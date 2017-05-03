Facebook Earnings Preview: All About Instagram

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock has been on fire this year, up more than 33% YTD. With Q1 results due after the bell on Wednesday, 5/3, the stock can either continue its run higher or reverse course and head lower. We think the quarter was quite good, highlighted by strength from Instagram, and believe the stock will head higher following the report.

FB data by YCharts

Firstly, and we have discussed this at-length before, we are big fans of FB's valuation. At 22.8x next year's consensus earnings estimate, FB stock is very cheap for a high-growth tech stock in an elevated market. FB is about as richly valued as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), but GOOG is expected to experience markedly slower growth on both the top and bottom-lines. That is pretty much the only high-growth tech stock that FB's valuation is comparable to. FB stock is much cheaper than the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). It is strange to think about FB stock as cheap here considering it is up 33% YTD and at all-time highs, but it's true. Consequently, we think FB is the best name to own in the high-growth tech space.

Secondly, all signs point to the fact that FB had another stellar quarter behind strength in Instagram. The photo-sharing app has seen user growth ramp to 25 million new users per month (Twitter has added 25 million new users in the past 2 years). Facebook has positioned Instagram as more Snap-like (NYSE:SNAP), and the company is successfully recapturing the teen demographic.

Its impressive that the growth rate at Instagram Stories hasn't slowed recently. We got an update at the beginning of October that Instagram Stories had 100 million daily actives, implying growth of 50 million new users per month in the first 2 months. By the beginning of January, Instagram Stories grew to 150 million daily actives, implying net adds per month between October and January of about 16.7 million. Instagram Stories crossed 200 million daily actives at the beginning of April, so it looks the monthly user growth rate has stabilized around 16.7 million.

Likely because of this user growth ramp, advertisers are flocking to Instagram. Instagram crossed the 1 million advertiser threshold in March, and that is more than 5x growth in a year. Twitter, meanwhile, only has 130,000 advertisers.

With Instagram, then, we are looking at a platform that has a lot more users and a lot more advertisers than it did just a few months ago. That will show up positively in FB's results, and we expect to see particularly strong growth in the ARPU number.

The Street sits at a mere 45.4% revenue growth estimate for this quarter (versus +51% last quarter). That seems light, given Facebook's advertising momentum, Instagram's user and ad build in the past several months, and Twitter's surprisingly good results. All in all, Facebook should be able to easily top estimates behind strength from Instagram, and we think that could shoot shares markedly higher given the attractive valuation set-up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.