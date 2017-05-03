The Bancorp: Turnaround Thesis On An Unloved Bank

As continued growth and changes implemented by the new CEO may soon overshadow the discontinued asset concerns, TBBK is a compelling turnaround play.

Pessimism incorporated into the stock price before the first-quarter earnings was excessive. A notable sentiment improvement has happened since then.

As a result of multiple restatements and losses on discontinued operations, TBBK's historical performance has been rather poor.

I express my sincere gratitude to Ian Bezek for helping me with editing and planning this article. Members of his Ian's Insider Corner service received a preview of this article.

Introduction

The increase in inflationary expectations and more resulting hawkish Fed outlook have fueled a significant rally in financials since the election. However, financials are in a correction mode, resulting from the recent safe haven demand-induced pullback in Treasury yields.

Although the leading performance spots are maintained by the most interest-sensitive banks such as the Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are still up 18.8% since early November 2016. Meanwhile, smaller regional banks have outperformed bigger banks by a significant margin. With the recent correction having a stronger pressure on smaller regional banks' shares, future rate hike outlook sets a compelling bull thesis for regional banks with strong net interest income growth.

One should note that the small bank profiled below is a controversial one. The bank is coming out of a difficult few years. The thesis is that temporary headwinds are still incorporated in the share price, and now this troubled regional bank is setting up for recovery, as can be seen by the company's earnings released last week.

With the majority of the bank's issues resolved, ongoing changes in management, credit and AML monitoring and cost structure will overcome the overwhelming pessimism that remains incorporated in the stock price as of now.

The Business

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is a Delaware-based financial holding company primarily engaged in specialty lending. Its key business segments include securities-backed lines of credit (SBLOC), small business administration (SBA) loans, automobile and equipment leasing and capital market-suited loan issuance (CMBS and CLOs). TBBK generates non-interest income by providing deposit products and services - consisting of various money accounts and payment cards. Its growth depends on maintaining strong net interest margins, "NIM". Provided below is a table summarizing the key income streams of Bancorp:

Source: Made by the author using the data from the company's filings.

2012-2014

Prior to ending its commercial banking operations in 2014, TBBK performed particularly well both on net interest income and non-interest income generation. As the asset base continued to grow, growth in non-interest expenses - mainly coming from the increasing salary/benefit, data processing, software, legal and other expenses - was partially offsetting the top-line impact. However, favorable net interest margin dynamics and strong non-interest income growth - resulting from rising prepayment card fees and investment security sales - has been keeping the net income growth afloat at a CAGR of 68.79% from 2010 through 2013. The stock price was responding accordingly, rising by 176% over the course of January 2012-March 2014.

Source: Made by the author using the data from the company's filings.

Closure of the commercial banking operations

However, TBBK's decision to discontinue commercial banking operations greatly impacted its operating performance from 2014 onward. A substantial portion of the loans issued under the commercial banking segment was revealed to be of much lower quality than previously stated, shedding light on particularly bad decision making. This led to a number of issues the bank is dealing (and expecting to get rid of) right now.

The restructuring brought severe consequences. From the company's filings:

"[We] analyzed the amount and timing of our recognition of impairment losses with respect to certain loan relationships that we had originally recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2014. As a result of this analysis, the audit committee of our board of directors determined that such charges should be restated to prior periods and, accordingly, that our financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2012 and 2013, for the quarterly periods within such years, and for the quarters ended March 31, 2014, June 30, 2014 and September 30, 2014 could not be relied upon. In connection with these analyses, we reviewed other, unrelated loan charges and determined that it was necessary to restate certain of these losses, together with previously unreported losses, to prior periods."

On the top of that, in 2016, Bancorp agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle the class action lawsuit alleging that the bank "made materially false and/or misleading statements."

As a consequence, TBBK's historical operating performance suffered. Lower net interest and non-interest income levels (CAGR of 41.79% and -3.75% in 2012-2016) accompanied by higher non-operating expenses (CAGR of 25.44% in 2012-2016) resulted in abysmal net income levels. Although the restated continuing operations appeared to be less negative, losses on discontinued operations, accounting for $37.8, $27.9 and $39.7 million in 2012, 2013 and 2016, respectively, contributed to poor profitability in those years. Following the restatement and the lawsuit, the stock price collapsed, losing over 75% of its value between March 2014 and February 2016.

Source: BarCharts.com

Although the past operations of TBBK have inarguably been subject to bad due diligence and lack of transparency, the bank has gone through a large number of changes, including:

The replacement of the CEO;

management performed a large-scale look-back analysis of prior transactions; and

implementation of a new AML system.

As the stock price has taken a hit, the risk/reward of TBBK's shares has improved substantially of late.

While the current stock price is near a 52-week low showing the market's skepticism, the bank appears to be set for a recovery. Let's have a more in-depth analysis of the latest operating performance figures and the key developments behind them.

Sentiment at a cyclical low, recovery odds rising?

Despite the substantial changes, Bancorp was still able to demonstrate strong net interest income growth on an historical (restated) basis.

Source: Made by the author using the data from the company's filings (in $1,000s)

The bank was able to divest a significant number of discontinued assets and experienced cash inflows from discontinued loan sales totaling $254, $299 and $228 million in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. However, it appears that discontinued loan sales were carried out in the order of descending quality. Even though TBBK managed to divest the majority of the discontinued loans, a total of 44 assets worth $360.7 million and an investment into an unconsolidated entity, Walnut Street, valued at $127 million were still on the balance sheet as of the end of 2016. As the exhibit below clearly indicates, the quality of these assets is troubling.

Given that the markdowns are rather concentrated in particular collateral types, I conservatively estimate a maximum potential of $71.36 million in additional markdowns for 2017 based on the following assumptions:

Walnut Street: Total mark-to-balance increases from 37 to up to 45 percent.

Discontinued loans portfolio: Total markdown increases by $50 million to adjust for the non-performing loan principal that hasn't been marked yet.

Source: Compiled by the author using the exhibits from the latest press release.

Appearing as non-interest expenses, continued markdowns in the value of these assets have hit the company's bottom line over the last couple of years. Overall, there were three main obstacles on the company's road to recovery lately:

Discontinued operations: The Walnut Street equity stake has contributed a total markdown of $100 million already, with a book value of approx. $127 million remaining on the company's balance sheet and an estimated 21% of expected principal recoveries in Walnut's portfolio stated to be non-performing as of the end of 2016. In the meantime, other discontinued loans on the company's balance sheet - accounting for a post-markdown value of $324 million - contained a total of $93.5 million in non-performing loans as of the end of 2016.

While Bancorp will continue divesting its discontinued loans and reinvest the proceeds, the poor quality of the discontinued loan portfolio is going to weigh on the buyer demand going forward. A write-down on a Florida mall-related loan resulted in a discontinued operations net loss of $39.68 million in 2016, and additional write-downs are likely to happen in the years that follow.

Bank Secrecy Act and look-back consulting expenses: Following the issuance of a FDIC consent order in 2015, TBBK was required to incur a $3 million penalty and substantially revise its AML operations after performing a thorough look-back transaction analysis. As a consequence, look-back fees paid to an unrelated consulting firm totaled $29.1, $41.4 and $8.8 million in 2016, 2015 and 2014 fiscal years, respectively. The BSA look-back expense concluded in the third quarter of 2016. Absence of this temporary headwind is expected to have a positive impact on non-interest expenses and the overall bull thesis going forward.

Non-interest expense increase: TBBK needed to hire more staff and cover more costs to meet compliance as it wound down the bad lending operations. This overhang is gone, and TBBK envisions at least $20 million in cost savings this year as it returns to a normal-sized staff.

Summing it all up, (1) the now-absent look-back consulting expenses, (2) a write-down on the value of investment into the unconsolidated entity Walnut Street, and (3) a discontinued operations loss resulted in a net loss of $96.5 million in 2016.

Adjusting for temporary profitability constraints/benefits, one will arrive at the following estimates for pre-tax income levels in continued operations in 2012-2016:

Source: Made by the author using the data from the company's filings.

The resulting figures demonstrate a profitability picture that strongly differs from that of the historical profitability levels in Bancorp's continued operations. It thus appears that adjusted for the temporary developments, TBBK has been operating above the break-even level for the last four years. Lost in the controversy surrounding the bad bank's write-downs is the reasonably successful core bank.

Although this does not reflect the true probability levels, the data sheds more light on Bancorp's future profitability potential. Should the amount of write-downs reach normal levels, continued net interest and non-interest income growth is likely to help TBBK return to profitability in 2017. Assuming a 10% increase in net interest income (vs. the four-year CAGR of 42%), a 5% increase in non-interest income and a $20 million decrease in non-interest expense from the expected cost savings, TBBK would finish 2017 with a break-even profit before the potential write-downs on discontinued operations. Should the latter happen, the resulting net loss would be approximately 61% lower than the previous year's, according to our estimates.

Source: Made by the author using the data from the company's filings.

Should the amount of write-downs edge lower in the coming years, a number of factors support a steady return to strong profitability:

Continued net interest income growth (CAGR of 41.79% over the last four years);

management's estimate of $20 million in cost savings in 2017;

potential for further non-interest income growth through prepaid card and affinity fees (CAGR values of 11.41 and 13.05 percent over the last four years, respectively); and

Management change: The newly-appointed Damian M. Kozlowski assumed the role of Bancorp's president and CEO on June 1, 2016. Mr. Kozlowski comes with notable experience including his roles as CEO of Citigroup Private Bank (2005-2007), CEO and chairman of Alpha Capital Financial Group, Inc. (2007-2010), and CEO and president of Modern Bank, N.A. (2010-2016).

2016 earnings call transcript: A note of optimism?

During a recent quarterly call, TBBK CEO Damian Kozlowski stated:

"Discontinued operations and Walnut Street were reevaluated with updated values, which resulted in a significant charge during the quarter. We completed a full review of both discontinued in Walnut Street and enhanced it governance process. Our goals stated before is to lower the risk in the portfolios and complete an orderly wind down with the least future volatility. We had one credit by discontinued operations where there was suspected fraud leading to a breakdown. We have provided in our earnings release more detail on our credits from discontinued operations and have provided a chart to detail the asset types and other information. We have also hired key new management that has been approved by our regulators, which will be announced in the first quarter. Our run rate profitability showed improvement this quarter, reflecting elimination of the BSA, look-back expense and terminated in the prior quarter and others factors [...] While certain of the expense cuts are not immediate, we have targeted total expense reductions of $20 million [...] We have a signed agreement to sell our European operations. If this transaction is closed, pending regulatory approval, it will reduce any restructuring charges vis-à-vis winding down those operations."

Mr. Kozlowski's comments highlight the bank's new direction. While the share price still reflects peak pessimism, I believe TBBK has turned the corner and shares can rerate substantially higher by the time the firm shows consistent accounting profitability later this year or next.

Q1 2017 highlights

Source: Latest press release

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe that the new CEO's emphasis on cost cutting, improved operating efficiency and deleveraging accompanied by the implementation of a new AML system and an aim to improve TBBK's capital ratios going forward is likely to result in fundamental improvement throughout 2017.

Although further markdowns on Walnut Street and discontinued loans appear likely (and there is little chance that the remaining assets will be sold quickly or at all since the remaining chunk of its portfolio is of abysmal quality), they will be partially offset by cost cutting and continued net interest and non-interest income growth.

Despite trading sideways between Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 earnings announcements, the stock price demonstrated a sharp 25% increase on the latest earnings data. Apparently, future expectations have been set very low up until recently. However, institutional holdings demonstrated a significant increase as of December 2016, with a total of 6,903,506 and 2,338,320 shares in increased and decreased positions, respectively, and new/sold out positions accounting for 1,622,464 and 907,323 shares, respectively. Of particular note is the position of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, as Richard Thaler has been increasingly targeting regional banks lately. Finally, insiders have held their positions. They've foregone sales and added with 725,081 and 2,167,371 shares acquired (mainly non-open market) over the corresponding periods.

Even though the stock could appear to be an interesting shorting opportunity after the fiscal 2016 earnings announcement, those doing so are taking a great deal of risk for an inadequate reward. Short interest has climbed from 4.9% to 7.2% of the float since November, suggesting bears have been building positions against the bank. That positioning seems late.

While the risks of further markdowns and a potential equity issue remain present, the key bearish thesis is starting to wear out. On the contrary, downside potential is likely to be limited going forward, as the stock may move higher should the situation continue improving in the coming quarters. Finally, the latest stock price dynamics and technical indicators demonstrate a switch from an overwhelming pessimism towards a potential sentiment reversal later this year.

Exit strategy

Annualizing the Q1 diluted earnings of $0.14 per share and assuming a reasonable valuation of 15-18 times earnings, one will come up with an upside estimate of approximately 24-49 percent. This price range ($8.40-10.08) might be a useful signal for allocation level reconsideration.

Source: BarCharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TBBK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not an investment advice. I am not an investment advisor.