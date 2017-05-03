Purepoint Uranium: The Patterson Corridor's Other Uranium Discovery

Still in the early stages of exploration, Spitfire has returned impressive uranium intercepts along with a recently discovered section of carbonatite that has captured attention.

The Patterson Corridor is host to widely followed Fission Energy's Triple R deposit and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit, but lesser known is Purepoint Uranium's Spitfire discovery to the northeast.

For the last few years, when discussing the Patterson Corridor in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, investor focus has been on Fission Uranium's (OTCQX:FCUUF) Triple R discovery and NexGen Energy's (OTCQX:NXGEF) Arrow deposit. These deposits, situated on the Western edge of the Athabasca sedimentary basin, have opened up a new uranium district for mineral exploration by junior exploration firms and veteran mining companies alike. Although we are still very early into fully understanding what this area holds in terms of development potential, what has been discovered to date has not only been impressive, but points to a potentially bright future for those miners that can actually make a hit with the drill bit.

Purepoint Uranium (OTC:PUMGF) and its joint partners Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and AREVA have continued the trend of discovery north of the Arrow deposit with their very own Spitfire discovery. This article will outline the case for why this discovery has the potential to grow into something much bigger.

Following the trend

When Fission and a partner discovered a chain of radioactive boulders in 2011 on the Patterson Lake South property, most uranium explorers were focused on the prolific eastern portion of the basin host to massive, high grade mines such as McArthur River and Cigar Lake. The western portion of the basin was not believed to have as much potential, especially in Patterson Lake's location as it was assumed to be outside of the actual basin itself where it was not believed uranium was present.

Figure 1

Source: Company presentation (PDF)

Fast forward to 2017, and times have certainly changed. Fission now boasts a resource within its Triple R deposit of 81.1M lbs of 1.83% U3O8 indicated, and 27.2M lbs of 1.57% U3O8 inferred (see Figure 1), while continuing to discover more. Of particular note is the depth of the deposit, which is extremely shallow compared to deposits on the eastern side. Shallow deposits are cheaper to mine, and do not require expensive freezing techniques to stop water from flooding the mine as in the case of Cigar Lake, due to being hosted in the less porous basement rocks as opposed to sandstone.

To the northeast of Triple R, NexGen discovered what became the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in the basin; Arrow. Arrow contains 179.5M lbs of 6.88% U3O8 indicated, and 122.1M lbs of 1.30% U3O8 inferred (see Figure 2).

Figure 2

Source: April 2017 company presentation, slide 16 (PDF)

A comparison of Triple R and Arrow relative to the other basin deposits can be seen in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3

Source: April 2017 company presentation, slide 18 (PDF)

Together, these deposits have ignited a frenzied attempt to find the next big strike. Among the multitude of explorers is a small explorer named Purepoint Uranium, who along with its joint partners Cameco and Areva, have made another discovery to the northeast of Arrow called Spitfire. Still relatively new, Spitfire does not have a resource estimate and still requires much more drilling, however, the early results are extremely encouraging.

Why you should pay attention to Spitfire

Spitfire is hosted on the Hook Lake property which is jointly owned by Purepoint Uranium (21%), Cameco (39.5%) and AREVA (39.5%). Purepoint is the operator of the project, and as such, receives a 10% management fee from the other two joint partners. This aspect is of considerable interest to me as it allows Purepoint to spend only 11% of the exploration budget to own 21% of the discovery, giving it more leverage on its smaller ownership stake. For example, for the 2017 winter drilling program, Purepoint's net exploration expense was CAD$550,000 of a total CAD$5,000,000 budget (see Figure 4).

Figure 4

Source: March 2017 company presentation, slide 7 (PDF)

In 2014, the partners made the initial discovery with 0.32% U3O8 over 6.2 meters. It should be noted that the discovery was made within a few hundred meters of the property boundary line shared with NexGen. Following on the initial find, the partners analyzed the results and carried on a further drilling program which led to the announcement in 2016 of the Upper Spitfire discovery, slightly north of Spitfire, which returned 10.30% U3O8 over 10.0 meters with one intercept hitting a massive 53.30% U3O8 over 1.3 meters.

In the fall of 2016, NexGen announced that it had struck uranium at a new zone, within a few hundred kilometers of Spitfire, called Harpoon. Harpoon showed mineralization over 17 meters, and as more drill results for Harpoon came out, the mineralization trended towards Spitfire.

In February and April of 2017, Purepoint released further results from its latest drilling campaign extending the strike length to over a half kilometer, and has interpreted the deposit to bridge the two claims, creating one larger deposit (see Figure 5). Call it "Spitoon" or"Harpfire," if you will.

Figure 5

Source: Company website

Drill results for the winter 2017 drilling program are presented below.

Source: Company press release, April 13, 2017

Due to weather, the entire drill program was not completed and will be carried out in the summer or fall of 2017 with the remaining budget.

Why was the market response so lackluster?

Purepoint currently trades at CAD$0.08 per share at the time of writing. It has declined from a 52 week high of CAD$0.185 that was reached when NexGen was announcing their Harpoon drill results. Understandably, Purepoint shareholders were expecting much more drilling to be conducted on Spitfire; instead, the partners chose to conduct very little Spitfire follow-up drilling, to focus on two new exploration zones called Hornet and Dragon. In my opinion, where there is smoke, there is usually fire. Following up with a targeted campaign strictly focused on Spitfire would have been the preferable option, however, it must be acknowledged that as the 21% minority partner, Purepoint's ability to influence drilling decisions is probably muted compared to the two larger partners. In a webinar following the announcement of the results, the CEO indicated the partners know they have something at Spitfire and chose to explore the other areas of the property in the hopes of finding more.

Hornet did not return any mineralization, but Dragon did return some pathfinder results and radioactivity. More importantly, they struck carbonatite which we will explore below. Needless to say, the shares were punished and have created an opportunity for investors who can stomach the risk of uranium exploration and are looking for something with upside potential.

Enter the Dragon

Within the April 13th press release outlining the most recent Spitfire results and lack of mineralization at Hornet was a section outlining some promising early results at a zone named Dragon. Four holes were drilled at Dragon, and although 2 did not return any anomalous radioactivity, the other two did. Along with the radioactivity they encountered other structures that the CEO, in the most recent webinar, says are similar to those at Spitfire.

A small surprise in the Dragon drill results was the discovery of carbonatite, which, according to the CEO, only has roughly 500 instances around the world with 20% of those bearing deposits. Further, only 2 instances have been found in Saskatchewan and both of them are on the Hook Lake property. This discovery has led to the Canadian Geological Society and the Saskatchewan Geological Society to plan visits to the site in the summer to conduct in depth research on the area. Cameco and AREVA will also send representatives to assist. Carbonatite has been associated with Rare Earth Element deposits. Assay results from Dragon are still pending.

Conclusion

Figure 6

Source: March 2017 company presentation, slide 5 (PDF)

It should be noted very clearly that Purepoint Uranium, and uranium investing in general for that matter, is extremely volatile and subject to violent price swings. News, lack of news, bad weather, government regulations, public sentiment towards nuclear energy, natural disasters (like the Fukushima tsunami), and other unforeseeable events can directly and materially impact the share price of this company. This is a micro-cap and, as such, should be considered speculative and only purchased if you are comfortable with the risks inherent.

Specifically, mining companies rely on their drill bits. In order to create and add value, they need to find something in the ground. Although Purepoint has found "something," it is too early to know how much is there (in terms of lbs uranium) and if it economically mineable.

That said, I hold Purepoint within a small portion of my portfolio (5-10%) that is set aside for risk-taking. I am comfortable losing the entire investment as well as reaping any rewards.

With that out of the way, as at the end of February, the company had CAD$2,000,000 cash with basic shares outstanding of 188,629,260 (see Figure 6). At their current price of CAD$0.08, the company's market cap is slightly over CAD$15,000,000. Subtract the cash position and the market is valuing the exploration assets at CAD$13,000,000. I believe that the potential for expansion of the Spitfire zone alone makes this stock an interesting speculative investment.

Even taking into account the 21% ownership of the property, should the deposit, for hypothetical purposes, total 30,000,000 lbs U3O8, Purepoint would have 6,300,000 lbs U3O8 on the books that could be valued at US$4/lb potentially making the company worth CAD$25,000,000 -- an upside of over 50%. This example is only meant to illustrate the leverage this company has to a) adding pounds to the deposit, b) extending the strike length of the deposit, and c) rising uranium prices. Downsides include not being in control of where to drill as Cameco and AREVA seem to dictate this aspect. Also, drilling is infrequent due to the property not being the priority of the two larger partners. As well, continued drilling will require more funding leading to potential dilution for equity raises, tempered by the 11% required by Purepoint to spend as operator and the typically small exploration budgets that they set.

As previously mentioned, the company has enough cash to fund the remaining 2017 drill program, and at least another program similar in scope and size. In the first quarter of 2016, the company burned through roughly CAD$30,000 (see this PDF). In May, they raised CAD$2,000,000 in a private placement (see company website). At the beginning of 2017, the company still had close to CAD$2,000,000 in the bank giving it some time before another equity raise, which is certain, in my opinion, to happen. If more mineralization is found, it is possible that the joint partners would chose to expand drilling activity.

Although putting a value on a speculative junior miner is fool's game, there is money to be made if the risks can be hedged. Purepoint offers the natural hedges of actually having a discovery, being partnered with two major uranium producers and the added bonus of a 20% chance that the carbonatite turns into another discovery. Purchasing at a good price is a hedge the investor controls, and what looked expensive at CAD$0.185 might look enticing at CAD$0.08, depending on your outlook.

Either way, I believe this stock is worth watching at the least as the more discoveries made in the Patterson District will bring in more investors and more money. Ultimately, there is more uranium waiting to be found.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCUUF, NXGEF, PUMGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.