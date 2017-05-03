Star Buy For Starbucks?

By Hamish Kumar

INVESTMENT THESIS

Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) Q2 2017 results emphasizes the company's strong qualitative factors and earnings power. We do however believe that the company is overvalued at the current share price of $61.56.

WHAT DO THEY DO?

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. It is currently 146th on the Fortune 500 list, and operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores. The company offers its products under several brand names. These include Teavana, Tazo, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos and Starbucks. As of January 1, 2017, the company operated 25,734 stores.

Above is a breakdown of stores across different geographical locations around the world for 2015 and 2016. Approximately 51% of stores are company operated, with the remainder of stores being licensed. Revenue from company-operated stores accounted for 79% of total net revenues for FY2016. Company-operated stores generally generate more revenue than licensed stores as a licensed stores share some of the profits with the licensees.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Starbucks' Q2 2017 report was released on 27th April. The company had a relatively strong quarter, with revenue increasing by 6.0% and operating profit increasing by 8.2% compared to Q2 2016 results. This was driven by increased comparable store sales in the Asia Pacific and Americas regions. Regardless of the company's strong growth for the year, Starbucks still missed analyst expectations of revenue by approximately $120 million, despite meeting EPS expectations of $0.45. The EMEA segment of revenue was the key reason as to the company missing its revenue targets. This was due to unfavorable exchange rates combined with the company strategically shifting many of its stores from being owned to being licensed. We therefore see this earnings miss as a one-off. A summary of the results is provided below.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Below is a table demonstrating comparable store sales since 2012. As we can see, Starbucks has an outstanding track record for comp sales. This demonstrates the company's excellent brand power, and management's ability to continually offer more value for customers. It is also worth noting that store numbers have increased from 18,006 to 25,085 over the same period, compounding total sales as a result. As stated by management, we also expect store numbers to continue growing at a similar rate.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

Starbucks has three competitive advantages:

1) The company has an extremely loyal customer base that regularly purchases goods. This loyalty and excellent recurring revenue stream provides an excellent mote for the business. The 20.5 million active loyalty card members of the business demonstrate this.

2) The sheer size of the company means that Starbucks has the ability to considerably drive costs down through economies of scale, as well as invest a lot more money on effective advertising, to receive greater revenue. This reinforces Starbucks' brand within the market (currently ranked as 45th most valuable brand in the world by Forbes).

3) Starbucks has the ability to constantly innovate within its market by delivering new and often limited time product offerings. This generates constant excitement for Starbucks products throughout the year. Examples include the company's Christmas inspired drinks range and the Unicorn Frappuccino.

STRATEGIES

Starbucks has steadily been growing over the last several years. In light of the company's recent results, is this growth sustainable going forward? Management is focusing on several key growth initiatives over the coming years. These initiatives are listed below.

Mobile Order and Pay: As technology continues to develop at a rapid pace, Starbucks has leveraged this to develop new strategies for the business. One such example is the Mobile Order and Pay system for the business. This system allows Starbucks customers to order and pay online, before picking their products up in-store without having to queue up. This saves a lot of time for the customer, allowing the company to attract new customers who are in a rush, as well delivering more value to already existing customers. Approximately 7% of sales are now made through this channel.

Starbucks Reserve: The company is currently testing and implementing its Starbucks Reserve strategy across key cities in America. Starbucks Reserve is essentially an ultra-premium version of Starbucks, providing a delicious range of food, unique and exclusive drinks, and high quality coffee for customers. Starbucks Reserve coffee beans are also of the highest quality and roasted in-house for the best tasting experience. Preliminary feedback for this concept has been great, with the business aiming to eventually open up 1000 Starbucks Reserve stores.

New Stores: Starbucks aims to continue opening new stores where economically viable. In 2016 alone, the business added 2042 owned and licensed stores globally. This represented an 8.9% increase in total store numbers for the business. The business has outlined that they are targeting an additional 2100 stores in 2017, 1000 of those in the Asia-Pacific region, 800 in the Americas region, and 300 in the EMEA region. In China alone, a new Starbucks store opens up every 15 hours.

Loyalty Cards: Starbucks is leveraging its successful Starbucks Rewards program to generate more customers that spend at their stores on a more regular basis. Rewards and 'points' (called stars) can easily be tracked through the app, and its gold membership incentivizes customers to spend more at their stores. In America alone, there are now 13 million active Starbucks membership subscribers, with an additional 7.5 million subscribers in China and the Asia-Pacific. This loyalty scheme also allows Starbucks to generate more information on customer preferences, allowing for the generation of new ideas and targeted advertising.

Through these initiatives, we see that management has a clear direction for the business. These promising strategies have plenty of potential to deliver growth for the Starbucks brand.

KEY RISKS

Despite Starbucks' exceptional growth, we must be aware of the risks associated to the business.

Commodity Prices and Fair Trade: Starbucks is heavily susceptible to coffee bean prices. Any significant rise in commodity prices may cause the company to either accept lower margins, or pass prices onto customers. The effect of price rises could deter many customers from purchasing from Starbucks stores. Although Starbucks can hedge its price it pays for coffee beans, hedging only delays the inevitable. Below is a graph demonstrating historical coffee commodity prices. We can see that the price of coffee can be quite volatile, causing difficulties in medium term planning and budgeting.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Discretionary Spending: As a retailer that is dependent upon consumer discretionary spending, the company's results of operations are sensitive to changes in macro-economic conditions. This is particularly due to Starbucks selling its items at a premium price, as a result of the high quality offerings they provide. Starbucks customers may have less money for discretionary purchases and therefore stop or reduce their purchases. During the global financial crisis, revenues dropped by 5.9%, negatively impacting same store sales, and halting store number growth.

Competition: Starbucks faces fierce competition from other independent and chain cafes. If the business is unable to continue innovating and delivering more value to customers, competitors will start taking market share off the business. Notable chain competitors include Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Lavazza.

In addition to other independent and chain cafes, Starbucks also faces competition from providers of high quality coffee machines that customers can use at home. These machines have become extremely popular over the last few years, with Nespresso dominating this segment.

VALUATION

We have done a simple multiples analysis to value Starbucks. We used an EV/EBITDA metric to value the business. We used EV to strip out any capital structure differences. We used an EBITDA metric to nullify any D&A differences between companies. We have also placed more weighting to Dunkin' Donuts, as this business is the most similar to Starbucks in terms of offerings.

Company Weighting EV ($m) EBITDA ($m) EV/EBITDA P/E Ratio Starbucks - 86952 5417 16.05 31.57 Dunkin' Brands 40% 7103 457 15.55 26.13 McDonalds 20% 129949 9267 14.02 26.03 Yum! Brands 20% 30899 2718 11.37 15.99 Wendy's 20% 5772 441 13.09 30.79 Implied Value 13.92 25.01 Implied Overvaluation 13.30% 20.77%

As seen above, Starbucks is overvalued based on our multiples analysis. The company is trading at a price 13.3% higher than comparable companies based on the EV/EBITDA comparable. Starbucks is also trading at a P/E multiple 20.8% higher than its comparable companies.

As seen above, Starbucks is overvalued based on our multiples analysis. The company is trading at a price 13.3% higher than comparable companies based on the EV/EBITDA comparable. Starbucks is also trading at a P/E multiple 20.8% higher than its comparable companies. We also don't see Starbucks as justifiably overvalued, as seen by the income statement growth rates demonstrated below. We see that although revenue has grown at a greater rate than comparable companies over the last year, operating profit growth has been fairly similar to others in the industry, while net profit growth lagged.

Starbucks Dunkin' Brands McDonalds Yum! Brands Wendy's Net Revenue Growth 11.24% 2.21% -3.11% -1.61% -23.25% Gross Profit Growth 12.57% 2.12% 4.24% 2.69% 0.66% Operating Profit Growth 15.85% 29.77% 8.38% 15.91% 14.69% Net Profit Growth 2.19% 85.86% 3.47% 6.20% -19.56%

CONCLUSION

Starbucks is qualitatively an outstanding business that has generated at least 5% same store sales growth since 2012. The business is particularly attractive as an investment due to its strong brand reputation and ability to grow through both enhanced product offerings and management driven growth strategies. We do however believe that the company is currently overvalued. This is represented by the company trading at an EV/EBITDA metric that is 13.3% higher than the average of its comparable companies.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, visit our website. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.