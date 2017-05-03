GDP Screams Federal Reserve Needs To Hit The Pause Button

The Federal Reserve is determined to normalize policy by gradually raising interest rates and unwinding the $4 trillion it added to its balance sheet during the Great Recession.

The first read on first quarter GDP came in at an increase of only .7%. This data supports the unexpectedly weak jobs situation report that showed only 98,000 jobs created.

The first reading on Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter of 2017 has come in at a measly growth rate of .7%. The report showed consumer spending grew at only .3%. That is the weakest performance since 2009. The weaker than expected GDP report supports the outlook from the weaker than expected March unemployment report which showed job creation of only 98,000 jobs. The GDP growth rate over the last 4 years is too slow to shake the nation out of the lingering effects of the Great Recession:

As can be seen in the chart above, only 5 quarters had GDP growth of 3% or greater. And, 5 quarters have shown GDP growth of less than 1%. That is not nearly fast enough to provide jobs to the millions of people no longer counted as looking for work by the Labor Department. It has been widely reported that the participation rate in the unemployment report has dropped by 5% since the start of the Great Recession. That means more than 10 million people that were counted as looking for work ten years ago are no longer counted as wanting a job.

Another indicator the economy remains soft is last night's total vehicle sales number for the month of April. While total sales of 16.9 million is up from March, it is still below the recent trend level and could indicate consumer spending weakness in April. A reading of 16.9 million vehicles is below the trend level of the last three years. This of course would not be good news for Ford (NYSE:F) or General Motors (NYSE:GM). Here is a chart of light vehicle sales over the last four years:

There are many signs the economy has not fully recovered despite an official unemployment rate of 4.7% and a Dow 30 reading above 20,000. For example, the year 2007 showed 26 million Americans received Food Stamps. That number has grown to 44 million Americans in 2016. Reducing this number should be the nation's number one domestic priority. But who is even talking about it?

Another indicator is the recently reported Census data for the number of Americans 18-34 years of age living at home with their parents. "In 2005, the majority of young adults lived independently in their own household, which was the predominant living arrangement in 35 states. A decade later, by 2015, the number of states where the majority of young people lived independently fell to just six." The reason is simple. Younger adults don't have the number of good paying jobs they had a decade ago.

When the Federal Reserve meets later today they should take a good hard look at the above date and reverse course. The Fed is determined to "normalize" economic policy by raising interest rates and eventually selling off the $4 trillion in bonds they absorbed during The Great Recession. Does the number of Americans on Food Stamps seem normal? Does the inability of young adults to support themselves seem normal?

The Federal Reserve should announce a pause in "normalizing" monetary policy. They need to realize we are still not in normal economic times. Once they do they will need to consider what outside the box policy path to take. They could start by announcing an interest rate cut. Then they could consider donating the $4 trillion in U.S. Treasuries to the federal government and retiring them. This would instantly lower the national debt to $16 trillion from $20 trillion. The Fed needs to ditch Classical Economic Theory and adopt Modern Monetary Theory as its guiding principle. Modern Monetary Theory recognizes that a sovereign nation that owes all of its debts in its own currency can never go bankrupt and should act accordingly. The United States owes everyone dollars.

Reviving economic growth rates to achieve a full economic recovery cannot just be the Federal Reserves' burden. The Congress and the President should consider what policies to adopt improve economic growth. Here is a simple hint, lower taxes and increase spending on infrastructure and other needed government services.

