Blucora: A Tax Train Wreck

Blucora's (NASDAQ:BCOR) subsidiary TaxAct is experiencing material market share losses that are being covered by massive price increases, and this is simply not sustainable. Management's current plan is also not credible - price certainty for tax preparation consumers and material cross-sell opportunities with HD Vest will not solve the fundamental issue that the mature tax preparation industry is quickly dropping prices as the much larger Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are increasing competitive pressure. BCOR's TaxAct is increasingly losing to knowledgeable, well-funded, and established competitors, and this will only get worse.

BCOR stock price is driven by its subsidiary TaxAct. TaxAct is the driver of value for BCOR, representing about 70% of the total income and most of its growth (from 2014 to June 2016, LTM revenue and segment income CAGR were 10% and 12%, respectively, for TaxAct subsidiary, contrasted with respective HD Vest growth of just 1% revenue and 4% segment income). As the TaxAct goes, so does BCOR.

Going short is one way to profit from this. Of course, shorting a microcap stock like BCOR always brings a level of concern from a liquidity standpoint (BCOR typically trades 1-2% daily of its total share count) and availability of shares to short. Interestingly, there is an active options market for BCOR shares with reasonable availability of both put and call contracts. Another consideration is the event-driven aspect of a company with such concentration from the highly seasonal nature of tax preparation. Traditionally, BCOR has spread tax season results over its first quarter (March-end) and second quarter (June-end).

This Thursday, May 4th, BCOR is set to report its first quarter earnings. Of primary importance to investors will be an update on 2017 tax season results through March 31st and performance guidance through the April actuals. What investors know so far is that all major public tax industry competitors - H&R Block and Intuit - have announced disappointing seasons with overall flat IRS filings and the continued reality of free tax preparation as the new reality. What investors also know is that the first half 2017 tax season DIY e-files (through February 3, 2017) were down 21% for the industry and BCOR's TaxAct down a whopping 34%.

We are expecting another disastrous tax season for BCOR as it continues to lose real market share to Intuit and H&R Block. Market share is expected to deteriorate by high-single digit or double-digit client losses yet again. As a reminder, during the 2016 tax season, TaxAct's e-files declined by 9% to approximately 5 million clients, meaning the firm will have likely have lost a staggering 20% of its clients in two years. Even more concerning is that since acquiring TaxAct five years ago, the company is expected to serve less overall clients - despite greater than 5% annual growth in the DIY tax preparation industry over this same time frame. To have any chance of delivering on revenue and EBITDA guidance for this quarter, half, and year, BCOR's TaxAct will need to have raised prices (to its shrinking client base) by double-digit rates once again (it's our estimate average price increased by more than 25% in tax season 2016).

Management will likely focus on a few key rebuttals as it rationalizes the poor performance and tries to give investors hope - TaxAct has room for price increases, price certainty for tax filers will differentiate us in future, and there are real revenue synergies with the HD Vest side of BCOR with TaxAct.

In previous investor calls and presentations, TaxAct continues to note that it remains underpriced compared to Turbo and other competitors. On the surface, this appears true; however, is not so easy in practice. The 2016 tax season saw the introduction of real price based competition from Intuit with TurboTax's "Absolute Zero" approach that focused on a true free offer to simple and basic filers. Tax season 2017 saw the next step in this price-focused strategy with H&R Block widening the group of eligible tax filers that qualify for free software and for in-store services with its "More Zero" and "Free EZ" programs. Even more concerning for the industry is a new entrant, Credit Karma, that offered free tax preparation in exchange for the right to monetize consumers tax data.

Historically, TaxAct operated as the value player in the DIY market, with a mission to empower people to navigate the complexities of tax preparation with ease and accuracy at a fair price. Its client base reflected this strategy, and these price-sensitive consumers have been successfully targeted by competitors over the last few years. In response, for these basic filers, TaxAct dropped prices too. To meet management revenue and profit guidance, factoring in large expected client losses, we estimate management increased prices by at least 15% on average this tax season. The problem with averages is that no one customer feels it - in fact, to average out to 15% and drop price for the more basic filers, the higher valued, long-term loyal clients of TaxAct have paid well more than the average. The reality is BCOR is trapped with simple filers now expecting and getting many high-quality free options and offset by its more complicated filers seeing multiple years of massive increases. The ability for double-digit pricing increases in future is limited, and the impact of this aggressive approach will affect retention rates for the years to come.

Management will also talk about a price lock guarantee idea, whereby the price at the start of the tax return filing process is the price when the return is filed, rather than pricing the offering at the time that the tax return is filed. BCOR appears to believe that there is a large group of DIY users who value price certainty and that TaxAct will be the tax prep company known for this. Frankly, there are many issues with this strategy.

To properly win on the price dimension, TaxAct needs to guarantee "free" to many simple filers. Hardly a great outcome for investors. For the more complicated returns, its argument is that price transparency will attract market share. Assuming this insight is true and material enough to matter to investors (which is very suspect) and TaxAct indeed wins market share, what will Intuit and H&R Block do? Copy it. It's simply not a sustainable strategy and easy to implement.

Finally, management will tout its success and belief that there is very real synergy between HD Vest and TaxAct. It's simple - sell HD Vest savings and investment products to tax clients and vice versa. We are very skeptical this strategy will work, and if you don't believe us, just ask all the other competitors in the industry. The tax industry, in both assisted and DIY sides, has tried for decades to cross-sell savings and investment products with limited successes and many, many failures. Aside from the real restrictions under IRS rule§ 7216 (which requires explicit customer consent to use tax data for anything other than tax preparation), there are significant strategic issues.

TaxAct is an online provider of tax preparation historically positioned as a value offering for a value price geared to cost-sensitive do-it-yourselfers. Getting these clients to agree to be marketed (that pesky IRS rule) from a transaction software is a real stretch, and a lot of clients will not grant permission. And, in terms of HD Vest client, which currently uses assisted tax preparation or other competitors' DIY products, getting it to switch has not been proved to economically work. Tax preparation customers just simply don't think that way, especially TaxAct's price-sensitive clients. Our strong belief is BCOR will waste a lot of money and resources for several seasons before it comes to the same conclusion.

It's our belief that BCOR is driving TaxAct into the ground. It is increasingly losing to knowledgeable, well-funded, and established competitors, and this will only get worse.

There are very real material external factors affecting the tax preparation industry: tax code simplification, ACA changes, increased IRS security protocols, possible new fiduciary rules, and the entry of disruptive, nontraditional players like Credit Karma. While it's unknown and difficult to forecast the impact on the industry and BCOR - it is very fair to say that, at best, this is neutral but, much more likely, there's only risk here, no opportunity.

The tax industry is increasingly a 'two-horse race' between Intuit and H&R Block. These two firms have deep pockets (both firms spend more on marketing than TaxAct's total revenues), expertise, brand recognition, and substantive distribution advantages that BCOR's TaxAct cannot hope to match.

BCOR is increasingly reliant on legacy clients - minimal new client growth, legacy clients have been experiencing either double-digit annual price increases or getting more product for free, lost very real market share over the last few years.

To meet guidance and to keep revenue growing, the only answer has been double-digit price increase, not a strategy to build sustainable growth. Further opportunities to increase price are increasingly difficult.

BCOR's legacy is one of a constantly evolving strategy and leadership. As an investor, the company has failed to beat its NASDAQ and competitive market (INTU and HRB) comps over the three, five, and 10-year benchmarks.

BCOR has made no effort to add tax leadership. Since acquiring in January 2012, the company has effectively turned over all senior leadership at BCOR. The current TaxAct business leader Sanjay Baskaran who was hired in January 2017 is a prime example - a leader with zero industry experience. This is an industry that requires some level of insight and experience to be successful.

For us, it is not a question of "if?" but "when?" will the bottom fall out. BCOR is heavily dependent on tax preparation, and we believe the underlying business is not healthy and the outlook increasingly weak - bleeding market share, reliant on double-digit price increases on a dwindling group of legacy clients, and guided by people with limited financial resources and industry knowledge. This is not a value creation opportunity for investors, it's a value destroyer - unless you're short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BCOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.