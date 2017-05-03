FireEye: What's In That Bag?

Bullish upgrades from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) were vindicated as FireEye (FEYE) beat on revenue and key profitability ratios.

Recent price actions exposed large short positions against the company’s growth and profitability ratios. Shaking off the bearish imprint on the stock’s price action required a strong performance across the board as management ramped up operating efficiency. However, it was important to water down the bearish narrative and having key sentiment indicators turning green was needed to back up the promise of renewed growth in 1H’18.

What’s in the bag now?

The chart above breaks down key revenue drivers that will be supportive of sustained growth/profitability. From Q1’17, the growth story continues on a steady yoy decline as deal sizes continue to shrink. This highlights the dangers of pricing much upside off the back of the growth narrative to be expected in 1H’18. Regardless, short-term momentum will be supported by growing product refresh and demand for non-attached subscription largely driven by Helix.

Other revenue drivers will have to be rejuvenated from their steady slump for the growth side of the equation to be supportive of the increasing operating efficiency while pushing for more market share.

I pointed out in my last thesis that the professional services division has to play a bigger role in driving ROIC. While Q1’17 witnessed a rapid acceleration in operating leverage, these gains cannot be attributed to Mandiant (professional services), which witnessed a decline of about 8% in yoy revenue. Management is guiding for a further decline attributing softer contribution to declining chargeability and shrinking breach sizes.

Therefore, operating margin gains from Q1’17 can largely be attributed to better cost efficiency. This means reduced marketing, sales, and administrative cost buckets. Though management brought in stronger leadership into the sales front, which can also partly explain the gains in conversion and turnover completing the tremendous increase in operating efficiency for Q1’17, now, the problem with that is that those moves were needed to uphold the narrative of better cost management and return to profitability. And as it's been made clear, management is on a clear and convincing profitability path as it now has a firmer grip on all cost levers.

However, growth is being sacrificed.

The growth narrative has been largely built around Helix. Gains in product declines have been narrated around the due NX refresh and the Street is more than willing to wait for the refresh cycle to pick up more traction as enterprises load up on more subscriptions. This explains the reason for the Street’s willingness to overlook the yoy fall in product revenue.

Now, it’s clear that product & service subscriptions have taken over as the leading revenue bucket, which brings us back to the Helix narrative. Pushing Helix this late into the market was important to avoid a sell-off in the advent of softer demand prints pre Q1’17 earnings. Essentially, time had to be bought and FireEye now has plenty of it.

Looking inwards, management having established that firm grip on the cost bucket will now shed more gains in OPEX margins by ramping up SG&A spend to grow market share.

So, having established a more than convincing ability to improve ROI, we should expect to see more spending in Q2’17 and it's already happening as I’ve been observing more remarketing ads which largely disappeared since the turn of the year.

Management has also guided for an increase in headcount, which will be needed to drive more sales conversion. Chipping that into the conference call was needed to balance all valuation levers as a careful scrutiny of the 8-K would reveal the weakness in product sales.

Valuation

The market makers are now in charge of FEYE’s narrative and from recent calls, the Street determines what valuation metric is more important.

Having excused 4 deals from Helix in Q1’17, the Street might be swinging overly bullish on top line valuation metrics due to improving earnings and FCF metrics.

This implies more upsides as investors grow increasingly confident of leadership’s ability to grow ROIC faster than the cost of capital. This implies a growing willingness to bump up risk premium regardless of solvency risk indicated by tight debt ratios, which will stifle mega projects and key R&D spend needed to gain market share.

Conclusion

Management is showing more ability to manage volatility by rotating efficiency in key valuation ratios of profitability, operating leverage and growth. Q1 was about profitability and op leverage. Q2 might continue the EPS break-even narrative while masking the drawdown in top line growth. However, the multiples expansion will most likely continue until the back half of the year when Helix determines the ultimate fate of FEYE’s business model.

I would favor a BUY rating with more softness in the back half of the year erasing multiples expansion created by improving valuation ratios. I reiterate an intrinsic value of $15 while fading the buyout narrative given management’s improving visibility into market dominance for the APT industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.