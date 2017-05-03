If You Had To Look At Only One Chart, This Would Be It

This is the one chart that clearly explains what's currently going on in the markets - it is the 12 month chart of the 10-year Treasury note yield (NYSEARCA:TLT). More importantly, this chart can give a directional signal for other asset classes. Here is the chart:

This is a brief historical analysis:

Treasury bond yields were quite low last year, dipping below 1.4% in June of 2016. This signaled alarmingly low economic growth rate expectations.

Following the 2016 elections in November, the yields sharply rose to the 2.2% level, and then continued higher to the 2.6% level by mid Dec 2016 - this was the Trump reflation trade, or expectation of higher economic growth with the Trump administration.

From mid-Dec 2016 to mid-April 2017, the yields entered a well-defined range of 2.3% to 2.6% - an indication of caution on the Trump reflation theme.

Just recently, on April 11, 2017, the 2.30% support level was broken and the yield dropped to the key support of 2.20% - a possible indication of the Trump reflation trade reversal.

Current state: the 10Y TNote yield bounced back to the 2.30% level, which is now key resistance (as of now unable to be broken.)

So, what's next?

Scenario 1: The break above the 2.30% level will likely signal a return of the Trump reflation theme, and likely see the yields back to the 2.6% level.

Implications: In this case, the broader stock market is likely to breakout to the new all-time highs (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NYSEARCA:IWM) (NASDAQ:QQQ), gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) are likely to sell-off in a deeper correction, while the US Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) is likely to rise.

Scenario 2: The decisive break below the 2.2% level will likely see the yields drop back to 1.8% - or the pre-election level, in a clear reversal from the Trump reflation theme. Note, in this case the yield curve will significantly narrow, possibly indicating a recession.

Implications: In this case, gold and silver are going to significantly rise, the dollar will fall, and the broader stock market will commence a significant correction/downtrend.

So, what's more likely? Scenario 1 or Scenario 2?

The Friday's employment report will be very important. If we see the confirmation that the labor market is slowing down, we will likely see the break below the 2.2% level on yields, which will trigger the Scenario 2.

Otherwise, if the employment report comes out strong, we will likely see the break above the 2.3% level, which will trigger the Scenario 1.

Needless to say, there could be other news/events causing the breakout/breakdown. But for now, let's focus on the 2.2-2.3% range and the Friday's employment report - so follow the updates.

