Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Robin Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Kerri. Good morning, everyone. We're glad you could join us today for Anadarko's first quarter 2017 conference call.

I'd like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. However, a number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discuss. We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements in our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations located on our website and attached to yesterday's earnings release. Additionally, we will have provided detail in our fourth quarter operations report on our website.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Al Walker, and we'll open the lines in a few minutes for Q&A with Al and our executive team following his remarks. Al?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Robin, and good morning, everyone.

As I've said previously, we are saddened by the tragic events in Colorado, and our thoughts are with the Martinez and Irwin families during this difficult time. We are committed to the public trust and safety of the communities where we operate. We will cooperate with the ongoing investigations to fully understand the fire district's preliminary conclusions and will engage all possible resources as final determinations are reached in this matter.

So with that, let's turn to the first quarter. And this is the first time that we've been actually been able to give you a clear picture of what our portfolio can do. Most importantly, it gives you insight into how we will create near and longer-term value. During the first three months of the year, on a divestiture-adjusted basis, we increased oil volumes to an all-time high, growing 26% year over year.

Our margins improved by more than 100% due to an increased liquids mix and higher commodity prices from the prior year. Cash generation was strong with more than $1 billion in cash from operations. And our financial flexibility and strength were improved by completing divestitures totaling almost $3 billion.

As we move further into the year, we will consider using certain of the cash on our balance sheet to maintain or accelerate upstream spending and fund our midstream build-out. We're doing this in order to enhance the productivity of our onshore assets.

Our strong liquidity position affords us the flexibility to manage through the current commodity price volatility, with a focus on the future. Operationally, our activities in the 3Ds are off to a strong start in 2017.

In the Delaware Basin, we continue to capture as many open operator leases as possible and expect to achieve our 70% operatorship target later this year with our current partnership, with 15 rigs currently running in the basin, and we're planning to transition to pad development in the second half of the year, where we believe we can do this effectively through our established infrastructure in this basin.

In the DJ, we're running six rigs where we're improving the efficiency and the effectiveness of our cycle times. The asset teams have been leveraging our Advanced Analytics and Emerging Technology group, or the AAET, to test completion designs with the goal of maximizing the net present value per section. We're looking forward to talking more about these results in the coming months as well as other developments our AAET team is working on.

In the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, we achieved record production levels, aided by strong performance from Caesar/Tonga and new wells at Heidelberg and K2. This along with other successes we're having with our tieback inventory makes us feel very good about the future in the Gulf of Mexico.

The first quarter results are a reflection of the simpler, more streamlined model we discussed with you in detail in March. We're very pleased with the way in which the onshore assets are performing. And we believe with this, we have a very clear path to creating value and growth that we have targeted for you in the past.

With that, I'm going to open it up for questions.

Operator

The first question comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Mr. Leggate, your line is open if you wish to ask a question. Perhaps your line is on mute, sir.

Moving on to the next question, the first question will now come from Ed Westlake of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Edward Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning, and everyone's thoughts will go out to the family of the tragedy, and we do have to ask questions. You've got thousands of wells in the area. Obviously, you're doing regular inspection work to make sure that the integrity is there. Clearly, this is an early-phase investigation as to why perhaps the integrity of the line was not there, but maybe some questions around that. How many wells do you survey each year, and what's the cost of surveying a well? I'm trying to get some idea of the financial implications.

And then we hear that remediation is about $100,000 a well. I don't know if that's the right number. And I guess it's very early, but given your inspection records, I appreciate the team is going to be scrambling. What percentage of wells do you think might be needing some remediation based on what you've learned thus far in the last few weeks?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Ed, thank you for the question. I appreciate your sensitivity that you expressed for the families involved here. We too, as I said earlier, our thoughts are with them.

Last evening, we received, like everyone else in our industry, the order from the governor. So it's a little early for me to be able to give you a comment on that, and I hope you just appreciate that we're working through that like everyone else in the industry at this point.

Edward Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, so too early to comment. Then second question on the Delaware, there you have some fantastic rock potential. You've been using an inefficient approach because you're trying to secure operationship, which makes sense for the longer term, and also infrastructure obviously is coming. When do you think that asset is going to get into a truly optimized development mode? Now I appreciate the way you measure the business in years. I'm looking for quarters here in the answer if that's possible.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I understand the question. I think I'll hearken back to the comments that I gave you in my prepared remarks, and that is we at this point believe that we will move into a development mode in the second half of the year, with that development coming off pad drilling and being able to do that as close as possible to existing infrastructure to take advantage and leverage off of that. So I think that is a coming attraction in the second half of the year. And as I made additional comments earlier, to the extent certain of the cash that we have on the balance sheet can be deployed to improve and enhance that productivity, we will continue to consider that.

Edward Westlake - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks, everybody. Al, I apologize. The gremlins broke my phone this morning. Anyway...

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

That's okay. Hey, Doug. We're just happy the operator got your last name right.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah, stranger things have happened. So I've got a couple of questions, if I may. Al, you've been amongst the more constructive I guess CEOs around the longer-term outlook for oil prices, but yet you've written off Shenandoah. And I don't know if that's specific to Shenandoah or if it's indicative of how you see the relative economics of deepwater developments. But I just wondered if you could share your updated thoughts, maybe a little bit of color around Shenandoah specifically. And really what I'm trying to get at strategically, where does exploration stack up in terms of a lower for longer oil price? Is it still competitive to drill wells in Colombia and West Africa? And I've got a follow-up, please.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay, I think I've been pretty vociferous through the first four or five months – or first four months rather of the year, where I've had the opportunity to remark on what I think is the outlook for greenfield development in the Gulf. And I think I've made the comment time and again that we see that as a very challenged equation in a world that's bounded by $50 to $60 oil.

Consequently, as we looked at Shenandoah from an accounting perspective, really the actions we took there were driven by the accounting methodology. And the fact that we are on a 180-day clock I think also gives you some insight into our views as to additional drilling that we and our partners might find on the horizon. So the charge, if I can address that, is simply accounting methodology, which we're happy to walk you through if that's a question.

But philosophically, I'm not sure we're viewing this any differently than we have in the past, and certainly my public comments in the past would tell you that in a $50 to $60 world, we always felt like greenfield development in the Gulf in particular was fairly challenged. And consequently, when you've got the portfolio that we do and the opportunity to move capital around, our ability to look at our portfolio and the diversity it provides us is frankly a real strength. So the actions that we took and our current views on Shenandoah that we're continuing to evaluate exactly what the next steps ought to be, aside from accounting convention, are ongoing. And as we know more, we'll certainly talk to you about that as we and our partners decide on the next steps.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So I guess I'll use my follow-up to address the second part of my question, which is obviously it looks like you've had fairly substantial success in Colombia. But of course, not to be silly about this, it seems the market is very short term currently, and so spending capital in longer-dated projects doesn't seem to be getting any recognition in the market right now. So I'm just curious as to how you see the relative priorities of exploration as you move the rig over to West Africa and ultimately what you're seeing in Colombia. Strategically, are your views shifting, or do you still believe that exploration is a key part of the Anadarko story?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think I've made the comment, and I appreciate the question, Doug. We certainly see exploration creating option value as very important to the long-term health of our company. As exhibited by our capital plan for this year, you can see the 3Ds are the areas we're going to focus our capital. Exploration in the Gulf of Mexico will be related to tieback opportunities that compete very well for capital. But we still feel like some option value is needed for the future. And so therefore, the things that you're seeing us invest in this year are for the future. I think given the type of compounded annual growth that we are projecting over the next five years for our oil, I think we can do both. Certainly, the way we're allocating capital this year is very onshore U.S. and Gulf of Mexico centric, but not to the exclusion of creating future option value.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I appreciate the answer, Al. Thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet, thanks for the question.

Operator

The next question comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you, good morning.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

One question on the cash taxes during the quarter and how that relates to asset sales. Current taxes were about $0.8 billion. You indicated I think $0.3 billion is still to be paid associated with the asset sales. Can you just talk about what drove the rest of the cash taxes?

And then more of a broader question of whether the cash taxes paid overall as part of the – I imagine the (13:21) acquisitions and asset sales, but as part of the asset sales in the Marcellus and Eagle Ford were in line with your expectations and how you think about the balance sheet going forward?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I'm going to ask Chris Champion, our Chief Accounting Officer, to address your tax question. I guess based on your morning write-up, you thought the proceeds associated with the asset sales were below your expectation. I can say they met ours, so I'll answer the second half of that question. And with that, I'll turn it over to Chris.

Christopher O. Champion - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Brian, and thanks for your question. Your first part is correct. We feel like we'll be a cash taxpayer in the U.S. and Algeria, and those are the two components that comprise our current taxes. And what you're seeing in the first quarter is really just an accounting convention based off of our results for the quarter versus how we're required to allocate that through the year. And it turned out that 100% of our expected cash taxes are booked in the first quarter. And so that is really driven by Marcellus and our Eagle Ford divestiture and then Algeria.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great, thanks. And then along the lines of the improved balance sheet and, Al, we've asked and you've answered this one before. But just as we continue to see more consolidation in the Permian Basin in particular, one of the areas that you highlight, can you talk about the opportunity set out there and your willingness to use some of these proceeds for Permian or other acquisitions?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I don't think our priority for use of cash has changed since we discussed this in March with our call at that time. Our primary objective here would be to use the cash that we have on hand to accelerate drilling and improve our midstream takeaway capacity that improves longer term our productivity from the existing leases.

If we found ourselves, however, in an opportunity to pick up something, it would probably be acreage that allowed us to extend our laterals. So therefore, it would improve the assets or leases that we currently hold. And like everyone, we'll evaluate that on a case-by-case basis. But I'd say if we were looking at M&A in the Delaware Basin, Brian, it would be more from the standpoint of can we improve what we have by that acquisition, and that largely is going to have to do with either longer laterals or some sort of efficiency associated with our takeaway.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great, thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

The next question comes from Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. I was wondering, Al, if you could talk a little bit the 2Q guide. I know you reiterated your full-year guide, but the 2Q guide was a little bit below where the Street was at. And I just wondered if you could maybe comment on that as well as your confidence in reaching your year-end growth targets in the Delaware and the DJ.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Actually, I appreciate you asking the question, Arun. As you know, we guide for a full year, and it's really left up to the respective individuals as they write their own research to do what they believe are our quarter-to-quarter results. Consequently, I'm reaffirming what we think we will see for the year. I think we're saying is that we're not really as worried as some about the sequential progression from first to second quarter. That progression was expected. And consequently, the performance we see in particular out of our onshore U.S. assets is quite strong. So there's no read-through of concern there. It's really more – we don't guide quarter to quarter, and we respect the fact that that's a job that is difficult to do for those of you that write research on us and others. But from our perspective, the sequential decline was anticipated.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

And what was the driver of the sequential decline, Al?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So I'm going to let Darrell address that, if I can. It's really more related to maintenance.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Arun, it's really almost all related to maintenance here in the Gulf of Mexico and some of our bigger facilities. But again, to Al's point, that has been scheduled and was baked in our numbers all along. So it doesn't change our year-end guidance, but it was part of what we expected on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Fair. Just as my follow-up, Al, the market has shaved a couple of billion dollars of equity value as the market has priced in some impacts to your DJ Basin perhaps inventory. What are your thoughts on the magnitude of this reaction, and what do you see? I know it's early on in terms of the investigation of the bigger picture impacts to the company and the industry in the state of Colorado.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think we, like everybody else, are dealing with the results of the preliminary investigation as well as the orders that followed from the governor and the regulators. So I think to go beyond that at this point would be difficult. Investors are certainly left to make their decisions based on the information they have. And at this point, we feel that the assets that we have will be ones that are important to us. Beyond saying that I think they're important to us, I'm not really sure I'm in a position to say or answer the question you're asking me specifically just because, again, we're dealing with this on a real-time basis. It's very fluid, and the orders came out from the governor yesterday.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Fair enough, thanks a lot.

Operator

The next question comes from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks and good morning, guys. Maybe if I could turn back to the Permian, and I think your guidance back about a month or so ago discussed averaging around 10 to 14 rigs. You're now up to 15. Is that just to accelerate the operatorship capture, or is there something going on where you guys are using some of your capital really to start a little bit early to move into some more delineation or development?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think as we told you in March, our first half of the year objective is to achieve this operatorship capture, as this is the primary reason for our activity. And then as I commented in my prepared remarks, as we move into the second half of the year, that's where we're moving to the pad development drilling and trying to do that closer to infrastructure. So our expectations are that those activities will start to improve not only second half of the year volumes modestly, but it will probably have a bigger impact as we look to 2018.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Then just specifically to the rig count, was that the 10 to 14 that you all discussed versus the 15 you're running now? What I'm trying to do is I'm just trying to figure out, are you guys putting a little bit more money to work than initially expected, or do you sense you're still within that range of where you would have expected to be?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I can say with some confidence at this time, we think that the budget that we discussed with you back in March and the capital plan our board has approved is one that we're very comfortable with. And should we see opportunities in the second half of the year or later this year to increase that capital spend, we'll take that under consideration with our board. But we've not increased our capital spending expectation at this point.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay, understood, understood. All right, maybe back to Shenandoah, could you just generally discuss that Number 6 well? Could you tell us generally how that changed your view, if any, of that project? And with respect to, I guess obviously we need to be in a better commodity price environment for these greenfield projects. But what else would you need to see to really get engaged to spend capital there again?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Let's be sure, and I know you know this because you're really good at what you do. Our decisions this quarter were driven by accounting convention. That by itself should not be a read-through for what we think about the asset, but we did have to take the actions that we did prescriptively. But maybe I can have Ernie talk to you a little bit about what he saw in the well. I think we and our partners are currently looking at what the pathway forward is. And so don't let the accounting convention lead you to an answer that's by itself singular.

Ernest A. Leyendecker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah, Scott. Hey, it's Ernie. I think we've written it up pretty clear in our ops report and our disclosures. We drilled the original well, which was designed to drill through the oil-water contacts, and we did not see the oil-water contacts in the well. So we backed up and we sidetracked the well, again, towards the Number 5 well, where we had over 1,000 feet of pay, looking for those oil-water contacts again. And unfortunately, we did not get to completely prosecute the well to TD. We ran into some mechanical hole problems. We did see a partial section. So it was also inconclusive.

And the challenges we've been having out there really are all related to trying to image the structural fabric, and it's been one of our difficulties. As we drill wells, we found some surprises, some of them negative and some of them positive. So we felt it was appropriate really to stop and evaluate what our path forward would be. I think as we look at it today, it's probably a little premature to talk about what the next steps are and that path forward as we're still thinking through what those options are today.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay, I understand. Thanks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Does that help? Because I really want to be clear here. What we did for the quarter from an accounting standpoint should be should be divorced, if you will, from the way in which we're looking at it operationally and from an exploration standpoint.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Absolutely, certainly, you've had some nice big discoveries there. So the resource looks like it's there. It's just the challenging commodity price environment. I understand, thanks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, guys. If I could perhaps, Ernie, just follow up on that question on Shenandoah with something you said there. You mentioned that you saw a partial section. It makes me wonder whether perhaps you encountered an unanticipated fault. Is that what we're talking about here, and that is making you go back to the drawing board on the overall structural map, or is that not the right interpretation?

Ernest A. Leyendecker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Perhaps I wasn't very clear about it, Charles. What we didn't – we saw just the top portion of the Wilcox. We didn't get through the entire Wilcox section, and we ran into mechanical problems.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it, got it. That makes sense. Thanks for that clarification. And then, Al, if I could perhaps make another run at the question that you fielded earlier on the sequential decline, all your points about this about us doing our own work on the quarterly numbers, those are all well-received. But could you perhaps talk a little bit more about what's going on in the Gulf of Mexico, how much is facility maintenance, how much is tie-ins of recent either discoveries or appraisal wells, and perhaps quantify what that quarter-over-quarter sequential decline is?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I appreciate the redirect on the question. I'm going to ask Danny Brown, if I can, to help you a little bit with the answer simply because I think there's a lot of stuff going on in the Gulf of Mexico that's extremely positive, and I wouldn't want to leave you with any other impression, simply because the way we feel about the second quarter as it relates to the maintenance issues should absolutely be separated from the very positive drilling results. Danny, if you would.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes, Charles. This is Danny. We do have a lot of very exciting things going on in the Gulf of Mexico currently. With respect to the sequential quarter-on-quarter reductions we're seeing in volumes, it's really being split between upgrading our facilities in anticipation of some of these tiebacks that we're very excited about. So as we have to pull in new equipment, new risers, et cetera, we're going to have to take those platforms down to accomplish that type work.

So you've seen our very exciting well we drilled at Horn Mountain that we're pleased with. That's going to be on in the second quarter. That's going to require us to take the Horn Mountain facility down to get that riser work pulled in and to bring that on stream. So you're seeing some reductions in production volumes as a result of that, and then some is just maintenance. We've got other maintenance operations going on through several of our different facilities. This was always planned. It was always anticipated. Our full-year expectations are unchanged, and we're just marching through prosecuting the plan that we always had.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it, Danny. That's helpful. It makes sense. I know 2Q is a good time to do that work out there, so thanks for that detail.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

All right.

Operator

The next question comes from David Tameron of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. Al, in the DJ, if I look at the ops report, you guys referenced in there more fluids, tighter spacing on some of your enhanced completions. I always thought the general I guess conventional wisdom was down where your acreage is given the pressure and given some of the gas/oil mix that the higher proppant wouldn't necessarily work as – are you finding something different, or can you just talk about what you guys are doing in the DJ as far as completion designs?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

If you don't mind, I'm going to let Brad address that because we are doing some pretty good things there, and it's an understandable question.

Brad Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure, David. This is Brad Holly. Just we're really excited about what we're seeing in the DJ because we have done over 1,000 wells out there. We've taken all that data along with everything we've seen in the industry and really ran it through our advanced analytics and looking at every component that makes up that fracture thing. We're working on increased fracture intensity, which is really we're trying to bust up the rock as much as possible. We have shrunk our stage spacing as well as increased our fluid volumes, and we're continuing to tweak that recipe. We did a few of those in the fourth quarter of 2016, and we started to do quite a few more of those in the first quarter of 2017.

So we put some of our early results out in the ops report, and we're continuing to watch results, but we're encouraged and excited about what we're seeing from the new completion design. We continue to tweak that, and we'll have more information as we get more production results.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay, thanks for that color. So you're not – are you willing to say – is it more fluid, is it more sand, or any color you can give me there?

Brad Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

We're certainly looking at more fluid, and I think we're playing with some of the other parameters and how they – what combinations to pump these things in.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay, okay.

Brad Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, David.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

If I could just add, I think one of the things you're seeing Anadarko do, one of the things you're seeing the industry do, is understand better how we can take our data and use it to create more effective and efficient operations. And we certainly are doing that through our Advanced Analytics and Emerging Technology group. I think we as an industry and certainly as a company will start to be able to apply a lot of the data that we've had historically, but use it differently in the way in which we apply it to our operations.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay, that makes sense. And now back to the DJ, just obviously a horrible situation with the incident out at Firestone. But if I think about – you guys shut in 3,000 vertical wells, and I think you said at the time that production was 13,000 net barrels of oil equivalent a day. If I start thinking about vertical production and just – does it make sense, economic sense, when you start talking about whatever inspections or remediation or go-forward basis, does it make sense to just shut some of those wells then from an economic standpoint regardless of what the investigation finds?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

David, the best way I can answer your question is the way I answered one earlier. We are, like others in our industry, responding to what the governor requested last evening. And I really can't answer your question at this point other than to say last week we announced and we shut in those 3,000 wells on an abundance of caution at that time. That was taking 13,000 barrel equivalents off the market, of which about three-quarters was natural gas. So beyond that I really don't know anything I can tell you relative to the question you asked me.

David R. Tameron - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Okay, fair enough. I appreciate that. Thanks for taking the questions.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

The next question comes from Mike Scialla of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yes, good morning. I just wanted to follow up on David's question on the new completion design you're experimenting with in the DJ. It sounds like it's more fluid than proppant. Can you talk about the cost difference from your standard design at this point?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Again, I'll let Brad address that. I think you'll like his answer better than mine.

Brad Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks for the question, Mike. This is Brad. As you can imagine, as Al mentioned in his opening comments, we're all about net present value per section. And so we've looked at that efficient frontier on what makes the most sense economically. And so as we've adjusted our completions, we're always looking to maximize that equation. And so we look at all of those different parameters. And as you can imagine, we're trying to get the very best well, the best NPV with the lowest cost possible. And so I think we look at all those parameters and put those in there and try to make that equation optimized.

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. I wanted to switch over to the Delaware. I noticed you put a slide in your presentation showing the various API gravity regimes in the basin. I just wanted to ask you about product prices in the Delaware, any concern there with any of the products, oil, gas, NGL, or condensate?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet. I think Scott Moore can best address your question.

A. Scott Moore - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think disguising (32:32) the key point to understand on the crude side of things is what's the gravity of the common stream we sell into the facing of the pipe. And for us, we have upper 40s, mid-40s kind of quality, and that gives us WTI pricing. And so we don't see pricing discounts that producers who have a lighter condensate type of product would see. And so I think we are blessed with a good geology that benefits from that.

As far as Midland dist [distillates] and takeaway, there's sufficient space right now and there's new pipe coming in and it's coming in at about as fast as production is growing, and so we feel comfortable in the near term that the restructure will continue to match the pace of development by the industry. And that's really across the sector for crude, NGL, and natural gas. A little pressure in natural gas pricing as these higher-cost pathways to market become utilized as the premium pathways get more fully utilized, but that's nothing material.

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Can you talk about...

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The only thing I might add, if I might add just a little bit to Scott's comment, we certainly are being pretty aggressive at looking at options for how to evacuate all of our hydrocarbon stream out of that basin, working in particular with several companies that Scott made reference to in terms of just the fact there's a lot of activity with takeaway build-out. So I'd say, like you've seen us before, we're quite interested in seeing how we could use our anchor tenant position in any of these things that are going to come forward to be a big part of how that infrastructure is built out.

Michael Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

That's great, thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

The next question comes from John Herrlin of Société Générale. Please go ahead.

John P. Herrlin - SG Americas Securities LLC

Yes, thank you. Most things have been asked. But getting back to the brownfield work that you're doing in the Gulf of Mexico with the tie-ins, could you give us a sense of what the cost thresholds are and make a comparison to the onshore? How competitive are the operating costs now given the dearth of activity and a lot of available equipment in the Gulf?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

John, great question. I'm going to ask Danny if he could handle the cost side of it. I know you well enough to know you probably have looked back at our March investor information. You can see that the expected internal rates of return that the tiebacks give us compete very favorably with our two large onshore positions. So the rate of return because of the costs being minimal for a tieback into an existing infrastructure is part of the equation here for why it makes so much sense from a portfolio perspective. But I think your questions are spot on, and I'd like Danny to address them.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, John. Yeah, as Al mentioned, the rates of returns we have, so in terms of competitiveness, these are very attractive opportunities for us within the portfolio, 75%-plus. We got over 30 of these things within – sort of in the cupboard that we can go execute upon. We actually have a deeper bench than that, but that's our high-graded list and that's for tiebacks. And so we also have platform opportunities that have very high rates of returns that you'll see us I think executing on as we move forward.

Costs within the Gulf of Mexico are stable and perhaps somewhat even deflationary if you think about the rig cost out there. So obviously, as you think about tiebacks, the reservoir that you're drilling into, the length of tieback distance from the platform is going to vary. So the individual cost for a specific project will vary. So I think when I think about it, I think of the rate of return or the margin that we're going to get mostly. And as Al mentioned, the average rates of returns on these opportunities for the 30 we mentioned is over 75% at $55, so very competitive.

John P. Herrlin - SG Americas Securities LLC

Yeah, great. I was wondering if there was more cost deflation, whether that was going to help the returns. The next question for me is on the big data, and obviously, you can't answer this necessarily. But your big data approach, you're trying to improve your NPVs on what you're doing. Are we talking major step changes or say 15% to 20% changes? What kind of ballpark do you think you'll get out of the onshore efficiency by really working the big data?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

To use the baseball analogy, it's probably top of the first. So we've got a lot of baseball still to be played there, John. All we can say is the early work that we're being able to utilize through our Advanced Analytics and Emerging Technology group is giving us a lot of belief that that will be a big move in cost once we're able to employ exactly what would end up being the final way in which that data is used or applied. But we like others have a lot of data that historically has probably not been used well. As we start to catch up to the Silicon Valley and its approach to the way in which technology can use data, I have every expectation that we and others will start seeing material changes in the way in which our industry thinks about drilling wells.

John P. Herrlin - SG Americas Securities LLC

Thanks, Al.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet, John.

Operator

The next question comes from David Heikkinen of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Good morning, guys, just a quick question and follow-up. You all have oil gathering infrastructure, but I was curious about your thoughts around gathering lines versus trucking in the Permian and any limitations around trucking or stabilization with higher gravity and how that impacts development.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

In general, this oil is not as volatile as you may be thinking of in other shale plays, so the gravity and the volatility is a whole lot less. You're dealing more with a black oil here. Consequently, we and others that have the benefit of that are dealing with a different equation than some that I'll say have a lot more volatility associated with a higher gravity in the crude and the mix of what their yield stream looks like. On average, David, our yield stream coming out of these wells is somewhere around 70% black oil. So we are certainly trying where we can to use pipe to evacuate. But we've not run into a problem of getting early success with our wells into a pipeline if we have to truck as well.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay, that's helpful. And then just following through on appetite for taking down firm, you said you'd be an anchor tenant. Does that lead to an expectation I guess of taking firm transportation out of the basin, both oil and gas, as you think about the second half of the year and going forward?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

We've not entered into anything definitively at this point. So the best way I can say it is that we certainly believe in controlling our takeaway, and how we go about contracting for that is still being negotiated. But I think being able to control your takeaway and understanding what volumes can be moved and at what price would lead us to wanting to be an anchor tenant or a large component of any of these hydrocarbons that are moved. We've done that before. I think I would point to what we've done in DJ with takeaway capacity there as maybe an example of things that we're thinking about here in the Delaware.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay, thanks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bob Brackett of Bernstein Research. Please go ahead.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

In coming back and trying to understand Shenandoah a bit more, what happens if you do nothing on Walker Ridge 51 and 52 for the next year?

Ernest A. Leyendecker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Bob, this is Ernie. We're under continuous operations under the terms of leases because they've expired. So it requires us to conduct another operation within that period. So we'll be looking, as we talked about and disclosed, at what our options are between now and that period, which is later this year.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Ryan Todd of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great, maybe one more follow-up on the Gulf of Mexico. I believe there's a Heidelberg impairment of the well. How does this impact or is there any change to the potential go-forward plans for a second phase the development at Heidelberg?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

We've got a very successful most recent well we've drilled there. The charge we took again was accounting convention-driven. I think you probably have seen most of the other partners in the Heidelberg take charges in prior periods. Consequently, I wouldn't take the accounting convention charge to be a commentary on the spar or what we're seeing, certainly with this last well we drilled. But we also see the Heidelberg spar having tremendous opportunities for tiebacks either from our own drilling or from those in industry because of its location.

And I think as we've talked about in March and I'll just reiterate here, our ability to reach out and tie back is substantially higher than it was two years ago, and we're starting to see through technological improvements the ability to increase that radius even further. So I think the location of that spar is quite advantageous if it's just from a production handling agreement perspective.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, and maybe one more on CapEx. 1Q CapEx came in at the low end of the guide. Full-year CapEx for 2017 is still in line. Can you talk a little bit about maybe any efficiencies that you saw in the quarter? I would expect it to ramp directionally over the course of the year as activity increases. But are you seeing any better than expected efficiencies or any upside pressure one way or the other on CapEx and costs relative to your base case expectations?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I know you fully appreciate the shortcomings of being able to look at things quarter to quarter and drawing conclusions from that. So when you look at a quarterly spend versus an expected annual spend, I think you just have to recognize that's where we were based upon the timing of certain spending that occurred in that quarter, and that over the long haul, unless we see ourselves either outspending that, we'll communicate it, or increasing it as the case may be if we see ourselves willing to increase our capital spending. But the quarter-to-quarter movements, I wouldn't take a whole lot of concern in it just simply because we like others are finding ways to improve our efficiency. But sometimes it's just the timing of that spend in a particular quarter that might leave you with an impression that we're being good or bad relative to our expectations for capital for the full year.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

So everything in line with expectations currently?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

We have no reason at this point to think that we would want to change our capital plans. But if we see reasons to want to improve – or increase rather our capital spending as the year goes on, we'd certainly be happy to come back and talk to you about that.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great, thanks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

The next question comes from Paul Sankey of Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Obviously, this tremendous, should we call it noise, with due respect, around the stock at the moment, ultimately you've got relatively low leverage, certainly by the historical standards of Anadarko. I think the perception is that, aside from the current news flow, you're likely to make an acquisition or accelerate growth with the additional balance sheet strength, especially given the stock price performance. Can you just address that perception? Thanks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Paul, I appreciate your question. And again, we at Anadarko are very concerned and sad by the events that you made reference to in Colorado.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

I must say, my condolences and all due respect. I don't want sound in any way – understate what's going on there.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I'll just second that. I think it's very tragic and very concerning.

As it relates to using our capital, I'll reiterate what I've said a few other times in different settings. I think our primary belief is – our belief is our primary use will be to increase drilling when we think that's appropriate. So I would think of it as through the drill bit first. If we see acquisitions that improve our ability to drill our current leases more efficiently or allows us to increase the laterals to improve the estimated ultimate recoveries, those would be the things that would be of interest to us.

I think just getting larger in a different part of the basin would be not very interesting. I'd not say that the acquisitions that others have made aren't good acquisitions. I'm sure they are quite good. I think our primary interest if we were thinking about it in an M&A context would be if we can improve our existing leasehold, if we can improve the estimated ultimate recoveries, and create a better footprint from the one we have today. And so that would be the opportunities that we would see ourselves looking at for M&A.

But with respect to the cash that we've got, that cash I suspect will largely go to additional drilling and infrastructure build-out to be able to improve the productivity of what we have today in the future.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Why would you generally want to run a lower level of leverage than you have in the past? Is that a result of the downturn?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No, I can appreciate the question and why that might be asked by some. I think when you look at us on a net debt basis, taking the cash against the debt, and then even on a discounted basis, if you felt like there's an illiquidity discount and you apply the holdings that we have in Western Gas as marketable securities against that, you'll see that we actually have a very under-levered balance sheet when you net those two securities, either the cash or the marketable securities associated with Western, against the debt position. So I'm not sure that I'm overly concerned about anything other than wanting to find good places to put that cash to go to work.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Understood. And then I've got to go there, with due respect. What are the specific orders that affect you? I think I understood that the main one is going to be an inspection of all wells within 1,000 feet of an inhabited dwelling. Can you just tell us what actually needs to be done from here? Thanks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Look, I fully understand the question you've asked and others have asked as it relates to this topic. But I think we, like others in our industry, are trying to understand and comply with the requests of the governor last night, and it's pretty early days for us to be able to make a comment on exactly what that's going to look like given the order came out late yesterday afternoon.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay, Al, thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

The next question comes from Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey. Good morning, guys. I know a lot has been covered. First, a follow-up to Colorado, and I also appreciate the outcome of Colorado's tragedy is sensitive is unclear. And the location of the well and the proximity to the house doesn't appear to be the direct cause, rather P&A (49:00) or some intervening act of another party. But yet, can you provide any sensitivities on your 4,000 DJ location count to any changes in setback rules? And I know that it was reviewed or potentially contemplated in connection with the failed ballot initiatives in 2012 and 2014. Any sensitivity on an interval different than 500 feet?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I'm not sure I fully understand your question. Are you asking me do I think that other ballot proposals that have been proposed in past election cycles would come back around?

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

No, sorry. I wasn't asking for what's your view to an outcome here was, but if there were to be any regulatory change as a result, what is the sensitivity of your location count to any changes if there were to be any changes in the setback requirements, also observing what the apparent cause may or may not be?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Evan, at this point the rules and regulations promulgated by the regulator are what they are. We're very much in compliance with those. For me to answer your question, I would have to understand what the regulator is contemplating beyond what's in place today. And so all I can say is that we're very compliant with the regulations that are being currently applied by the Colorado regulator.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Right. I know it's a tougher question. I thought maybe you might have analyzed that with the 2,500-foot the setback proposal a couple years back.

My second question, in the second quarter CapEx, I know it includes another $138 million, and I know that's been a newer line item in the last two quarter op reports that aggregates out, $250 million. I understand it's an exploration play, yet any context on that figure, whether it's drilling, acreage acquisitions, or how might that quarterly spend compare over a longer period of time since we've only now newly introduced a disclosure item?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Okay. Darrell, do you want address that?

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The only thing I can say at this point is that's really not going toward drilling dollars. And we're going to continue to look at other opportunities around our two big plays as to what could be maybe next. And so we're looking right now, but those aren't drilling dollars. I would leave it at that.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, I look forward to hearing what they are. Thanks, guys.

Darrell E. Hollek - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell of Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Good morning. Regarding the enhanced completions in the DJ, when you cited a 10% oil cume improvement, was that due to an increase in your oil cut per BOE or was it that the BOE increase had a stable mix, but it was such that 10% more oil per well was being produced cumulatively?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Brad, would you like to take that question?

Brad Holly - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure, thanks for the question. It's still early days in that, and we put I think 100 days of production in there. So we're seeing a flatter decline for a longer period of time. And it's still early, but we're analyzing that and seeing what the long-term effect of that is going to be.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Okay, thank you. My other questions a little bit more high-level. In the Permian, some prominent operators are announcing plans for what I call mega-pads. They're proposing to develop multiple zones at the same time. Others plan to develop all the locations in a particular zone at one time. And either way, the plans seem to seek to improve efficiency, economics, and in particular to avoid staggered well development with production shut-ins. I was wondering. First of all, do you favor one approach over the other? And could you provide some color perhaps regarding what you see the future development to be for the Wolfcamp B/C/D, Bone Spring, and Avalon shales that you've identified as prospective on your acreage?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

It's a great question. And you're right, you're seeing a lot of industry doing different things these days as they try to figure out how to be more efficient off of a pad location. I'm not sure it's any different than round peg/square hole. Everybody's got a little bit different equation of what they're working on. A lot of that has to do in which how the stack pays actually line up. And our current thinking, we're planning to move to pad drilling in the second half of the year and try to get that as close to infrastructure as possible. I think as we consider that, we'll probably have more details at our second quarter earnings call than we do this morning.

I hope you'll appreciate the fact that as we move into development there, we're probably more interested in talking about that and how we're going to apply it. But it certainly looks like the second half of the year we will move to pad drilling, but that is not for the types of plays others are doing. I don't see us developing multi-zones from a single pad location at this point simply because of what we believe to be the extremely good rock coming out of our primary objective and wanting to be as effective and efficient with that primary objective zone versus others. It's not to say that we won't drill Avalon and Bone Spring where we think it's appropriate, but the Wolfcamp for us at this juncture is primarily what we're looking at.

And I'd ask you to think back when you can to what we've covered in March on our call at that time, talking about what we saw in the way of the potential for prospectivity with those other zones and what we think that means in the way of resource potential. But in terms of near-term capital, the primary Wolfcamp zone that we were targeting will be the one we'll be spending our capital on.

Jeffrey L. Campbell - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Okay, great. That was very helpful and I'll look forward to the greater detail when it comes out. Thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet, thanks for the question.

Operator

The next question comes from Robert Christensen of Drexel Hamilton. Please go ahead.

Robert L. Christensen - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Good morning. I just followed with interest Shenandoah all these years and the delineation, and I certainly can appreciate the accounting convention and rules. But you have poked a lot of holes out there. You put a lot of science on it. What would you be walking away from in the way of probable or possible reserves from what you've gleaned to date off of a bunch of years of exploration? What are we talking about here?

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Robert, it's an understandable question for which I've got to tell you, I couldn't begin to answer that simply because with this juncture, all we have is drilling results. We've not estimated what we believe to be probable or possible recoveries simply because the things we've been doing to date have been more along the lines of just science associated. We're trying to understand the reservoir better. And I think given the information we gave you in certainly this ops report and those before, you can appreciate the fact that it would be very difficult for us to estimate that given where we are in the drilling process, and certainly in the campaign associated with understanding that better.

Robert L. Christensen - Drexel Hamilton LLC

All right, thank you.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Al Walker for any closing remarks.

R. A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you. Let me end with what I started with and just say we are very saddened by the events in Colorado. We're going to continue to work very hard to understand it better. We are very pleased with our first quarter results. We believe the things that we talked about in March are certainly coming together operationally. We also think that the things you're seeing us do both in the Delaware and the DJ are coming to fruition. And I would anticipate as we continue to see an improving commodity price environment, our commitment to additional drilling in the Delaware could be one and the same.

Consequently, we really are pleased with what we're seeing from the first quarter and through the course of the next 90 days. I look forward to the next time we get together where we'll have some additional detail. Thank you and thanks for joining us this morning. I appreciate it.

Operator

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a great day.

