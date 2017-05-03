Starbucks: Cause For Concern

Image credit

I was once a steadfast bull on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as the company's tremendous rates of growth were too much for me to turn away from. Couple that with one of the best brands anywhere in the world as well as dividend growth and the potential of the Roastery and Reserve businesses and I was hooked. The problem is that, despite all of its success, growth has slowed a bit of late with respect to comp sales. Store openings continue to move forward as SBUX opens a new store a few times per day and margins are continuing their trek higher as well. But Q2 results showed that SBUX is still grappling with relatively weak comps and given this - and its near-record current price - I'm still inclined to be more cautious than bullish here.

Total revenue was up 6% in Q2 as SBUX enjoyed higher sales from the new stores it has opened in the past year but it also contains some growth from comps. That number was up 3% on a consolidated basis, including a 3% comp here in the US and a 7% comp in China. Those are obviously the company's two most important markets - one as its established profit center and the other as the future of growth - but the US comp continues to concern me.

The US comp was the result of a 4% gain in average ticket but a 2% decline in transactions. This is something that SBUX has been grappling with for a few quarters now as its pricing remains as strong as ever but transaction growth in the US has completely stopped. This worries me given SBUX' valuation because transactions are the primary indicator of demand. Being able to perpetually raise prices is fantastic and I'm not discounting the success Starbucks has seen on that front, but you have to have people continue to come in the door and flat or lower transactions are not the hallmark of a growing business. I'm still concerned after Q2 that Starbucks doesn't have an answer on transaction growth in the US and that's a problem. Also keep in mind that the comparables aren't going to get any easier so Starbucks needs to find a way to drive traffic and not rely completely on pricing increases. Bulls will point to menu innovation as the answer and I agree, but thus far we just haven't seen it.

The China business, on the other hand, produced a 6% increase in traffic, cementing that country as Starbucks' very obvious, very sizable growth opportunity. What happens in China over the next decade or so will determine just how successful Starbucks can be, especially if the US business doesn't pick up in terms of transaction growth. Starbucks must be very pleased with its performance in China and it is certainly investing very heavily in that region's growth.

On the margin front, there is further cause for concern. Another significant portion of the bull argument in the past has been margin expansion, primarily from sales leverage, and that is still present on a consolidated basis. Operating margins grew 40bps in Q2 but in the US, that number actually declined 130bps. It is still very high at 22.2% but higher SG&A crushed operating margins as comps weren't enough to provide the needed leverage to get SBUX back to even in terms of operating margins. Profitability improved everywhere else in the world but again, the US business is becoming increasingly worrying to me. Over time, its importance will lessen but for now - and for years to come - it is still the primary business for Starbucks and that's a problem given the valuation.

Starbucks' mobile and digital presence continues to be a huge competitive advantage and its management is investing in that capability heavily. That's unequivocally the right call and being the leader in that space will serve SBUX well for years and years to come. Thirty-six percent of sales in Q2 originated from Mobile Order & Pay and as that number goes higher, Starbucks' stranglehold on those consumers' coffee dollars will only tighten. Thus far, it hasn't led to higher transactions in the US but this is certainly something worth watching in the coming years.

SBUX is going for 28 times this year's earnings, roughly twice its projected EPS growth rate for the coming years. That's steep but given this company's ability to grow as demonstrated over the past decade, two times its rate of growth isn't that egregious. The only thing that is on my mind is the US business and its ability to get off the slide it is on and has been for a few quarters now. I worry about flat-to-negative transaction growth and its impact on margins given that Starbucks spends so much on its employees. I certainly applaud the company's efforts to pay its people generously and offer them healthcare, stock, etc., but those things are expensive and we saw the impact in Q2. Without blistering growth, we are likely to see margins suffer more in the future in the US in the coming quarters and given weak transaction growth is becoming a trend, I'm less and less confident that is coming.

I'm certainly not down on Starbucks or its fundamentals because this is still one of the best businesses in the world, anywhere. I'm simply cautious given the full valuation and the relative struggle the US business is experiencing against the rest of the world. China's growth is certainly on schedule and for years to come, that country is going to be Starbucks' growth engine. Its leadership in the digital space is a huge differentiator as well but it needs some way to drive traffic in the US. The stock is pricing in a 'fix' for the US but there's no evidence that is coming so I'm still cautious here. I'd feel much better about buying Starbucks in the low $50s but at $60, I'm hesitant. I'd love to get a chance to own it again but for now, I'll be on the sidelines looking for a dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.