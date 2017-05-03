WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 03, 2017 8:00 am ET

Executives

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Analysts

Joshua Raskin - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Thomas Carroll - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Steve, and thank you all for joining us this morning for a discussion of WellCare's first quarter 2017 results. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, our 2017 financial guidance and outlook. Various risks and uncertainties such as those described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 may materially impact those statements. While these risks and uncertainties may cause our future results to differ from today's statements, we are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Certain financial information that we will discuss today includes adjustments to expenses that we believe are not indicative of long-term business operations. Please refer to our news release published this morning for basis of presentation and supplemental schedules that reconcile financial measures determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, to our adjusted measures. The news release is available on our website at wellcare.com. We will identify measures that have been adjusted.

Our discussion today will be led by Ken Burdick, WellCare's Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Asher, the company's Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the discussion over to Ken.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Angie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter earnings call. We are pleased to report strong first quarter results and an increase to our full year 2017 guidance. This morning, I will discuss some recent developments, including our acquisition of Universal American and key items from the first quarter that demonstrate the continued progress we are making to achieving our multi-year plan to deliver improved, operational, and financial performance, while seizing growth opportunities. Then Drew will review our financial results in more detail, and provide comments on our updated 2017 guidance.

I'll start with the discussion of our acquisition of Universal American, which we closed as expected in the second quarter. This transaction strengthens our business by: increasing our Medicare Advantage membership by a one-third; deepening our presence in two key markets: Texas and New York; and diversifying our business portfolio. Importantly, Universal American's core competency and physician engagement will support our efforts to strengthen and grow our value-based provider relationships. In addition, we have plans to leverage Universal American's capability and share best practices from both organizations to contribute to the improvement of our Star Ratings.

Over the past five-and-a-half months, teams from both companies have been working collaboratively. Last Friday, several of us were on site in Houston, where we welcomed our new associates and began implementing our integration plan, with the focus on serving our members and provider partners, achieving our three-year synergy plan and retaining talent. We identified each area of synergy, assigned ownership of it and created plans with a timetable for achieving it.

Also on Friday, we announced the new combined organizational structure. The talented leaders from Universal American will report directly to Mike Polen, who is responsible for our Medicare business companywide. This is the largest acquisition in WellCare's history. We have built a dedicated team of both WellCare and Universal American associates to successfully integrate Universal American, achieve our synergy and accretion targets, leverage best practices of both organizations to better serve our members and provider partners and deliver value to all of our stakeholders. We welcome Universal American associates to WellCare and look forward to working together to achieve the full potential of this exciting transaction.

Now, let me turn to a review of our first quarter results. We reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.61 driven by strong performance across all three lines of business, particularly by our Medicare Health Plans segment. Importantly, all three of our businesses, Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDP contributed to overall adjusted premium revenue growth of 13.5% year-over-year, driven largely by organic growth as well as our acquisition of Care1st Arizona, which closed on December 31, 2016.

Our Medicaid Health Plans business continues to deliver stable, consistent performance, while adding double-digit revenue growth. Total Medicaid membership grew 10.3% since March 31, 2016, and adjusted premium revenues for the first quarter grew 14.7% year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by our 2016 acquisitions of Care1st Arizona and Advicare. And our new Nebraska Medicaid business had launched on January 1. Implementation under the new contract continues to track consistent with our expectations. We have approximately 77,000 new Medicaid members in Nebraska as of March 31, up from 71,000 on January 1.

As we look forward, we are thrilled with the initial results of the open enrollment period in Missouri, where we were awarded the new Medicaid contract that expands the managed care programs statewide, effective May 1. We achieved the highest share of members among the three plans serving the program. Our market leadership and provider relations teams have built strong relationships with providers throughout the state, which we believe contributed to our strong enrollment results. As the program continues to ramp statewide, we remain focused on partnering with providers, community stakeholders and the state to serve our TANF and CHIP beneficiaries.

In Arizona, which is an attractive new market for us, we welcomed Care1st Arizona through our acquisition at the end of 2016. We also closed our acquisition of Phoenix Health Plan on May 1, which added approximately 44,000 Medicaid members, bringing our total Arizona Medicaid membership to nearly 160,000 members. The integration of Care1st remains on track and we're focused on a smooth transition of Phoenix Health Plan members this month. These two acquisitions further geographically diversify our Medicaid business.

Turning now to our Medicare Health Plans segment, we're very pleased with its strong performance in the quarter. Compared with the first quarter of 2016, premium revenues grew 12.4% and the MBR improved 160 basis points. Membership grew 9.2% from March 31, 2016, and stood at 356,000 members at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Our goal has been to position our Medicare business for long term profitable growth. To achieve this, the actions we took in 2015 and 2016 focused more on margin expansion than growth. This approach began to pay off in 2016 from a margin perspective, and is now in 2017 begins to pay off with the combination of margin improvement and growth.

We constructed our 2017 bids to deliver both margin expansion and growth. In addition to our bid strategy, enhancements to our sales and marketing efforts, tools and processes drove enrollment growth through both improved retention and sales. And we expect to see further growth in MA as we continue to add Eastern (9:34) members throughout the year. And with the addition of Universal American, our pro forma Medicare membership as of March 31 is 475,000 members across 17 states, growing and diversifying our portfolio.

Our Medicare PDP business also produced strong growth in the quarter. Our 2017 PDP bids focused on striking a balance between membership growth and margin. So, we are pleased with its growth during the open enrollment period. Compared with March 31, 2016, membership grew 7.2% reaching nearly 1.1 million members at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

As we look forward, our priorities are to successfully integrate our acquisitions and new Medicaid businesses, improve our Star Ratings and pursue those opportunities that will drive a long-term profitable growth. We remain focused on the fundamentals, delivering value to our members, state, federal customers, provider partners, and our shareholders. Drew will discuss this in more detail in his remarks, but I am also pleased with the continued improvement of our balance sheet including the debt and credit facility transactions during the first quarter which will give us capacity for future growth.

And while we began to actively pursue growth opportunities in both Medicaid and Medicare in the past year, we are far from satisfied. We continue to see significant avenues for growth, organically and through acquisitions in both Medicaid and Medicare even in an unpredictable political environment. The growth opportunity in Medicaid remains robust as they continue to shift unmanaged populations, particularly complex populations such as the aged, blind and disabled, dually-eligible and those in need of long-term care to managed care as a way to control costs and manage their budgets. Today, only about 45% of the dollars spent nationally on Medicaid are in managed care.

Medicare Advantage is also an under-penetrated market, while MA enrollment has grown substantially to nearly 19.7 million members over the past several years. The penetration rate is still only about 34%. We believe growth in Medicare Advantage will continue over the next several years due to agents and the attractiveness of MA products.

In summary, we are pleased with our first quarter results and continue to make progress in improving our performance and positioning the company for long-term profitable growth. We are energized as we look forward to the many opportunities ahead of us and we remain focused on achieving our near and longer-term commitments.

I will now turn the call over to Drew.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thanks, Ken. I'd like to spend time covering our first quarter results, our updated view for each of our businesses for the full-year 2017, inclusive of Universal American, and a few balance sheet items including our recent refinancing activity.

For the first quarter 2017, our adjusted EPS was $1.61. This compares with the $1.07 of adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2016, representing a 50% year-over-year increase. In addition, adjusted premium revenue grew by 13.5% compared to Q1 2016. So, we were able to execute on not just margin, but the return of double-digit top-line growth for WellCare. Let me walk you through earnings and growth drivers from the first quarter in our view of the full year 2017.

Our Medicaid business reflected both organic and acquisition growth in the first quarter. We entered two new states as the calendar turned from 2016 to 2017, Arizona through acquisition and Nebraska through an RFP win. Looking ahead, as Ken mentioned, we're thrilled with our Missouri positioning from May 1 and we closed the Phoenix Health Plan transaction two days ago, adding to our position in Arizona. We've increased our full year Medicaid revenue guidance by $100 million at the midpoint. Our Medicaid adjusted MBR in Q1 was consistent with our expectation, reflecting our new businesses and is on track with our full year MBR guidance.

Our Medicare business jumped off to a very good start for 2017 even before the closing of the Universal American acquisition last Friday. The work we did in 2015 and 2016 positioned us well as we entered the 2017 open enrollment period. The team executed on both sales and retention and membership increased to 356,000 members at quarter end, which represents year-over-year membership growth of 9% and premium revenue growth of 12.4% compared to Q1 2016. This growth exceeded our previous expectations and we expect further organic membership growth this year.

When (15:32) WellCare's revenue outperformance is combined with eight months of revenue from Universal American, we increased the full year Medicare premium revenue guidance by $1.075 billion at the midpoint. In addition, WellCare's Q1 Medicare MBR performance was strong, which puts us in a good position as we look ahead in 2017. We have left our Medicaid MBR range unchanged at 85.5% to 86.75% inclusive of the Universal American business.

On the 2018 item, the final rate notice CMS issued in April for 2018, was straightforward and consistent with our expectations. From the advance notice, our overall rate is expected to be slightly down for 2018. Our PDP business was on track in the first quarter from an MBR perspective, and we were able to grow by 90,000 members or 9% from yearend. Our view of the full year MBR does not change at this early point in the year and we have increased the low end of full year revenue guidance by $25 million due to the better than expected growth during the open enrollment period.

Regarding other elements of the first quarter, the adjusted SG&A ratio was right on track at 7.6% due to some of our spending plans for later in the year and layering in Universal American for the remainder of the year, we have increased the full year adjusted SG&A ratio range to 7.95% to 8.2%. This reflects that Medicare Advantage including Universal American run a higher SG&A ratio than Medicaid. Prior-year favorable development was $107.5 million in the first quarter. This compares with $65 million in the first quarter of 2016 in a year that produced $154 million of prior year favorable development.

As you can see on the balance sheet, the absolute level of our medical benefits payable is up sequentially from December 31, by $97 million on reserves of $1.8 billion. Days in claims payable at 46.2 days is slightly up compared to the same and comparable quarter in 2016. On a sequential basis, DCP is down from 50.7 days at Q4, which is primarily pharmacy-related. Investment and other income guidance will now include a component called equity earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries as you can see on our table on page 8 of our press release. This represents the Universal American ACO business, which is accounted for in a single line item in the financial statement, given the joint venture nature of the ACO entities.

Our overall guidance for investment and other income is a range of $40 million to $45 million, the majority of which represents investment income from the combined WellCare, Universal American. Our adjusted tax rate in the first quarter benefited from the excess tax benefit related to divesting of previous grants. If you do the math on the adjusted Q1 tax rate versus the midpoint of previous tax rate guidance, you will see that this was worth about $0.08 in the quarter. As we look at the full-year adjusted tax rate including Universal American, we were able to bring down the top end of our tax rate guidance by 50 basis points. And we have reflected the interest expense from our recent debt offering, consistent with prior disclosures in late March in our revised 2017 guidance. Overall, we're pleased to increase our 2017 adjusted EPS to a range of $6.55 to $6.80 per diluted share, reflecting strong WellCare performance in the first quarter and the addition of Universal American and PHP for the rest of the year.

Thanks to the collaboration between WellCare and Universal American over the past five-and-a-half months and our preparation for M&A over the past 18 months, we put together a comprehensive integration plan that we've already begun to execute as of Friday morning. Key leaders from Universal American's operations are in place and the combined organization has been rolled out. We're excited to meaningfully improve our Medicare business as a result of this acquisition. We've a lot to execute on, but we feel that we're in a good position to do so given the work of our integration solutions team and key functions from both WellCare and Universal American.

Let's spend a minute or two on the balance sheet because there were few events during the quarter. First, as previously disclosed, we issued $1.2 billion of 2025 senior notes at 5.25% in late March. We received the proceeds from that offering net of issuance cost before quarter end. We also paid down our credit facility by $100 million to a balance of zero before the end of the quarter and increased the total capacity of our credit facility by $150 million.

Today, we now have a $1 billion credit facility untapped. We exercised our option to early redeem our previous $900 million of 2020 senior notes outstanding. This redemption did not close until early April, which is why the parent cash position is still high at quarter end. The early redemption resulted in a one-time cost of $25.9 million or $0.36 per share, which will be recorded in the second quarter and will be reported as excluded from adjusted earnings. Similarly, one-time transaction costs of approximately $30 million in 2017 and estimated integration costs of $25 million to $30 million through 2019 related to the Universal American transaction as previously disclosed will also be reported as excluded from adjusted earnings, when those costs are incurred.

With respect to our parent cash of $1.94 billion at March 31, $946 million was used to payout our previous 2020 notes including accrued interests and the early redemption premium, so that would take it down to $1 billion and after funding the Universal American and PHP transactions, we expect to have approximately $230 million to $250 million of parent cash on hand at the end of Q2.

While it's still early in the year, the first quarter is a good start to 2017. We're excited about our execution on growth, organically, such as Nebraska, Missouri, our Medicare Advantage and PDP annual enrollment period results, and through acquisition including our two Arizona acquisitions and Universal American. These are exciting times at WellCare. We are focused on continued operational execution and delivering on our commitments, while we simultaneously seek out and seize additional growth opportunities.

Operator, we'll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And the first question comes from Josh Raskin with Barclays.

Joshua Raskin - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi, thanks. Good morning. I feel like we go down this road every quarter, but relative to consensus estimates, the quarter came in noticeably above those expectations, and then I think about the guidance going up $0.55, I am guessing Universal American is about $0.45 of those cents, the tax benefits and other. It (24:18) seems like kind of all the first quarter upside has been offset, is that new investments or did the Street just have the seasonality wrong, I am just curious why not – not to be greedy, but why not a little more upside in the guidance?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

It's a good question, Josh. You need to remember we have $0.16 headwind of the interest expense, which was incurred basically in the back three quarters of the year. So, we were able to absorb that given our outperformance in Q1. To break down the guidance change, about $0.55 at the midpoint, $0.40 of that was from the remainder of the year for Universal American and PHP, and so $0.15 would be for the core WellCare operations. And then I'll leave you with the same thought I leave you with every first quarter, it's still very early in the year. We haven't even closed April, and we've only got three months under our belt, so we are excited about the performance of Medicare in the first quarter. So, we'll have to see how that plays out the rest of the year.

Joshua Raskin - Barclays Capital, Inc.

All right, that's fair. And then just on Universal American, sounds like you guys are all organized around the integration, you have the team setup, et cetera but, I'm just curious on specific items like the transition of the claims, payment systems and when do you think you'll have a firm view on sort of the claims run out for that book of business?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, Josh, while we have been working at it for five-and-a-half months and the teams have worked well both from Universal American and WellCare, we are going to focus on making sure that we do this in a systematic way. The business is performing well and we want to make sure that we don't do anything to disrupt that strong performance. So, we've got some high-level plans to talk about the integration of the infrastructure and the claims platform, but we are going to need a few more months before we're prepared to give any specific target dates.

Joshua Raskin - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Okay, that's understood. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Ana Gupte with Leerink Partners.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Hi. Thanks. Good morning. So wanted to just probe on the Medicare Advantage margins, which continues to be a huge driver of your earnings growth. You came in better than expected. You haven't changed the guidance. How do you see this playing out not just for 2017, but going forward, it's not like you are hitting against the MLR floor because the gap is the stat and all that (27:00). Is this likely to be another 200 basis points, 300 basis points, which is roughly in line with some of the other MA planned?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, we're going to stick to the guidance and the guidance now includes Universal American, so that blends in to our existing range and it fit well including the outperformance in Medicare in Q1. So the range still makes sense relative to our aggregate book of business now. And we will continue to restore initiatives that we think there is ample opportunity to continue to improve in Medicare Advantage. The addition of Universal American helps because of some of the tools and capabilities, especially in the quality side, Ana, that they bring to the table to complement our team's quality initiatives. So, there is still more work to do in Medicare Advantage and obviously to balance that against rates in the future, and the good economics down the road.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

And is there a potential for you to move your membership even now for 2018, now that the deal is closed and improve your Star Rating in some geographies at all or use that plan somehow, you know, I don't quite ever get it completely how you guys do that, so...

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, there are structural opportunities down the road maybe 2019 or 2020 in terms of looking at each contract consolidation and obviously, you have to be careful with doing that in terms of what blocks of business you're bringing together, but for 2018, we'll be out selling both the WellCare and Universal American products in the market until we combine those. And so, members will have the choice of either.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

And one final one, you talked about the ACO. Now that it's under a broader geographic umbrella, which has been under WellCare, is that synergy between the primary care relationships that Universal brings with your MA business that could drive more of an HMO focus and better margins?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, Ana. Yes, in regards of synergies, there is only five markets where there is some overlap and we're excited about that opportunity. Beyond that, as we think about the ACO business, we like what we see and we expect that we will run that sort of as a self standing business and look forward to it making contribution to our bottom line, just like each of our other lines of business. So, we're bullish on the ACOs that have been developed and nurtured over a period of years under the Universal American umbrella.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Thanks so much for the color. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Chris Rigg with Deutsche Bank.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good morning. Just wanted to ask about the D-SNP membership and D-SNP opportunity, I guess is the D-SNP membership just the 47,000, you highlight in the press release, or is the number greater than that, and then when we think about the growth opportunity in this segment, how would you feel you're positioned at this point? Thanks.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Our D-SNP membership setting aside Universal American, which is largely mainstream Medicare Advantage business, the previous WellCare book about 40% of our membership is D-SNP and obviously those are populations that this company has been good at serving for many years. So, the infusion of the, well, Universal American business dilutes that to some degree, which is actually okay in terms of thinking about having a balanced portfolio and quality scores down the road.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then I guess more importantly, the growth opportunity here I know another health plan and they reported first quarter, sort of cited this as one of their largest opportunities for growth. Do you guys see it that way or do you view growth in sort of the traditional and the population has a larger opportunity at this point?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, we see both as large opportunities. The reason we didn't call out the business (31:25) is that's been an area of focus for us for a number of years. So, we continue to see that as we think that's a population that we are particularly capable of serving given our programs and our sort of intense local focus.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then can you just give us a sense for the nearer term RFP opportunities in Medicaid, anything maybe, some obvious things and maybe some things that are less obvious? Thanks a lot.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, as you know from previous calls, we tend not to get into a lot of granularity as it relates to the opportunities. As you heard from some of our peers in the industry, there is a robust pipeline of opportunities in Medicaid. And as we've said in previous calls, given the resources that we have added to our business development team, we plan on taking more swings or more add-backs, if you will, as it relates to these opportunities. We will likely not bid on all because we're going to continue to be strategic and focused, but we certainly plan to participate in the significant opportunities that appear to be emerging over the next 12 months to 24 months.

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Peter Costa with Wells Fargo Securities.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks. Good quarter, guys. Question on, back to the no change in guidance for the Medicare MLR, UAM's 2016 MLR was 84.4% in Medicare Advantage, yours in the first quarter was 83%, and you're guiding to 85.5% to 86.75%. So what is causing the higher guide, is it that there's accounting differences in terms of the way UAM books the business versus the way you book it? Did their MLR deteriorate year-over-year or you're expecting your core MLR to rise through the year.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

It's good question, Pete. You're right on 2016, but remember without the ACA fee in 2017, naturally the Universal American MBR would adapt to that absence of the ACA fee and so it enters our books and rolls into our performance within the range in the top half of the range actually that we have outstanding. And so, that's why it blended in with our outperformance and the legacy WellCare business in Q1.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you for that. And then one of your competitors has had some significant management changes at the senior level. Do you believe states view that as a reason to perhaps consider a different participant for a re-procurement, or is that not likely to be an item that states consider?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, we don't want to speculate about a competitor, we can tell you that states do value sort of long-term relationships and known track records. So, I'll sort of leave it there.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Do you see it as an opportunity for yourselves or not?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, we think regardless of management changes, or what's going on in the competitive landscape, there really are substantial opportunities across both the Medicare and Medicaid spectrum. And so, we're staying focused on continuing to improve our business both operationally and financially, continuing to improve our tools and technology so that we can seize the growth opportunities that are out there.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And the last question. Both you and UAM have had some difficulties with Star scores. Can you talk about what you're doing to improve that and is there a way for what they do, which is the currently higher Star scores, is there a way for that to impact your Star scores for 2018?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, certainly we're attracted for many reasons to the Universal American business, but they have done really fine job recently with their Star scores. So, just to review their flagship in Houston, that HMO business is at a 4.5 Star Rating. Their Northeast PPO business is at 4 and then their PFFS business in New York is at 3.5. So, as part of collaborating on integration planning, obviously we've been comparing programs and practices and there are some, certainly some best practices that UAM has deployed to achieve these rates and yes, we absolutely expect to leverage them. And then we bring some strong tools and technology to these processes. So, it is not a quick fix as you know when it comes to Star Ratings. So as it relates to 2018, much of that is already baked. But as we think about our long-term path to substantial improvement in our Star Ratings, which is absolutely our priority, the UAM acquisition is going to be a important contributor to that improvement.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you and the next question comes from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay, thanks. Maybe just to follow-up on that last point. So, is there an opportunity to do some cross-walking I guess for 2019 when you have both business together to maybe improve the Star Ratings just that way before operationally showing any improvement?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. We answered those for Ana, but there are structural cross-walking or entity merger opportunities down the road in the 2019-2020 timeframe, but we want to be really thoughtful and deliberate about bringing blocks of business together, because our implications of doing so and so it's an opportunity we knew about and had vetted over the last, call it, eight months including the due diligence period. And we will look at those and see what opportunities there all are. It's important for you guys to know that in the $25 million to $30 million, we're not betting on structural opportunities like that, the $25 million to $30 million of synergies and so that remains an opportunity, but we will do it, if we go down that road, we will be very vigilant so as to preserve the business and all of the elements, the attractive elements of the businesses.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I guess, maybe I should have said that, and I guess, what percentage of your membership is overlapping in areas where they have four Stars or more?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

We have a Texas HMO with about 35,000 members or so and then we both are in New York. They are in New York. Of course, they are we now. We're in New York through Universal American with a PPO and private fee product. We're in New York through the legacy WellCare business with an HMO product.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then, you mentioned a few times that you brought in Universal American and that the MLR in the Medicare business in the guidance kind of reflects that, I mean, it sounds to me like you're saying that your core MA business was coming in better. I wasn't sure if you were saying that the core MA business, if you hadn't brought in Universal American, might have actually showed better MLR, but UAM skewed it up or was there any impact of bringing UAM in on that number versus the core?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Not in the quarter, the 83% is pure legacy WellCare business since we didn't close until April 30 or 29. But that is blended together in guidance in terms of the forward view and our $5.6 billion of revenue as opposed to our previous $4 billion-plus.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

But, I guess, are you changing your core WellCare MLR and MA?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

We're giving guidance for the consolidated enterprise at 85.5% to86.75% and not all of these are components.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then going back to the guidance raise, you said that I guess $0.15 was kind of core WellCare and it sounds like at least half of that is lower taxes and then based upon your disclosure around the development, it sounds like maybe the rest of it might have been development. Is that fair that you really haven't brought in a whole lot of what sounds like good momentum in the core business into that guidance?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Once again, we covered this as well, but the $0.15, you have to look at the $0.16 headwind as interest expense that we will incur in the back three quarters of the year due to our financing activity. And so really there's about $0.30 to $0.31 of outperformance reflected in our new guidance and operating elements and that would be additional revenue. We upped Medicaid revenue by $100 million, that creates additional dollar margin and therefore EPS and upped PDP revenue by about $12.5 million at the midpoint. And so, even though we leave the MBR unchanged, that's a contributor as well. So, there are multiple contributors including $0.08 from the Q1 tax rate outperformance, and so I'd say it's more of a broader strength of the first quarter's adjusted tax rate.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

And I know that Drew had said this a couple of times already this morning, but I just want to underscore that we've got one quarter under our belt. And so, as you look for reasons why the revised guidance may not be as robust as the first quarter performance might indicate, I encourage you to keep in mind the fact that we've only got three months of the year reported and we are not going to get ahead of ourselves.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Maybe just to follow-up on that. The $0.16 headwind from interest expense back half of the year that's not incorporated in the accretion number from Universal American, I guess – and the PHP deal, I would have thought that that would have been wrapped up into the deal accretion assumption. This is something above and beyond that?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yes. And we put an 8-K on this once we did the debt deal, but we said that we would absorb that $0.16 and sort of the net interest expense increase into our existing guidance, and that was before we closed UAM, that was before we updated guidance for UAM.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. All right. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Sarah James with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead Ms. James, your line is live.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. Yes. Thank you. How are you thinking about rebid risk, how much revenue is exposed to the contracts rebidding in the next 12 months and is there anything you can share with us on your performance, and thinking of maybe state qualities, report cards or similar that would give us an insight into how you're stacking up versus peers?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, in terms of rebids, as you now, we were awarded the Georgia business which will become effective July 1 of this year with the new contract. Missouri was a rebid, each state has their own metrics relative to assessing and evaluating the various MCOs that they're working with. So, there aren't any simple answers to your question. I guess, what I would encourage you to do is sort of look at the track record over the last couple of years.

We have long-term relationships with many of our states and have built programs that are responsive to the needs of the Medicaid beneficiaries in those states, so we're bullish, but we understand it's a highly competitive industry, so we take nothing for granted.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Maybe if I can focus specifically on the Illinois contract that's rebidding. There's a large pricing component to the bid that has ramifications over the price for four years. So, how do you think about laying pricing discipline against wanting to retain a large contract and how rational is the competitive environment when it comes to pricing practices. I think there is about 23% of the market that's in non-public plan, so would you consider Illinois a rational market with respect to pricing?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

We're not going to comment – we've never commented on outstanding RFPs. So, you've landed on one state, where we've got a re-procurement. We've about $350 million of revenue in Illinois, and that would be for 1/1/2018 opportunity. The other one in 2018, would be Arizona effective 10/1/2018 re-procuring what we just acquired and that's about $450 million of revenue for the company on a run rate basis. But, we are not going to comment on any specific outstanding RFP element.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sarah, as you know the...

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Thank you.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

...the states are required, they have actuarially sound rates and under the mega rules that has been strengthened. So, these are aggressive bids and we work every day to make sure that we've got the underlying Medical Cost and Quality programs to be able to deliver the savings to the states that adopt managed Medicaid.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Dave Windley with Jefferies.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. So, on Missouri, you were certainly enthusiastic about the open enrollment that you experienced there, what visibility or describe your comfort level with the profile and the pricing for the populations that are coming newly into managed care as they broaden across the state?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sure. We want to remember that in Missouri, some of that program is already in place and so we're not talking about a brand new startup. So, we have relationships existing in much of the state and while we appreciate this is an expansion and we have some first year exposure, thus far we're very encouraged by what we have seen and this is TANF and CHIP business and so in terms of volatility, this is something that we're comfortable with and we have managed for many, many years. So I would say overall we're confident even recognizing that we have some sort of new exposure in the State of Missouri.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thank you. Probably for Drew, a follow-up on guidance clarification. Is the tax rate in anyway intertwined with – Universal American is bringing that on to the platform. Does that enable you to lower that tax rate or are they independent. Just wondering if the $0.08 is somehow also part of the accretion in UAM in those numbers?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

The $0.08 were the independent because it's first quarter prior to the closing.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Okay.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

But the guidance for the full-year does incorporate us filing a consolidated federal tax return, which is always typically how it's done post merger. And so we did have to factor in Universal American's tax rate, the implications of the various state tax rates and constructed our forecast as a consolidated enterprise. And that's why we landed – we're bringing the top end of the range down 50 bps, a combination of the already printed Q1 and then the forecast for the rest of the year.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And then finally, on kind of your growth thoughts in general, you commented in your prepared remarks that you still see and want to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. On the inorganic side, could you talk about whether you continue to prefer to target small tuck-ins and geographic expansions, or would you view larger deals like the Universal deal, you mentioned is your largest so far, do you think larger deals are, say, a more efficient way to grow and deploy your time and resources?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

So, we certainly prefer tuck-ins. They are a nice straight-forward way to achieve some immediate benefits. They tend to be less challenging from an integration standpoint. But let me spell-out as we think about our disciplined acquisition strategy, we follow three key tenets; number one, it needs to align with our core capabilities; number two, it has to fit within our broader strategic framework, and then third, we must see a path toward both profitability and sustainable competitive position.

So, size, we're a bit agnostic to, we will pursue opportunities that we find attractive and that meet those objectives. And we think about that far more than we do the size of the potential transaction.

David Howard Windley - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thanks. Appreciate the answers.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Scott Fidel with Credit Suisse.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks. First question just on, you had mentioned in the open-enrollment period for this year that you had improved retention. Can you just share some metrics in terms of how retention did improve year-over-year on the MA book?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

We...

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Go ahead.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Scott, what I can tell you is that we were really pleased with the improvement of retention. I'm not going to give you the exact percentages, but it was sort of a double-digit improvement. And it really reflects the improvement in our processes and mechanics, the stronger benefits that we put forth in 2017 and it might go without saying, but we have no intention of backsliding from there. We think improved retention is going to be a core component of our sustained profitable growth in the MA segment.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Then just wanted to ask just in terms of thinking now about the combined company with UAM, any update you can give us on opportunities you see on the PBM strategy for the combined company and just put another way, thinking about substantial improvements that you had made in your pricing, in your PBM contract and just interested in terms of how UAM may compare to that and what type of opportunities you see on re-contracting over time?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Scott, that's a good question. It's one of the buckets of our synergies, which we expect to deliver on. And it does create an opportunity, if you think back to 2015-2016 when we talked about the RFP process we ran and the implementation of the new PBM, and they meaningfully improved cost structure, we intentionally only entered into a three-year deal, and so guess what, this summer we crank it up all again and we'd launch an RFP process for a 1/1/2019 effective for our combined business. And we expect to continue to deliver value in that area given the nimbleness we will have in terms of having that relatively short contractual period.

In the meantime, there are market check (53:22) opportunities; even within a three-year contract, we were able to negotiate those and so there're opportunities even intra-contract to deliver additional value to our customers, the federal government, state, and obviously to our shareholders, but as all of us know, there's nothing like an RFP process to deliver the requisite value of what we should be able to achieve in the marketplace.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Sure, yeah, especially good timing right now too given the broader environment to have a new contract, I guess, opportunity coming up. Just remind us, UAM, they also were with CVS right in terms of their vendor?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Correct, correct. So, that makes it little bit better from an integration standpoint over the next year or two.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Got it. Then just one last quick one, on Missouri, I know you included the membership in other states, but just any sense in terms of how the membership sort of progressed from May in the open-enrollment over the first quarter, just as we try to model that out?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, it's still shaking out since it was May 1 launch, so we're a little hesitant to give specific numbers and members always have a period of reevaluating their assignment (54:42) to assign, and so we'll have more color on that for our second quarter call or maybe at one of the upcoming conferences when we have more definitive membership data.

Scott Fidel - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Sounds good. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Tom Carroll with Stifel.

Thomas Carroll - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hey guys, good morning. All of my questions have been answered. Sorry about that couple of times actually. Good, good quarter.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thanks, Tom.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Michael Baker with Raymond James.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah, thanks a lot. Ken, just wanted a little bit more color on how you view the UAM, ACO shared savings approach. Since it's unique amongst publicly traded companies, how would you expect to use that to enhance the growth of the company? And what level of investment should we expect, in other words is it more of a side show or could it evolve to be more meaningful?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

So, Michael, as I mentioned earlier, we see that as strong opportunity and an important asset that we've acquired in Universal American. But we intend to run it like a separate business and therefore we expect it to contribute to our financial results, as opposed to being a hobby that we perpetually invest in.

So, we're obviously in the very early stages of taking a deep dive into the ACO business. We like the opportunity to complement the work that we're already doing in the MA space. So, we're bullish but I certainly wouldn't want anybody to think we're going to pursue anything sort of as a off the side of the desk hobby, it'll either be a meaningful contributor and we'll have to make a different strategic decision.

Michael J. Baker - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from Gary Taylor with JPMorgan.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, good morning, most of my questions answered as well, so just a couple of small ones left. Looking at the strong Medicare Advantage MLR performance in the 1Q, just because I've had a couple of questions on it, what does that 83% look like as defined per ACA floors? Would that still be like a 85.5%, 86% kind of number ballpark, I know you...?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

It would be north of 85% given the calculation of how you treat the taxes and the quality elements and so, but in the portfolio, we may have performers below that 83%, that's the average of our 16 states and then we would have accruals up for payback, but 83% as a whole, it was measured as a whole, it's not piercing at minimum.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. And in that business, given the much stronger flu year-over-year, it typically impacts that population. Would you just say flu incidents offset by leap year, year-over-year or the acuity of the flu incidents not particularly impactful, obviously the answer to that we know, but is there color around how you look at that?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, it's a good question because there are always things that push in both directions and underneath the consolidated results. And we actually had a longer duration than – so the peak wasn't as high as 2014-2015, which was more Medicaid than Medicare and similar to this year, but the duration was longer and stretched into March and so there's a fair amount of flu, probably there's a little bit more in Medicaid than Medicare, but that's certainly underneath the performance in Q1.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then last question, if I'm not mistaken, I think the Medicaid MLR guidance for the year was exactly unchanged even as PHP in Nebraska, now it's additional Missouri growth all contemplated. So I presume none of those ended up in sales material enough to move the number. I didn't know if there was any additional color on that or just coincidentally bringing all those numbers in, didn't really change the budgeting on that?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. So, Nebraska and Missouri would have been contemplated in original guidance and that was one of the reasons why the midpoint of the range in the 89.5% to 90.5%, that's one of the reason why we set the range where we did coming into the year. PHP would not have been in there, but it's pretty small in terms of the remainder of the year, so it didn't have a meaningful impact on the range and then, even though our quarter MBR at 90.5% was at the top of the range, it actually was very consistent with our sloping and our expectation. So that's why we preserve the same range while we boosted the revenue at the mid-point about $100 million.

Gary P. Taylor - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

