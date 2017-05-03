InterXion's (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 8:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Jim Huseby – Vice President, Investor Relations

David Ruberg – Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Josh Joshi – Chief Financial Officer

Giuliano Di Vitantonio – Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Analysts

Laura Lee – RBC Capital Markets

James Breen – William Blair

Frank Louthan – Raymond James

Colby Synesael – Cowen & Company

Robert Gutman – Guggenheim

David Ruberg

Thank you, Jim. And welcome to InterXion's first quarter 2017 earnings call. Please turn to Slide 4. During the first quarter of 2017, InterXion posted strong financial and operational results as the momentum in our business continued to grow as we combined sales and operational excellence with financial discipline.

In the quarter, InterXion experienced double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion. Total revenues increased 12% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year-over-year and 4% sequentially, while adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1% higher on both the year-over-year and sequential basis.

During the first quarter, we completed expansions in Amsterdam, Marseille, Paris, and Copenhagen. We also acquired a data center which we have labeled InterXion Science Park, which doubled our carrier capacity and density in Amsterdam. Integration efforts of this asset has begun, and are now proceeding according to schedule. We continue to expand capacity to meet the demand that we see, and currently have expansion projects in seven markets, which are on track and scheduled to open between now and mid-2018.

Please turn to Slide 5. The numbers speak for themselves, and as usual, Josh will provide much more detail on our financial results. Before moving on, however I want to highlight the fact that the first quarter of 2017 represented the 42nd consecutive quarter of both revenue and adjusted EBITDA sequential growth.

Please turn to Slide 6. Operating metrics, which exclude InterXion Science Park showed strong progress in the first quarter. We added 3,300 square meters of new capacity and added 2,600 square meters of revenue-generating space while maintaining our utilization rate as 79%. Since the beginning of 2014, we have grown our equipped space organically by over 40%, but have also grown our revenue generating space by over 50% resulting in improvement of our utilization rate of over 400 basis points.

European demand for connectivity rich data centers remain strong, while Cloud remains a key driver of demand bookings are increasingly diversified across our interest. Economies across Europe continue to slow but steady improvement and although most businesses have started to adapt third-party cloud services they have been very selective in choosing, which applications to run in the cloud. This slow growth environment combined with the increased political uncertainty that has become much more prominent over the last past 12 months has resulted in a desire to de-risk technology investments.

Solutions that InterXion helps to enable like Cloud provide IT managers with the flexibility for IT systems and applications that help them manage through these uncertainties. In the first nine months, since the Brexit vote, we have seen no negative change in demand and we continue to believe that Brexit likely represents an incremental opportunity because of our broad western European footprint and the flexibility that cloud providers provide to enterprises.

As a result, Brexit may turn out to be a catalyst for European enterprises in general and UK enterprises in particular to accelerate migration into the Cloud. With respect to other business metrics, bookings in the quarter remained and continued strong at the same level that we have seen over the last four quarters with diversity across our geographies, our industry segments and varying deal sizes. Our sales pipeline remains strong. Pricing continues to remain steady and revenue churn was again low and consistent with our historical annual rate of between 0.5% and 0.75% per month on average.

Please turn to Slide 7. In the first quarter we completed expansions on schedule and Amsterdam eight and Copenhagen two an open capacity in Paris and Marseilles ahead of schedule. Given the level of demand that we see, we have further expansions underway that will increase our capacity by another 13% by the middle of 2018.

Included in these expansion projects is additional capacity in Paris and Marseilles and Frankfurt. This is the second consecutive quarter that we've added capacity in Paris and we're scheduled to open more capacity in the coming months. This is not only reflective of the improved economy in France but more importantly the cloud service providers have started to build out their cloud platforms in France.

Please turn to Slide 8. In the first quarter of 2017 our communities of interest continue to expand as we started the year with a strong backlog of bookings from 2016 that we have now started to convert into installations. Cloud and digital media were the primary contributors to revenue growth in the quarter on the back of our strategic wins last year.

The cloud platforms continued to deploy their own ramp nodes to enable enterprise access. [Technical difficulty] direct connect went live InterXion and form our market since the beginning of 2017 that would be Madrid, stock home, Vienna and Zurich. Recently we reached an important milestone in the deployment of our own cloud connect platform which enables enterprises manage service providers and systems integrators to access multiple cloud platforms from our facilities.

Following the deployments in Dublin, [technical difficulty] Madrid and Marseilles in the first few months of 2017. Cloud connect is now available in all of our 13 cities. Bookings were strong as well but cloud remains the main driver of growth we had a very balanced distribution across all segments. Over 10% of Q1 bookings came from new customers as we added 57 new local store customer base.

The largest wins however came from the expansions with our top tier cloud in digital media customers. Has both B2B and B2C platforms continue their networking compute no rollout across Europe. The countries that benefited the most in Q1 were Germany, France, Sweden and Spain. Connectivity had one of the strongest quarters in recent years as we signed important expansions with our global connectivity partners.

Additionally the acquisition of InterXion Science Park in Amsterdam immediately translated into a strong pipeline from content providers they want to leverage the network density of our new facility to serve their end users. We also had a strong quarter in financial services and enterprises especially consumer retail as more and more IT departments realize the benefits the colocation can bring to their IT strategy.

Our two products strategy to reach the enterprises continues to unfold through indirect deployments as well. In Q1 we continue to grow our managed service provider community that we've been in over the past two years. This segment is reaching a higher level of maturity with deployments across all of our 11 countries. All things considered in Q1 we delivered another quarter of solid execution of our go to market strategy as market demand continues to unfold in line with our expectations.

I would now like to turn the call over to Josh.

Josh Joshi

It's great. Thank you, David, and welcome everybody on the phone and online. So, let's dive straight in starting with the income statement, and please would you turn to Slide 10.

So InterXion kicked off 2017 with another quarter of solid execution and disciplined expansion. Total revenue was €113.9 million, up 12% compared to the first quarter of 2016 and up 3% sequentially. On a constant currency basis, total revenue was up 13% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Recurring revenue in the first quarter increased to €108.3 million, and 11% year-over-year increase and a 5% sequential increase. Recurring revenue from cross-connect continue to grow at approximately 50% year-over-year and is now slightly above 4% of total revenue in the quarter.

Non-recurring revenue was €5.7 million and 18% increase year-over-year, but down 20% from last quarter's level. Recurring ARPU excluding InterXions signs part increased €405 despite the typically diluted impact of a high-level of installations. In this quarter, we also saw the impact of longer term trends like growth in energy and cross-connects, which of course for a positive contribute just to be increase in recurring ARPU.

Turning to costs, cost of sales was €44.1 million in the first quarter, up 13% from the first quarter last year and 2% from the prior quarter. These cost increases were consistent with expansion of data center capacity, including the addition of four new datacenters organically or in organically and of course to steadily increasing energy consumption.

Gross profit was €69.9 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Gross profit margins were 61.3% down 30 basis points year-on-year or up 20 basis points sequentially. Sales and marketing costs were €7.9 million in the first quarter, an increase of 3% year-over-year and 4% sequentially. Sales and marketing cost were 7% of revenue, on the low-end of our 7% to 8% expected range.

Other general and administration costs were €10.6 million up 15% year-over-year and roughly flat sequentially. Although other G&A cost had 9.3% of revenue were a little bit above our normal range. This reflects our investments in modifying ourselves in self support operating model.

Adjusted EBITDA was €51.3 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year and 4% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 45.1% in the first quarter, higher than both last year's first quarter and the sequential fourth quarter. Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense was €24.2 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, and slightly decrease sequentially both consistent with the increase in the average depreciable asset base, driven by our investments in data center expansions. The first quarter net finance expense was €10.3 million, 29% higher than last year's first quarter and 8% higher sequentially. The year-over-year increase was again primarily due to the increase from the principle from last April's bond tap on those.

First quarter income tax charge was €3.3 million, which represent an effective tax rate of 23%. The LTM cash tax rate was approximately 18%, consistent with our expectation and about where we expect that cash tax rate to be for the full-year. Consistent with my comments on this in prior calls, we continue to expect the cash tax rate to trend up over the next two to three years. Adjusted net income in the quarter was €10.7 million compared to €10 million in the same quarter last year and €9 million in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share was €0.15 on a diluted share count of 71.4 million shares compared to €0.14 in the first quarter last year and €0.13 cents in the fourth quarter. Now let's take a closer look by reporting segment. Please turn to Slide 11, revenue in the big four was €73.4 million, up 12% year-over-year and 3% sequentially and accounted for approximately 64% of the company's quarterly total.

Our acquisition of Interxion Science Park contributed €0.7 million of post acquisition revenue in the quarter. Back in the south, I'm looking at the underlying performance on an organic constant currency basis big four revenues grew 13% year-over-year. France and Germany were the strongest contributors to big four results this quarter. Big four adjusted EBITDA was €40.2 million, up 11% year-over-year and a strong 5% sequentially. Big four adjusted EBITDA margins were at 54.7% they are around 50% basis points compared to last year's first quarter and around 90 basis points higher than last quarter.

Revenue in the rest of Europe was €40.6 million, up 11% year-over-year and 3% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA at €23.7 million was up 10% year-over-year and up 4% sequentially with continued strong margins at 58.3% and down from last year and higher sequentially. Austria, Spain and Sweden all performed well in the quarter.

Please turn to Slide 12. Capital expenditures including intangibles totaled €54.8 million during the first quarter, excluding the €77.5 million we invested in acquiring Interxion Science Park, we again spread the line share of our CapEx approximately 64% in the big four markets with the majority of our expansion projects to come locate it and of course reflecting the relative size of those markets.

Nevertheless, we continue to allocate capital in a disciplined manner with 93% of capital expenditure driven by discretionary investment in expansion and upgrades to meet customer requirements. We also continue to invest across a broad footprint and in support of multiple customer verticals with as David just mentioned earlier announced expansions in seven markets schedule to come on line in the next four to five quarters.

Please turn to Slide 13. InterXion ended the quarter with a €72.5 million in cash and cash equivalents down from €115.9 million at the end of 2016. Cash generation from operations in the quarter totaled €63 million. We invested €54.8 million in capital expenditure invested €77.5 million for InterXion Science Park and paid €21.3 million in cash interest and taxes. In March, we completed a €75 million Senior Secured revolving price facility, which allows us to largely remain and maintain our free acquisition liquidity balance, and the end of the quarter, we drawdown €45 million of this facility.

Balance sheet ratios again remained strong. Gross leverage was 3.9 times LTM adjusted EBITDA and net leverage of 3.5 times, both pro forma adjusted or LTM InterXion Science Park. Cash ROGIC or cash return on gross invested capital was consistent at 11%. Our blended cost of debt at the end of the first quarter was 5.5% with our existing cash balance, growing cash generation of our data center assets and access to the over €130 million from our two revolving credit facilities. We continue to have a financial flexibility and funding to execute our expansion program and to secure long-term sustainable returns.

Please return to Slide 14. This familiar slide is received its annual update, and have rolled information forward to include all our fully built data centers as of the 1st of January 2016. This update is resulted in the addition of four more built out data centers representing an increase of around 14,000 square meters of Equipped Space or 20%. This stabilized group now consists of 34 data center and 84,200 square meters of Equipped Space and about 82% utilization. We've invested a €1 billion in this fully built-out data centers since Interxion, including maintenance CapEx.

Over the last 12 months, this group delivered €364 million of revenue at a 67% gross profit margin generating 235 million in annual discretionary cash flow to the business. Although, these assets are utilized, they continue to deliver top line growth with LTM constant currency recurring revenue increasing 7% year-over-year. This revenue growth was driven by price and taxation increases in energy consumption and power reservation, continued increases in utilization and of course cross-connect growth.

The 23% annual cash return on the investments that we are achieving evidences the strong underlying operating leverage and prudent capital allocation, which is driving attractive long-term returns from our data center asset.

And with that, I would like to now return the call to David.

David Ruberg

Thank you, Josh. Please turn to Slide 16. This quarter I'm providing a progress report and another pillar of our strategy that is capturing the migration to cloud in Europe.

The migration is proceeding in line with my expectation. And InterXion continues to be very well positioned to capture current and future demand. Under pitting the migration to cloud is the secular trend of enterprises choosing the pay as you go service model offered by cloud service providers. Ultimately we believe most enterprises will lit up by hybrid cloud strategy. Selectively choosing which applications to run in the public cloud and which to run in the privately.

Our market data indicates that over 90% of the enterprises have already adopted some form of third party cloud services only a relatively small portion of workloads between 10% and 15% have actually moved to the cloud. This analysis indicates that the overall migration to cloud is still in its early days and as enterprises developed our hybrid strategies we will see a balance between deployments in the cloud and deployments that rely on another or other models such as colocation.

As with most technological innovations the growth of public cloud consumption looks like it will follow the typical S curve but new technology adoption with the maturity of adoption varying by geography, industry segment and complexity of IT environment.

From a geographical stand point, the United States is at the forefront of cloud adoption. Europe follows the United States by 18 to 24 months with countries like the UK, the Netherlands and the Nordics typically leading the charge followed by central European countries including Germany and France; while southern and eastern European countries tend to adopt new technologies later.

The most mature countries in Europe are at the early stages of the steep portion of the curve, while most countries are significantly before the inflexion point in the curve. From the industry vertical stand point the most technology centric segments such as digital media and SaaS are the early adaptors of public cloud followed by other segments that rely on technology innovation to create a sustainable competitive advantage such as consumer retail, energy and automotive.

Highly regulated segments such as health care banking and government tend to be the most deliberate in their cloud migration strategies. Large organizations with mission critical applications that has been built over long period of time are taking a very disciplined approach to choosing which workloads make sense to migrate and at what base and which ones are better kept in-house. We expected enterprises from all industries and all sizes will eventually adopt a hybrid cloud approach but their architectures will differ significantly and each IT organization will find a different balance between public cloud, private cloud and more traditional dedicated environments.

The infrastructure build out by cloud service provider follows a clear geographical pattern. They prioritize the deployment of capacity in countries that are further long in the adoption curve and have a sizable adjustable market. For this reason, cloud service providers have the largest footprint in the U.K. followed by Germany. For the deployment of capacity is just stating in France. As far as other small countries are concerned cloud service providers wait to deploy compute notes until later in the adoption curve because the level of demand needs to reach a critical mass to justify a dedicated deployment.

Countries such as Sweden are reaching such thresholds now and are poised to be the next target for cloud service provider deployments. Amsterdam is a different market because the local opportunities for the cloud service providers is more limited but the city tends to be chosen by those to decide to serve multiple European countries from a single location. Other locations and smaller countries are well positioned to be a gateway market. One such example in our portfolio is Vienna which is chosen by cloud providers for a strategic position to serve Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

From an architectural standpoint, cloud service providers deployed in network notes first to the select access to a small number of centralized compute notes and then as adoption reaches critical mass in the various countries they start to deploy compute notes closer to the end users to optimize application performance and reduce network costs.

The sum up all of these factors translates into the ways of cloud infrastructure demand that we have described in previous calls. As already discussed they tend to have fewer peaks and troughs in Europe compared to the United States thus resulting in steadier growth. In terms of future demand from cloud service provider deployments, we expect the public cloud infrastructure build out to continue to mirror the cloud consumption curve.

Based on historical patterns, Europe has a slower adoption pace than United States and then hedges up as the technology becomes more mature. By the time all this said and done, the typical adjustable market is likely to be between 70% and 80% of that United States. This delayed adoption has the positive side effects of providing more runway for future growth and allows for a more gradual deployment of capital.

Based on all these factors, our growth outlook with the cloud service providers for the coming years is positive. We expect cloud service providers to continue to rely on colocation providers as they continue to expand. The strong installations in recent quarters are an indication that the capacity that they have deployed with us in the past has driven consumption. This segment makes the best connectivity is our largest industry segment by the end of this year, which is a reflection of how different segments drive both at different stages of the evolution of our industry.

Please turn to Slide 17. While the demand from cloud service providers provides an effective and relatively predictable growth engine for InterXion our long term strategy is predicated on the ability to capture demand from enterprises as well.

The last couple of quarters have provided some validation that our long term strategy is starting to pay off as we have seen an increase in demand from many service providers as well as some early demand directly from enterprises. In both Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 bookings have been very well diversified with the healthy balance between larger deployments from cloud service providers and smaller deployments from local customers. Cloud service provider bookings have continued to grow but enterprise bookings have picked and are incremental, confirming with the market as Whitney saying in the United States for several quarters.

Looking beyond a quarter or two we are seeing early indicators that enterprises that formulate a coherent strategy for cloud migration recognized the need for hybrid architecture and the benefits of colocation within it. For most enterprises the alternative is no longer a full migration to the public cloud or rather the status quo connecting to the cloud from their own premises and what we referred to as a remote hybrid cloud. This is a viable option for workloads that are not sensitive and do not require to transfer a large amounts of data. However, as enterprises increasingly compete on the quality of their online experience with applications that process high volumes of data have benefits of colocation to become more evident.

One of the challenges of our industry is to educate enterprises about the value of the distributor enterprise network architecture with notes and colocated data centers to reduce cost and improve performance. While Europe likes and United States likes the United States in these architectural developments there are factors that may help to narrow the gap. For instance, the cultural norms and stricter regulatory constraints to play and favor in choosing colocation by encouraging more distributed deployments in individual countries and in more controlled and secure environments to conduct business.

InterXion is well-positioned to capture this opportunity. Thanks to the broadest Western European foot print which covers over 75% of European GDP and is underpinned by strong connectivity in all the key markets.

Please turn to Slide 18. Today we are reaffirming our previously announced full year financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. To be specific, for the full year 2017, we are expecting revenue to be in the range of €468 million to €483 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €212 million to €222 million, and we expect to invest between €250 million and €270 million in capital expenditures this year.

And again, before we turn the call over to Q&A, I would again like to thank all of our employees for the talent, their dedication, and continued commitment in serving our customers, as well as their efforts in delivering our strong results. I would also like to thank our shareholders and bondholders for their continued support.

Now, let me hand the call back to the operator to begin the question-and-answer segment. Operator, can you please read out the instructions to register questions on the call.

Laura Lee

Yes, hi. This is Laura Lee for John Atkin. My question is can you talk more about the portion of bookings you're seeing from the indirect channel, and how this might ramp over time?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Yes, so our channel strategy is really aligned with our strategy of targeting the cloud. And so we are targeting specifically MSPs, NSIs, and we are seeing the growth coming primarily from those two segments off of our channel strategy.

Laura Lee

And related to that, do their channel relationships differ across some of your larger markets, such as Germany versus the Netherlands, versus France?

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Our channel strategy is really following the same adoption curve that you say in slide 16, presented by David. So the countries where we are more advanced is those were the strategy is more advanced as all. So the partnership follows there.

Laura Lee

Okay, thank you.

James Breen

Thanks. Just with respect to growth. It looked like growth outside of the big four markets continued to be pretty strong. Can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of customers moving from those big four markets, and looking for a more diverse book across Europe? Thank you.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

This is Giuliano again. I'll let maybe David comment more. But as we mentioned, the pattern is the same. They start with the deployment of network nodes in the smaller countries, while they're still rolling out compute nodes in the larger countries. And as the size of the addressable market reaches a certain threshold they start deploying compute nodes as well in the smaller countries. So it's really a progression, and the pattern is pretty similar. And what triggers the deployment is really reaching a certain threshold of capacity.

David Ruberg

Did we answer your question? Were you restricting your question just to the cloud service providers or to all customers?

James Breen

No, to all customers, just in terms of how you're seeing your enterprise and the cloud service providers sort of moving out throughout your…

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

Yes, okay. So in that respect, I will say the two main segments that rollout across multiple countries tend to be cloud and digital media, those are the primary segment that have a multi-country or almost own-country approach. And again, they followed very, very similar pattern. They tend to be North American customers, actually primarily from the West Coast of the U.S., and they all followed very similar deployment patterns with network nodes, followed by compute nodes.

David Ruberg

Okay. Following up on that, again, historically and going forward in the future, we're also migrating the standard enterprises, the local enterprises that already have established presence in either single or multiple countries. They're starting to migrate to the cloud. But the migration to the cloud does not necessarily change their sales and marketing strategy in terms of the territories that they're going after. So it gives them the opportunity to do that, but that's a more fundamental change than just migrating their IT platform, okay.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

And the typical enterprise would tend to deploy in two, three countries on average. That's the number we're seeing from them.

James Breen

Perfect. Thank you.

Frank Louthan

Great, thank you. David, you mentioned you're working on educating some of your customers on your value proposition in outsourcing the cloud. What steps are you doing to address that? And then with that, how are you approaching international clients to make sure they utilize you and think of you as they come to Europe. Again, in the past, you'd indicated some of the U.S. providers have a little bit of advantage with some existing relationships there. How are you addressing those relationships? Thanks.

David Ruberg

Okay, if you could go back. Your voice was clipped in the first 10 seconds. What was the first 10 seconds of your question? Maybe it got really clipped.

Operator

No, wait one second. Okay, I think we have lost the answer. The value proposition is no different today than it's always been. It's a question of understanding our customer, and who their customers are, and helping formulate a strategy that allows them to reach their customers in a cost-effective fashion, and meet their customer objectives, whether it be consistency of interface, whether it be response time. And that's what we have done for years. And so it really hasn't changed. So again, we've lost the person asking the question. I hope that answered your question.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio

And just to add on to that. Of course, for customers that come from North America, the fact that we had this very wide footprint across 11 countries in Europe, and we cover 75% of the European GDP, that almost unique value proposition that not many competitors can even come close to that. So that part of the unique value proposition that we have specifically for that segment.

David Ruberg

Our next question, please.

Colby Synesael

Hi, great. Thank you too if I may. First, I just wanted to get your view on, in terms of your interest in potentially doing build to suit in some of your markets where you may have recently acquired land, Paris comes to mind. Just trying to get a sense of what's your interest in numerous types of projects as we go forward. And then secondly, for Josh, can you just remind us, as it relates to the capital required to finance the various CapEx projects. Is there any expectations to raise additional debt later on this year? Thanks.

Josh Joshi

Hi, Colby, thanks. This is Josh. Let me pick up on that question first, and then I'll hand over to David on the build to suit question. Look, as you know, our practice is always to look to optimize our capital structure. And while we also want to obviously ensure we've got availability and flexibility to meet our future requirements. So, Colby, I think you can assume we're constantly assessing our options to further improve capital availability and flexibility. And obviously the overall cost of capital. And I think, as I mentioned on the call, we've got ample capacity at the moment with the recent €75 million bank facility we closed in March, as well as the full availability of the €100 million RCF on that cash generation. So, at the current time, we continue to look at our options.

David Ruberg

The question about build to suit is an interesting one; although the phrase is relatively short there are many flavors of that. We could use our engineering organization to build on behalf of someone; we could build it and run on someone. So would answer your question, Colby, by simply saying we work with our customers, large and small, to make sure that we can create the communities of interest, and the components to go into these communities of interest that create value for all of us, and create a win-win for both of us. So we're open to discussion on all ranges of things as long as it is consistent with our go-to-market strategy, community of interest, and does not go outside of the strengths that we possess, which is understanding the marketplace and building them appropriately.

Colby Synesael

Could I just follow-up on that by asking -- I honestly don't know, have you done any ground up build-to-suits in the past for any of the large cloud companies where it's physically a datacenter that's built to their specs, and just of them? And whether you have or you haven't, are you anticipating doing any of those types of deals as we go forward?

David Ruberg

I'm not going to speculate about the future, but I can answer about the past, and the answer is, no.

Colby Synesael

Great. Thank you.

Robert Gutman

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to revisit that you highlighted that you're seeing a pick-up in local enterprise demand, I just wanted to sort of establish what you call an inflection point and I just want you to compare it to what you're seeing only two or three quarters ago and second question you said 93% of CapEx is for discretionary expansion projects but how much of CapEx is for contract in hand, fully supported by contract in hand?

Josh Joshi

So if you look at the -- Rob, this is Josh speaking. Thanks for your question on the CapEx, if you look at guidance and the way that we're developing at the beginning of the year we said we've grown about 60% committed and we're over that around 65% committed CapEx based on the guidance, we're planning to put in the ground this year. So we're planning to spend this year, so the visibility continues to be very good and indeed over the last quarter improved.

Robert Gutman

Great, thanks.

Josh Joshi

I will comment briefly on the enterprise and I will hand it over to David for a more color here. So what we've seen in the early days of cloud adoption enterprises were really focused on understanding what their strategy was and to what extent it would migrate to the cloud. I think they're much more mature now in their understanding of their options and so that combined multiple or refer to as IT deployment model, so IT sourcing models and colocation has become more and more part of the mix for them. That's why we're starting to see what you refer to as an inflection point in the sense that colocation is becoming part of the picture for them, while in the early days of cloud adoption was a pure migration to the cloud. Now they're really moving into hybrid in that respect we are seeing an inflection point how that would translate over the long term demand would take two more quarter to do to see how that we don't fold.

David Ruberg

Thank you, Julian. I think it's going to take more than a few more quarters and again the key is a low 90% of these people approximately are enterprises have some form of what we call cloud deployment only 10 or 15% of the workloads at least in Europe of migrated and that's not enough to have formulated a long term opinion keep in mind we're not trying to be all things to all people.

We are focused on being the premier provider of the hybrid solution and we expect it to be a relatively small portion of the overall cloud user base but a substantial size in itself and very profitable so, the key is what you Julian said before as what we've seen happen is people's seriously now that they devil whether be a small person, small enterprise that's put everything in or a large enterprise which is selectively put one or two and people are beginning to formulate your opinion about how colocation plays into this game. And as how the hybrid plays into this game and they're beginning to pursue that there. That's the important element.

Robert Gutman

Okay, thanks very much.

David Ruberg

Great. Okay, thank you everybody for joining us on our conference call. We expect to have on our next conference call in about three months, and we look forward to seeing any of you out on the road. Thank you for participating today.

