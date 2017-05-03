Era Group's (ERA) CEO Chris Bradshaw on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Shefali Shah – Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Chris Bradshaw – President and Chief Executive Officer

Andy Puhala – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bill Mastoris – Baird & Company

Christopher Hagedorn – Redwood Capital

Kirk Ludtke – Cowen

Operator

Good day and welcome to this Era Group Inc. Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Shefali Shah, Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Shefali Shah

Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Era's first quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm here today with our President and CEO, Chris Bradshaw; our SVP and CFO, Andy Puhala; our SVP Commercial, Paul White; our SVP Operations and Fleet Management, Stuart Stavley; our VP, CAO, Jennifer Whalen and our SPNA Manager [ph], Seema Parekh.

If you have not already done so, you may access our most recent earnings press release and presentation slides on our website erahelicopters.com or the SEC website, sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements expressed on this call are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors including those described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the other filings we make with the SEC. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to different materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will discuss certainly non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to our earnings press release or the presentation slides for the calculation of these measures and the appropriate GAAP reconciliation.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our President and CEO. Chris?

Chris Bradshaw

Thank you, Shefali, and welcome to the call everyone. As always, I will begin our prepared remarks with a note on safety, which is Era's most important core value and our highest operational priority.

We are pleased to report that Era achieved our goal of zero air accidents and zero OSHA recordable incidents through the first four months of 2017. The hardworking men and women of Era have continued to demonstrate teamwork and a commitment to excellence throughout the offshore industry downturn. And I want to thank them for their dedication and focus and achieving our key objectives.

In broader industry developments, the operational status of H225 and AS332 helped to model helicopters continues to be a major safety related issue impacting the offshore helicopter industry.

The Accident Investigation Board Norway Released an updated preliminary report on April 28 and the investigation remains ongoing. Since the fatal accident off the coast of Norway in April 2016, we believe H225 helicopters have only returned to service an offshore oil and gas mission in a few countries in Asia. The Civil Aviation Authorities in Norway and the United Kingdom, the major European markets for the H225 have not lifted the operational suspension in those countries.

Beyond regulatory approval and the completion of the accident investigation, the other key milestones for a potential broad based return to service of these helicopters include confidence amongst the helicopter operators and our oil and gas customers, as well as support from certain industry labor unions. As previously disclosed, Era filed a lawsuit in November 2016 seeking damages from Airbus related to our purchase of H225 helicopters.

Turning now to our Q1 2017 financial highlights. Despite the persistence of very challenging conditions and the offshore oil and gas industry, Era continued to generate positive operating cash flow, even during what is historically our weakest seasonal quarter. We continue to prioritize the protection of our balance sheet and liquidity position with total liquidity of almost $150 million as of March 31.

We maintain an order book that provides optionality for growth should market opportunities present themselves, while limiting our non-cancelable capital commitments to just $12 million in 2017 and less than $3 million in 2018.

In addition, our efforts to realize value from the sale of underutilized assets are helping us fund these capital commitments. In the month of April, we took delivery of our third S92 helicopter for final payment of $2.8 million and we sold one Bell 212 medium helicopter and a hanger in Alaska for aggregate proceeds of $4.6 million.

I will now turn it over to our CFO, Andy Puhala to provide a review of our Q1 financial results. Andy?

Andy Puhala

Thanks Chris. As many of you know, Q1 is historically our weakest quarter with no flight seeing activities or other seasonal work as well as poor weather conditions and fewer hours of daylight, which impact our oil and gas operations. Q1 of 2017 was no exception.

For the first quarter of 2017, we reported a net loss attributable to the Company of $5.6 million or $0.27 per diluted share on operating revenues of $54.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share on operating revenues of $62.6 million in Q1 of 2016.

Revenues were down $8.1 million or 13% primarily due to lower utilization in our U.S. oil and gas operations, fewer search and rescue subscribers and the end of certain dry leasing contracts, partially offset by higher international oil and gas revenues in Brazil and Suriname.

Operating expenses were $37.8 million in the quarter down $6.6 million of 15% primarily due to lower repair and maintenance expenses, personnel costs and insurance premiums.

G&A expenses were $10.4 million in the quarter, up $1.2 million or 13% primarily due to non-routine legal and audit fees related to ongoing litigation and the fixed asset accounting corrections recorded in the fourth quarter of last year. We sold no helicopters during the quarter that recorded $0.1 million gain on the sale of some non-aircraft assets.

EBITDA was $7 million in the quarter compared to $12.2 million in Q1 of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains on asset sales was $6.9 million in the quarter, a 13% EBITDA margin compared to $9.3 million, a 15% margin in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of the $1.2 million in non-routine professional services fees, adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 15% in the current quarter, in line with the prior year.

Sequentially, revenues were down $1.8 million or 3% versus Q4 of 2016 due to lower utilization of light helicopters in our U.S. oil and gas operations, the loss of a SAR subscriber and end of air medical contracts. These decreases were partially offset by higher utilization in Brazil.

Operating expenses were flat sequentially and G&A expenses increased by $1 million or 11%, primarily due to the professional fees previously mentioned.

Moving to the balance sheet and our liquidity, we generated $4.3 million of cash flows from operations in the quarter and use these funds to reduce the outstanding balance on our revolving credit facility. Even with the downturn in the seasonal weakness mentioned earlier, we have continued to consistently generate positive operating cash flows.

Based on Q1 results, our total available liquidity is $147.5 million, which includes our cash, refundable escrow deposits and additional availability under our revolving credit facility. We believe we have sufficient liquidity to continue to manage through the current downturn and execute our strategy.

At this time, I'll turn the call back to Chris for further remarks. Chris?

Chris Bradshaw

Thank you, Andy. Looking forward, we believe the challenging industry conditions are likely to persist throughout 2017. Activity levels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remain stable, but subdued. Although, they are discrete opportunities on the radar, competition remains intense with excess equipment available in the market, and there is little visibility on the near-term catalyst that would lead to a significant broad-based increase in activity.

Fortunately, we benefit from a favorable customer mix. As our largest customer is a large independent oil and gas company that continues to invest deepwater Gulf of Mexico. And the second largest customer is the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, whose mandated inspection work is required regardless of the prevailing commodity price.

Internationally, we are seeing signs of positive activity trends in other areas of the Americas, but should be noted that visibility remains limited. We believe our expansion into Colombia and Suriname over the last couple of years, as well as the integration of our business in Brazil, place us in a good position to capitalize on opportunities in these markets if they materialize.

In conclusion, Era is well positioned to withstand the pressures of prolonged market downturns, and we have demonstrated our ability to generate positive operating cash flow even at subdued activity levels. Stability is largely due to our adherence to four key priorities throughout the downturn; maintaining the highest safety standards; maximizing the utilization of our helicopter fleet; realizing operational efficiencies and cost savings wherever possible; and protecting our balance sheet and liquidity position.

With that, let's open the line for questions. Shannon?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instruction]. We'll go and take our first caller. We have Bill Mastoris with Baird & Company.

Bill Mastoris

Thank you. Chris, I am just wondering, what your customers tell you about their long-term plans to see some multinational and national oil companies for offshore CapEx? And we know that 2017 is going to be pretty much the same as 2016, but maybe a little bit further out in 2018, maybe 2019, have they signaled that there might be an uptick or have they' signaled that there is going to be more activity or planned additional activity in any one of your areas either in the Gulf or obviously further down in the Americas?

Chris Bradshaw

Good morning, Bill. Thanks for the question. So, the signals that we have received vary as you might expect by customers, depending upon their confidence and the quality of their asset portfolios. What we've seen is that, in the Gulf of Mexico our largest customer has a first-class portfolio of assets and has continued to invest actively in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. They've provided public disclosures about what their expected plans are in 2017. And we believe given the quality of the assets that they have, both tie-back assets in these as well as exploration potential provides us with good comfort on visibility on their activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Other than that favorable customer mix, really the Gulf of Mexico actively remained subdued. We do see potential increased demand for helicopters at the end of this year, getting into 2018. But again, I want to caveat that by saying, visibility will remains quite limited. If you look elsewhere in the Americas, we are encouraged in Brazil by the structural changes that have happened there with the liberalization of the ownership requirements for pre-salt layers.

You've seen a growing influence of the international oil companies, taking a more active presence in Brazil, wove in some acquisitions of pre-salt, existing pre-salt developments from Petrobras, as well as moving forward with developments in the northern part of the country on some leases that they acquired in options a couple of years ago.

So, we'd like to see the increased activity from those IFCs in Brazil. And we've also seen some positive activity trends with expiration moving further, even throughout the downturn in the Suriname Guyana Basin, and also to some extent in Colombia. So, for a good portion of our customer base, we believe that deepwater oil and gas continues to be an integral part of their long-term exploration and development plans.

Bill Mastoris

So Chris, without getting into any type of proprietary strategy, but in general, have you seen that rates have stabilized or are they still hemorrhaging just a little bit?

Chris Bradshaw

As per our longstanding policy, we don't comment specifically on rates. What we have disclosed is that, if you look at the first part of 2016 that continue to be a difficult time in the industry. And if you think about the pressures that existed at that point in time in February of 2016 with the oil dropping to about $26 a barrel.

Customers redoubled their efforts to reduce cost wherever possible, whether that was dropping helicopters, efficiency it gave them, helicopters or pushing on rates. So, we saw a continued daily decline throughout the [indiscernible]. So mid-2016, what we witnessed in the market which we participate was a stabilization of activity, and we are at subdued levels, but a stabilization, and we've seen for the last several months that activity has continued to bounce along the bottom. And so we've – while they are not at levels that we would necessarily like them, but of course, we have some stabilization.

Bill Mastoris

And last question, you probably hinted at this in some of your prepared remarks. Would it be fair to say that other than your firm commitments on helicopter purchases that free cash flow will be applied towards reduction of the revolver? Would that be a fair statement?

Chris Bradshaw

We'll continue to evaluate all our opportunities on an optimistic basis. But we have maintained throughout the downturn and that continues to be our priority inside their balance sheet and our liquidity position. So as we've continued to generate positive operating cash flow and to the extent that we would realize any proceeds from the sale of assets as we did in April, the priority will be to reduce our debt.

Bill Mastoris

Thank you very much.

Chris Bradshaw

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] We next move to Christopher Hagedorn with Redwood Capital.

Christopher Hagedorn

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just two quick ones. In the press release, you referred that professional service fees are around $1 million, can you elaborate exactly to this?

Chris Bradshaw

What we've said is there was about $1.2 million in non-routine professional services fees related to both legal and audit fees.

Christopher Hagedorn

Okay, got it. And the second question, I had in terms of the comment on the RCF is a little bit different to the number we would see on the balance sheet or on the income statement. Is there anywhere that it would be getting sort of you would be running up at that limit or any source of concern?

Andy Puhala

Chris, this is Andy. We don't have any concern at this point. We're comfortable about the covenant package that we have and our ability to managing compliance. So, now concerns there.

Christopher Hagedorn

Got it. Okay. Thank you. One actually one last one, saw on that helicopter count, that those went down I think in the mid and sort of in the medium to little bit and from what I was able to see, those were largely managed helicopters that you sort of returned, were any fixed asset sales or any material? Is that fair? Just what have there?

Chris Bradshaw

Sure. As discussed on last quarter's call, our air medical contracts in the U.S. were scheduled to conclude in the first part of 2017 and we have seen those contracts wind down in year-to-date 2017. And the managed aircraft that we had in our fleet, all related to our air medical business, these are helicopters that were owned by the hospital systems and we were paid to operate those for them. So, as those contracts have wound down, those managed helicopters have been returned to the hospital systems and come out of our fleet counts.

Christopher Hagedorn

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Kirk Ludtke with Cowen.

Kirk Ludtke

Good morning everyone Couple of things. Have you noticed any change in the market since the CHC emerged from bankruptcy?

Chris Bradshaw

We have followed the chapter of our reorganization process for the competitor that you mentioned. We have noted that they emerged from that reorganization process with what appears to be a more competitive cost structure having eliminated a large portion of their debt load and having rejected a number of helicopter leases and returning those helicopters to the lessors. We overlap with them in Brazil. That's the only market in which we compete today. And as of now, we have not seen any substantial structural shifts in the competitive dynamics in that market.

Kirk Ludtke

Or for that matter I guess in the Gulf. Not as though they are changing their strategy?

Chris Bradshaw

Yeah. CHC doesn't operate in the Gulf of Mexico today, so the only area of overlap we have with CHC today is really in Brazil.

Kirk Ludtke

Great. Thank you. With respect to the – I think CHC loss on S92 in March. Has there been any – has that had any impact on the market, particular the heavy market?

Chris Bradshaw

We are aware of the tragic accidents involving the Irish Coast Guard search and rescue S92 in March of this year. The preliminary reports which have been issued indicate that there was no mechanical malfunction and therefore as of today, there are no known considerations that would impact the global S92 fleet.

Kirk Ludtke

But didn't know the shift from heavies to mediums or anything like that as a result?

Chris Bradshaw

No, nothing specifically related to that incident.

Kirk Ludtke

Okay thank you. You mentioned that really it doesn't sound like there's really any change with the E&P industries posture toward the H225s since last quarter, but has there been any – can you comment at all on interest in the H225s in non E&P applications.

Chris Bradshaw

As you might imaging given the situation with that particular helicopter model at this point in time, there's really very limited activity in the secondary markets or really any fundamental change and demand across any and end markets that we observe on the commercial front. So, I think time will tell how the accident investigation plays out, what the regulatory authorities do, what operators like ourselves decide to do in terms of confidence in the safety case. Whether that's supported by the customer base, and then in certain end markets whether the labor unions are supportive of operating the machines up, so it would be preliminary at this point to speculate that the investigation remains ongoing.

Kirk Ludtke

Great. Thank you and last topic, I know there is very little you can say with respect to the Airbus litigation, but has any other firms joined you in pursing this?

Chris Bradshaw

We are not the only company that has filed a lawsuit, but our lawsuit solely involves Era. There are no other parties involved with our dispute at this time.

Kirk Ludtke

Okay. And is that – is that logical that there would be more of a joint effort to try to keep the cost down?

Chris Bradshaw

I think it would be preliminary for us to say at this point how the strategy or whether or not our suit is joined by others might play out over time. So, I would just say that we are aware that there are other disputes that have been filed against the Airbus related to the H225 but there are no other parties involved in our dispute at this time.

Kirk Ludtke

Okay. And last, can you talk about the process and maybe the – any timeline, any key dates that we should have on our calendars in terms of hearings or rulings?

Chris Bradshaw

For us, this is an ongoing legal dispute for our previously stated policy. We will not be making any comment upon the process or disclose information about this content status or timing of those proceedings.

Kirk Ludtke

Okay. Thank you.

Chris Bradshaw

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And with no further questions in queue, I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Chris Bradshaw

Thank you, Shannon, and thank you, everyone for joining the call. We look forward to speaking again next quarter. Be safe.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That does conclude today's conference. We do thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.