ShotSpotter Seeks To Raise $35 Million In IPO

Financial performance is improving, and along with expansion opportunities and new subscription-based service offerings, makes the company a potentially attractive micro-cap IPO candidate.

The company is the dominant provider for gunfire detection technology in the U.S law enforcement market.

ShotSpotter wants to raise $35 million in an IPO for its gunshot detection system business.

Quick Take

Gunshot detection technology company ShotSpotter (SSTI) has filed an S-1 registration for its intent to raise $35 million in an IPO.

The company provides gunshot detection sensor and software systems to law enforcement agencies nationwide and in select countries.

While we don’t know the all-important price and valuation details, a promising market combined with improving financial performance and a dominant market position make ShotSpotter an IPO candidate to watch.

Company

Newark, California-based ShotSpotter was co-founded in 1996 by Dr. Robert Showen based on seismic triangulation technology developed at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI).

Management is headed by CEO Ralph Clark, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously CEO of GuardianEdge through its acquisition by Symantec (SYMC).

The company has developed a number of partnerships with companies such as GE (GE), IACLEA (Intercollegiate Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators), AT&T (T) and ESRI, among others.

Principal stockholders include Lauder Partners (37.4% ownership pre-IPO), Motorola Solutions (15.6%), Claremont Creek Ventures (11.3%), Thomas T Groos (10%), Labrador Ventures (6.1%). Company CEO Clark owns 7.1%.

The company has raised approximately $70.1 million in private investment to-date, at an average price per share of $11.21.

Technology

ShotSpotter has developed a gunshot detection hardware and software system that utilizes sensors placed in a geographic area combined with software that processes sharp sounds and gunshots to determine location and type of sound.

If gunshots are detected, information is relayed in near real-time to appropriate law enforcement authorities for their use in investigating the source and circumstances surrounding the activity.

Below is a brief video of the company’s flagship ShotSpotter Flex system in operation in Chicago:

(Source: CBS Chicago)

Currently, the system is in use by ’74 public safety customer with coverage areas of approximately 450 square miles in 89 cities and municipalities across the United States, including four of the ten largest cities.’

The company also sells two subscription-based versions of the service, SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure, for those customers who want the system but do not have the up-front budget capacity to purchase the system outright.

ShotSpotter has been issued 31 patents, of which 30 are in the United States and one is in Israel. The company has patent applications pending for the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Mexico.

Market and Competition

According to a U.S. Department of Justice Special Report on Firearm Violence 1993-2011, in 2011 firearms accounted for 478,400 fatal and nonfatal incidents, of which 11,101 incidents were firearm homicides.

2011 figures represented a 39% decline in firearm-related homicides since 1993, which is encouraging. However, ‘males, blacks and persons aged 18 to 24 were most likely to be victims of firearm violence’, according to the report.



Notably, there are no direct competitors to the company’s law enforcement wide-area gunshot detection solution.

In the military market, competitive systems exist from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Raytheon Company (RTN), Safety Dynamics and Thales Group (OTCPK:THLEF).

Financials

ShotSpotter’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing revenues at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross margin

Uneven cash flow or use in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and one-quarter years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: ShotSpotter S-1)

Revenue

1Q 2017: $4.6 million, 53% increase vs. prior

2016: $15.5 million, 31% increase vs. prior

2015: $11.8 million

Gross Margin

1Q 2017: 41%

2016: 39%

2015: 30%

Cash Flow from Operations

1Q 2017: $1.9 million cash used in operations

2016: $2.3 million cash flow from operations

2015: $3.5 million cash used in operations

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $2.4 million in cash and equivalents and $22.2 million in total liabilities not including deferred revenue of $12.3 million.

IPO Details

ShotSpotter intends to raise $35 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management has not yet disclosed an estimate per share price or proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

My best guess is that the IPO will attempt to float 3.5 million shares at a $10.00 per share midpoint.

ShotSpotter says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Although we have not yet determined with certainty the manner in which we will allocate the net proceeds of this offering, we expect to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investments in sales and marketing in the United States and internationally and in research and development. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to repay all or a portion of the outstanding principal and interest under our debt facility with Orix Growth Capital, LLC, formerly known as Orix Ventures LLC, which had an outstanding principal balance of approximately $13.5 million as of March 31, 2017 and which bears interest at the greater of: [i] the average prime rate in effect during each month or [ii] the average three-month LIBOR rate during such month, plus 2.5% per annum, plus 7.5% with a minimum rate of 11%. Sole book-running manager of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners, who is joined by co-lead manager Northland Capital Markets and co-manager Imperial Capital.

Commentary

ShotSpotter provides a life-saving technology to enable cities to combat gun violence and improve public safety.

Management says it views the U.S market opportunity reaching 1,400 cities which have material gun violence, as well as international opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere.

Although it is growing revenues at an increasing rate, the challenges the company faces with its Flex system is the high up front cost for cash-strapped municipalities.

In response, ShotSpotter has adeptly developed pay-as-you-go subscription services for the security market, which it began selling in 2014, but which require greater time to breakeven on investment, and increased working capital to finance.

Overall, the company’s financial performance is encouraging, with the aforementioned growing revenues along with increasing gross margin, but uneven operational cash flows.

Additionally, other performance metrics, such as revenue retention rate and sales and marketing spend per $1.00 of new annualized contract value, are both trending in the right direction:

(Source: ShotSpotter S-1)

Since management has not provided per share price or proposed post-IPO market cap details, my final opinion will have to wait until we know more.

However, the company had previously filed its S-1 confidentially, in order to expose it to potential institutional investors, and now has publicly disclosed it, so I presume it had a positive reception in the confidential process.

Based on its improving financial performance, dominant market position and potential for future growth, I’m inclined to look positively on the IPO, subject to the details. I’ll provide an update when we know more.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.