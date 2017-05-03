RAIT Financial Trust's (RAS) CEO Scott Davidson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Andres Viroslav - Head of Investor Relations

Scott Davidson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Kopsky - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Glenn Riis - Senior Managing Director, Head of Credit

Analysts

Tim Hayes - FBR Capital Markets & Co.

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

George Bahamondes - Deutsche Bank

Andres Viroslav

Thank you, Lian, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review RAIT Financial Trust first quarter 2017 financial results. On the call with me today are Scott Davidson, RAIT’s Chief Executive Officer; Paul Kopsky, RAIT’s Chief Financial Officer; and Glenn Riis, RAIT’s Chief Risk Officer.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to RAIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Davidson. Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thanks, Andreas. Good morning and thank you all for joining us today. As we previously have communicated in detail in the investor presentation available on the RAIT website, we’re in the midst of transitioning rate to a streamlined business model that’s focused on our core commercial real estate lending business. We began implementing the strategy in 2016 and will continue to pursue through 2017 as we transform rate into a pure play commercial real estate lender.

Our transformational strategy remains focused on divesting our legacy REO portfolio and ultimately minimizing our REO holdings, opportunistically divesting our property management operations, optimizing our capital structure and reducing our outstanding indebtedness, reducing our total expense base and most importantly reallocating capital into and growing our core middle-market CRE lending activities.

Once the transformation is complete, we’re confident we will be better positioned to grow shareholder value. We’re looking forward to delivering stable and repeatable returns with a significantly lower expense base that matches our lending focused strategy to an appropriate capital structure with lower levels of debt.

During the first quarter, we continue to make significant progress executing on our transformative business strategy.

First, we closed $120 million worth of senior floating-rate loans during the quarter. Our lending pipeline continues to be strong and we’re seeing consistent quality in our originations on our first lien middle market focused loan product. We are in the process of aggregating loans for our seventh RAIT sponsored floating-rate securitization.

Second, our non-lending asset dispositions remain on track. During the quarter, we sold six properties for $95 million and divested out of five industrial properties part of a 10 property industrial portfolio, which Paul will discuss shortly. Discussions around the disposition of our commercial real estate focused property manager Urban Retail continue in our ongoing.

Third, as the balance sheet transitioning contracts during 2017, our overall debt levels are also decreasing. During the quarter, RAIT’s total indebtedness based on principal amount declined by a $133.6 million to $1.6 billion. And since January 1st of 2016, our total indebtedness have declined by about $798 million.

As of this call, total recourse debt, excluding our secured credit facilities declined by $42 million since the beginning of the year. And since January 1st of 2016, our total recourse debt declined by about $99 million. We currently have no recourse debt maturities due in 2017 other than our secured warehouse facilities.

And fourth, as we execute on our plan base compensation and G&A expenses continue to trend down. First quarter expenses of $6.2 million were 35% lower than the previous quarter and when annualized represent approximately 22% decrease in compensation G&A from the year ended 2016.

Lastly, as we alluded to on our prior – on our year-end earnings call, the Board declared a $0.09 dividend in our common shares for the first quarter.

Before turning the call over to Paul, I’d like to remind everyone that 2017 is a transitional year for RAIT, and the cumulative near-term effects of our strategy will cause RAIT’s CAD to compress throughout the year. We do expect CAD will rebound in 2018.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Paul Kopsky, our Chief Financial Officer to report on our financial results.

Paul Kopsky

Thanks, Scott. RAIT reported a net – a GAAP net loss of $0.33 and CAD of $0.06 per share for the first quarter. As Scott highlighted, we are in the midst of our transformation to a pure play commercial real estate lender. The process of reducing and deleveraging the balance sheet through asset sales, debt paydowns, and loan payoffs continues as we take time this year to unlock capital to reinvest over time.

As a result of this process, CAD was lower this quarter. The result of successfully unlocking capital this quarter, we originated $120 million of new loans, which compares favorably to the $156 million of loan originations for all of 2016. As Scott mentioned, we’re in the working on our seventh floating-rate non-recourse securitization, which we expect to complete in the near future.

Our loan portfolio stands at $1.3 billion as of March 31, demonstrating net loan growth of $23 million from year-end. The loan portfolio did experience levels of loan payoffs consistent with the credit quality we expect to achieve in our floating-rate portfolios, as strong borrowers are taking advantage of the healthy real estate markets to either sell or refinance with longer-term RAIT financing.

Loan repayments were approximately $90 million in Q1 compared to $117 million in the fourth quarter 2016. The combination of loan repayments and an increase in our cost of funds from ongoing deleveraging during the quarter caused our net interest margin or NIM to decline from the previous quarter.

From a credit perspective, all of our post financial crisis originated loans continue to perform as expected. Our nonaccrual loans declined from the year-end to $115 million, down from $121 million, all relating to the same pre-crisis loans. We recorded a provision for loan loss of $1.5 million relating to two legacy loans, the commercial loan portfolio ended the quarter with an allowance for loan loss of $13.5 million.

We continue to make good progress in divesting out the real estate portfolio that we have. During the quarter, the gross portfolio declined by $160 million to $694 million. We generated a GAAP gain relating to the property sales of $8.9 million and also record a $7.4 million impairment. The impairment relates to four properties in the portfolio, which are in varying stages of the selling process. Additionally, the GAAP loss this quarter reflects a $15.9 million, or $0.17 per share non-cash item, which we reflected in as loss on deconsolidation properties in our statement of operations.

As described in our earnings release, the source of this non-cash loss, which is expected to reverse in future periods relates to a legacy portfolio of 10 industrial properties acquired in 2015 through rate exercising its rights in its investment of non-performing mezzanine loan by $11 million. The portfolio was encumbered by a third-party cross-collateralized non-recourse senior debt.

Late in the first quarter, the senior lender began divesting to an auction process of approximately half of the assets generating a non-cash loss to our financials. A gain is expected to be recognized in the future periods, which will offset this loss from the remaining five properties in the portfolio are fully divested.

We continue to actively work on divesting and monetizing remained properties in our real estate portfolio as efficiently and prudently as possible. We’re using the proceeds from our real estate sales to reduce our overall leverage and reinvest in our lending activities. Our overall indebtedness declined by a $133 million in the first quarter and total recourse debt, excluding warehouse lines was reduced by $32 million in the first quarter and an additional $10 million was reduced in April.

Since January 1, 2016, we – as Scott mentioned, we reduced our recourse debt, excluding, excluding warehouse lines by $99 million. We have no more corporate recourse debt maturities remaining in 2017, excluding our warehouse lines and are now focused on our 2018 obligations. Our cash balance remains strong at $96 million at March 31, even after the progress we’ve made to the corporate debt paydowns.

Overall, the transformation is ongoing. We’re well on our way to fully implementing our strategic plan. I look forward as new CFO to completing this process with the team simplifying our financials and continuing to enhance transparency of our new vision for our stakeholders.

That concludes the financial report. Scott, back to you.

Scott Davidson

Thanks, Paul. Operator, at this time I’d like to open up the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jessica Levi-Ribner with FBR. Your line is open.

Tim Hayes

Hey, guys, this is Tim for Jessica. Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Davidson

Hey, Tim.

Tim Hayes

Hey. So, you had mentioned that you expect CAD to rebound in 2018. And as you think about earnings power at that point once you’re largely through these strategic initiatives, do you expect to cover the current dividend on a CAD basis at that point? If so, are you comfortable maintaining that dividend as you under earned over the next few quarters potentially?

Scott Davidson

Sure. Well, as the Board thinks about setting the dividend, the three metrics that it uses are; one, CAD, current CAD; second, asset sales and gains associated with losses, but gains associated with those, as well as if you highlighted the future earnings power of the firm, what we’re looking forward to is selling all of the assets that we have unlocking that capital and setting the dividend based on where we are at that point.

So we know that dividends are important to our shareholders. The Board feels that very strongly. We care about shareholder returns and we look forward to discussing on our next earnings call what our dividend policy and setting is at that point in time.

Tim Hayes

Okay great. And then as it stands today, what is your capacity to make or to originate loans at this point? And what type of liquidity do you have on hand and kind of what assumptions you use in terms of expected loan repayments there, and then the type of leverage you put on that?

Scott Davidson

Sure. Bunch of questions there, and if I don’t hit all of them, please remind me. But I think that, as you know, we ended the quarter with about $90 million or so of cash. What we’re striving to do is make sure we’re a consistent originator consistently in the markets throughout the year and not be in a period, where we originate a lot of loans and then are not able to access and deal with our borrowers for other periods.

So we’re very much in the process of timing our cash on hand with the loans that we want to make in doing that, as I said, throughout the year. As we previously disclosed, we have plans to make about $600 million worth of loans this year, anywhere from 600 to 800 We’ve got capital on hand and our miles tell us to give in the loan repayments we see for the balance of the year and the cash that will return to us that we should be able to do that as well as meet some of our targets around debt repayments. So we’ve got a balance between both of those uses of cash.

And as a general rule, we’ve kind of targeted about a 20% equity target for the company. As we’ve disclosed, it maybe 17 or maybe 22. But we think about it somewhere between that 17 to 22, which is why when you look at our floating-rate securitizations, you’ll see that that’s about the amount of equity we keep in each of those transactions, which matches our long-term goals.

Tim Hayes

Got it. Thanks for the color.

Scott Davidson

You’re welcome.

Operator

And your next question comes from Steve DeLaney with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Steve DeLaney

Good morning and thanks for taking the question. So I’d like to ask a series of questions, if I may, about Urban Retail. I believe that you have commented in the past that that operation as it exists today with respect to the property management contracts and the headcount, I believe, I’ve heard you describe it as being a drag on current results and current earnings, that’s why you’re looking to dispose it. But can you estimate for us the – is there a way to estimate what the negative impact was to CAD in the first quarter from the Urban Retail operation?

Scott Davidson

Sure. Well, Steve, I’ll turn it over to Paul to talk about some of that, but just so we’re all on the same page.

Steve DeLaney

Yes.

Scott Davidson

Urban has been a great benefit to the firm as its managed properties that we’ve owned. As we’re selling those properties, we no longer need that expertise. I think it provided us significant benefits in the early days and it’s….

Steve DeLaney

Right.

Scott Davidson

…reduced. I think we disclosed in our last earnings call, it was a little bit closer to break-even, and then, of course, there are financing. I said break-even, I think about it from a top line perspective, Paul thinks about it from a GAAP perspective. And so I’ll let him talk about that.

Steve DeLaney

Okay, thanks.

Paul Kopsky

On a standalone basis, Steve, the company did have better than break-even numbers on a standalone basis. As they continue to work on our properties, obviously, you have their consolidation of revenues and expenses come into play. But overall, the business has on a standalone basis is making money for us.

Scott Davidson

On a GAAP basis.

Paul Kopsky

On a GAAP basis.

Steve DeLaney

Okay, got it. Thanks. Okay, thank you for clarifying that. I’m sorry, if I misstated it initially. Is there a formal process in place, where you’ve engaged advisors to attempt to sell this, or are you doing it more from a networking standpoint?

Paul Kopsky

We are – we have a number of interested parties that we have done on our own….

Steve DeLaney

Okay.

Paul Kopsky

…that that we’re working with, and we look forward to trying to finalizing that here in the very near future.

Steve DeLaney

Okay. And could you estimate the – if it were to be sold, what the headcount reduction would be to your end possibly the expense, I know, you’re trying to lower expenses, so if you could comment on headcount reductions and expenses if you were successful in selling it, that would be helpful?

Paul Kopsky

Well, the urban team has about 250-plus people in the overall group. So that would be the overall headcount reduction. I think we’ve been laying out this $7 million to $10 million of revenues and expense would be also eliminating other as well.

Steve DeLaney

Okay, great, that’s very helpful. Okay, and then a final thing, if I may. So, good continued progress for plan in terms of selling the – selling off the legacy and real estate looks like, we’re down to $690-some-million. Do you have – can you share any type of timeframe for – or let’s put it this way, because I know this is sort of a best efforts thing. Do you have a goal that you have in mind for being able to complete the full disposition of that, or how much over the next one to two years might we see in additional sales or dispositions? Thanks.

Scott Davidson

Well, yes, no, as you know, we identified the specific portfolio and classified them as available for sale at the end of the year. We expect all of those assets or we’re intending all of those assets that we sold in this calendar year. In terms of our goal, my view would be at rather sell everything at an appropriate price as quickly as possible. So we’re going to continue on the assets that that we can to accelerate that process as much as possible. I think our first quarter production in terms of selling assets was representative of sort of a normal quarter.

I’m hopeful that it’s a little bit higher in the second quarter and that we can continue that progress into the third and fourth quarter. But it is an active process. We’re engaging with lots of buyers. We’ve got contracts signed, and we’re working in hard. We do feel very good about the progress. There are a couple of assets that have some – the reason we have identified every asset to sellers, there’s a couple not only do we feel there are some significant upside in, but there are also a couple of that for various contractual reasons we can’t sell as quickly as we would like. And once those contractual reasons end, we will move forward in selling them.

Steve DeLaney

Right. I believe you’ve got one project, I believe you described it is in redevelopment. So, obviously, that’s something you’re trying to do some value-add work to, I guess, before you try to liquidate. Of the $695 million, can you remind me what the actual amount that you had classified as available for sale is currently? Do you have that figure handy?

Paul Kopsky

All of it.

Steve DeLaney

Oh, all of it?

Scott Davidson

No, it dose not. There was originally $540 million, right?

Steve DeLaney

Okay.

Scott Davidson

Of that $540 million, we reduced it by a $100 million this quarter, correct?

Paul Kopsky

Correct.

Scott Davidson

So it’s $440 million…

Steve DeLaney

Okay, wonderful. Okay, well, guys, thank you for the time this morning. That’s helpful.

Scott Davidson

You’re welcome.

Operator

And your next question comes from George Bahamondes with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

George Bahamondes

Hi, good morning. I’m just wondering if you could provide additional detail both, including terms location at the use of proceeds, if any color you can provide on the five loans you’ve originated in the first quarter?

Scott Davidson

Yes. Glenn Riis, who is here and Head of our Credit Department, I have never called him before talking to one of these calls. So Glenn, you want to give us some high-level discussions, I’d say, with the loans?

Glenn Riis

Well, yes, we like I said, we had a pretty decent quarter this first quarter and I look forward to continuing the rest of the year. One of the larger asset there we did was a portfolio of high-quality real estate assets here in Philadelphia in our backyard. The $63 million loan on a combination of seven properties, combination of retail office and small multi-family component, and it’s for a repeat bar for us for all three properties. So that that’s kind of at a high-level of the largest asset that we did.

George Bahamondes

Okay.

Glenn Riis

And then we had four other assets that kind of have any like [Multiple Speakers]

Scott Davidson

They’re all quite consistent with our transitional loan product.

Glenn Riis

Right.

Scott Davidson

All in good markets, a large variety of asset classes that are within our core product types. So there’s no outlier. There was no new market for us very, very consistent when you see FL-7, you’ll see those loans in there. And I think FL-7 the perspectives that put forward with that transaction with [new dramatic detail] [ph] associated with each loan will do a good job of highlighting that for you.

George Bahamondes

Okay, that…

Glenn Riis

Go ahead.

George Bahamondes

So that was there, I’m sorry if I cut you off there.

Glenn Riis

Okay. And I just wanted to refine that Steve’s comment made earlier about what was remaining in the $694 million. We do reflect that in page 19 of our supplement, reflecting $377 million in held for available for sale and $316 million in held for investment, representing that $694 million remaining in the real estate portfolio.

George Bahamondes

Okay. I think, that was it for me. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And I’m showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Scott Davidson for any further remarks.

Scott Davidson

Thank you all for joining, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Have a wonderful day, everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

