Global Eagle Entertainment: Significant Upside Potential On Beaten Down Stock

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) is a provider of satellite-based entertainment and connectivity services for the aviation and maritime industries. Further info and background on the company can be found here and here for the current situation of the company and an update on the business (10-K is delayed, but management issued guidance on a presentation on 18 April).

On 8 November, ENT entered into a strategic alliance and an investment agreement with Chinese conglomerate HNA Group where a joint venture will be created to provide exclusive in-flight entertainment and connectivity services in China to aircraft operated by HNA airlines.

As part of the deal, HNA (though its subsidiary Shareco) would make an initial primary equity investment in ENT of approximately $103 M with the option to make additional primary and secondary common equity purchases upon the formation of the JV that would bring the total expected investment to $416 M.

The investment is planned to occur in two stages, the first being the acquisition by Shareco of newly issued common shares of ENT for $11 per share, resulting in a 9.9% post-investment ownership stake.

In the second stage, ENT and Shareco will negotiate binding documentation, including a definitive JV agreement and an investment agreement providing for additional Shareco primary and secondary equity investments at the same $11 per share through a tender offer to ENT's shareholders after which Shareco would be left with a 34.9% ownership stake in ENT.

So, after much due diligence, HNA agreed to partner with ENT and buy a 34.9% stake for $416 M. In contrast, present market cap for the entire company is a mere $260 M. So, what's the catch?

ENT was trading for $8 at the time the deal was announced. Since then, there was a C-suite carnage with CEO, CFO, COO, and President & CSO all leaving the company, the company announced it would become delinquent on the filing of its 2016 10-K and the receiving of a NASDAQ notice on failing to comply with listing requirements, causing the stock to drop to the $4s level. Since then, the stock drifted down to its current $3 price.

The (over-)reaction to these events by frightened shareholders caused the beating down of the company's valuation to a point of extreme pessimism. On the other hand, despite these clouds of uncertainty surrounding the company, nothing material seems to have changed to justify the company to be worth 70% less than the valuation implied by the HNA deal. In fact, on its latest business update dated 18 April, the company confirmed the HNA deal was still standing, 2016 results would come in at the low-end of guidance (but inside guidance range nonetheless), and that there was no fraud nor a need for financial reinstatement.

Having said that, we see two main risks here, the first being the announcement of fraud or an accounting reinstatement (which we see as low probability in view of management disclosure last month) and the second, the collapse of the HNA deal.

As for the second risk, we indeed see a fair chance the HNA deal as it was originally proposed may be at risk. Firstly, the share price collapse and an eventual material change in ENT's stated financials could trigger the termination or at least an amendment to the terms of the deal. Secondly, the investment by a foreign company - especially a Chinese conglomerate - is triggering some regulatory friction in the US, although both parties have committed to adjust the terms of the deal to accommodate the position of the Committee on Foreign Investment.

In conclusion, we expect that once the 10-K is filed - which should happen next month - the uncertainties surrounding ENT will dissipate causing the stock to recoup part of the losses incurred in 2017.

The magnitude of the stock price recovery depends on ENT's financials, which can only be deducted at this point. The last guidance on EBITDA was in November and called for a 2016 figure in the $60-65 M range, down from an $80-92 M guidance in August.

For 2017, we conservatively expect ENT's EBITDA to come in at $55-60 M. Considering a $650 M EV, the company is currently valued at 11-12x. The closest peer for ENT is Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), which trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x.

At an 18x multiple, ENT should trade in the $7-8 range, for an upside of 133-166%. As for downside, given that the company is trading at a point of maximum pessimism, we cannot envision any way for the company to trade below $3 per share for a prolonged period of time for any reason other than the discovery of fraud or a massive accounting reinstatement or a deeply impacting business development.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ownership of companies discussed on our Seeking Alpha articles or lack thereof is in no way a reflection of our conviction about an idea but rather the inevitable consequence of idea generation timing and the fact that we are running a very concentrated fund with low annual turnover. Were we running a more diversified portfolio we would love to invest in every opportunity we discuss on Seeking Alpha.