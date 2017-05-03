5N Plus' (FPLSF) CEO Arjang Roshan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

5N Plus, Inc. (OTC:FPLSF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Jean Mayer

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for the presentation of the 5N Plus financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. I'm Jean Mayer, Vice President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of the company and also in-charge of Investor Relations.

Before reviewing in more details our quarter results annual results, I would like to mention that we issued yesterday our financial statements for this period together with our management discussion and analysis. If you have not been able to get a copy of these documents, I invite you to do so by accessing our website at 5nplus.com or the SEDAR website at sedar.com, where these documents are posted. Earlier, we have also posted on our website a presentation on our quarter results that you may find helpful during this call.

Joining me this morning is Arjang Roshan, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard Perron, our Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I will now be reviewing our financial statements, and we will be available afterwards to answer questions during the Q&A period.

During this call, Mr. Roshan, Mr. Perron and I may be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to the usual cautionary remarks. More specifically, these statements are based on the best estimates available to the company at this time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For a list of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in our management discussion and analysis. In the analysis of our last quarter results, you will note that we used and discussed certain non-GAAP measures, which definitions may differ from those used by other companies. For further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures, please refer to our management discussion and analysis.

I will now like to turn the conference to Arjang for a discussion of the quarter results.

Arjang Roshan

Thank you, Jean. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to be with you, as we go through our 2017 Q1 results. I will start by providing you a general business review and Richard will follow-up with a financial review for the quarter.

I believe the words that best describe this quarter are tangible results last night we posted our financial results adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA for Q1 2017 reached 6.1 million and 9.7 million compared to 4.3 million and 2.9 million for Q1 2016. Net earnings reached positive $0.05 a share versus a loss of $0.02 per share for the same period last year. Return on capital employed reached 9% for Q1 2017 versus a negative gross [ph] in Q1 2016. Clearly 5N Plus has improved its performance and profitability over the past year.

Now let's look to see what's behind these numbers. Even prior to unveiling of this strategic plan 5N21 you've been listening to me talk about selectivity and focus. When we came out with 5N21 we told you the plan was designed with selectivity and focus in mind. Thankfully we can now match these words with tangible results and prevent them from becoming a mere cliché. As many of you know over the past several quarters the underlying price of a number of metals used in our products have remained relatively stable. In our industry such environment is suitable for measuring a company's capacity to create and capture value from its customer base, independent of metal markets.

For material technology company this is the measure of true value creation and I believe we have made tangible progress. Given 5N Plus' discernible product quality and market reputation we have reposition our commercial activities to reflect value extraction based on value creation and our customers. We have abandoned activity based pricing or commercial postures which focus purely on market share. We have also reevaluated certain long term contracts with a more reconciling term security against opportunity losses. Over the past few quarters this work has resulted in a number of changes. Over the past months we have changed a number of commercial contracts to reflect margin optimization versus guaranteed market share and price adjustments based on value creation at the customer.

The result of this work is beginning to emerge, gross margin has improved from 19.4% in Q1 2016 to 23.1% in Q1 2017. This is in light of nearly a million more in right backs last year. Also this work has resulted in contract amendment and contract discontinuation, the positive impact of which is seen below adjusted EBITDA.

Now let's have a look at the different business segments. The quarter ended with strong performance for electronic materials with adjusted EBITDA 103% higher than Q1 2016. During Q1 2017 the demand for majority of products in this segment were strong with products linked to imaging industry, specialty glass and conductive alloys utilized in power generation performing specially well. These products have a higher percentage of value added activities versus metal content which enables higher contribution per unit of sales.

The eco-friendly segment close the quarter with adjusted EBITDA 36% below Q1 2016 while customer mix played a role in this picture, it is expected that much of the shortfall will be reconciled in the next quarter as the timing of the shipments played a role in the quarterly shortfall. It is worthwhile to know that the market demand associated with this segment remain solid in virtually all sectors. This being said during the quarter 5N Plus walked away from certain contracts which did not meet the company's minimum return requirements specially when adjusted for risk as metal content accounted for a large portion of selling price in these contracts.

While this will impact our revenues in the next quarters we expect little to no impact to bottom line from this action, also we expect further reduction of earnings volatility due to metal markets from this decision.

As a general comment across all of our businesses, in the past quarter we continue to commercially hedge a portion of metal content in our future contracts to further reduce earnings volatility. On the operating front our team continued to make progress with respect to footprint consolidation of the plants in the U.K. and Wisconsin, USA with a number of activities being transferred to the other plants within the group. This project continued to run in-line with management's expectations, we maintain our commitment to reach full contribution potential from this activity by Q1 2018.

During the quarter we continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet given the variabilities associated with our industry and sporadic demand for funds. We believe prudent companies in our space remain conservative with respect to debt position and carry adequate cash to not address abrupt working capital requirements but also support various growth initiatives of the company. As you may recall 5N21 plan highlighted three key deliverables which in the order of contribution to our performance in short, medium and long terms are, one, extracting more value from global assets and core businesses. Two, optimizing contribution from upstream activities and three, delivering quality growth from both organic and non-organic initiatives.

Upon completion of the past quarter we have executed much of the items associated with the first deliverable namely extracting more value from global assets and core businesses. We are beginning to see tangible results from these actions and we expect this to further improve in the future.

Looking to the rest of the year we maintain our guidance of 21 million to 27 million for adjusted EBITDA assuming relative price stability of the metals. At this point I'd like to turn over the call to Richard for financial review of the quarter.

Richard Perron

Good morning everyone. So as referred by Arjang during his business coverage, the company exercised discipline during the quarter, made further progress towards the execution of its 5N21 plan and continued to execute on its most recent footprint optimization in [indiscernible]. We essentially continued to take calculated risks actively and optimistically pursuing new opportunities while maintaining control. The diversity of the markets we deserve continue to yield benefits during the quarter supporting our new model one that is focused on providing sustainable value without the impact of metal prices. As you can read in our MD&A, the company continued to improve profitability reporting a strong quarter in terms of EBITDA and maintaining a strong balance sheet to support its growth trajectory. Combined reflecting management's determination to maintain all options available to finance growth projects and liquidity strong to execute its footprint optimisation ambition.

So now starting with the coverage of revenues and gross margin, during Q1 2017 revenue decreased by 5% compared to the corresponding period of 2016. Although sales volume were slightly lower in Q1, gross margin a more relevant metric to measure our performance are significantly improved reflecting the moderate price to built-in metals supported by our selective approach focus on better margin products. The gross margin reached 23.1% in 2017 compared to 19.4% in 2016 or 22.4% for the whole year of 2016.

Now for the adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA net earnings. In Q1, 2017 adjusted EBITDA rose by 1.8 million to 6.1 million compared to 4.3 million in Q1 2016 driven by a better sales mix and associated realized margins. In terms of EBITDA it reached 9.7 million compared to 2.9 million in Q1 of last year. For this last quarter the company's EBITDA was positively impacted by moderate price stability for most metals, sustainable demand for its products, better realized gross margins, the favorable impact from litigation restructuring income, resulting from contract amendments where we secured our margins in the short term versus higher market share and terminated the non-core commercial activity.

The net result of which yielded a positive impact of 3.4 million compared to restructuring charges of a 1 million for the same period last year and also a gain on disposal on redundant property.

Adjusted EBITDA for the electronic materials segment increased by 3.5 million to 7 million representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36% compared to 17% for Q1 of last year. Supported by additional volume across and better margin, while the adjusted EBITDA for the eco-friendly materials segment decreased by 1.4 million representing an adjusted EBITDA of 6% compared to 9% in Q1 of last year impacted by timing of shipments customer mix and recognition of certain charges for which the company expect that by the end of the second quarter the segment will reconcile and likely outperform last year's performance over a six month's period. The adjusted EBITDA on the corporate for Q1 2017 was impacted by our short term incentive provisions of 0.3 million compared to the same period of last year. Net earnings reached 4.2 million in Q1 compared to that 1.9 million in Q1 of last year.

For bookings, backlogs presented a number of days based on analysed revenues to normalize the impact of commodity prices, backlog reached to the end of march to the first 2017 a level of 128 days of sales outstanding, slightly toward a previous quarter resulting from restriction of certain contracts to balance market share against profitability as well as line activities associated with retooling and upgrading of their manufacturing footprint.

Backlog as of March 31, 2017 for the Electronic Materials segments represent charted 11 days of self-sustaining and increase for 44 days or 26%. The backlog for the eco-friendly material segment represent 90 days of annualized segment revenues, a decreased over the backlog of December resulting from restructuring of certain contracts to balance market share against profitability. Bookings in Q1 2017 reached 97 days compared to 78 in Q1 and Q4 2016 and 89 days for Q1 of last year.

Quickly going through expenses depreciation, amortization expenses in Q1 amounted to 2 million compared to 2.4 million for the same period of last year impacted by the accelerated depreciation, the company recorded in Q3 of last year. SG&A for Q1 2017 was 7 million compared to 6.4 million for the same period of last year, variation is mostly explained by wages and other expenses mitigated by favourable exchange rates across most local currency.

Litigation and restructuring costs in Q1 [indiscernible] the company recognized an income resulting from contract amendments to securing higher margins in the short term versus higher market share and the downstream business mitigated by costs related to determination of non-core commercial activities in the upstream business activities. While in Q1 of '16 the company incurred its litigation and restructuring cost as a provision of 1 million following initiatives to reduce its operating expenses and negotiate on favorable purchase contracts.

Financial expenses and revenues for Q1 amounted to 2 million compared to 3 million for the same period of last year, the decrease in financial expenses of 1 million is mainly due to the low interest expenses combined with a small gain related the fair value of the debenture conversion and compare to a loss last year.

Income taxes the company reported net earnings before income taxes of 5.8 million in Q1 and net loss before income taxes of 2.2 million last year. Income tax expense for Q1 was 1.7 million compared to an income or tax recovery of 0.3 million for the same period last year. These amounts were favourably impacted since the company does not record the benefit of all tax losses incurred during those periods in certain jurisdictions.

Covering liquidity and capital resources, cash consumed by operating activities amounted to 2.2 million in Q1 compared to cash provided by operating activities of 9.5 million for the same period. Better management on non-cash working capital led to a further reduction of 5.2 million in inventory but was mitigated by higher trade receivables of 8.4 million and lower accounts payable of 4.9 million.

Cash used in investing activities totaled 0.6 million in Q1 compared to 2 million for [indiscernible] period of 2016. The decrease is explained by the proceeds from disposal of redundant asset and by lower acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Cash used in financing city amounted to 0.5 million in Q1 of this year compared to a 1.6 million for last year. The decrease is mainly associated with a net reduction in the amounts drawn under revolving facility, better management of noncash and a better management of non-cash working capital. The company had no drawdown under its credit facility at the end of Q1 2017 and at the end of previous fiscal year. This decrease was partially mitigated by the common share repurchase program started in October 2016.

Ending with the coverage of net debt; net debt after considering cash and cash equivalent increased by 1.9 million from 19 million to 20.8 million as of March 31, 2017. So this will conclude the financial coverage. Before we go for questions I just want to welcome Arrow Head, more precisely Shruti Gupta who will be covering our company going forward. Thanks.

Rupert Merer

In the slides that you put out with this quarter which reconciles the change in revenue for Q1 this year versus last year, show a 4 million headwind from volume. Wondering if you could comment on how much of that headwind was related to the business selectivity and what do you think the change in volume would be on an organic basis for your business segments. So if we weren't seeing this decline from business selective where could volume growth be today?

Arjang Roshan

So first question on the actual bridge of the revenue line and the impact of volume, selectivity can explain easily half of it and the second half will be timing as we refer for eco-friendly material.

Rupert Merer

Okay. So looking at your market in eco-friendly and in the technology metals, how much growth are you seeing, how much growth are you seeing in demand for say your business products, your tellurium products and how do you expect that to develop over the next year?

Arjang Roshan

So when we talk about business and awfully somewhere down the line we'll talk less about metals and talk more about the different markets, I think that's where we'll eventually go to. Business has got a very diverse usage Rupert and it goes into a number of industries and they all have their own growth profile. So if you're looking at for example certain applications of business in bulk usage you don't [indiscernible] and so on, these don't grow more than probably 2% to 3% but then there are certain precursors, chemicals, that can grow as much or higher than the rate of GDP 7%, 8%, 10% and so if you put them all together, if you put all the markets together I would say we can probably come to about a rate of GDP and this is why we think this selectivity approach is an interesting approach because at least at this point a lot of the bulk usage which is not growing as much also brings with it inherent risk and volatility and then you've got other businesses that have better margins and that allows us them to be a bit more selective in terms of which ones we're going to pursue. We are assuming especially in our 5N21 we're assuming growth at the rate of GDP we don't for that plan to materialize, we don't need it to grow faster than that but obviously if we can do better we will capture that as well.

Rupert Merer

Then as a follow up I know you have a basket of growth opportunities such you're looking at and investing in and you don't want to promise a growth in any one particular area but wondering if you could give us an update on your growth initiatives and if there are any areas that are getting you excited right now?

Arjang Roshan

Well the reason just for the sake of clarification, the reason why we don't comment too much is because obviously we're trying to make sure that we build credibility and sometimes when you start talking about things that are still in R&D and in sort of a test tube stage, building a lot of excitement around it could certainly backfire. So we've got - you are absolutely correct we have a portfolio of growth opportunities and they are in different stages and what we see probably that is going to be more near term contributing is going to be the various applications that we see in specialty semiconductor. Those could be anywhere from compounds to engineer substrates or whatnot, we see that being an earlier contributor. We are without again telegraphing our punches or looking at a couple of other initiatives which is in the eco-friendly space and those could also come in let's say mid-term and then within equal or electronic materials we have two items in there that are at a let's say more further stage meaning it will take longer for them potentially to valorize but the way we have our growth portfolio right now we've got certain things that we expect are going to contribute within the next I don't know 18 months to two years and then we've got other things that we think is going to take potentially several years to show up because these are for the markets of the future.

Mac Whale

If you look at the gross margins in the two different segments can you comment a little bit on where you're now in those gross margins and where you

Arjang Roshan

We still expect to see improvements our gross margins going forward. [Indiscernible] between the two segments will likely upper from the other in terms of upward trend, we need to consider the whole picture is the contribution from our upstream business which by default supports both of those segments going forward. So all I can say at this point in time we believe there is still plenty of room to improve the gross margin but as to which segment will do better in terms of upward trend, it's too early to say at this point in time.

Richard Perron

Just Mac if I can add to that it also remember we're trying to manage that along with market share, the balance between them. So that's the other variable is if you want to continue to keep large market shares in some of these segments that gross margin ends up being a bit more diluted.

Mac Whale

Okay. And then if you look if you could even if it's just qualitatively if you look at say the gross margin if you divided the business upstream and downstream businesses, how do they look and how are they changed?

Arjang Roshan

I think it is just to be very frank with you it's too early to do that analysis on the upstream side as you well know, this is something that we've just begun. One of the reasons why our reporting has not changed is because it is a project that is in its infancy, this is again part of our growth initiatives. I would be hard pressed to speculate specially on the upstream have that all of its own dynamic, it's going to heavily depend on price of metals, it's going to depend on what kind of complex feeds you're bringing in, what kind of valorization potential you're bringing in, how our technology development is going to progress. So there are still a number of factors for us that that are very fluid and giving numbers around that I think at this point in time would not be credible.

Now this question will become material I would tell you in a year or two as we establish ourselves more in that space and have stabilized and have understood our capabilities, we still have plenty of potential that we need to really put into play and understand.

Mac Whale

Okay. And when you look at the two segments as there today you talked about your near, medium and long term some opportunities that you're looking at. Are they new compounds or are there new materials that we should be thinking about you getting into in any of those timeframes?

Richard Perron

By default when you look at the two segments, at this point of time we see more opportunities on the electronic materials segment for new opportunities/clients at this point in time.

Arjang Roshan

I think as Richard said that's exactly true right now, an eco-friendly or electronic has more let's say we come up with more ideas there than we do for eco-friendly, that being said I think we should not underestimate the potential for eco-friendly in terms of finding other markets which could be of interest to us.

Mac Whale

So the way you look at it today though those opportunities are in perhaps new compounds or new form factors materials that you already make. Is there are any new materials that you'd be looking at, like is there another whole vertical that is of interest to say in the near term or are those really much longer opportunities?

Arjang Roshan

So I guess it's a definitional thing, if your definition by material is that we could still use our current basket on metals but apply them differently than I would tell you yes there are still new materials out there that we think has potential for us to be in and play with. If your question is are we going into materials that requires different metals as it enablers at this point I would say that is less of a possibility.

So if I could just start off just want to make sure that I heard you guys clearly did you suggest that on the eco-friendly side of the business you expect EBITDA margins to go back to where they were in the second half of last year and you expect that to happen over the course of 2017?

Arjang Roshan

It will go back to Nick, yes. The answer is yes.

Richard Perron

You will need to look at it over a two quarter period.

Nick Augostino

Okay. I just want to make sure it's kind of that. And then switching gears and kind of tying into an earlier question when we look at the electronic side of the business obviously a very strong 36% EBITDA margin this quarter, what sort of growth rate does that kind of margin suggest from a revenue top line perspective and if you guys were to accelerate that growth rate would the trade-off be - can I assume the trade-off would be a lower margin?

Richard Perron

We will definitely have growth on the electronics materials from the top line perspective as you've just been asked. In terms of gross margin impact will that maintain, increase or reduce slightly as a percentage, it's likely to reduce slightly but still be maintained at a very high level.

Arjang Roshan

So I guess just a cautionary note, a conservative view I would tell you at least we are not counting on the same level of let's say increase in some of these products that we have done very well with in Q1, now if I'm wrong okay but at least we're not counting on it and our guidance is free from that.

Nick Augostino

But what sort of growth rate do you guys build into for revenue perspective on the electronic side of business as far as topline is concerned how should we be looking at given the fact that you're obviously more selective on the contracts you focus on.

Arjang Roshan

So your question is what is our top line will look like down the road?

Nick Augostino

Yes.

Arjang Roshan

At this point of time to be honest it's difficult to say it's going to be linear, okay, but we expect to see improvement especially around Q4 in the beginning of next year that will be more let's see material on our P&L.

Just if I may Nick, please remember something here there is the - to help all analysts looking at there is behind the scene there's a bit of a replacement going on between items that may have large revenues but potentially very little margin to items that may not have as big of revenue but better margins. So if you think about that it's growth in revenue at least until this stabilizes does not become a very good measure for ultimate growth of the company because there is quite a bit of that going on in the background.

Nick Augostino

Right and I'm quite aware that obviously we're seeing relatively speaking your revenue state for all types of purposes flat year over year but obviously you're swapping that out for the better margin contract that's quite clear and so really the question is now that once that whole swap has been completed how should we be looking at your top line, it sounds like when it comes to the eco-friendly business at the base case model it more as a GDP growth rate and that it's a question on the electronic side to see what kind of growth rates we should be looking their once your business stabilizes.

Arjang Roshan

I think what you're assuming is fair, is the way we would recommend. That being said again for us it's difficult right now to give you better visibility on how this will - the revenue will grow in the future. I thinking about I don't know early next year maybe or sometime next year we should be able to give you a better picture of that.

Nick Augostino

Okay. And then just lastly and again I think I heard you make comment to this but I just wanted to get clarity, I think last quarter you talked about putting hedging in some of your customer contracts, can you confirm that you said earlier that you did do some of that and if so how has it been received as you introduce it to all your customers at least try to and secondly how much of your contracts have you been able to build that into?

Arjang Roshan

So last quarter I think the comment I made if memory serves is that we actually have done some I mean we have made progress on it and you're quite correct, this quarter we have continued with that. It is obviously requires participation from customer in certain schemes it requires participation from also the supplier and it's not for - not everyone agrees to do it but we have done I would say material part of our portfolio again for competitive reasons we don't really that's sort of a secret for us we don't really disclose how much of our portfolio has been forward hedged but I think you can assume that it is material in terms of risk mitigation.

Richard Perron

Okay, and just to add to that Nick this is going to become part of our regular posture so this will become part of our activity I would tell you. Now the percentages may vary depending on market conditions and whatnot but this will be a tool in our tool box which will continue to use it's not a one-time one-off type of thing.

Nick Augostino

Understood. Can I assume in that you know when you present the case you possibly ask for if they sign off on some sort of commercial hedging agreement you may be given a better margin rate if the decline a type of agreement you maybe I guess look to get a higher margin in that same contract is that a fair assumption.

Arjang Roshan

So the answer is it depends, as an example if metal prices are at very low notations actually that's the best time for the customer to do it, we have no cases [ph] customers that want to do it. We don't necessarily have to give any type of a concession. Now as metal prices go up that becomes a more difficult value proposition for a customer and then yes there may be some giveaways that we have to give again, anything we do we have to look at the risk versus return, but today metal prices aren't particularly high if we look at historic basis and so this kind of - this is the right environment it's conducive to this type of activity because essentially those customers that do it they are ones that are speculating on metal prices in the future and they believe they have more to gain than to lose.

Nick Augostino

Okay. And then just lastly I noticed your receivables were up about $9 million quarter over quarter, can we assume there will be a nice reversal of that in Q2 or is that something that should we be modeling a higher receivables run rate?

Richard Perron

No receivables should go down essentially for the quarter, we have a special billing done plus we have more shipments from one specific client than usual because of the 31 days in the month plus we [indiscernible] high level of I'm going to say its precious metals in the quarter which is not recurrent in the quarter.

Shruti Gupta

I've some couple of queries, so maybe to start with maybe you people have touched base but to start well if I can see in the PPT this quarter revenue has decreased vis-à-vis Q1 '16. The basic reason or majorly its contributed due to the reduction in volume by 4 million. I just wanted to know it will be great if you can give me a detail on specifically the volume declines came from the electronic or the eco-friendly business.

Followed by this question as you've mentioned that 5N has lost the contracts in this quarter, which will surely impact the revenues in Q2 so what is the company's future plan in terms of coming quarters to ensure the company will achieve the full year guidance numbers which they have given in 5N21 plan.

And lastly I've one more question regarding the new release in which 5N has mentioned about the approved amendment related to the write-off purchase or the cancellation. I just wanted to understand will it impact somehow to the company's numbers, is there any immediate potential impact which 5N can expect to have in its book of accounts with respect to this amendment. Thank you.

Arjang Roshan

Let me just make a correction and then I will turn it over to you Richard. We did not say we lost business we said we walked away from business that's a distinct difference and the reason why we termed it as such is that essentially we felt that the portfolio business that we walked away from was one that had less value added activity and more metal content and given the fact that we are structurally long on inventory and given the fact that [indiscernible] metals tend to be quite well they're different in terms of their volatility. We felt that the premiums that the customer or that we could get from those contracts would not justify the risk that would go with it. Now in terms of revenue impact yes indeed we said there is going to be revenue impact but the margins will remain virtually unchanged in terms of the total margin of the segment and our guidance will not be affected. We have maintained our guidance the one that we have given under 5N21 for this year and that remains. Richard you want to look at other items?

Richard Perron

Yes just maybe quickly, as to the slip of the reduction of volume in Q1 of this year versus last year, [indiscernible] clearly between equally distributed between electronic material and eco-friendly material maybe slightly more under the eco-friendly material care for this quarter but as Arjang mentioned all of that was done with one keeper visiting more selective so we walked away from that. As to your question about the amendments that impact favourably our business of which we have an income record in the quarter, the benefits for we expect those to start around Q4 but most of it will actually realize itself on our P&L in 2018 and 2019.

Shruti Gupta

But regarding that contact which just talked about, so are you planning to talk to the existing contract or something to make the amendment to those contract also to make it more beneficial for the 5N or whatever the new contract 5N is planning to go into, are they planning to change into the terms or conditions or something on those lines to make those contract more value added and to the business.

Richard Perron

In terms of amendments or changes to current contract is very limited, this is kind of exceptional. We don't have many of those. What we're going to do is forward, make sure contracts are well aligned with our strategy.

Shruti Gupta

Okay. So is there any potential contracts or clients that the company is having? If you can tell at least not quantitatively, so at least in qualitative terms?

Richard Perron

Can you repeat your - I want to just make sure we're answering your question.

Shruti Gupta

Sure. Any potential clients which are already in-line with 5N plus the company is planning to go into with them for the coming contracts? If you can give me any numbers?

Richard Perron

So Shruti we don't usually discuss name or those elements around our contracts. We're probably the only now--

Shruti Gupta

Qualitatively?

Richard Perron

But we have a very large list of customer base and depending which industry they are on the nature of contract is different, we have spot contracts, we've got long term contracts and in fact if you look at our backlog number you'll see that compared to last quarter it has dropped by eight days one of the reasons for that is that we have actually opted not to have some of these long term contracts and essentially have that relationship be more in a spot basis. So at least as best as I know, we don't really - we have probably I don't know 1200, 1300 different offerings to various customers. We don't really measure ourselves that way. It's case by case, it's industry by industry.

Arjang Roshan

Okay. So we would like to thank you for attending this morning's call. As we hope to see at our shareholders meeting taking place in Montreal at 10 A.M. today and we look forward to speaking with you in early August for the presentation of our second quarter results. Thank you again and have a great day.

