investors get the healthcare business and its brand for "free." As Haw Par grows its cash pile and expands its healthcare business to contribute a greater proportion of the company's profits, the sum-of-the-parts discount should narrow. My sum-of-the-parts derived target price of S$14.09 for Haw Par implies a 38% upside to Haw Par's share price of S$10.22 as of May 2, 2017.

Company Description

Haw Par is a Singapore-listed conglomerate that also trades as an ADR in the U.S. It operates through four business segments: Healthcare, Leisure, Property, and Investments, which accounted for 48%, 1%, 9%, and 45% (total is greater than 100% as operating profit is net of unallocated expenses) of FY2016 operating profit, respectively. Haw Par's Healthcare business is the distributor of healthcare products under the Tiger Balm (e.g. ointments and plasters etc.) and Kwan Loong (e.g. medicated oil) brands. Its Leisure segment operates a single facility in Thailand, Underwater World Pattaya, an ocean aquarium showcasing Thailand's marine life. Haw Par also holds four investment properties (Haw Par Centre, Haw Par Glass Tower, Haw Par Technocentre in Singapore, and Menara Haw Par in Malaysia) under its Property business segment and owns stakes in several listed investments such as a 4.4% interest in United Overseas Bank Limited (OTCPK:UOVEY), one of the three local banks in Singapore, a 5.6% interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCPK:UOLGY), a property holding company, and a 4.9% interest in United Industrial Corporation Limited (OTCPK:UILCY), a property holding company.

Discount To Sum-of-the-Parts Implies Healthcare Business Is Free At Current Valuations

Haw Par's net cash and short-term investments, its investment properties, and its stakes in its three key listed investments (United Overseas Bank, UOL, and United Industrial Corporation) alone exceed its market capitalization.

As of December 31, 2016, Haw Par had net cash and short-term investments amounting to S$664 million on its books. Its investment properties were carried at a fair value of S$212 million on the balance sheet as of year-end 2016. An independent third-party consultancy firm appraised the value of the properties using the income capitalisation method based on assumed capitalization rates ranging from 5.25% to 7% for commercial properties and 7% for industrial properties. Based on the last traded share prices of United Overseas Bank, UOL, and United Industrial Corporation as of May 2, 2017, Haw Par's stakes in these three key listed investments are worth approximately S$2,228 million. In other words, the value of Haw Par's net cash and investments, its investment properties, and its listed investments amounting to S$3,104 million (excluding its Healthcare and Leisure businesses) already exceeds its market capitalization of S$2,247 million by 38%. This implies that Haw Par's crown jewel, its healthcare business which accounts for close to half of the company's operating profit and owns the century-old, iconic healthcare brand, Tiger Balm, comes for free at the stock's current valuations.

Haw Par's severe discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation is due to two key reasons.

Firstly, Haw Par suffers from a conglomerate discount, as there are limited synergies between its four disparate business segments.

Secondly, Haw Par's stake in its largest listed investment, United Overseas Bank worth approximately S$1,684 million (75% of Haw Par's market capitalization), is unlikely to be divested anytime soon. This is because the founding Wee family of United Overseas Bank and its chairman, Mr. Wee Cho Yaw, are leveraging on Haw Par, as one of their investment vehicles, maintain their shareholdings interest in and control of United Overseas Bank, the family's most valuable asset. The Wee family's investment vehicles, Wee Investments Private Limited and Supreme Island Corporation, hold 27.76% and 5.51% of the shares of Haw Par, respectively, which in turn owns a 4.4% interest in United Overseas Bank, while United Overseas Bank owns a 9.89% stake in Haw Par (cross-holding). Mr. Wee Cho Yaw has an 18.13% deemed interest in United Overseas Bank, despite having only a 1.26% direct interest, thanks to his interest in investment vehicles, Wee Investments Private Limited and Supreme Island Corporation, which hold interests in other companies (e.g. Haw Par) which are shareholders of United Overseas Bank. In a nutshell, the value of Haw Par's 4.4% stake in United Overseas Bank is unlikely to be monetized in the near term for strategic reasons outlined above, which explains why a sum-of-the-parts discount is warranted.

Notwithstanding the two factors mentioned above, I think the current valuation discount is too wide, and there are two catalysts that will help to unlock value and narrow the stock's discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation over time, which I will discuss in the sections below.

Growth In Healthcare Business Will Narrow Conglomerate Discount

Haw Par's healthcare business, more appropriately referred to as a consumer healthcare business, sells products such as Tiger Balm Ointment, Tiger Balm Medicated Plasters, and Kwan Loong Medicated Oil in more than 100 countries globally.

The Tiger Balm brand is best known for its ointment, a sticky balm which comes in a coin-shaped box (see picture below), which was developed by Aw Chu Kin, a Chinese herbalist who honed his craft in the Chinese Emperor's court. In the late 1870s, Aw Chu Kin left China to come to Myanmar (his children later went to Singapore) to set up a medicine shop selling his ointment targeting aches and pains. However, the ointment got its brand name many years later, when Aw Chu Kin passed away in 1908 and his son Aw Boon Haw named the ointment as Tiger Balm inspired by his own name (which meant Gentle Tiger in Chinese).

Tiger Balm Ointment

Source: Tiger Balm website

The Tiger Balm brand and the popularity of its ointment grew over the years, thanks to its efficacy and affordability. The ointment was (and is still) known for treating a wide range of common illnesses such as muscle aches, sore throat and cold, nasal allergies, headaches, and bug bites. This is validated by the product's high conversion rate where 8 in 10 people who tried the product for the first time will buy it again. Furthermore, a 20-gram bottle of Tiger Balm Ointment costs only a few bucks today (under $5), and it probably cost even less in the early days when its customers were largely low-income workers who couldn't afford Western medicine.

The controlling stake in and ownership of Haw Par, the company started by Aw Boon Haw and Aw Boon Par, which sold the Tiger Balm products, subsequently changed hands a couple of times, first to an investment company, Slater Walker Securities, before the Wee family (via United Overseas Bank and other investment vehicles) became the largest shareholder in the 1980s. Today, Tiger Balm brand is an iconic brand whose trademark is registered in more than 140 countries and 50 million units of Tiger Balm ointment are sold annually.

Unfortunately, Haw Par didn't exploit the potential of the Tiger Balm brands in the past, which led to stagnant healthcare segment profits for a long time. In the six years (FY2007-FY2012) prior to FY2013, Haw Par's consumer healthcare business contributed not more than 20% of the company's operating profit and the segment's operating profit margins remained relatively low in the 18-20% range. In the past five years, Haw Par's consumer healthcare business's operating profit segmental contribution grew from 20% in FY2012 to 48% in FY2016, while segmental operating margin doubled from 19% to 37% over the same period. There were several initiatives that Haw Par undertook since the early 2010s that turned around the healthcare business.

Firstly, Haw Par modernized the Tiger Balm brand to attract a new group of young consumers. This group of young people are probably familiar with the brand, having used the brand's products when they were young (thanks to introductions by their parents or grandparents). Haw Par started advertising the Tiger Balm brand more aggressively on television and print media (and social media as well in recent years) and engaged its customers with contests (offering attractive prizes) and event sponsorships, projecting a new modern image backed by a strong heritage.

Secondly, Haw Par offered its existing products in new packaging formats such as plasters and gels that were easier for consumers to carry around and use. Haw Par also added new products to the Tiger Balm line-up that expanded its target customer segment. One example is the Neck and Shoulder rubs which gained popularity with office workers in mind, as it offers pain relief for a lot of people who are desk-bound for eight hours or more every day. Another example is the Tiger Balm ACTIVE muscle gel that targeted fitness buffs who could use the product to relieve muscle aches after cooling down.

Tiger Balm Neck and Shoulder rubs

Source: Tiger Balm website

Tiger Balm ACTIVE Muscle Gel

Source: Tiger Balm website

Thirdly, Haw Par began expanding its presence in and penetration of key overseas markets. One notable example is the U.S., where North America was the fastest growing geographic region in FY2015 with sales for the consumer healthcare business growing 34% YoY. This is attributable to Haw Par's marketing efforts in the U.S. Christian Taylor, Olympic Gold medalist in the Triple Jump event, was appointed Tiger Balm's brand ambassador; and Haw Par invited well-known athletes like the Gymnastics Hall of Fame Inductee Kristin Allen to drum up interest at its marketing events. Its success in the U.S. can be seen by the fact that Tiger Balm U.S. has over 200,000 Facebook fans, and celebrities like Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow are known to have used Tiger Balm products in the past.

Haw Par's consumer healthcare business reminds me of a certain See's Candies which Warren Buffett invested in. This is a capital-light compounder leveraging on its strong brand, where the business can grow with minimal capital expenditures required to support growth, thanks to the low fixed asset base (company usually works with distributors to expand overseas) and significant pricing power (no one really notices if and when you raise the price of a product that costs a few bucks by a dollar). This is validated by the fact the consumer healthcare business's segmental ROA was as high as 74% in FY2016.

Going forward, the growth strategy for Haw Par and Tiger Balm is simple: roll out product line extensions and expand in more countries. In a 2014 interview with Your Story, an executive director of Haw Par articulated the dynamics of the consumer healthcare business very well:

Tiger balm has 80% conversion rate. Out of 10 people who try it, eight will repurchase the product. All we need to do now is offer products in different forms which will cater to the modern customer...We do local partnerships in most countries we enter. These partners help us grow and distribute the brand.

Haw Par's consumer healthcare business, more specifically, the Tiger Balm branded consumer healthcare business, has a long growth runway ahead. Euromonitor expects the global topical analgesics market (topical remedies for joint and muscle pain) to remain the best-selling category in analgesics, growing from $5.8 billion in FY2016 to $6.9 billion in 2021. Euromonitor also noted that topical analgesics brands like Yunnan Baiyao Group's Yunnan Baiyao and Tibetan Medicine Co.'s Cheezheng grew their respective revenues by more than 100% in the 2011-2016 period (interestingly, Haw Par experienced the same growth trajectory as its healthcare segment revenue doubled from S$81 million to S$176 million over the same period), driven by an ageing consumer base in Asia.

As Haw Par's consumer healthcare business continues to grow and accounts for a larger proportion of the company's overall earnings (and value), its conglomerate discount should narrow as a single business starts to dominate. Over time, Haw Par will be recognized as a capital-light consumer healthcare business owning an iconic brand that happens to own some properties and listed investments, rather than a conglomerate with multiple unrelated businesses.

Recurring Free Cash Flow Will Grow Cash Balance And Widen Margin Of Safety Over Time

Apart from its cash-generative consumer healthcare business, Haw Par also receives a steady stream of recurring income and free cash flow from the rental of its investment properties and dividends from its listed investments. In FY2016, Haw Par earned S$16.9 million of rental income from its investment properties (which comprises 45,399 square meters of commercial and industrial space in Singapore and Malaysia), representing a healthy 25% YoY growth. The quality of Haw Par's investment property portfolio is reflected in the fact that it achieved an occupancy rate of between 80% and 95% in FY2016 for its Singapore properties (only one of its four properties is located outside of Singapore in Malaysia) despite a weak property market and economic conditions in the country. The company also received dividend income of $89.5 million and $58.4 million in FY2015 and FY2016, respectively; the YoY decline in dividend income was primarily due to lower dividends received from United Overseas Bank Limited. There was a non-recurring special dividend paid out by United Overseas Bank in FY2015 to celebrate the bank's 80th anniversary, so in fact, United Overseas Bank maintained its regular S$0.70 per share annual dividend in both years, FY2015 and FY2016. In other words, rental income from its investment properties and dividends from its listed investments can easily generate S$70 million of recurring income (note that Haw Par elected to receive a portion of its dividends in shares rather than cash every year which will grow the value of its investments, rather than add to the cash balance) for Haw Par every year.

Haw Par generated S$123 million and S$89 million of free cash flow in FY2015 and FY2016, respectively, with annual capital expenditures not exceeding S$3 million for the past few years (this gels well with capital-light business model of the healthcare business I described above). Between FY2011 and FY2016, the company's net cash balance grew by 67% from S$397 million to S$664 million. This implies that Haw Par's intrinsic value and share price should at least grow in line with the increase in the net cash balance, assuming the current sum-of-the-parts discount does not widen further. The margin of safety, defined here as Haw Par's discount to the value of its net cash, investment properties, and listed investments, should widen over time, as the company generates free cash flow and grows its cash pile.

Target Price

I arrive at a target price of S$14.09 for Haw Par by valuing its net cash and short-term investments at book value (S$664 million), its investment properties at book value (S$212 million based on third-party independent valuation), its stakes in its three key listed investments (S$2,228 million) based on their last traded prices on the Singapore Stock Exchange, value the consumer healthcare business at 20 times earnings (I am applying the 20 times multiple on FY2016 segmental earnings which does not incorporate future growth into the valuation of the consumer healthcare business to be conservative) and apply a 30% holding company discount.

My target price implies a 38% upside to Haw Par's share price of S$10.22 as of May 2, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Haw Par are an overambitious expansion of its healthcare business in overseas markets via a more asset-heavy business model (e.g. having a physical presence overseas to accelerate growth, which will come at the expense of returns on invested capital) and a severe downturn in Singapore's property and equity markets (which affects the value of its investment properties and listed securities).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.