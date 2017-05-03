Tesla: Q1 Key Performance Considerations

Investment Summary

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has significantly appreciated since my first report in March (Tesla: Upside Potential As Energy Storage Drives Market And Margin Expansion). We believe there is still solid upside for the stock and is predicated upon execution in EV production, energy storage, solar, and IP generated around autonomous driving. Given the release of Q1 2017 financial results today, there are several items that warrant further attention. Chief among these items is Tesla's ability to achieve production results that lead to positive cash flows. Tesla's conference call may shed some light on some of these items.

EV Market

Most of the market will focus on Tesla's financials and in particular, its guidance on capex spending, Model 3 production targets and timetable as well as gross margins. Given the global landscape, Tesla's performance in Europe and China is an important data point. Given the 5% stake amounting to $1.78 billion investment into Tesla by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), any color on technology sharing or marketing would also be of interest.

Energy Storage

Energy storage may be the most overlooked opportunity. After all utility capex spending on the smart and distributed grid could represent a market as large as the EV market. It would help to separate out energy storage from solar in the financials to better understand operating margin performance. Gigafactory production is a key element for improving margins for EVs and energy storage. Also the build out of the Supercharging network is crucial to extending the value proposition of potential EV customers.

Solar

Given the migration from Slievo toward Panasonic in solar panel production, it would help to better understand the economics and efficiency tradeoffs. The marketing and sales plans are of strong interest given the emphasis on the residential market under SolarCity.

Tesla Vision and IP

A crucial technology differentiator for Tesla is Autonomous driving. Delays with roll out of Autopilot 2.0 AP2 and confusion over its use of Light Detection and Ranging - LIDAR - have left some skeptical of Tesla's ability to deliver full autonomous driving. Tesla indicates that cameras and radar sensors together with integrated image processing can make replace costly LIDAR systems to detect objects with accuracy and driver safety constraints.

Conclusion

Tesla is well positioned in the EV market with vehicles providing the longest driving range and fast acceleration. Energy storage could be one of the largest market opportunities for Tesla. Scale and velocity of Gigafactory production of EVs and energy storage could enable Tesla to gain substantial competitive advantages in terms of low cost production and enhanced product performance. Tesla's ability to integrate solar together with EV and energy storage relies on execution, which is challenging in a commodity market. The real value may lie with Tesla's ability to deliver safe and accurate autonomous driving.