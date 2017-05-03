SteadyMed: A Potential Winner In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Final approvals and commercialization in the US and Europe are right around the corner.

On Friday, March 31, 2017, shares of SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) surged 47% after the company announced that it had received a favorable ruling from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Inter Parts Review (IPR) proceeding was initiated by STDY in April 2016 against U.S. Patent No. 8,497,393 (the '393 patent) owned by United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). The PTAB found all 22 claims in the '393 patent un-patentable, rendering the patent invalid.

The patent included treprostinil, the active ingredient in both UTHR's Remodulin and STDY's lead drug candidate, Treyvent. In a statement, STDY management said that they will remain focused on submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) for Treyvent, which is in developments for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), by the end of the second quarter 2017. Through their partner, Cardiome, STDY hopes to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the second half of 2017.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a rare, progressive disorder that is characterized by high blood pressure (hypertension) in the arteries of the lungs (pulmonary artery). Symptoms include shortness of breath (called dyspnea, especially during exercise), chest pain, and fainting episodes. The disease frequently leads to heart failure and premature death. New cases appear in about 1 to 2 people per million per year. In the US alone about 30,000 people are diagnosed with PAH.

Available Treatments for PAH

As the disease progresses, patients are moved from oral therapies to inhaled therapies to infused prostacylin therapies. Prostacyclin is a naturally occurring substance that effectively relaxes the pulmonary blood vessels. Given that PAH patients have reduced levels of the substance, prostacylin analogues, such as treprostinil, have become an effective treatment for PAH (see image below). The market leader in this category is UTHR's Remodulin.

Current Treatment Limitations

Though effective, there are some problems with current treprostinil administration methods that patients made clear at a May 13, 2014 "Voice of the Patient" meeting with the FDA. The pumps used to deliver Remodulin subcutaneously or intravenously 24 hours a day are not specifically designed for PAH treatment (see image below). Both methods of delivery come with complications:

repetitive transfers from a vial to a disposable reservoir

manual programming of the pump

complex algebraic calculations for dosing and mixing with a diluent

skin irritation and site pain (found in 85% of patients)

most pumps not water-resistant

unpredictable lengths of time between refills

the need to carry a backup pump at all times

an inconvenient, surgically placed central venous catheter (which usually goes through a patient's chest cavity)

infection, which can lead to sepsis (a life threatening condition requiring hospitalization)

Treyvent: A Solution With Added Value

Treyvent, which combines STDY's proprietary preservative-free formulation and PatchPump technology, hopes to offer people with PAH a more convenient and effective treprostinil treatment for subcutaneous and intravenous delivery:

sterile liquid drug is both aseptically pre-filled and pre-programmed at the sight of manufacture, eliminating possibility of patient death due to administration errors

able to provide a continuous dry flow for 48 hours

patients simply dispose of the unit and attach a new one every two days, avoiding all the hassle in between

water-resistant, allowing for more convenience for bathing or swimming

compact design allows it to be worn inconspicuously directly on the body (such as on the lower abdomen) or clipped to clothing

does not contain preservative meta-cresol, which is believed to be linked to the 85% of patients that experience infusion site pain (see image below)

The Payout For Investors

From 2011 to 2016, Remodulin's sales rose from $430M to $602M. The annual reported cost, currently covered by healthcare providers, is thought to be between $125K and $175K. This does not include the cost of pumps and other supporting items. Management, therefore, believes that Treyvent can be priced in the $125K to $175K range and still offer a reduction in the overall cost of therapy to payers.

Of the estimated 30,000 patients that suffer from PAH, 24,000 are estimated to be eligible for parenteral (subcutaneous or intravenous) treprostinil. Given that only 3,000 patients are estimated to be taking Remodulin, there is an enormous untapped patient pool (see image below). In the US alone, management estimates the potential market size to be upwards of $4B.

In addition to the upside of receiving orphan drug designation in December 2015 (and the ensuing seven years of exclusivity it provides), the Treyvent NDA will be submitted under section 505 (B)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA). Given that Treyvent consists of the already FDA-approved treprostinil, the FDA agreed with STDY's proposal for a biowaiver in July 2013. The PatchPump technology was shown to be well tolerated in two previous clinical trials.

Because of the equivalency between Treyvent and Remodulin, management believes no clinical studies will be required for the Treyvent NDA (as an example, Actelion (SIX Swiss Ex:ATLN) was granted a biowaiver for Veletin, which relied on Flolan as the reference drug). Additionally, after meeting with regulators in Sweden, Germany, and the UK in October 2014, the respective agencies were in agreement that an abridged Marketing Authorization Application could be submitted for Treyvent, with Remodulin listed as the reference drug. This would also alleviate the need for further clinical studies.

A final icing on the cake for investors is the low anticipated expense for selling and marketing Treyvent. With fewer than 200 PAH treatment centers in the US, management believes that a small contract commercial organization of approximately 25 people will suffice. Commercialization is expected in mid 2018 in the US.

In Europe, STDY's partner, Cardiome, should begin commercialization in the second half of 2018 (Cardiome is also the exclusive partner for Canada and the Middle East). As per the previously announced licensing deal, Cardiome will pay a milestone payment of $9.2M (of which a small amount has already been paid), along with royalty rates from the low teens to the mid-20s.

The Risks

The first generic versions of treprostinil are set to come online in 2018 by Sandoz, a division of the Novartis Group (NYSE:NVS), and Teva (NYSE:TEVA). However, given that they are generic versions of Remodulin, they don't offer the benefits that Treyvent does. The real risk will come from a competitor with an easy to use pre-programmed pump that delivers a preservative-free treatment.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and UTHR have a collaboration agreement for a specially designed SynchroMedII pump (called RemoSynch) that can deliver treprostinil. Medtronic's SynchroMedII implantable pump has already been approved for other treatments. But in April 2015, the FDA filed a consent decree which required MDT to immediately stop manufacturing, designing, and distributing its pump, citing quality system violations. In March 2016, the FDA told MDT that its premarket approval application was not approvable as submitted. On March 14, 2017, a class I recall was announced.

On April 3, 2017, UTHR announced that the US launch of RemoSynch will be delayed until 2018. Though MDT says a software update will fix the implantable pump issue, Remodulin still does not come in a preservative-free formulation. Another candidate, RemoPro, is being developed by UTHR to offer Remodulin pain-free, but it's still in pre-clinical phase and is not expected to launch commercially until 2020. Lengthy patent disputes seem certain, but for now, STDY looks like it's on solid ground.

2022 Share Price Estimate: $39.33/Share

Listed below are some of the very conservative assumptions regarding Treyvent that I've used to estimate STDY's future share price:

peak market penetration rate by 2022: 25%

priced at low end of management's estimate in the US: $125K/year

European sale price will be a third of US sale price

Cardiome royalty rate in Europe: 16%

probability of approval and commercial success: 35%

25 US sales reps at a cost of $400K/year each: $10M/year

assumed future P/E that STDY will trade at: 6

Based on these assumptions, I've calculated that STDY will trade at $39.33/share by 2022 (see attachment). With the current price (on May 2, 2017) at $7.10, that gives an upside of about 450%.

Early-Stage Pipeline: At-Home Patient Analgesia (AHPA) Drug Candidates

There are over 70M surgeries performed annually in the US, and about 80% of patients experience inadequate pain relief. The three methods of pain treatment (and their complications) are:

Opioids: Tend to be effective, but the devastating side effects are well-known.

Tend to be effective, but the devastating side effects are well-known. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs): Require an inconvenient dosing over 24 hours in the hospital.

Require an inconvenient dosing over 24 hours in the hospital. Local anesthesia: Delivered by elastomeric pumps, which are problematic.

SteadyMed has two candidates it is developing, both with the goal of reducing the length of hospital stays by treating patients at home effectively. The first is Ketorolac (SMT-201), a potent NSAID, and the second is Bupivacaine (SMT-301), a local anesthetic.

(Note: Both are in the pre-clinical stage, so I did not factor in any potential revenue from them in my estimate, though I did include estimated clinical expenses.)

Conclusion

On May 2, 2017, STDY received a USPTO notice of allowance for patent application number 14/384,152 relating to its PatchPump technology. United Therapeutics will continue to attempt to resolve the RemoSynch issue with MDT, along with continue development of RemUnity and RemoPro to address some of the complications surrounding treprostinil administration. But for the moment at least, STDY has a clear advantage when it comes to easy-to-use, disposable injectable pumps mixed with a preservative-free formulation.

With the $30M that was raised in a private placement announced April 21, 2017, STDY, pending approval, is ready to commercialize Treyvent. Given the clear need that PAH patients have for a more convenient and effective treprostinil treatment, STDY seems like it has a very favorable risk-reward profile.

