Why Alder Biopharmaceuticals Is Down - And What To Do About It

As the company moves towards its own key CGRP numbers, we should see a recovery as traders load up ahead of the data.

At the end of April, development stage biotechnology company Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) reported financials for the first quarter of 2017. The data hit the press, and markets sold off the company's stock. Prior to the release, Alder went for a little over $22 a share. By mid morning on Friday, April 28, this had declined to $19.6 - a dip of over 10% on the news.

The numbers revealed that Alder clocked up a net loss of $100.3 million for the quarter end March 31, 2017, or $2 a share, compared to net loss of $33.4 million, or $0.76 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the same period in 2016.

Sure, a net loss of $100 million isn't great. For a company valued at $1 billion (thereabouts), losses amounting to 10% of entire market capitalization in just three months would signal considerable near term trouble.

This is development stage biotechnology, however. The rules are different in this sector, and especially at this end of the space. Losses are par for the course while a company pushes its assets along the development pathway and towards potential commercialization. Wider markets don't always accept this, of course, and when a company like Alder comes out and says it's lost $100 million, it will often result in a dip in price. Sometimes, the dip is warranted, and by proxy, justifiable. Other times, not so much. In this latter scenario, the decline can represent an opportunity to pick up an exposure to the company in question at a discounted price, in anticipation of a recovery. In this sector, recoveries are driven by catalysts, and catalysts come around when data hits press.

There's also an external factor that contributed to the dip, and we'll touch on this before we conclude this analysis.

In an attempt to figure out whether the Alder decline represents a discount opportunity, then, we can look to see if the company has any data due near term that could serve as a potential gap closing catalyst, or more.

With this one, you don't have to look that hard.

Alongside the company's most recent financials, management served up a business outlook update, and specifically, reaffirmed some target periods for the release of data from two clinical studies - Alder's lead clinical studies - in its primary development asset. Both of these studies have the potential to inject some considerable upside momentum into Alder's market capitalization as and when they hit press, and so in anticipation of their release, here's a look at what's on the bill, and what it might mean for Alder and its shareholders going forward.

Both trials are phase III studies, and both are investigating the safety and efficacy of a drug called eptinezumab. Furthermore, both are investigating eptinezumab in a target indication of migraines. Different types of migraines, but both migraines nonetheless.

Migraines have long been believed to be caused by vasodilation in and around the brain (which is the opposite to the vasoconstriction associated with standard-type headaches). As such, lots of the drugs targeting migraine relief are vasoconstrictors. The problem is, none of them work that well. Migraines still affect more than 37 million individuals in the US) - around 12% of the total population. More recently, drug developers have focused on a new potential cause for the condition - what's called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). This is a neuropeptide, and scientists discovered that when a patient suffers a migraine, the concentration of CGRP spikes dramatically. The theory is (and there's plenty of evidence to support this theory) that CGRP makes nerves in the face and in and around the brain hyper sensitive, and it's this hypersensitivity that causes the often debilitating pain symptoms associated with migraines.

So, this is where eptinezumab comes in.

The drug is a CGRP inhibitor. It stops CGRP from transmitting the pain signals that result in the hypersensitivity, and this - or so the theory goes - should dramatically improve (if not remove them completely) the symptoms associated with a migraine attack. Data to date has been strong, and there's a wealth of legacy numbers that support the efficacy of CGRP inhibitors in this indication.

The two trials in question, as mentioned, are phase IIIs, and one is looking at the drug in patients with patients with frequent episodic migraines, and the other in patients with chronic migraine, in the United States.

Which brings us to the catalysts. Alongside the financials, Alder noted that it intends to put out data from the first study (called PROMISE 1 - PRevention Of Migraine via Intravenous eptinezumab Safety and Efficacy 1) during the second quarter of this year. That gives the company around eight weeks to get the data in the hands of investors. Additionally, data from the second study (called PROMISE 2 - PRevention Of Migraine via Intravenous eptinezumab Safety and Efficacy 2), is slated to follow, with a target of release during the second half of this year.

Both sets of data will be used to support a registration application, and as a result, both have the potential to drive a serious revaluation in Alder's market capitalization if they hit press as indicative of clinical benefit in their respective target indications.

So we noted above that there's an external factor in play here - and it is competition.

The potential for this type of drug to revolutionize the migraine space has not gone unnoticed, and a number of companies (some of them big names) are pushing their own CGRP assets towards commercialization.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA), Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) all have irons in the CGRP inhibition fire, and the latter just put out an update from its own phase III for an asset called erenumab. The data was positive, pointing towards a similar degree of efficacy seen in Alder's earlier stage studies of eptinezumab. Chances are, then, that Amgen is going to get in front of the FDA ahead of Alder. If it does, and if Alder fails to demonstrate superiority in the ongoing phase IIIs, the drug's potential might be cut short.

With that said, however, the story is far from over. Alder's phase III releases are going to be very closely watched, and if the data is strong, the recent decline will be very much in the rear view mirror.

As ever with companies at this end of the biotechnology sector, there's a cash concern that needs to be taken into account ahead of an allocation. Cash on hand at March 31 came it at $79 million. There's $209 million in short term investments that bolsters on-hand somewhat, but Alder spent $74 million in R&D on eptinezumab alone during the first quarter of this year ($90 million in total R&D) and management doesn't expect cash and short term investments to last through first quarter 2018. In other words, we're going to see some dilution, and it's going to come before the end of this year (in all likelihood).

So dilution is a major risk, but it's not the only one. As mentioned earlier, this is a potentially rewarding space, but it's also incredibly competitive right now. There's substantial pressure on Alder to match or better the performance of other companies' CGRP assets when the data from the two above mentioned trials hits press. If there are any outlying safety concerns (outlying, that is, in the sense that they are unique to Alder's asset) this will imply an edge for the competitor assets, and could induce a sell off in the company's stock, even if the efficacy data comes out on par with the other assets in the space.

There's also the risk, of course, that the drug will fail one or both of the trials. As noted above, there's evidence to suggest this won't be the case (the latest example of which came as part of this presentation), but as many reading will be more than aware, expanding efficacy data from a phase II to a pivotal is not an easy ask, and what happened in the previous studies is far from indicative of a sure thing come pivotal release.

