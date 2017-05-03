Whatever Model 3 Brings, Tesla's Stock Is Unlikely To Live Up To GM's Value

If we had to summarize the usual perception about the company and the recent stock market performance, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) could possibly receive the following feedback from the average market investor:

"Tesla is a dynamic electro-charged supercar premium car brand, inevitably destined to change the world for the better."

"GM is a chunky remnant of the old economy, whatever they sell; it must be morally outdated low-margin rubbish. Bankrupt Bailed out once, it will need the same medicine soon, anyways."

Turning to these companies' websites only nurtures the clear distinction between the "old" and the "new." While Telsa's homepage bombards you with the cool and shiny videos of futuristic Model S and X, GM has decided to attract the stakeholders with the old Buick Y-Job concept car from the good old pre-WWII year of 1938 (images are valid at the time of the writing, 2017 April).

Appearances may be misleading, though. Reality, especially the investment/financial reality, is completely different, as Tesla finds itself miles behind in terms of stock investment attractiveness.

To find out the reasons for that, let's compare these two very different animals by comparing their statements line by line:

Income statement

We start with the revenue line, which, quite drastically, speaks for itself. GM is a juggernaut with over $160 bn. USD annual sales around the globe - it owns numerous brands, ranging from luxury/premium (Cadillac) to mainstream/diversified (Chevrolet) and, presumably, is well positioned for any change in tastes in the auto industry. Tesla, on the other hand, with $7 bn. USD sales is still in its infancy - it has two premium branded models whose target audience is overwhelmingly urban, environmentally conscious and with an extra buck in their pocket to pay for the mojo and performance that Tesla is offering.

Obviously, the strategy for these two companies at least for now is rather different - General Motors is fully devoted to the economies of scale and being a large automaker with presumably slimmer margins which multiply over the mammoth size of global GM sales. Meanwhile, Tesla is a niche player aiming for the exceptionally high margins generated from the very slim customer base.

Just how high those margins are for Tesla?

To be fair, they are very high; gross margin is almost twice as high as for GM - 23% vs. 13% - which seems to be in line with Tesla's niche/premium market positioning. However, Tesla's total revenue figure is 24 times outpaced by GM, so despite gross margin lead, TSLA is actually lagging GM in terms of gross profit per share, which is, respectively, $14.20 USD for GM versus shy-looking $9.80 USD for Tesla.

In other words, the problem lies with the fact that currently Tesla sales are very low when you take into account the capital it has attracted. Quite paradoxically, Tesla needs to go a long way just to keep up with the old boring GM in terms of per share profitability.

It seems to be doing just that by humming at the fastest pace possible to launch the Model 3 and at least contemplating the possibility to grow its line of models even further. The big question looms though whether Tesla could possibly sustain the current level of gross margin at its high percentage level. Bearing in mind how much emphasis the company and the market is putting on the Model 3 (which will be the cheapest and, probably, the closest to the mass market, thus indicating lower margins ahead for the company), keeping up the pace with the current relative "gross" profitability will be challenging. Most likely, the expected revenue growth will come at the expense of lower gross margins, which, again, indicates even higher need for the growth in the top line just to catch up with GM.

Overhead costs/Bottom line

Gross profit looks comparatively small even before other costs come in. However, keeping the double-sized gross margin is a distant dream, as overhead costs are weighing heavily on Tesla's business and net profitability. Overhead costs add up to almost a third of total company's revenue, whereas GM has constantly stayed below 10% on that front during the last years and is currently showing just 7%.

Apparently, the sheer scale of GM's operations is giving it the major source of costs saved and profits earned as overhead for GM is relatively five times smaller than for Tesla. What about Tesla? Tesla is in desperate need to generate more revenue just to spread the overhead costs on the larger base of sales. The light at the end of the tunnel is not in the sight yet, as the company is not showing any signs of emerging economies of scale synergies. Tesla has managed a spectacular 348% growth in revenues since 2013, but that still looks pale in comparison to 438% growth in overhead costs. It could be the case that we are seeing one of the "fly or die" situations when the company (Tesla) is too small to survive in its current "niche" form, hence is spending heavily to generate as much business as it could get hands on. We can see the "all in" action, but the profits are not there yet.

Therefore, these spectacular efforts by Tesla to generate more business and the tiny base it is starting from is costing the company (and its investors) a lot as the net profit margin is deep in negative territory (-9.64% as opposed to 5.67% at GM). Besides,Tesla has not turned profit since 2013 and is currently losing 4.70 USD for every shareholder per year, whereas GM is earning $6.40 USD. Of that, GM has distributed $1.52 USD to its shareholders, making it the second increase in a row and the highest dividend payment since its IPO with a hefty ~4.47% dividend yield.

Income statement valuations

So, on one hand, we have got the young and desperate for growth company with no profits in sight and no P/E in sight. On the other, we've got the somewhat stable behemoth with the P/E of 5.30, which is actually three-fourths cheaper than the general market (as S&P 500 P/E stands at 21).

From the P/S perspective, Tesla is certainly not a valuation madness as I've previously found Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to be - the ratio is surely elevated at the level of 7, but has been decreasing ever since 2013 from the levels above 24. However, the right question to ask is how cheap we can get the competing stock? In that sense, GM shines with dead-low P/S valuation of 0.30.

Book value

As Tesla is becoming a more mature company by the year, the corporate financing structure is getting somewhat diversified. The company is not only issuing stock, but also borrowing to finance the expansion and is a far cry from the first baby steps of venture capital-like start-ups.

The composition of both companies' assets seem similar with some exceptions on the accounts receivable and the long-term assets lines.

Interestingly, the business leverage (assets/equity) appears to be the same, hovering around the level of 5. This translates into the same book value per share for the GM shareholder, as well as the Tesla shareholder - both get $29 USD with only minor issues on the goodwill and "intangibles" lines.

So far, so good; the real difference appears when the price-paid comes in. The price TSLA investors are paying for 29 USD book value is almost 10 times over - over $300 USD - whereas GM investors can get the shares for the price close to the theoretical liquidation value - $34 USD (brave presumption based on goodwill and intangibles being low).

Cash flows unbalanced for both

Tesla is not the cash generator yet, for sure. It is more of a cash burner during the current rapid expansion phase.

It has not recorded a positive CFO since 2013 and the negative CFI has grown seven-fold (which, again, is completely in line with the business phase). However, the CFF has far outpaced the cash burn and managed to pull the free cash flow up to $2.2 bn. USD with the tiny CFO of -$123 m.

This is surely a capital intensive business textbook case on steroids, as Tesla is not only in need to invest a lot to achieve the scale and prepare the model panel (which is more or less usual to any automaker), but is also doing so in the uncharted territory (focusing 100% on EVs), which undoubtedly requires doing an extra-mile on the CFI line.

It's deep in red cash flow wise, so the current situation is not sustainable. However, the accumulated cash on its balance sheet could finance the current pace of cash burn for two more years, so we could not say that the company is at mercy of whims of the stock market.

General Motors, on the other hand, generated a massive CFO of $16.5 bn. in 2016 (triple the size of Tesla's equity) and covers the dividend payments almost eight times over. However, it has many more things to spend the money on rather than just paying it out in dividends. It must keep its CFI relatively high just to keep up and develop the current car models, as well as supporting R&D with the very same futuristic ideas that Tesla is supposedly pioneering. Of course, being the massive company that GM is, some of the futuristic ideas for profit are not generated internally, but are bought externally. GM has done a lot of it lately, as almost half of 2016 CFI outflows were related to M&A activity. The risk with the hot industry M&As is always the excessive price the acquirer is forced to pay; nevertheless, it might be the source of growth in the future.

Having invested so much, even GM has to turn to the capital markets to balance the books, as it's been borrowing ever higher sums since 2013 (starting from $8 bn. USD in 2013 to $22 bn. USD in 2016); that has allowed the company, more or less, to achieve the balanced FCF, though it is not sustainable in the long run as is.

Both companies face the problem of unsustainable cash flows, but the nature of it is miles apart. Tesla needs to grow the operations in order to survive while GM is in the position of having somewhat stable/sustainable current business model today, but having to invest to get it growing even further in the future. The price of "not investing" for GM would seem to be the transformation to a vegetating company of ever-slowing sales as the competitors would take over the market share for whatever segment we're talking about - electric, human-driving, self-driving or even car-sharing. That oddly seems a decent outcome in comparison to what Tesla would face if the current status quo remained, as the very survival of the company could soon be at stake (cash on the balance would cover the CFO+CFI for two years only).

It's all about growth

Well, of course, growth companies (that Tesla is probably one of the benchmarks of) are all about growth; you can't just put it aside the value company (which I deem GM to be) and say it's overpriced in its current state.

On the other hand, are the prospects attached to a particular company realistic and is the price being paid for the ride on offer is really any value even in the "growth" sense? What is the level of the prospective growth that is reasonable to expect and when does the wishful thinking begin?

To figure out the growth rates or the possible scenarios priced in by investors, I have done some modeling on the income statement.

There are several presumptions for this model:

Tesla needs to grow. In order to do that, or as a result of, several trends may appear:

- The impressive gross margin that TSLA is generating should shrink as the company is forced to move into the segments of lower profitability (compacts etc.).

- Overhead costs should decline in terms of % of the total revenue.

- The rate of change is linear, using the 0.01% overhead scale savings on every $10 million of extra revenues (benchmark being the GM relative cost).

- No new stock is issued and the entire future growth is financed either through operating cash flows (impossible?) or the debt issuance (possible, yet unlikely) - i.e. the no. of shares is constant.

- GM financials are constant (highly unlikely).

Starting from the current level of revenues for Tesla, I model the hypothetical revenues and the growth rates needed to achieve it.

Then, while taking the additional savings into account, I calculate the absolute level of gross profit, overhead costs and, eventually, net profit/EPS.

Most interestingly, I calculate the hypothetical P/E and P/S ratios in order to compare the attractiveness of the "future stock in Tesla" to the current GM stock multiples.

As you can see, following this way one could determine that the future levels of expected revenue for Tesla are truly spectacular. In terms of GM pricing, Tesla's miraculous growth is not even something that could be somehow monetized; all that growth is priced into the current flying price of $300< USD that investors are required to pay.

To illustrate, let's consider the first - least optimistic - scenario:

Model 3 proves to be a success and increases the revenues drastically to $30 bn. USD (430% growth in absolute terms, or 15.6% annual growth rate for the next 10 years). Meanwhile, economies of scale do the good job of 20% reduction in relative overhead costs. The result? $1.8 bn. USD in net annual losses.

That way, sales are increased gradually, gross margin is being reduced to 18% on the $160 bn. sales level (still fat 5% above GM's gross margin of 13%), while overhead costs are gradually reduced to 7%.

As you can see, the growth that is priced in is quite dramatic:

- To break even on the bottom line, Tesla would have to raise its revenues 10-fold.

- To bring the P/E valuation in line with the current valuation of GM, TSLA would have to achieve the sales level of over $130 bn. USD a year (18.5x rise in revenues) and keep half of its gross margin lead over GM.

- Following this logic, we could probably call the end of the game for Tesla if the Model 3 turns out be a failure.

Is that sort of growth possible?

The only premium brand with that kind of growth that I can think of is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which introduced its flagship product iPhone back in 2007. That year was marked by a real successful $25 bn. USD in sales and 33% in gross profit margin. Nine years later, the company is selling $215 bn. USD of its products annually with the 39% gross margin - i.e. despite growing nine-fold, Apple has actually increased its gross margin and surely has not lost its mojo.

The are some differences, though; AAPL has been a brand image all along the way primarily with no major R&D costs behind the story. Of course, technological solutions on its products looked smart and handy, but it did not require these major CFI outflows that TSLA is having. As a result of that, the company has been profitable from the Day 1 (Day 1 for iPhone, not the company - i.e. 2007).

Conclusions

When comparing Tesla and General Motors, we can once again conclude that these two companies are treated miles apart in terms of valuation. While not arguing about the actual growth prospects, it seems that the bar for Tesla's success in terms of sales and margins is set terrifyingly high by the market with - it seems - almost no upside left should Tesla achieve them. This excessive optimism has probably stretched the valuations of Tesla's stock.

GM, on the other hand, is not about growth, but about the value. Despite having somewhat manageable finances and healthy business practices, the market seems to be overly pessimistic about the stock, pricing one of the largest automakers in the world with massive cash flows and economies of scale at only 5 EPS for a share.

Faced with the choice between these two stocks, I would definitely opt for the good old Buick from the 1930s than the cool EV.