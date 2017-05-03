Phillips 66: Take A Closer Look

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) reported earnings late last week and beat on both the top and the bottom line. This capped off what was a rather weak quarter for the company, in terms of both stock performance and margins, but there were many bright spots in the company's report. Some of these, like a lower RIN obligation and higher refinery utilization, really helped to push this company past street estimates and sets the stage for what could be a large year of outperformance for the company. With significant growth catalysts due to come online shortly, the company is well situated within the current fundamental environment to provide quality returns to shareholders.

Source: Phillips 66

Key Takeaways

There are several key takeaways that investors need to be cognizant of.

PSX followed the trend of other major refiners in seeing the cost attributable to RINs fall

Guidance for refinery utilization ticked up considerably from 84% to mid-90%

Earnings displayed a large improvement from Q4 2016, however the refining segment still posted a loss

Operating cash flow was negative due to a large negative impact from net working capital

Renewable investment credits have long been the enemey of earnings for refiners. As I previously discussed in an article on Valero, margin pressure for major refiners is one of the few drawbacks for refiners right now. RINs have traded down in the OTC market to 43-44 cents over the past quarter, which is significantly lower than the near 90 cent+ pricing we were seeing last year. This helps to bump up operating income up, with PSX reporting a swing from a loss of $-119 million last quarter to a gain of $84 million this quarter.

Earnings have to be given a lot of credit, here. PSX operates five core segments - midstream, chemicals, marketing, corporate and refining - the latter of which posted a loss of $94 million in Q4 2016. However, that loss narrowed to just $2 million this past quarter, which is a strong improvement. Midstream and chemicals both saw large increases in earnings and PSX was able to close out the quarter up $211 million from Q4 2016. Both marketing and corporate had negligible impacts on earnings, changing only slightly QOQ.

Source: Investor Presentation

Staying on the subject of earnings, it still is important to focus on the fact that their refining segment posted a loss for the quarter, something that occurred in Q4 2016, as well. While that quarter saw a -$95 million loss, the loss narrowed this past quarter to just $2 million. The utilization was slightly lower here, at 84%, and with lower realized margins, at $8.55/barrel, it makes sense why the company still posted a loss. In terms of forward-looking guidance, the company is estimating mid-90% refining crude utilization, which should help to drive the segment significantly higher. That's a reason to buy in and partly the reason why you're seeing the stock trade up from its YTD lows.

Source: Investor Presentation

Those low per-barrel margins are directly attributed to a challenging crack spread. What's important to remember is that the average market Gulf crack spread for the quarter isn't what the company ends up receiving, as there are costs associated with configuration and secondary products, among other items, that impact the realization from the crack spread. Feedstock does help to add back and push the realization higher, but only to an extent. Considering the company only posted a $2 million loss in this segment, the realized margin only has to move closer to $9/barrel for this company to see a profitable refining segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

It's the last key takeaway that shareholders really need to focus on. Operating cash flow during the quarter was -$549 million due to a highly negative impact from net working capital changes of -$1.29 billion. This caused free cash flow to be highly negative at -$1.02 billion. Now, in Q4 2016, free cash flow was also negative, in the amount of -$149 million, but the two preceding quarters showed nearly $750 million in free cash flow combined. So, Phillips 66 is all over the board when it comes to cash flow. Shareholders shouldn't look into the -$1.3 billion net working capital change too much as it is important to remember this company has significant investments underway, notably the Dakota Access Pipeline and Frac 2. So, while operating cash flow was negative this quarter, it's indicative that the company has irons in the fire, so to speak, and will see higher levels of cash flow in coming quarters.

Is This A Buy Now?

It's tough to say that this stock isn't a buy considering that it's down 8.27% YTD and has a 3.18% dividend. The stock has been declining since mid-December, reaching highs of nearly $90, but weakness across the industry has really pushed this name down. Unfavorable impacts on the Gulf Coast crack spread, as well as difficulty with crude oil prices, have really weighed on PSX. Now, the stock has started to rally back, after it was almost oversold towards the end of April, adding a few percentage points over the last two weeks. However, if it can break through its 200 DMA, a run back up to $90 isn't out of the question, with the more reasonable target being $85. Fundamentals with crude oil are going to have to improve for this to be a reality, along with the fundamentals for the Gulf Coast crack.

Even if this isn't a capital gains play, investors should focus on the stable 3.18% yield the stock offers. With direct exposure to positive factors like RIN deregulation and a long-term cyclical uptrend in crude oil pricing, the yield compensates patient investors for waiting and dividends can often be the difference between outperforming and underperforming.

Source: Bloomberg

Just to focus in on the Gulf Coast crack spread, Q2 is off to an interesting start maintaining ground above $12/barrel for a majority of the month. In fact, there is significant weight attributable to prices ranging from $14-16/barrel. However, the margin did decline sharply towards the end of the month, and we're only now just seeing a slight uptick. The moral of the story here is that Q2 is off to a good start and the average Gulf Crack price in April was $14.08/barrel, which is significantly better than the $12.24/barrel experienced in Q1. Think of it this way, for every $1/barrel change in gasoline margins, this company gains $215 million in net income.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Phillips 66's stock has certainly seen better days, but it looks as though the market is being clued into buying on the dip. This is backed by what was actually a strong report, given many challenges experienced in Q1. If the Gulf Coast crack spread can maintain a higher average this quarter than in Q1, then this company will post a profit in its refining segment, which will warrant a significantly higher level in the stock. Investors should continue to hold on this name to collect the 3% dividend while they wait for such efficacy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.